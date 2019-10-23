‘Tone Of Moral Outrage’ In Bill Taylor’s Statement | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
'Tone Of Moral Outrage' In Bill Taylor's Statement | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

October 23, 2019

 

The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, told members of Congress Tuesday that Ukraine aid was linked to Trump demands the country open an investigation into the Biden family and the 2016 election. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/23/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

'Tone Of Moral Outrage' In Bill Taylor's Statement | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

17 Comments on "‘Tone Of Moral Outrage’ In Bill Taylor’s Statement | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Dittzx | October 23, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Anyone like Bill Taylor, that makes sure it’s in print is one smart man, and has a way higher IQ than Stable Genius.🤔🙄..😂🤣

  2. Ganiscol | October 23, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Justified outrage from a life long man of service!

  3. Biggus Dickus | October 23, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Michael Cohen is dancing in his cell and sending love letters to Karma.

  4. Wayne Grover | October 23, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Taylor is what A REAL PATRIOT looks like.. Didn’t wrap himself in the flag and carry his 45 in one hand and Bible in the other. He just stood up for the CONSTITUTION, which makes it possible for Christian zealots to do their thing, and tin hatters free to collect an arsenal to fight off the zombies under their bed.

  5. Moscow Mitch | October 23, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Time to Hang that Treasonous Traitor Trump… and Uday and Qusay the greasy offspring

  6. mark safronsky | October 23, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Remove the cheeto! Republicans are spineless cowards. The same people that wanted to impeach clinton for a BJ…just imagine if a demo prez did any of this. The gop would call for public execution for treason.

  7. James Christianson | October 23, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Q+…GREATEST PRESIDENT EVER!!! Dem traitors don’t have many days left upon this earth.

  8. P J | October 23, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Waiter can I pls. place an order for some delightful sounding “Quid Pro Whoa.”

  9. Mark Alvarez | October 23, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    The blood on Trumps hands …. so sad 😞

  10. Mark Alvarez | October 23, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Taylor will go down In history as a hero 🦸‍♂️

  11. P J | October 23, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Squid Pro Quo & Quid Pro Quo Whoa are 2 completely different dish’s but both are best served cold!

  12. Mary Meeker | October 23, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Thank you Mr.Taylor

  13. David Armillie | October 23, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    People here in Italy are asking me why America is doing this to Syria! I said we are not, Trump is out of control! It is so humiliating.

  14. 3LD | October 23, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Att Washington GOP:

    Wanna be an American hero celebrated in every history book from now to the end of time? It’s easy, break with your corrupt party and simply do what is right!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.