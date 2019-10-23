The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, told members of Congress Tuesday that Ukraine aid was linked to Trump demands the country open an investigation into the Biden family and the 2016 election. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/23/19.
'Tone Of Moral Outrage' In Bill Taylor's Statement | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Anyone like Bill Taylor, that makes sure it’s in print is one smart man, and has a way higher IQ than Stable Genius.🤔🙄..😂🤣
Justified outrage from a life long man of service!
Michael Cohen is dancing in his cell and sending love letters to Karma.
Taylor is what A REAL PATRIOT looks like.. Didn’t wrap himself in the flag and carry his 45 in one hand and Bible in the other. He just stood up for the CONSTITUTION, which makes it possible for Christian zealots to do their thing, and tin hatters free to collect an arsenal to fight off the zombies under their bed.
Time to Hang that Treasonous Traitor Trump… and Uday and Qusay the greasy offspring
Remove the cheeto! Republicans are spineless cowards. The same people that wanted to impeach clinton for a BJ…just imagine if a demo prez did any of this. The gop would call for public execution for treason.
Q+…GREATEST PRESIDENT EVER!!! Dem traitors don’t have many days left upon this earth.
I love satire
Lol idiots are really the jewels of the world. They make the whole world laugh.
Waiter can I pls. place an order for some delightful sounding “Quid Pro Whoa.”
Quid Pro Quinoa
The blood on Trumps hands …. so sad 😞
Taylor will go down In history as a hero 🦸♂️
Squid Pro Quo & Quid Pro Quo Whoa are 2 completely different dish’s but both are best served cold!
Thank you Mr.Taylor
People here in Italy are asking me why America is doing this to Syria! I said we are not, Trump is out of control! It is so humiliating.
Att Washington GOP:
Wanna be an American hero celebrated in every history book from now to the end of time? It’s easy, break with your corrupt party and simply do what is right!