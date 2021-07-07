Tropical Storm Elsa Devastates Farms in Jamaica | TVJ News – July 5 2021

The price tag for damage to crops is still being finalized but our reporter Kelesha Williams visited farmlands in Saint Catherine, Jamaica which were devastated by tropical storm Elsa.

