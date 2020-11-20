Tit for Tat Environmental Debate in the Media – November 19 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
Since you have so much advice why he never put it forward to the prime minister sooner or later I may have to change my first name from Dennis
True. Always a come chat when it too late. Kmt
@Sunshyne Sam kmt
When people work hard and buy things for their comfort then do not want to hear about Chung Dennis him have Band-Aid for every sore
Him only know that now
That is true a proper cost analysis should have been done, but, maybe the people employed in advising the Prime Minister are just educated dunces. The Prime Minister himself should be asking questions but, something not quite with his thinking.
I always say that Jamaican doctors are DJ doctors and this go for all of them
If the government want to go ahead and relax whatever decision because of Christmas then that is his problem we the people sometime whichever way the situation goes Jamaican people on a whole do not follow instruction
That man is talking foolishness, some places are just untouchable. The dry harbor mountain does not belong to the PM .it belong to the country on a whole. Look over the world and see that some areas are not touched. Jamaica would be damaged in the long run. This man can move his family and go live in another country. Poverty ? Listen help people devop an entrepreneurial spirit, do something about “protection money” collection that is hindering development, give young business the same kind of tax break the Chinese and Syrians receive when they set up businesses here. Stop looking at 30 to 40 year old as old and get them to benefit from gov programs .
If you want to do well look at the Chinese pattern they lend their citizens money to go all over the world to set up business. That is why the mass of their money dont stay here. Stop allowing foreigners to buy or lease out the areas that God gave us to make money. Dry Harbor, is our mountain ⛰ not the government’s. This is a country decision .
Poverty? Poverty? When flooding start to increase and the government borrow more money then we will kn poverty.
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
The negative impact that mining in Jamaica will have on the island and it’s eco system will be so bad that no amount of money can repair. The government of Jamaica can’t act as if they do not see what is happening to their country they all need to put greed aside and save the island, what about the next generation they all say they love Jamaica but they worship the almighty dollar more.
Well said
I don’t know why Jamaican vote for these government , they don’t do nothing for our country, the poor people always suffer
If the prime minister of Jamaica lift the restriction oncovid 19 that would be so irresponsible of him it would be like one step forward an two steps backwards. Please show some leadership it’s not a good idea try to make the understand that saving lives is the most important to the country at this time cancel Christmas from now don’t give any false hope to any one there will be plenty of safe Christmas after the pandemic si gone please put the lives first at this point in time
the government is COVID 19
yes get an “Auditor” who is paid buy the government to agree with government.. Just another capitalist.. blabbing 😆
Clap clap clap a wonder them nuh seh a covid him half and dead.becouse every body who die in that situation them lable it has covid even thou it ago pan paper say a it him dead from to lie and push up the death count..
EVERY BODY A MAKE VACCINE NOW…WHAT A RUSHING TO MAKE VACCINE MI STILL NUH WANT NUN…AND I ENT TAKING ANY MI DONE TALK….
Hope them look at the large corporations that is destroying the environment so let’s be fair across the board
Cost of living need to rectify
Was there ever a time when there was no mining in the Dry Harbour Mountains ??? Born there in the days when every lands belong to the Kaiser Bauxite Company.
The government need to invest in the people, of Jamaica ,and leave the environment alone.!!!
There’s nothing to here in Jamaica to enjoy this holiday season about this year