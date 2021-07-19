Traffic Chaos in Linstead | TVJ News – July 17 2021

The traffic congestion in Linstead, St Catherine in Jamaica, is being reviewed by the Transport Authority and the National Works Agency. This is the assurance from Transport Minister Robert Montague, who was responding to complaints about chaos in the town.

