September 9, 2019

 

A surprise resignation from one of the nation’s top universities following an explosive new report about taking money from Jeffrey Epstein is sparking controversy. Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude joins Stephanie Ruhle to discuss how we can stop this from happening again.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.

13 Comments on "Top MIT Official Resigns Over Epstein Donations Scandal | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC"

  1. Q Wins | September 9, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Bad News for Hundreds More as the undead Epstein trial gears up. Weinstein trial Jan 2020.

  2. Q Wins | September 9, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Epstein, Bill Gates, MIT’s Media Lab & Joi Ito Part 1
    Shaun Attwood, Published on Sep 8, 2019

  3. ramos1258 | September 9, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Most obvious cover up in history to protect trump.

  4. Grim Reefer | September 9, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    I would bet Epstein didn’t know he commit suicide!

  5. Slick Rock | September 9, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    MSNBC = FASCIST

  6. P J | September 9, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Tramp tRump & Jeffrey Epstein are good buddies. There is video footage of them both ogling young underage girls at “Mar A Lap Dance & Tango Gentlemen’s HeadQuarters” available on Youtube.They both ran “Modelling Agencie’s” & often shared the younger girls between themselves. Besides Tramp tRump is a self confessed serial sexual assaulter as witnessed a la “Hollywood Access Bus” confession!

  7. Marjorie Morningstar | September 9, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    There are psychopath elitists and then, there’s the rest of us.

    Hope you have a lovely day fellow peasants ✌️

  8. Marcus | September 9, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Epstein introduced Melania to Trump …her history with that Pedo should be made public.

  9. I'MPEACH | September 9, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Is this scandal going to take down the head of Trump University also?

