National Security official, Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, is expected to tell members of Congress Tuesday that he heard President Trump's call with Ukraine's leader in which Trump asked for an investigation into the Bidens, and that he told superiors of his concerns. Aired on 10/29/19.
Top WH Ukraine Expert To Testify In Impeachment Inquiry | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Lock him up !
Despite all this, Joe doesnt like the idea of Trump being locked up!
ADjustinG2013 no it the people who are against tRump acting like tRump supporters, they are better than that.
Had Nixon been locked up we may not be in the mess we are today. Any public official that violates the public trust should go to jail, no pardon, no parole. Our elected officials should be held to a higher standard, should be the best of us. Not those using their office to enrich themselves.
I really don’t understand how trump is still in our house. Noway would republicans allow a democrat president be this corrupt. He would have been locked up along time ago. I don’t believe the republicans at all.
And he’s going to say “There was no quid pro quo.”
biff binford you never tell someone you are extorting that this is an extortion, unless you are extremely stupid. You push them in a corner and tell them this is how you get out of this. It’s still what it is, and that is against the law.
@DAYBROK3 I guess we’ll find out next week when the republicans subpoena the whistleblower. That’s the first thing they’re going to do after the impeachment proceedings are voted on Thursday.
@DAYBROK3 lol …..there is no proof …its in your mind .
What laws were broke ?
This guy is a joke …..In his opening statement he basically said he was concerned that if Ukraine investigated Biden for corruption that the Democrats would get mad and they would lose bipartisan support for Ukraine…… Sounds like he thought the Dems would take there ball and go home not Trump ….
Are you crazy?
@Peter D No I read it …..
They already leaked it …..figures with Schiff in charge.
@Kevin Mcneil So did I. Of course it would have lost bipartisan support if the Democrats found out their was no sincerity on the Republican and executive side and the whole thing was a corrupt scheme aimed primarily at digging up dirt on a leading Democrat political figure. Pressuring other countries to dig up dirt on a political opponent by linking aid to that is about as corrupt as you can get if you are the President.
@Kevin Mcneil they have not released the complete documents on the call …and my guess is it has been altered by the current administration..trump parrots why are you so gullible and STUPID???
Lock him up!
🚔🚔🚔🚔Trump🚔🚔🚔🚔
Rob123 Houton
Enjoy the Impeachmemt.
lmao Ukraine “expert” ???? hahaha sooooo he read the SAME transcript that WE ALL READ……and theres nothing incriminating about it!!!! so whats he gunna testify about?? cry cry cry cry cry me a river!!!! VOTE TRUMP 2020
tainty freshness well we all know your iq level.
yep smarter than you. show me the laws he broke..ill wait.
and if you get your news from MSNBC or CNN you truly do not know whats going on inside our government.
tainty freshness I take it you didn’t even watch or listen to this video…this individual was actually on the phone call…man you are beyond stupid..some times it’s best just to keep your pie hole shut…you are by far the best example of a STUPID trump parrot to date!!! SMH
tainty freshness please, reading Drumpf’s twitter doesn’t count as checking news either. Give NPR a try!
Repub logic? Outrage that the government listens in on a US citizen, but support the idea of a foreign government investigating a US citizen for political reasons??? Yeah, no surprise there. Tainted!
POLL: Brainwashed Liberals Love The CIA Most!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0cdZO3WNM0
Stupid …….Biden was part of the 2016 corrupt administration.
put your country first. Bernie sanders for president!
You are kidding right ? Socialism hasn’t worked anywhere ….period
Also the Nordic countries are not socialist they are capitalist . Infacit they came out and said it just because of Bernnie ……
Oh they just put Democratic in front of it to fool you and make you feel better …
Yoo should be in prison
🚔🚔🚔 lock him up🚔🚔🚔👹🎃👹Trump🚔🚔🚔👹🎃👹
imagine an America that was first to eradicate poverty. vote for Bernie and make the USA good for everyone.
How many Experts need to dance on the head of a pin before somebody finally has the balls to call Time on this Shitshow and lock the Orange Turdbag away like he so richly deserves?!
*Well Alexandra Pelosi (Nancy’s daughter) did say about the way her mother operates the exact words “She will cut your head off before you even know you are bleeding”. From my thoughts, I believe Alexandra was correct about Trump and all his Republican Senator Muppets protecting chump Trump* .
String him up!
4 months ago – not even fantasizing about trump’s corrupt abuse of power with Ukraine – I knew Speaker Pelosi will get it right somehow, while a lot of Democrats began bickering over her handling of the causa trump in light of the Mueller report. Ukraine was like a heaven sent gift, only that it came from the evil himself out of sheer arrogance. And now she will use this gift to close lid on trump’s political career.
I’m lovin’ it.
The day Donald Trump shows due respect to the office of President, I will extend him the same courtesy.
Until then, *LOCK THAT PIECE OF SH# UP!*
#TrumpForPrison
Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman is a true Patriot unlike Putin Puppet CadetBoneSpurs aka SpankyPants tRump who is a most treasonous traitor.
Trying to justify the behavior of a tyrant man baby will get you a lot of un-subs quick Joe. Maybe time for a new morning crew at MSNBC.