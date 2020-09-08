Trial Date Set In Bannon We Build The Wall Fraud Case | MSNBC
News Ticker

Trial Date Set In Bannon We Build The Wall Fraud Case | MSNBC

September 8, 2020 The Top News Today 107

Trial Date Set In Bannon We Build The Wall Fraud Case | MSNBC 1

 

NBC News' Pete Williams reports that a federal judge has set a 2021 trial date in Steve Bannon's We Build the Wall fraud case. Aired on 08/31/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trial Date Set In Bannon We Build The Wall Fraud Case | MSNBC

Related Articles

107 Comments on Trial Date Set In Bannon We Build The Wall Fraud Case | MSNBC

    • @Dan

      Bro this Dementia Joe Biden can’t complete a sentence without a scrip and an earpiece telling him what to say!

      Reply

    • @Dan

      100% documented evidence from pilots logs that Bill Clinton flew on Epstein‘s plane 26 times. He also did not allow his Secret Service to accompany him. Now, the Democrats are having him endorse Biden. “ I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Ms. Monica Lewinsky”

      Reply

    • @Dan

      If Senile Dementia Joe and the Hobama Kamila win the White House you will see the Cubans in Miami swimming back to the Island it will be that Bad if the Democrat communists win!

      Reply

    • *Cliff Medina Are you a Billionaire?* If not, why are you campaigning on behalf of the *Draft-Dodging Con-Man-in-Thief❓* Sure, Biden is not the best candidate, but he is *WAY BETTER* than the *Proto-fascist Carnival Barker* <-=-> The fact is, we are in the midst of a *Global Ecosystem Catastrophe* & having a *Science Denier* in the WH will *DOOM* the human species‼️✔‼️ Both the *LYING-LIAR-IN-CHIEF & The Republi-CONS* need to be removed from power or we will get to *EXPERIENCE THE 6TH GREAT PLANETARY EXTINCTION EVENT ‼️✔‼️*

      Reply

    • @Tony Wilson
      Agreed but those “values” were never meaningful, it was mostly hypocrisy.
      I’ve never claimed anywhere else was “perfect” but the USA has to be one of the greatest failures in modern history simply because of its vacuous claims to exceptionalism. It’s “master race” stuff and we see it in the emerging 4th Reich that the US has become as ironically, its empire and its society collapses.
      Cheers

      Reply

    • It’s as if 45 % of Americans have fallen victim to a 25yrs running late night infomercial scam called FOX .
      Is this how the DEMOCRACY that U.S. GRANT faught to preserve Dies ??
      God I hope not 🙏as that would be sad & pathetic.

      GOD SAVE THE UNION
      VOTE BIDEN !

      Reply

    • @Jim Battersbee The values are meaningful even if hypocritical – Trump’s values (or myth) have real meaning to his cult of followers. American exceptionalism has always been aggressive. But it mostly was manipulated to threaten America’s “enemies” abroad. Trump has distorted this threat to to be other Americans. It could now do a lot of damage at home. Creating chaos and division – At the worst you could have lawlessness and anarchy everywhere – It will be hard for anyone to predictably control or manage it. Trump and his supporters are playing with fire. The consequences of turning Americans against each other will ultimately hurt them too. Most people prefer order to chaos – Trump is tempting his base with a narrow kind of fascistic order which he claims will protect them – It will protect them from other Americans? It is very destructive and misleading. Trump is also not very good at planning – His fascism would not have a clear agenda or ideology – It would just be whatever his supporters wanted it to be – They never seem to agree about anything except who they believe their enemies are. In reality their enemies are themselves – They are just as likely to end up on the wrong side of rival Trump supporters who do not view each other as quite American enough… Worrying times.

      Reply

  14. Is there anyone in the Dump Administration, including family members, or anyone connected to Trump, who isn’t a criminal, liar, in jail, or under investigation?

    Reply

  18. All I see is another pardon from Donald Dump…🙄 He can’t have all his “partners in crime” squealing about him in jail now can he? 🐷

    Reply

    • Hmmmm …. how is that going to happen, given that the trial date is not until May/21, and Chump will very likely be defeated in Nov/20 and no longer able to issue presidential pardons after Jan/21? Don’t think you can issue pardons in advance of convictions or even the trail.

      Reply

    • Many more of them to be uncovered soon:
      My investigation report on how Trump distributed $3 TRILLION ($3,000,000,000,000) 1st pandemic stimulus funds that his administration received to combat coronavirus [under CARES Act, Paycheck Act, and Coronavirus Preparedness Act]
      While majority of funds were transferred to big business owners, $100s of billions were paid against orders which were never filled for testing, PPE, contact tracing & virus spread containment, etc. That is why there are 187K deaths, 6.2M infected and 50M jobless!
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbMl9DyzOMo&t=37s
      (Downloadable PDF FORMAT of my report is liked in the comments section of the video report – there are more reports on my channel on Trump’s propaganda & conspiracy theories, including WHO, HCQ, etc.)
      PLEASE SHARE & SUBSCRIBE

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CAKAFETEINC 1996-2020 | https://www.fredwhite.ca