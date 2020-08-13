Trailing Biden After Harris Pick, Trump Admits 2020 Mail In Voting Plot | MSNBC

August 13, 2020

 

At a time when talks are stalled over relief for millions of Americans, Trump is formally blocking 25-billion in emergency funding for the postal service, making it harder to vote. The President’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow adding the White House sees “voting rights” as a “liberal left” idea to be negotiated over. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down how this all will effect the upcoming election. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 8/13/2020.
105 Comments on "Trailing Biden After Harris Pick, Trump Admits 2020 Mail In Voting Plot | MSNBC"

  1. David Hinsley | August 13, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    In the real world, the term is extortion…

    • CallMeGailyn | August 13, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      Exactly.

    • William Ward | August 13, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      Blackmail..We will give your money if don’t vote us out..No Thanks! will try to last the other 3 months..

    • J | August 13, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      EXACTLY !!!!!! who knew Trump would turn on the USA.He started before 2017…

    • Kristin Smith | August 13, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @J what are you talking about… he’s trying to STOP voter fraud jfc what planet are you people living on?

    • Jock Young | August 13, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      @Kristin Smith
      No, he is not. Mail-in voting does not increase voter fraud. He is simply lying. The only reason Trump and Republicans don’t like mail-in voting is that it increase voter turnout, which favors Democrats (as Trump has openly admitted). The President is purposely making it more difficult to vote for his own political gain. We should ALL be outraged by this.

  2. Strong Man | August 13, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    An impeached president should not be allowed to DEBATE anyone, push him and he will fall. Nutty!!! Dunce!!!

    • James K. Boyle | August 13, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @Jock Young they blocked zero witnesses, the DNC could of made of deal but then Quid pro Joe and Hunter would of tesrified too.

      Even more concerning Schiff had zero fact witnesses in his house commitee hearings. It was all set up on bias and hate for a American winning an election.

      Facts matter.

    • M G | August 13, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      James K. Boyle hahahaha what a pathetic trumper, you call everything that makes you uncomfortable or don’t like “fake”.
      If someone would serve you a dish you don’t like, you would call it fake.
      you make me laugh!! oh, cultists… I pity your family, it must be so hard dealing with an individual like you.
      ; )

    • James K. Boyle | August 13, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @Evil Dax you are correct. Pelosi and Schumer will go down in history as rhinos who uses 20 year old politics in a new era of leadership were presudents get stuff done and fullfill there promises to the American people.

      Frocken biden is promising things he never accomplished in 4 decades of government. Shameful.

    • James K. Boyle | August 13, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      @M G facts matter.

    • Sean Kelly | August 13, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

      @M G i bet you thought hillary would win..she didnt..this is all going to end the same way.im sorry.its thr truth.

  3. Ivanka speads for Quincy Jones | August 13, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    Sounds like Trump supporters have a lot of thinking to do, certainly not their strongest asset.

    • Brandon Bodwell | August 13, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @Fred Freddy apparently the liberal schools don’t brainwash the kids anymore?🤔🤣🤣🤣

    • #j G | August 13, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      @Spoocehand You are ill informed as usual. I can send you a few hundred video links proving you wrong with locals even being interviewed at the disgust. In MN it was proven by police records all rioting and looting was caused by 89 percent of locals. You better get googling
      I majored in history and you have no clue about the racist past of the democrats. There was no Republican democrat switch that was a myth. out of all the democrats and dixiecrats that turned Republican only 3 had racist backgrounds. The only thing that changed was the south started voting Republican because they were a better choice as Johnson and Wallace were vulgar racists. Now the Democrat congress man created White Supremacy and even made a flag with their White Supremacy logo on it in SC 1917 and pinned it over the states Capital then refreshed the flag in 1966. The KKK lynched Republicans from 1882 until 1968 in the fight for Democrats to keep Slavery then Segrigation alive. Democrats try to twist and hide their past but its not happening. I know more than most scholars on the history of the racist democrat party

    • Brandon Bodwell | August 13, 2020 at 10:56 PM | Reply

      @Evil Dax McConnell is the one blocking. He’s the bill blocking master . dems had a bill passed in May.

    • Eco Geek | August 13, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

      @Evil Dax lol they were arguing for a larger package you dummy. Trump is literally defunding the Constitutionally protected postal service you sucker for a conman.

    • Jim | August 13, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      @Keith Johnson – Shelby GT500 when was the time Obama admitted on TV that he was restricting the USPS in an effort to strong-arm the Dems.

  4. Faye Carmona | August 13, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    Enough is Enough, don’t just talk about it , something needs to be done

    • Mueller Time | August 13, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      Yes!!! Burn down your own neighborhoods!! That will show those stupid Trump supporters.😅😆😂🤣🤣🤣😂👌👍😉

    • Mueller Time | August 13, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      @Cheryl Pounds stay in power?? Like say mueller time and fake impeachment??

    • CallMeGailyn | August 13, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      Yes. Call your reps in the Senate and tell them what you think of what tRump is doing. Then be sure to vote no matter how you have to do it.

    • T Electronix | August 13, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Cheryl Pounds Honey the sainted republican senators were opposing ANY further relief aid.

      Grim Reaper (his name for himself) McConnell couldn’t even get a bill that **even the republican senators** would agree on.

      And the money that you want to have paid out?
      Republicans blocked that too. It was the Democrats in congress who pushed for, and got, money paid directly to american people.

      [edit: I still think that Trump will cave on this, though, once his team can find a sort of face saving way out]

    • Mikhail Sanu | August 13, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      Vote vote vote

  5. David Jimenez | August 13, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    Trump commits treason every time he complains about America’s voting process.

    • Jock Young | August 13, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      @snowflake killer
      No, i would not. I’m sure some people would, because there is too much partisan hatred on both sides. It’s a cheap shot no matter who does it, and you know it

    • D SP | August 13, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      Evil Dax,

      Trump: During this pandemic and economic crisis not seen since the Great Depression, which through my actions and inactions I have made the USA the worst affected, I offer you a Trumpian deal; I will give you a reduced amount of financial relief to survive during this turmoil in exchange for you waiving your right to vote.

    • losbobin 0 | August 13, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @D SP thanks because i thought Obama Biden CIA and FBI did wrong so Trump can spy on Biden and set his people up for jail time im glad we both agree can’t wait for the Durham report especially since the democrats believe he will be fair with what he finds

    • losbobin 0 | August 13, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Dre-Day 1127 no i be able to wipe out 3 Biden votes this fall blm

    • William Franklin | August 13, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      I hope that the real traitors, the LEFT, pay with their lives. I hope we have a civil war. I yearn for it, day and night.

  6. Jay Ess | August 13, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Interfering with an election in which he is a candidate.

    • Richard Spritz | August 13, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      And trump also publicly ADMITTED on TV he is openly sabotaging postal service on purpose by withholding needed 25 B for vote by mail to function. 
      He just blatantly admitted to out face he is violating VOTING RIGHTS!!!
      Is anyone going to freaking react and prevent this CRIMINAL/TRAITOR to cheat his way to the office again???

    • 陳心晨 | August 13, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      lovegirlforever.link

    • thom wessels | August 13, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      HUH? Are you OK??

    • Trump 2Q2Q The Library | August 13, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      hey did you see them antifa losers get stomped out and then run out of town like cowards ????

    • Jock Young | August 13, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @Trump 2Q2Q The Library
      Nobody cares about “antifa”. It doesn’t exist. It’s just a name some militant counter-protesters sometimes use. Big deal. Get over it.

  7. Quantumsneak | August 13, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    This is Mitch McConnell and the rest of the republicans fault for not removing him from office after he was impeached. Remove them all.

    • C Web | August 13, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      @Quantumsneak oh okay I didn’t know that thanks

    • Quantumsneak | August 13, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      @陳心晨 What is your link to? I don’t click on random links.

    • whitey g | August 13, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      @C Web He’ll hold the seat until Inauguration Day. If Biden wins, he takes over that day. If no winner is declared and a recount is under way, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will take over as temporary President until a winner is declared. Trump cannot continue past Inauguration Day unless legally elected.

    • whitey g | August 13, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @Paul Ford- If he loses, November to January will be dangerous for our country. I can see him following Adolph Hitler’s “scorched earth policy”. He’ll exact revenge on America for his loss. We may have to remove him by emergency declaration.

    • Jimi Mak | August 13, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      I would bet money that all the Republicans are in on it, because I don’t think Trump has the intelligence to think of it on their own. They use Trump to do things they want him to do, and use his so called not being a career politician a as cover.

  8. ma,ma gee's gospel | August 13, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Don’s trying too block voting by mail, But it’s time for us to give him holy h*ll, Because we shouldn’t have to risk our lives, For freedoms our love one’s, have already paid the price ! 😡

  9. Steve | August 13, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    He is tampering with the friggin mail…the quid pro quo…yet again ….cowardly trump….

    • t'SunSeesYourBody t'MoonSeesYourSoul | August 13, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      ***VOTE. “KANYE WEST” 2020***

    • Madolina Degocelli | August 13, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      @t’SunSeesYourBody t’MoonSeesYourSoul
      YOU DONT GET TO USE OUR PAGES AGAINST US. JUST NOTICED.
      I GOT ONE of those FakeNewZ’.
      The king said ENEMIES 2 24 17. I grabbed it right away! Some SOLDIERS were innocent.
      I guess not a Massacre after all.
      I already know media is the enemy of kings.
      A real long time. One man wanted it.
      He didn’t get it.
      PLAY WITH BOSTON MEDIA.
      WIN stupid prizes.
      POLICY Est 3/5/1770
      DAY1 US HISTORY CLASS
      JoeShow
      Owner pg1 American revolution.
      AirPhone1 ☢️ Certified
      Quincy ma.
      City of PRESIDENTS.

    • Steele Family | August 13, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      @t’SunSeesYourBody t’MoonSeesYourSoul I would rather vote for a dog than Kanye West

  10. DJ MacTab | August 13, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    Corruption in plain sight! SHAME ON U FAKE POTUS!

  11. Kiru Girum | August 13, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    This clown is easily the most dangerous American president in modern history. He’s going to single handedly bring down the republicans with him.

    • Evil Dax | August 13, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      Democrats want to funding for mail in ballots, but shut down every stimulus package from the Republicans. The liberals dont care about the American people welfare. They only care about votes.

    • Jock Young | August 13, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @Evil Dax
      Democrats passed a stimulus package 2 months ago. the Republicans won’t support it because they want LESS stimulus. So tel me again who doesn’t care about the American people?

    • Kristin Smith | August 13, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

      @Luis Corona are you aware trump created peace in the middle east today?

      i don’t think reality is matching up with your views

    • Sean Kelly | August 13, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      He has a 98 percent approval amongst repubs..you dont have to like it..but it is the truth.

    • Evil Dax | August 13, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @Jock Young Republicans also tried to extend the $600 a week before it expired but Democrats didnt agree. If you cant see corruption on both sides than you are an imbicelle

  12. Flast 202 | August 13, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    This is a jail-able offense. If Biden and Harris win, they BETTER PROSECUTE.

    • L0VE & KINDNESS_, | August 13, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      Libs will be  weeping😭  again very shortly.
      You won’t hear many Trump supporters because we get attacked and “canceled” for our beIiefs but you will soon hear the silent majority in November.
      When was the last time you saw a Republican attack someone for wearing a hat or a shirt or waving the American flag or for just having a different opinion?
      I thought so!! The Hypocrisy!!!
      Debate-BowI 2020BT20201999¥

    • Flast 202 | August 13, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @L0VE & KINDNESS_, if you’re the silent majority, then why does your president admit on live air today that he’s sabotaging the US Postal Service? Answer: Afraid of mail in ballots.

    • Flast 202 | August 13, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      There’s a lot of Russian Trolls in this thread this evening. Ya’ll tell Vladimir that the good folks of the United States say “hi!” And also, fool us one shame on you…fool us twice, we put a Democrat in the oval office with a prosecutor as his back up.

    • Theresa Wagner | August 13, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      I’m pretty sure Harris is Biden’s pick for a reason.

    • Flast 202 | August 13, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @Theresa Wagner whats that reason?

  13. Moscow Mitch | August 13, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    SO TRUMP ADMITS he’s violating my civil right to vote…any lawyers want to take on a class action lawsuit on behalf of the whole country

  14. Dale Jaresh | August 13, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    This failed president is more concerned about get elected than protecting our health.

  15. Sandy Sunset | August 13, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

    This is what a dictator does at the worst, they hold everyone hostage until that dictator wins.

  16. Notorious Punk | August 13, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    This President is really trying to sabotage the election

    • Jesse O | August 13, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      Dear fellow citizens do not be swayed. Dunnie isn’t trying, dunnie-cult IS rigging, stealing, colluding, otherwise engaging in another criminal enterprise for GOP domination just like Moscow Mcbitch is doing in kantphuky, or Florida or Georga or wherever the Go0 is stole!🖖 dumokraps too stupid and weak to put up a resistance🖕👄

    • Robot Hunter | August 13, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      @Tre Flips 21 Sorry to piggy back on your comment, but perhaps we all need to foster the suggestion that postal workers ( in an act of civil activism) defy their diminishment of over time pay, and in a patriotic gesture tell the American people that they will ensure that all mail-in ballots arrive at the election offices. The average citizen can’t do it because the orange beast will say it supports his assertion that the election is rigged. But if the postal workers come together and swear, publicly, to protect the integrity of the democratic process, this would be a statement that would be hard to ignore. Again, sorry to take over your comment like this. Rest assured, I am not a bot, hired actor or activist. I am too stupid for that. I’m just frustrated like you.

    • Debra Davis | August 13, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      What can be done about this is to vote Trump out of the White House!

    • Evil Dax | August 13, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      Democrats want to funding for mail in ballots, but shut down every stimulus package from the Republicans. The liberals dont care about the American people welfare. They only care about votes.

    • Tre Flips 21 | August 13, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @Debra Davis That’s the issue is clearly trying to undermine mail in ballots.

  17. charles moore | August 13, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    He IS NOT my President. He isn’t a president . He is an emperor or a dictator!

  18. ray24051 | August 13, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    Trump has graduated to full dictatorship he doesn’t need Putin anymore.

    • Me also | August 13, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      @Mueller Time do you get in the backseat of a car and wonder who stole the steering wheel?

    • Mueller Time | August 13, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @Me also oh. Sorry… Forgot you children believe your tv.

      Remember when jussie Smollett was lynched by MAGA hats in MAGA country?

    • K A | August 13, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      @Mueller Time Definitely on something. Why do Dems keep throwing in Putin?

    • The Professor | August 13, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      Make no mistake, China and Russia are taking full advantage of this idiocy, and Russian trolls like “Mueller time” are just here to sow misinformation and division.

    • William Franklin | August 13, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      I would support a dictatorship in America if it meant that leftists would be massacred, en masse.

  19. Fred Freddy | August 13, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    Vote straight Democrat across the board. The trump Party needs to be gelded.

  20. Adam Smasher | August 13, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    Everything he does is incriminating, but he never has any consequences.

