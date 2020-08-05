Tourist breaks 200-year-old statue while posing for photo

Surveillance footage from a museum in Italy shows a Austrian tourist sitting on a 200-year-old statue to pose for a photograph and breaking three of its toes off.

60 Comments on "Tourist breaks 200-year-old statue while posing for photo"

  1. Jeremy Toh | August 5, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    That’s why humans can’t have nice things.

  2. Chad the Chud Show | August 5, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    This is why we can’t have nice things.

  3. Noodlez 800 | August 5, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    You break you buy

  4. TVOR - The Voice of Reason | August 5, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    Thank god he wasn’t american!

  5. Alex | August 5, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    I’m surprised visitors are able to get that close to the art in the first place

    • Google User | August 5, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @Orbit Mercury Exactly. I have been to Chaco Culture National Historical Park that has ancient petroglyphs and there was graffiti all over it. There’s also graffiti on the petroglyphs at Petroglyph National Park as well.

    • Chris Dominguez | August 5, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    • Puck Daily | August 5, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      Thomas Smith ya but to me it’s garbage. Nothing like the original.

    • Andy Smitty | August 5, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      Puck Daily it’s a 200 year old replica… that’s how.

    • Amelia Ayerman | August 5, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      Well, it’s common sense, I go to museums where there are no velvet ropes or other types of restraints to keep tourists at a safe distance, but I know well that the artifacts/displays should only be appreciated with your eyes.

  6. Dax Jacobson | August 5, 2020 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    Not an American as we are banned from entry? Excellent the best kind of problem, not my problem!

  7. Mr. Precedent | August 5, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    I feel bad for the guy, he was obviously raised by wolves.

  8. Javier Fernandez | August 5, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    Just a copy. Thats good. But yes, stupid and expensive move.

  9. Lawrence Parker | August 5, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    Homer Simpson. On holiday.

  10. David J | August 5, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    I like the way that he just casually walks away like nothing happened.😂😆 He was probably whistling too. It reminds me of myself as a child when I broke something. 😂😂😆

  11. Doctor Thirteen | August 5, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

    Hi, Phil Swift here for Flex Seal! When a fat tourist breaks your statue, just use Flex Seal!

  12. SUSANNE STEINHOFF | August 5, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    Bet that is the most expensive trip that guys ever gonna be on.

    • Andy | August 5, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      It’s a plaster copy, not the original, thankfully. It’s the embarrassment lol. Although he doesn’t strike me as the sharpest tool in the museum shed…

  13. Lucia Pou | August 5, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    What the hell are people thinking?! Are they thinking at all? Just no respect! 😤

  14. Adventures with PeachyRider | August 5, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    Was the statue roped off? That is no excuse, but most ppl are dum dum’s imo.

  15. Anna Morris | August 5, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    Husband: “…oops!”
    Wife: “OMG! I can’t take you anywhere!!!”

  16. Tyke Handsome | August 5, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    Charge them. They wanted the pic and didn’t care. Typical.

  17. David J | August 5, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    Italy: “You see, this is why we can’t have nice sh*t!!” 😂😆

  18. Joshua Rivers | August 5, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

    I’m just surprised that they allowed him to get that close.

    • Amelia Ayerman | August 5, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      It’s common sense! You don’t need a sign to tell you that. When you go to a museum you should know the golden rule is to look and don’t touch. I’ve been to many museums that don’t have any restraints. They encourage you to take close looks at their displays, but they also expect you respect the property and don’t touch. These types of people know they shouldn’t, but they want their photos so they can get likes on their Facebook page. These types of people are careless and selfish.

  19. George Man | August 5, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    These are the same kind of people who fall off the cliff of the Grand Canyon doing a selfie.

  20. Myrah J | August 5, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    What I have a bigger problem with is HE did not go straight to the staff and tell on himself. That’s the unforgivable part!

