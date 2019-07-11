Too nice? Police say Maritime drivers are yielding too much

July 11, 2019

 

A uniquely Atlantic Canadian driving habit of yielding the right of way is causing accidents.

7 Comments on "Too nice? Police say Maritime drivers are yielding too much"

  1. BLT4LIFE | July 11, 2019 at 8:33 AM | Reply

    Canadians are strange. They yield at stops and stop at yields.

  2. lamrod83 | July 11, 2019 at 8:41 AM | Reply

    Not only that sometime they stop in middle of the street to let people cross the road like dont you know im coming behind you and i could hit you i find it really dangerous im suprise that they dont have more accident😳

  3. Max Entropy | July 11, 2019 at 9:10 AM | Reply

    So which groups are not so gracious??

  4. Mike Kee | July 11, 2019 at 9:23 AM | Reply

    I’ve got more important things to think about…

  5. ThinkLink | July 11, 2019 at 9:29 AM | Reply

    This is too true! Way too many stopping when they have right of way here in NB, Canada… Dangerous!

  6. Justice League | July 11, 2019 at 9:41 AM | Reply

    A female driver stopped on the highway to help geese crossing the street, which led to the death of a motorcyclist. Don’t know what these people are thinking about.

