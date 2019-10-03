In a panel moderated by NBC News correspondent Keir Simmons, Russia's president joked about whether Moscow would interfere in America's 2020 election. Aired on 10/02/19.
Trolling Putin Jokes About Russia Interfering In 2020 Election | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Hello.
Good luck.
The Treaty with Ukraine on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters allows the U.S. Attorney General & Ukraine’s General Prosecutor to investigate crimes in both countries 🙂
Remember when foreign enemy leaders didn’t openly mock the US? Good times, those years under Obama, who yet somehow embarrassed us on the world stage according to far-right lunatics who are oh so silent now.
*We’ll ‘see’* your ‘flexibility’, Alex… *and ‘raise’ you* ‘fawning *for* dictators, thrice over’.
1. #45 smiled, *saluted* and shook hands…with the men *who murdered* collegiate Otto Warmbier.
2. #45 smiled, danced and dined…with the men *who murdered* journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
3. #45 posed, preened and puled…with the *self-appointed* “President For Life” currently crushing *decades of democracy* with tear-gas *and bullets* in Hong Kong.
*’Three strikes’* …and *#45’s ‘out’.*
It’s *beyond* shameful…and yet *utterly* unsurprising, considering #45’s affinity *for* our nations adversaries. 😒
@CynAnne1 “The whistle-blower who revealed that President Trump sought foreign help for his re-election and that the White House sought to cover it up is *a CIA officer who was detailed to work at the White House at one point, according to three people familiar with his identity,”* The New York Times reports. *“The man has since returned to the CIA,* the people said. Little else is known about him.” *So there you have it. A mysterious stranger from the lying, torturing, propagandizing, drug trafficking, assassinating, coup-staging, warmongering, psychopathic CIA was working in the White House, heroically provided the political/media class with politically powerful information out of the goodness of his heart, and then vanished off into the Langley sunset.* *Clearly there is nothing suspicious about this story at all.*
What’s trump going to do when he’s no longer useful to Putin and Russia still isn’t a member of the G8 and the sanctions are still in place? Their favorite drugs for assassination are pretty nasty.
I’d hate to be that Japan translator.
gee, well now i feel better about putin, i reeally trust him and his puppet… *eye roll*
This is hilarious. Of course they are going to intervene. There was no doubt in our minds.
The US interfere in almost every election in the world . Don’t cry others are doing the same
Do not worry, Israeli and Saudi interference has always been and will always be much bigger.
@Stranger Happened
Don’t burden their little brains!
If Putin would have responded this way while Obama was in office Obama would still be answering questions about it… smh
Obama bowed to the Saudis
@Sebastian Thor – Everybody has bowed to the Saudis. I’m thinking you hate Obama. Yes … no?
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/dec/04/george-hw-bush-saudi-arabia-donald-trump
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/House_of_Bush,_House_of_Saud
@Sebastian Thor Kashoghie wasn’t chopped up yet
@Sebastian Thor Trump LITRTALLY bowed to the Saudis and played with their swords.
Putin is laughing 😆 of course!! He has his puppets in the US and UK. He succeeded in every way in defeating the US and the EU.
I am imagining how putin can deck fat lard trump in a nano second 🤣
The US is the Narc nation on earth, they allow themselves to do onto others what they would never allow others to do to them… The rest of the world just take them for a joke, that’s how you handle a narc, you take it for a joke and move on with your business.
All of this is just too cozy.
Putin will get his, the smug will be crushed.
As if it isn’t happening right now. Tons of Putin bots in the comments on YouTube.
*vlad’s not looking so great. he has that ‘moon-face’ look of someone being treated with steroids* (the one minute mark)
