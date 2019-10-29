National Security official, Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, is expected to tell members of Congress Tuesday that he heard President Trump's call with Ukraine's leader in which Trump asked for an investigation into the Bidens, and that he told superiors of his concerns. Aired on 10/29/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Top WH Ukraine Expert To Testify In Impeachment Inquiry | Morning Joe | MSNBC