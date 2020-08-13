At a time when talks are stalled over relief for millions of Americans, Trump is formally blocking 25-billion in emergency funding for the postal service, making it harder to vote. The President’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow adding the White House sees “voting rights” as a “liberal left” idea to be negotiated over. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down how this all will effect the upcoming election. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 8/13/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Trailing Biden After Harris Pick, Trump Admits 2020 Mail In Voting Plot | MSNBC
In the real world, the term is extortion…
Exactly.
Blackmail..We will give your money if don’t vote us out..No Thanks! will try to last the other 3 months..
EXACTLY !!!!!! who knew Trump would turn on the USA.He started before 2017…
@J what are you talking about… he’s trying to STOP voter fraud jfc what planet are you people living on?
@Kristin Smith
No, he is not. Mail-in voting does not increase voter fraud. He is simply lying. The only reason Trump and Republicans don’t like mail-in voting is that it increase voter turnout, which favors Democrats (as Trump has openly admitted). The President is purposely making it more difficult to vote for his own political gain. We should ALL be outraged by this.
An impeached president should not be allowed to DEBATE anyone, push him and he will fall. Nutty!!! Dunce!!!
@Jock Young they blocked zero witnesses, the DNC could of made of deal but then Quid pro Joe and Hunter would of tesrified too.
Even more concerning Schiff had zero fact witnesses in his house commitee hearings. It was all set up on bias and hate for a American winning an election.
Facts matter.
James K. Boyle hahahaha what a pathetic trumper, you call everything that makes you uncomfortable or don’t like “fake”.
If someone would serve you a dish you don’t like, you would call it fake.
you make me laugh!! oh, cultists… I pity your family, it must be so hard dealing with an individual like you.
; )
@Evil Dax you are correct. Pelosi and Schumer will go down in history as rhinos who uses 20 year old politics in a new era of leadership were presudents get stuff done and fullfill there promises to the American people.
Frocken biden is promising things he never accomplished in 4 decades of government. Shameful.
@M G facts matter.
@M G i bet you thought hillary would win..she didnt..this is all going to end the same way.im sorry.its thr truth.
Sounds like Trump supporters have a lot of thinking to do, certainly not their strongest asset.
@Fred Freddy apparently the liberal schools don’t brainwash the kids anymore?🤔🤣🤣🤣
@Spoocehand You are ill informed as usual. I can send you a few hundred video links proving you wrong with locals even being interviewed at the disgust. In MN it was proven by police records all rioting and looting was caused by 89 percent of locals. You better get googling
I majored in history and you have no clue about the racist past of the democrats. There was no Republican democrat switch that was a myth. out of all the democrats and dixiecrats that turned Republican only 3 had racist backgrounds. The only thing that changed was the south started voting Republican because they were a better choice as Johnson and Wallace were vulgar racists. Now the Democrat congress man created White Supremacy and even made a flag with their White Supremacy logo on it in SC 1917 and pinned it over the states Capital then refreshed the flag in 1966. The KKK lynched Republicans from 1882 until 1968 in the fight for Democrats to keep Slavery then Segrigation alive. Democrats try to twist and hide their past but its not happening. I know more than most scholars on the history of the racist democrat party
@Evil Dax McConnell is the one blocking. He’s the bill blocking master . dems had a bill passed in May.
@Evil Dax lol they were arguing for a larger package you dummy. Trump is literally defunding the Constitutionally protected postal service you sucker for a conman.
@Keith Johnson – Shelby GT500 when was the time Obama admitted on TV that he was restricting the USPS in an effort to strong-arm the Dems.
Enough is Enough, don’t just talk about it , something needs to be done
Yes!!! Burn down your own neighborhoods!! That will show those stupid Trump supporters.😅😆😂🤣🤣🤣😂👌👍😉
@Cheryl Pounds stay in power?? Like say mueller time and fake impeachment??
Yes. Call your reps in the Senate and tell them what you think of what tRump is doing. Then be sure to vote no matter how you have to do it.
@Cheryl Pounds Honey the sainted republican senators were opposing ANY further relief aid.
Grim Reaper (his name for himself) McConnell couldn’t even get a bill that **even the republican senators** would agree on.
And the money that you want to have paid out?
Republicans blocked that too. It was the Democrats in congress who pushed for, and got, money paid directly to american people.
[edit: I still think that Trump will cave on this, though, once his team can find a sort of face saving way out]
Vote vote vote
Trump commits treason every time he complains about America’s voting process.
@snowflake killer
No, i would not. I’m sure some people would, because there is too much partisan hatred on both sides. It’s a cheap shot no matter who does it, and you know it
Evil Dax,
Trump: During this pandemic and economic crisis not seen since the Great Depression, which through my actions and inactions I have made the USA the worst affected, I offer you a Trumpian deal; I will give you a reduced amount of financial relief to survive during this turmoil in exchange for you waiving your right to vote.
@D SP thanks because i thought Obama Biden CIA and FBI did wrong so Trump can spy on Biden and set his people up for jail time im glad we both agree can’t wait for the Durham report especially since the democrats believe he will be fair with what he finds
@Dre-Day 1127 no i be able to wipe out 3 Biden votes this fall blm
I hope that the real traitors, the LEFT, pay with their lives. I hope we have a civil war. I yearn for it, day and night.
Interfering with an election in which he is a candidate.
And trump also publicly ADMITTED on TV he is openly sabotaging postal service on purpose by withholding needed 25 B for vote by mail to function.
He just blatantly admitted to out face he is violating VOTING RIGHTS!!!
Is anyone going to freaking react and prevent this CRIMINAL/TRAITOR to cheat his way to the office again???
lovegirlforever.link
HUH? Are you OK??
hey did you see them antifa losers get stomped out and then run out of town like cowards ????
@Trump 2Q2Q The Library
Nobody cares about “antifa”. It doesn’t exist. It’s just a name some militant counter-protesters sometimes use. Big deal. Get over it.
This is Mitch McConnell and the rest of the republicans fault for not removing him from office after he was impeached. Remove them all.
@Quantumsneak oh okay I didn’t know that thanks
@陳心晨 What is your link to? I don’t click on random links.
@C Web He’ll hold the seat until Inauguration Day. If Biden wins, he takes over that day. If no winner is declared and a recount is under way, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will take over as temporary President until a winner is declared. Trump cannot continue past Inauguration Day unless legally elected.
@Paul Ford- If he loses, November to January will be dangerous for our country. I can see him following Adolph Hitler’s “scorched earth policy”. He’ll exact revenge on America for his loss. We may have to remove him by emergency declaration.
I would bet money that all the Republicans are in on it, because I don’t think Trump has the intelligence to think of it on their own. They use Trump to do things they want him to do, and use his so called not being a career politician a as cover.
Don’s trying too block voting by mail, But it’s time for us to give him holy h*ll, Because we shouldn’t have to risk our lives, For freedoms our love one’s, have already paid the price ! 😡
@Carrie Swaby SORRY I MUST HAVE GOTTEN CARRIED AWAY, LMAO COMPLETELY ! 😁🤣😂👍🏿👍🏻
@Carrie Swaby EXACTLY ! 😁👍🏻👍🏿
@ma,ma gee’s gospel Take off your blindfold. Everyone must see. It will cleanse the Earth.
That’s a Bird Box reference in case you missed it.
@Carrie Swaby my thoughts exactly for my sons future
I agree ☝️
He is tampering with the friggin mail…the quid pro quo…yet again ….cowardly trump….
***VOTE. “KANYE WEST” 2020***
@t’SunSeesYourBody t’MoonSeesYourSoul
YOU DONT GET TO USE OUR PAGES AGAINST US. JUST NOTICED.
I GOT ONE of those FakeNewZ’.
The king said ENEMIES 2 24 17. I grabbed it right away! Some SOLDIERS were innocent.
I guess not a Massacre after all.
I already know media is the enemy of kings.
A real long time. One man wanted it.
He didn’t get it.
PLAY WITH BOSTON MEDIA.
WIN stupid prizes.
POLICY Est 3/5/1770
DAY1 US HISTORY CLASS
JoeShow
Owner pg1 American revolution.
AirPhone1 ☢️ Certified
Quincy ma.
City of PRESIDENTS.
@t’SunSeesYourBody t’MoonSeesYourSoul I would rather vote for a dog than Kanye West
Corruption in plain sight! SHAME ON U FAKE POTUS!
His voters are blind with emotion. They can’t see this in plain sight
This clown is easily the most dangerous American president in modern history. He’s going to single handedly bring down the republicans with him.
Democrats want to funding for mail in ballots, but shut down every stimulus package from the Republicans. The liberals dont care about the American people welfare. They only care about votes.
@Evil Dax
Democrats passed a stimulus package 2 months ago. the Republicans won’t support it because they want LESS stimulus. So tel me again who doesn’t care about the American people?
@Luis Corona are you aware trump created peace in the middle east today?
i don’t think reality is matching up with your views
He has a 98 percent approval amongst repubs..you dont have to like it..but it is the truth.
@Jock Young Republicans also tried to extend the $600 a week before it expired but Democrats didnt agree. If you cant see corruption on both sides than you are an imbicelle
This is a jail-able offense. If Biden and Harris win, they BETTER PROSECUTE.
Libs will be weeping😭 again very shortly.
You won’t hear many Trump supporters because we get attacked and “canceled” for our beIiefs but you will soon hear the silent majority in November.
When was the last time you saw a Republican attack someone for wearing a hat or a shirt or waving the American flag or for just having a different opinion?
I thought so!! The Hypocrisy!!!
Debate-BowI 2020BT20201999¥
@L0VE & KINDNESS_, if you’re the silent majority, then why does your president admit on live air today that he’s sabotaging the US Postal Service? Answer: Afraid of mail in ballots.
There’s a lot of Russian Trolls in this thread this evening. Ya’ll tell Vladimir that the good folks of the United States say “hi!” And also, fool us one shame on you…fool us twice, we put a Democrat in the oval office with a prosecutor as his back up.
I’m pretty sure Harris is Biden’s pick for a reason.
@Theresa Wagner whats that reason?
SO TRUMP ADMITS he’s violating my civil right to vote…any lawyers want to take on a class action lawsuit on behalf of the whole country
Why are they afraid of trump I thought he worked for the American people
@zeke c In your dreams!
@zeke c You thought wrong. Now go think again. 😉
Actually that is what needs to happen.
Dyeshttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
This failed president is more concerned about get elected than protecting our health.
He has to win or he will go to prison for all his crimes. His power should be very limited …..he was impeached.
Correct!
He has never cared about our health. He only cares about himself.
“This failed president is more concerned about get elected than protecting our health.”
oh stop with the disingenuous rambling, you and everyone else go to wal mart every other day, you can to to a voting booth once
T
yeshttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
This is what a dictator does at the worst, they hold everyone hostage until that dictator wins.
@T Electronix ***VOTE. “KANYE WEST” 2020***
@t’SunSeesYourBody t’MoonSeesYourSoul
USING OUR PAGES AGAINST US WONT LAST VERY LONG. GUARANTEED.
YOUVE BEEN WARNED.
@t’SunSeesYourBody t’MoonSeesYourSoul hilarious.
Gyeshttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
Democrats want to funding for mail in ballots, but shut down every stimulus package from the Republicans. The liberals dont care about the American people welfare. They only care about votes.
This President is really trying to sabotage the election
Dear fellow citizens do not be swayed. Dunnie isn’t trying, dunnie-cult IS rigging, stealing, colluding, otherwise engaging in another criminal enterprise for GOP domination just like Moscow Mcbitch is doing in kantphuky, or Florida or Georga or wherever the Go0 is stole!🖖 dumokraps too stupid and weak to put up a resistance🖕👄
@Tre Flips 21 Sorry to piggy back on your comment, but perhaps we all need to foster the suggestion that postal workers ( in an act of civil activism) defy their diminishment of over time pay, and in a patriotic gesture tell the American people that they will ensure that all mail-in ballots arrive at the election offices. The average citizen can’t do it because the orange beast will say it supports his assertion that the election is rigged. But if the postal workers come together and swear, publicly, to protect the integrity of the democratic process, this would be a statement that would be hard to ignore. Again, sorry to take over your comment like this. Rest assured, I am not a bot, hired actor or activist. I am too stupid for that. I’m just frustrated like you.
What can be done about this is to vote Trump out of the White House!
Democrats want to funding for mail in ballots, but shut down every stimulus package from the Republicans. The liberals dont care about the American people welfare. They only care about votes.
@Debra Davis That’s the issue is clearly trying to undermine mail in ballots.
He IS NOT my President. He isn’t a president . He is an emperor or a dictator!
Trump is a psychopath and a crook.
Trump has graduated to full dictatorship he doesn’t need Putin anymore.
@Mueller Time do you get in the backseat of a car and wonder who stole the steering wheel?
@Me also oh. Sorry… Forgot you children believe your tv.
Remember when jussie Smollett was lynched by MAGA hats in MAGA country?
@Mueller Time Definitely on something. Why do Dems keep throwing in Putin?
Make no mistake, China and Russia are taking full advantage of this idiocy, and Russian trolls like “Mueller time” are just here to sow misinformation and division.
I would support a dictatorship in America if it meant that leftists would be massacred, en masse.
Vote straight Democrat across the board. The trump Party needs to be gelded.
I’m not a democrat by any means but literally anything is better than Trump.
to be fair f them both. they are both drinking from the same infected pool.
if anything we need a progressive Like TYT
What good will that do if you cannot find a place that will let you vote or if your votes are never counted?
Time for a backup Plan B, if all else fails and Trump declares himself President for Life.
@Waseem Amin bruh did you say the tyt, wow you are voting for boden
@Tech ti oh you useless nincompoop. words fail.
Everything he does is incriminating, but he never has any consequences.