Tropical Storm Grace | Bull Bay Residents Frustrated with Flooding | TVJ News - August 18 2021

Tropical Storm Grace | Bull Bay Residents Frustrated with Flooding | TVJ News – August 18 2021

21 comments

 

    1. They can’t be safe there, because it’s always a time when they have to be on look out for rising water, ,they need to think about there liveihood and family

  4. Them must leave the area it’s a disaster zone if they dont leave there they going to be killed by the silk

  6. Why them waiting on the government why them no consider there life and family and move out of the gully banking

  8. I understand everyone needs a place called home but the integrity of the land is unfit for infrastructure. Why would you sit and wait for this to happen repeatedly. Mother Nature cannot be controlled. Please leave simple
    It’s not worth losing your life for or is it?

  9. Move, Move.
    Who filled the Gully.

    The Government is not responsible for your situation. BLAME THIS ON THE DEVIL; WHO IS YOUR GUARDIAN RIGHT NOW.

  10. Build your house in riverbed expect to get flooded out. A who throw the garbage in the gullies?

  14. Everybody saying these people should leave
    It’s easy to say
    This is the only home most of these residents know
    Thank God it wasn’t worse

