TOPICS:
August 13, 2019

 

2020 Democratic candidate Tom Steyer has reached the 130,000 donor requirement to make the DNC September debate stage, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss.
31 Comments on "Tom Steyer Reaches Donor Debate Threshold | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Sue Graue | August 13, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    glad to know he will be on the debate stage … he is a reasonable man

  2. CeNTuRiOn33100 | August 13, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    We don’t need another billionaire who’s going to run this country like a business for the Presidency.

    • CeNTuRiOn33100 | August 13, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      @Piteus X You are delusional, he will run this country exactly like a super wealthy person privatizing the gains and socializing the losses for corporations, nothing will improve for the poor and working class people.

    • Trumprules Clintondrools | August 13, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      @Tarekthedrum poor people cant afford aircraft that cost $100 million . Trumps plane is the 8th most expensive in the world

    • TCt83067695 | August 13, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      @Piteus X wait are you really defending a billionaire right now? 🤦🏾‍♂️

    • Piteus X | August 13, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      @TCt83067695 It’s unbelievable. You’re making an assumption that a person is bad because he was successful in business. Do you even know who Tom Steyer is? You’re no better than Trump calling all Mexican immigrants criminals. This is why Trump won in 2016! The moderates were even more annoyed with the other side of the political extreme. You haven’t learned a thing.

  3. Nate Dunn | August 13, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    I have a simple message Joe 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 his name is Willie , the guy is so out of touch !!!

  4. Andrew Wyatt | August 13, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    He says he’s against corporations and says he’s a grassroots activist, that’s rich. Do you support a $15 min wage, legalized marijuana, free college? I think not!

  5. Cory Lee | August 13, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    We don’t need another Hickenlicker on the stage.

  6. ShawwwHa | August 13, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Bernie 2020!😁👍🏻

  7. Paul | August 13, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    Happy to see our contributions helped so quickly.

  8. P J | August 13, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    God bless Tom Steyer for spending hundreds of millions of his own monies fighting SpankyPants!

    • omi god | August 13, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

      He’s just another billionaire who thinks he deserves it all. You’re nuts if you support this.

    • P J | August 13, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      omi dog : Just another billionaire! Yes a real genuine billionaire not a fake, bankrupt one like SpankyPants. How many billionaires do you know that spend hundreds of millions of their own monies fighting dictators or wanna be dictators.

  9. TCt83067695 | August 13, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    0:50 His message will be, “while Trump is eroding democracy, as a billionaire, Tom will be restore the plutocracy.”
    Congratulations guys. Aristocracy is back.

  10. Nate Dunn | August 13, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Get to the back of the line Tom , Bernie has been a establishment outsider for 40 years !!! #Bernie2020

  11. Ronalda Walters | August 13, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Another rich man thinking he knows everything. Sounds familiar.

  12. Tim Soel | August 13, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Another billionair tries to buy his way into politics. Hasn’t he learned anything from Delaney?

  13. Vira Nambiar | August 13, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Thank you for the campaign ad for Bernie Sanders !

  14. Lindalee Law | August 13, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Goldman Sachs – the money changers Jesus threw out of the temple.

  15. DRSmetal | August 13, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    Yes another billionaire telling us we have a corporate takeover. 😄😄😄💲💲💲💲

  16. TWSTF 8 | August 13, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Haha he called Willie Joe lol 😂😂😂

  17. Wally Tverstol | August 13, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    pay attention tom sees the big picture. and i certainly agree with congress term limits

  18. BloodyBlues | August 13, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    He basically donated to himself. No way enough people cared to donate money to a billionaire. He won’t make the polling threshold. If they let him onstage and not Tulsi, we riot!

  19. TWSTF 8 | August 13, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    He’s actually Absolutely right.

    For essentially every problem plaguing Americans, there’s a direct correlation to what legislation our elected leaders are voting or not.

    We’re paying the most for the worst health care because Congress serves their DONORS in the pharmaceutical and Insurance Industries.

    We have the highest percentage of gun violence because our elected leaders serve their DONORS in the Gun Manufacturing Industry and the NRA.

    We are unable to break our addiction to pollutants and fossil fuels because our elected leaders serve their DONORS in the chemical, oil and gas Industries.

    We sell billions of dollars in American weapons and weapons systems to questionable governments around the world because our elected leaders serve their DONORS in the vast Military Industrial complex.

    Private prisons, charter schools, you name it.

    Virtually EVERY issue we face in this country can be traced back to the people we elect NOT serving their VOTERS, like it was originally intended.

    They are loyal FIRST and foremost to their source of sweet SWEET Cash.

    And, these Millionaires, Billionaires, PAC’s/SuperPAC’s Corporations and Lobbyists literally budget their, “campaign contributions,” in every year, right along with their overhead; lights and payroll etc.

    And, you better BELIEVE they expect a return on that investment. So, their puppets in Congress keep the regulations and laws working for THEM before US.

    Until we start electing people who can verifiably pledge to NEVER accept money from anywhere but their VOTERS, nothing is likely to change.

  20. Mr Underhill | August 13, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Thank you Tom – I believe you are right – see below for my thoughts on why nancy uses these excuses not to impeach.

