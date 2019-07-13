Tropical Storm Barry creeping towards Louisiana coast

TOPICS:
July 13, 2019

 

CNN's Allison Chinchar has the latest forecast as Tropical Storm Barry nears the coast of Louisiana. #CNN #News

33 Comments on "Tropical Storm Barry creeping towards Louisiana coast"

  1. ivobardolf | July 13, 2019 at 8:50 AM | Reply

    I wonder what the gangs are doing at this time

  2. davids11131113 | July 13, 2019 at 8:52 AM | Reply

    Cnn can ya get Anderson Cooper to stand in a flooded ditch again? 😂💦

  3. Henry Menard | July 13, 2019 at 9:29 AM | Reply

    too many idiots in the comments

  4. Couldn't help but notice you killed my puppy | July 13, 2019 at 10:21 AM | Reply

    JP Morgan Chase ship gets busted with 1.3 billion in cocaine and CNN talks about rain.

    • Defiant Christian Kufir | July 13, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

      CNN won’t go up against the hands that feed them. The only reason they are still on the air is because of the financing of their globalist/communist/international banker masters.

  5. BERNIE BROS CAN'T WIN DEBATES | July 13, 2019 at 10:25 AM | Reply

    *JP MORGAN CAUGHT WITH A BILLION IN COCAINE- CNN IS SILENT*

    • Max Mustermann | July 13, 2019 at 10:33 AM | Reply

      you might want to add: ship financed by JP Morgan…. and be sure to call for a video for every home raided with a mortgage 😁

    • Defiant Christian Kufir | July 13, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

      CNN won’t go up against the hands that feed them. The only reason they are still on the air is because of the financing of their globalist/communist/international banker masters.

  6. Kenneth Ohara | July 13, 2019 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    VERY SAD.Thoughts and prayers

  7. random bastid | July 13, 2019 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    They should run over to the overcrowded border facility and grab some new volunteers to earn their keep if they want to get ,,my bet is they RUN the other way

  8. Ranger of Norrath | July 13, 2019 at 10:38 AM | Reply

    To the folks in Louisiana,
    During the great power East Coast grid issue of 2003..
    Folks came together with buckets of ice caring for one another where I reside.
    😳
    Also, for light, I took dollar store tealights and put them in the bottom of very thick and tall drinking glasses.
    🗽
    Efficient, cheap and I didn’t spend 100 billion dollars on fancy candles.
    😰
    If that helps at all.
    Love from Michigan USA 💖
    Peace ✌

  9. MG Massey | July 13, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

    To my family in southern Alabama..hope you are okay.
    Prayers for all there

  10. daisy van N | July 13, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    it suk water up from the ocean and drop it on land thats a hurrican

  11. George Morris | July 13, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    good night America, the dream is gone,THANX CNN☠

  12. Bill Makar | July 13, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    The best news is Cnn has 2.4 k and FOX News has 12k Talking about the Tropical Storm I can see the pink slip storm is still going strong for Cnn 🙂

  13. chrislaustin | July 13, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Hey Spanky, get your paper towel rolls ready, as it looks like another photo-op is coming soon!

  14. C J C | July 13, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    Barry is now a Hurricane, 75 mph winds but even a TS or Cat 1, this storm is still bad, I’ve been through Sandy and I can tell you wind is not the problem in Hurricanes it’s rain and storm surge!

  15. Jeff Smith | July 13, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    Hey they can shelter in Houston, that worked out so well last time?

  16. Fleur Bandito | July 13, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    What’s going on with the Jeffrey Epstein story? That disappeared from mainstream media in record time.

  17. FAISHING | July 13, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Cnn can ya get Anderson Cooper to stand in a flooded ditch again?

  18. BayouSef1 | July 13, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Hoax perpetrated by the left to take focus off of Epstein.

  19. Mark Evans | July 13, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Well you know who started this storm don’t you Trump

