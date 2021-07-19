Traffic Chaos in Linstead | TVJ News – July 17 2021

The traffic congestion in Linstead, St Catherine in Jamaica, is being reviewed by the Transport Authority and the National Works Agency. This is the assurance from Transport Minister Robert Montague, who was responding to complaints about chaos in the town.
5 comments
Struggle is real
Fool fool minister u only knw hw fi target robot
Minister, why don’t we implement some cameras CCTV, and start issuing tickets, create some jobs, order and a crime fighting measure?
Fool Fool minister the town need a public parking.
You doo need police vigilant there too like in
Jamaica full time for Jamaica to be discipline and follow de rules ,,,>> within the community,