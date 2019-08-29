Trump trails the leading Democratic candidates in new head-to-head polling. Plus, Joe Biden has strong numbers over the rest of the Dem field in primary polling. Lawrence discusses the state of the race with Sam Stein, Jonathan Allen and Nolan McCaskill.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Top Dems Beat President Donald Trump Handily In New Head-To-Head Polls | The Last Word | MSNBC
Polls that Trump disapproves of. It was inevitable Trump would sting the Fox he was riding across the river. 🦂
Where have I seen this all play out before?? Owwww ya 2016 lmao
Liz or Bernie. People don’t want another corporate Democrat.
In other words a “socialist”.
@Lunarscribe $300,000 is all it takes to be in the 1%
I think w need to be focusing on the .5% : those making over 5 million income or w over 5 million in assets.
1 million dollars isn’t so much money, it’s like top rung middle class nowadays.
those who make it there owe some of their success to the society that made it possible by their contributions & those who make it to the top rungs owe even more.
we owe it to society to not to pull the ladder up behind us. once we’re making it, we owe it to ourselves not to allow anyone to pull the ladder up behind them.
it’s hard to believe that $300,000 puts you in the 1%. I mean, that’s a lot of people. somethings wrong
w the math. anybody else have an idea of how much $ makes you a 1%?
@Troy Stocker it’s cool that he’s still rallying against the inequality of our system.
and a couple million dollars shouldn’t be the focus. it’s the gross wealth, the fleets of private planes, the owning islands, the laws don’t apply to me, wealth. we need to reevaluate its place in our society & if we want to continue to support that level of wealth while we just took away the tax write off for teachers, who for years have been buying their school supplies to supplement what little the school provides. either the deduction is like half what it was…or you have to spend so much to qualify that very free qualify as of 2019.
who cares anyway. Bernie’s not the problem. we all know that.
@Raging Monk My homework found a nice list of some of the Democratic Socialist Countries currently operating on Earth…
Denmark
Finland
France
Germany
Greenland
Iceland
Italy
Luxembourg
Moldova
Netherlands
Norway
Portugal
Slovenia
Sweden
I think you need to do more homework.
Don’t trust the polls VOTE!
Yes vote Trump 2020
Trump 2020
@Joy Brautigam Or just keep blindly listening to the polls like most trained sheep do! LOL
@Rocket Missile amen
Biden was able to pay for his family medical bills because all members of Congress receive tax-payer funded socialized health care. The rest of the country should get the same health care benefits that Congress receives.
@snoop alert
Another big problem in your country is that you have a sizeable fraction of the population who are nutballs 🥜 🏀 ⚽️ 🏈 running around *arming themselves* , solely because they DON’T TRUST THE GOVERNMENT!!!
You guys are:
IN
SANE!!!
Heheh ya right good luck
Including Repubs who publicly & vociferously rail against socialism!!!
I just have one question for you brainwashed numbskulls how come it has to be government-run how come, when the government wants a multibillion-dollar aircraft carrier they go to a private company, just a few fun quick facts Obama spent $330 on a computer system now there’s only 330 million people here in the United States, if Obama really cared about getting people medical he could have went to a private carrier for 6 Grand a year and let’s say the average person lives 80 years that’s $480,000 a person for a lifetime policy, with everybody being insured that price would probably be even lower , so for about half of what Obama spent on a computer system he could have insured everyone here so why the big push to take over two-thirds of our economy there’s only one answer that’s power, it’s the same reason why Obama when he took over the student loans didn’t forgive them all he could have done that with a wave of the wand why didn’t you do that it’s simple power, and there is plenty of tax revenue already to pay for that plan, I don’t understand why you would settle for less healthcare then the government already has , and if you really want to get wild you could make it so it wouldn’t take one tax dollar to pay for any of it so Uncle Sam wouldn’t need to get knee deep in your pocket ,
@Ash Roskell I really think some of them should go back to Senate and Yang would be best fit for Treasury Secretary, budget. Tulsi has the demeanor/professionalism, age, patriotism as the spokeswoman/president along with ideas of the other candidates. She can make it to the 3rd debates.
The Biden gaslighting is real on MSNBC…
Yeah I’m still not for Biden
If Biden, Harris, Booker or Bootgig wins the democratic ticket . . . I will be voting third party. All four of those candidates are looters and pillagers of U.S. citizens. You know what people don’t want? People don’t want the 1% sucking down the entire GDP gain for 2018 plus an additional $1,000 billion (one trillion, or 5% of our GDP), just to satisfy their need for a “rate of return” on wealth that is already out of control BIGLY. Vote for Biden, Harris, Booker or Bootygig and that is what you get, a soft touch while your bank accounts are being cleaned out. People don’t want Capitalist fanatics (like insurance corporations and Koch Industries) running OUR country anymore.
I’m not sure what’s worse, four more years of Trump or telling the DNC we’ve given up chosing our own candidates and to put Biden in the general.
4 more years of trump would be worse than Biden. Be sure of it.
How are the campaigns, debates, and primary election results not choosing our own candidate?
The absolute last candidate the Dems need is Joe Biden. That would be the same mistake they made in fielding Hilary. It would hand the 2020 election to Trump. The mainstream media of course, true to form, cannot or is unwilling to admit this. They do not have the country’s best interests at heart only their bank balances.
@A A I stay home if Biden gets the nomination…
And I have vote for a Dem for 25years…
Just FYI….enjoy Trump and wave bye bye to the USA….
june bug great, we’ll win with or without bugman
it is msnbc and they are full on corp.
If Biden sinks any further in cognitive decline and corporate Dems-media continue to prop him up, it’s going to resemble a political “Weekend at Bernie’s.”
Please DNC: learn from your past mistakes and take a good hard look at who regular people are overwhelmingly supporting (based on individual small donations). Hint: it’s not Buttigieg, Harris or even Warren…
Yeah, thanks, for the news flash. Weren’t you guys playing the same flute last election season?
The polls had Hillary winning over trump as well.
She did win the popular vote
Goodbye, Kirsten, and good riddance. Haven’t liked you since the Al Franken debacle.
it don’t matter none Mary Anne Kain, so as Bernie-Elizabeth are at the top. Bernie or Elizabeth will thrash Bozo the Buffoon come election day. Bernie-Elzabeth 2020/
@Firefly Hes was the clown of the senate.
@jiaxiang chen NO SOCIALISM from communist bernie.
@Derek Mitchell, No generally only the Democrats do that as they have a stronger code of conduct. What Al got upto was small beer in the grand scheme of things and nothing compared to what Trump has done in the past but he did not want to become a distraction for the party so opted out. The guy has character and should be commended for it rather than having more mud slung at him.
Tell us about your “Deutsche Bank sources” Larry. Then apologize for lying.
Biden is a fake and wont get it… I believe the MSM.. Hilary has the nomination and is up by 25%.
Keep in mind, the voters will pick the candidate, not some egghead pollsters.
Make sure not to mention Bernie MSNBC your corporate overlords might hear you
Because contrary to popular belief, they are the ones that provide you with jobs, not the propaganda on MSNBC.
Bernie Sanders is mentioned several times in this segment, including the part where Quinnipiac has him beating Trump 53-39 in a head-to-head.
Lol such fake news same polls that had crooked Hillary with 95% change of winning
James, you mean fake poll coz the only news about Hilary is she lost.
what is the logic connection between “fake news” and the reporting about a poll?
You *still* don’t understand what polls are?
And Russians attacking our election was also fake? Come on dopey.
Lawrence, you committed journalistic suicide last night when you decided to use a single, unverified source who linked German bankers to Russian oligarchs and Trump. 👌🤣
i’m sure he will gladly accept your apology when he and his single source are proven right
Oh, go blow your horn somewhere else. Lawrence showed journalistic integrity by admitting his mistake. Why don’t you spend the next ten years of your life searching for a Repub who has as much integrity.
According to this same poll, Hillary Clinton has been president since 2016.