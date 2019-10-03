Trolling Putin Jokes About Russia Interfering In 2020 Election | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 3, 2019

 

In a panel moderated by NBC News correspondent Keir Simmons, Russia's president joked about whether Moscow would interfere in America's 2020 election. Aired on 10/02/19.
38 Comments on "Trolling Putin Jokes About Russia Interfering In 2020 Election | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Joshua mowdy | October 3, 2019 at 2:52 AM | Reply

    Hello.

    We all know whag this humor holds.. Ol Pooty Pies… hå. Zßė

    Good luck.

  2. Progressive Humanist | October 3, 2019 at 3:12 AM | Reply

    Remember when foreign enemy leaders didn’t openly mock the US? Good times, those years under Obama, who yet somehow embarrassed us on the world stage according to far-right lunatics who are oh so silent now.

    • CynAnne1 | October 3, 2019 at 6:52 AM | Reply

      *We’ll ‘see’* your ‘flexibility’, Alex… *and ‘raise’ you* ‘fawning *for* dictators, thrice over’.
      1. #45 smiled, *saluted* and shook hands…with the men *who murdered* collegiate Otto Warmbier.
      2. #45 smiled, danced and dined…with the men *who murdered* journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
      3. #45 posed, preened and puled…with the *self-appointed* “President For Life” currently crushing *decades of democracy* with tear-gas *and bullets* in Hong Kong.
      *’Three strikes’* …and *#45’s ‘out’.*
      It’s *beyond* shameful…and yet *utterly* unsurprising, considering #45’s affinity *for* our nations adversaries. 😒

    • Mind Freshener | October 3, 2019 at 7:52 AM | Reply

      Obama and his Transvestite Husband made the country the laughing stock of the world.

    • Crystal Giddens | October 3, 2019 at 9:12 AM | Reply

      @CynAnne1 “The whistle-blower who revealed that President Trump sought foreign help for his re-election and that the White House sought to cover it up is *a CIA officer who was detailed to work at the White House at one point, according to three people familiar with his identity,”* The New York Times reports. *“The man has since returned to the CIA,* the people said. Little else is known about him.” *So there you have it. A mysterious stranger from the lying, torturing, propagandizing, drug trafficking, assassinating, coup-staging, warmongering, psychopathic CIA was working in the White House, heroically provided the political/media class with politically powerful information out of the goodness of his heart, and then vanished off into the Langley sunset.* *Clearly there is nothing suspicious about this story at all.*

  3. BackAndStillBgMsDangerus Dangerus | October 3, 2019 at 3:26 AM | Reply

    What’s trump going to do when he’s no longer useful to Putin and Russia still isn’t a member of the G8 and the sanctions are still in place? Their favorite drugs for assassination are pretty nasty.

  4. N Gup | October 3, 2019 at 3:26 AM | Reply

    the real secret are the pee-tapes
    don’t forget!📽

  5. qassandraable | October 3, 2019 at 3:26 AM | Reply

    I’d hate to be that Japan translator.

  6. mary jones | October 3, 2019 at 3:50 AM | Reply

    gee, well now i feel better about putin, i reeally trust him and his puppet… *eye roll*

  7. Fillinyourname | October 3, 2019 at 3:54 AM | Reply

    This is hilarious. Of course they are going to intervene. There was no doubt in our minds.

  8. KK | October 3, 2019 at 4:22 AM | Reply

    If Putin would have responded this way while Obama was in office Obama would still be answering questions about it… smh

  9. MVE | October 3, 2019 at 4:24 AM | Reply

    Putin is laughing 😆 of course!! He has his puppets in the US and UK. He succeeded in every way in defeating the US and the EU.

  10. lvnndr | October 3, 2019 at 5:52 AM | Reply

    I am imagining how putin can deck fat lard trump in a nano second 🤣

  11. Marco Rossainz | October 3, 2019 at 7:54 AM | Reply

    The US is the Narc nation on earth, they allow themselves to do onto others what they would never allow others to do to them… The rest of the world just take them for a joke, that’s how you handle a narc, you take it for a joke and move on with your business.
    Good for Putin and the rest of the world

  12. Dedy zee | October 3, 2019 at 8:35 AM | Reply

    Haaaaaaa BLA BLA media USA (fake news)

  13. Mike L. | October 3, 2019 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    All of this is just too cozy.

  14. Old Uncle Bob | October 3, 2019 at 9:45 AM | Reply

    Putin will get his, the smug will be crushed.

  15. james mugwe | October 3, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    Finally the real President of the US of A has addressed the citizens directly.

  16. Tom L | October 3, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    Here we are, liberals excuses for their 2020 loss. Keep spinning MSM

  17. Hazzycakes | October 3, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    As if it isn’t happening right now. Tons of Putin bots in the comments on YouTube.

  18. quinn hendley | October 3, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    *vlad’s not looking so great. he has that ‘moon-face’ look of someone being treated with steroids* (the one minute mark)

  19. mike briganti | October 3, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    THATS GOLD VLAD. GOLD ILL TELL YA !

  20. Boyd Gilbreath | October 3, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Puitn trying to increase his public visibility prior to taking over the failed USA.

