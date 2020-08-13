At a time when talks are stalled over relief for millions of Americans, Trump is formally blocking 25-billion in emergency funding for the postal service, making it harder to vote. The President’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow adding the White House sees “voting rights” as a “liberal left” idea to be negotiated over. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down how this all will effect the upcoming election. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 8/13/2020.

Trailing Biden After Harris Pick, Trump Admits 2020 Mail In Voting Plot | MSNBC