Tropical Storm Grace Aftermath in Clarendon Jamaica | TVJ News - August 18 2021 1

Tropical Storm Grace Aftermath in Clarendon Jamaica | TVJ News – August 18 2021

9 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

9 comments

  4. You know what those things can always be replaced but thank God that you’re all still alive God is still on his throne he is still good give him the glory

    Reply

  5. Community need to help themselves seriously, they are the ones who suffers the most, relying on t system is impossible most time

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.