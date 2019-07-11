Too nice? Police say Maritime drivers are yielding too much

A uniquely Atlantic Canadian driving habit of yielding the right of way is causing accidents.
Canadians are strange. They yield at stops and stop at yields.
Not only that sometime they stop in middle of the street to let people cross the road like dont you know im coming behind you and i could hit you i find it really dangerous im suprise that they dont have more accident😳
So which groups are not so gracious??
Max Entropy quebecers
I’ve got more important things to think about…
This is too true! Way too many stopping when they have right of way here in NB, Canada… Dangerous!
A female driver stopped on the highway to help geese crossing the street, which led to the death of a motorcyclist. Don’t know what these people are thinking about.