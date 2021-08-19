Tropical Storm Grace | Bull Bay Residents Frustrated with Flooding | TVJ News – August 18 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
21 comments
The same thing happening over and over again, these are projects that the government must prioritise.
God bless everyone be safe
They can’t be safe there, because it’s always a time when they have to be on look out for rising water,
,they need to think about there liveihood and family
Simple solution, they should move out of the rivers path.
Stop throwing garbage in the gully as well
Them must leave the area it’s a disaster zone if they dont leave there they going to be killed by the silk
These people build their home in The riverbed uno same one throwing garbage right there
Exactly
no sa them terrible
True
I was about to ask the question who a throw garbage in the gully
Why them waiting on the government why them no consider there life and family and move out of the gully banking
People stop throw garbage in the gully..
I understand everyone needs a place called home but the integrity of the land is unfit for infrastructure. Why would you sit and wait for this to happen repeatedly. Mother Nature cannot be controlled. Please leave simple
It’s not worth losing your life for or is it?
They are the ones throwing garbage in the gully that help to cause flooding.
Move, Move.
Who filled the Gully.
The Government is not responsible for your situation. BLAME THIS ON THE DEVIL; WHO IS YOUR GUARDIAN RIGHT NOW.
I heard the Government offered them housing so they could relocate a few years ago but they declined it
Build your house in riverbed expect to get flooded out. A who throw the garbage in the gullies?
Unno stop throw garbage or rubbish in the gully.
Stop full up gully with garbage
Simple solution. Stop littering the community and the gully with the garbage.
Everybody saying these people should leave
It’s easy to say
This is the only home most of these residents know
Thank God it wasn’t worse