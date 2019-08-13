2020 Democratic candidate Tom Steyer has reached the 130,000 donor requirement to make the DNC September debate stage, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss.
Tom Steyer Reaches Donor Debate Threshold | Morning Joe | MSNBC
glad to know he will be on the debate stage … he is a reasonable man
We don’t need another billionaire who’s going to run this country like a business for the Presidency.
@Piteus X You are delusional, he will run this country exactly like a super wealthy person privatizing the gains and socializing the losses for corporations, nothing will improve for the poor and working class people.
@Tarekthedrum poor people cant afford aircraft that cost $100 million . Trumps plane is the 8th most expensive in the world
@Piteus X wait are you really defending a billionaire right now? 🤦🏾♂️
@TCt83067695 It’s unbelievable. You’re making an assumption that a person is bad because he was successful in business. Do you even know who Tom Steyer is? You’re no better than Trump calling all Mexican immigrants criminals. This is why Trump won in 2016! The moderates were even more annoyed with the other side of the political extreme. You haven’t learned a thing.
I have a simple message Joe 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 his name is Willie , the guy is so out of touch !!!
He says he’s against corporations and says he’s a grassroots activist, that’s rich. Do you support a $15 min wage, legalized marijuana, free college? I think not!
Does he support #M4A? I think not!
He was before , before he was against .
Fast food isn’t worth $15 an hour
We don’t need another Hickenlicker on the stage.
Hickenlooper – The first breakfast cereal candidate
Bernie 2020!😁👍🏻
Happy to see our contributions helped so quickly.
God bless Tom Steyer for spending hundreds of millions of his own monies fighting SpankyPants!
He’s just another billionaire who thinks he deserves it all. You’re nuts if you support this.
omi dog : Just another billionaire! Yes a real genuine billionaire not a fake, bankrupt one like SpankyPants. How many billionaires do you know that spend hundreds of millions of their own monies fighting dictators or wanna be dictators.
0:50 His message will be, “while Trump is eroding democracy, as a billionaire, Tom will be restore the plutocracy.”
Congratulations guys. Aristocracy is back.
Get to the back of the line Tom , Bernie has been a establishment outsider for 40 years !!! #Bernie2020
Another rich man thinking he knows everything. Sounds familiar.
Youd rather be governor by a poor person who has usually failed in life
Another billionair tries to buy his way into politics. Hasn’t he learned anything from Delaney?
Thank you for the campaign ad for Bernie Sanders !
Goldman Sachs – the money changers Jesus threw out of the temple.
Yes another billionaire telling us we have a corporate takeover. 😄😄😄💲💲💲💲
Haha he called Willie Joe lol 😂😂😂
pay attention tom sees the big picture. and i certainly agree with congress term limits
He basically donated to himself. No way enough people cared to donate money to a billionaire. He won’t make the polling threshold. If they let him onstage and not Tulsi, we riot!
He’s actually Absolutely right.
For essentially every problem plaguing Americans, there’s a direct correlation to what legislation our elected leaders are voting or not.
We’re paying the most for the worst health care because Congress serves their DONORS in the pharmaceutical and Insurance Industries.
We have the highest percentage of gun violence because our elected leaders serve their DONORS in the Gun Manufacturing Industry and the NRA.
We are unable to break our addiction to pollutants and fossil fuels because our elected leaders serve their DONORS in the chemical, oil and gas Industries.
We sell billions of dollars in American weapons and weapons systems to questionable governments around the world because our elected leaders serve their DONORS in the vast Military Industrial complex.
Private prisons, charter schools, you name it.
Virtually EVERY issue we face in this country can be traced back to the people we elect NOT serving their VOTERS, like it was originally intended.
They are loyal FIRST and foremost to their source of sweet SWEET Cash.
And, these Millionaires, Billionaires, PAC’s/SuperPAC’s Corporations and Lobbyists literally budget their, “campaign contributions,” in every year, right along with their overhead; lights and payroll etc.
And, you better BELIEVE they expect a return on that investment. So, their puppets in Congress keep the regulations and laws working for THEM before US.
Until we start electing people who can verifiably pledge to NEVER accept money from anywhere but their VOTERS, nothing is likely to change.
Thank you Tom – I believe you are right – see below for my thoughts on why nancy uses these excuses not to impeach.