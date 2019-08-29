Trump trails the leading Democratic candidates in new head-to-head polling. Plus, Joe Biden has strong numbers over the rest of the Dem field in primary polling. Lawrence discusses the state of the race with Sam Stein, Jonathan Allen and Nolan McCaskill.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Top Dems Beat President Donald Trump Handily In New Head-To-Head Polls | The Last Word | MSNBC