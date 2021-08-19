Tropical Storm Grace | Flooding in Kingston Jamaica | TVJ News – August 17 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
27 comments
Rassy Soft Drinks Jamaica
When will the media start asking the politicians tough questions? Why are roads being built without drainage? Why is it that little rainfall and roads are destroyed?
Because the media is owned by politicians and friends and family
U start wonder if any engineers are there on the island
thank God am still alive.
What about others.
Jamaica for Jamaicans
Amen
Those new high rise in Kingston have been always suspect, various architects and environmentalists are raising their concerns.
This is so sad…the Roads n Drainage department needs serious scrutiny…praying for all Jamaicans
People need to stop throwing garbage into the drains
And on the road these are some of the things that cause problems
It stop where I am at no rain no wind just sun 🙂
I thought yesterday was the best when I was playing in the rain, with all of my neighbours, but look at this mess that the rain causes
God see and know Jamaica couldn’t manage a hurricane
..Andrew should a mek drainage fi dem sumi ya; worthless pm
It’s a blessing anyone didn’t lose their live that I kno of…Well it’s sound like I have all together but I don’t..God always give an warns heads up The storm been out in the sea 4 wks ..But carnal men keep speakin life unto it…I respect information…So people stop been sleep n the spirit And commend the storm 2 cease b4 its land fall but we allow the Devil on ride on storms an fear ..If Jesus can commend the storm of wind obey him ..Why not we as believers can do the same He said greater work you can i do ….But so much pollution of religous on the earth theses days ..The new reporter sound Martha he sinkth by now he been dead 3 days ….He telling all the what happen trees down an floods take place …But it could’ve been worst .But it could’ve been prevented 2….Read the Book y’all
Nobodycanatcrossit…. As for the wall, Calldicontracta
Dwl…is the bridge cause it
So Jamaica politics gangsters still get to build roads,i see no up in arms colplaint/protest etc ,as no one seem to be tired of them and what pass for politicians in these days jamaica,no drains built on high ways,usually meaning no Engineers were present..what shambles we have come to…
NO BODY CAN CROSS IT !!!!!!!
Thank you for your weather covarage.
I pray that we all be safe in Jesus name.
Only God can help us
BEFORE YOU DIE SEEK THE LORD To all covid and none covid persons, who don’t know Jesus Christ of Nazareth as their Saviour, please accept Christ before it’s too late,
A lot more trouble is coming to Jamaica land we love along with Jamaican shortly just because of the sinful nature for heads of government to lowest level. Repent for the kingdom of God is at hand
Never drive a car through water ppl. Also, I need to find out if car insurance companies cover a flooded vehicle.
Wash away all those sins Jamaica drown
That complex is below standard as no new building should be collapsing like that. The residents paid/pay a ton of money to live in a shoddy building.
Seem the media afraid of the government