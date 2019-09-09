A surprise resignation from one of the nation’s top universities following an explosive new report about taking money from Jeffrey Epstein is sparking controversy. Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude joins Stephanie Ruhle to discuss how we can stop this from happening again.

Top MIT Official Resigns Over Epstein Donations Scandal | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC