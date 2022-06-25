Truck hits abortion rights protesters in Iowa June 25, 2022 57 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
57 comments
Daily Reminder: “Senator, I said that it is settled as a precedent of the Supreme Court, entitled the respect under principles of stare decisis. And one of the important things to keep in mind about Roe v. Wade is that it has been reaffirmed many times over the past 45 years, as you know, and most prominently, most importantly, reaffirmed in Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992.” – 2018 Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his Senate Confirmation
@Freewheelin’ Franklin Not going to happen.
@Nunya Business Claiming that God isn’t real is a matter of fact statement. Can you prove it?
@Bill Keogh It was never precedent. Before SCOTUS took it out of the hands of the states, there were 50 different laws in 50 different states before a liberal court took it out of the hands of the 50 different collective governments to decide their own morality… & made government our collective religion.
@Emsley Wyatt The Civil War was completely unnecessary. The industrial revolution was right around the corner and no one would rather own 5 N words over a tractor.
@Bill Keogh Morality is what you base in out on decide to collectively adhere to… it’s not even religion at all, you’ve based your morality on something other than religion…. so how is yours right & there’s is wrong if you believe in a society of collective opinions?
Someone didn’t learn not to play in the street.
The truck is clearly trying to get away. Why are they chasing the truck and hanging into it? I thought from the video title that the truck was plowing through protestors but that’s not what I see at all on here. 🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️
protesters can be charged with several crimes here. The driver of the truck can not.
@Barbara Roberts I’m not aware of that happening in Florida. I’ll still stand by points I’ve made previously though. NO ONE has the right to impede others travel, or to assault them. I don’t care what side of the isle their political views lean. I’ll condemn those “protestors” the same as any other. I’m not biased, and don’t care. I’ll gladly listen to and defend anyone’s freedom of speech, even those whom I disagree with. I’ll gladly defend anyone’s right to PEACEFULLY assemble/protest.
I won’t however defend someone violating someone’s else’s rights.
@Sleepy Mask Then they can PEACEFULLY cross the roads legally. Not block traffic of random citizens, then attack them in their vehicle.
Nobody ever claimed the United States has its faults. This country is exemplary in many ways.
You’re also assuming people driving were magically aware that there were violent individuals blocking a road ahead of you, or around a corner that you can’t see. Using a different road may not be an option, or it was too late, and the driver doesn’t want the risk of having to go the wrong way back down a street. The mob that tried to block, then attacked the person in their vehicle are solely at fault.
And what good does it do anyone to protest random citizens, when it was a Supreme Court ruling?
@dewboy13 If I remember my DMV “rules.” no matter what “the pedestrian always has the right away, even if they are jaywalking”. The point being “Made” is to drive carefully and if you see ANYONE on or in the street STOP if you possibly can. The pedestrian is always ‘assumed” to have “the right away” in other words drive carefully.
This is another case of don’t block traffic. It is not allowed without permits to redirect it. It is dangerous and you make the people in the cars fear for themselves.
Especially when you try to force them to stop by standing infront of the vehicle.
@Somedude 17
It’s a bot
They’re advertising from some foreign country like India or Indonesia or something..
Usually with thirst traps or hot topics
and I’ve seen the same link from like 3 other bots in this thread
@My Man yeah I know. Its just funny. The link for the video doesn’t make sense either. Last time I checked it was making some form of tortilla? Idk its weird. But its funny and makes no sense so w/e I guess
@Somedude 17 yeah I clicked one and it was a cooking video in Filipino
I support these protests, but not blocking traffic. When you block traffic you may be blocking someone who needs medical care or who is responding to some other kind of emergency. You have every right to protest but you do not have the right to prevent other people from getting where they need to go.
Not blocking traffic, large group of people crossing a busy street in a crosswalk. Its gonna back up traffic a bit.
@Lyssie Ahern
Frame it however you like, here. I know how a jury is going to see it. They’ll be seeing the ENTIRE video.
You haven’t taken a hint in this past year, with the Kenosha Kid trial, DA recalls, midterm elections, etc.
Civilized people are tired of you and your kind’s shenanigans
Any protest requires certain areas to be blocked, what you on. With a car you can easily go around.
@Mark Head
Ok. But body autonomy is not an argument. lol
They took the whole video down so crazy. Especially how it shows the protesters trying to pull out the driver.
@Sisu Guillam bro I am a Black lawyer from the hood don’t wave your degree in my face
I hope the truck didn’t get scratched !
That’s why people won’t stop their vehicles.
Nah. Not so crazy. /
*jumps in front of speeding car*
“OMG YOU HIT ME”
It looked like the person who fell was grabbing at the driver through the open window and the driver was pushing them away.
They ran in front his truck. 🤷🏼♀️ The driver did nothing wrong. They don’t have the right to illegally hold people against their will.
@LokiCam 1 You just happen to be stopped and abortion rights protesters surrounded your vehicle, tried to open the doors, and someone climbed in the bed? I don’t believe that happened but if it did it doesn’t sound like anyone threatened your life to the point where you’d have to drive through a crowd of people. Even as you described it your actions appear to be criminal.
@Patrick Wontor Not abortion protestors man, They were Orange man protestors.
@Patrick Wontor And, it took all day man, by time the PD came and gassed the mob and I could get back to my vehicle. Unacceptable.
Blocking and surrounding vehicles seems like a dumb idea
Why would you stand in front of a moving vehicle? 🤦🏾♀️Exercise your right to protest on the side walk or in the median please.
@jeff kinley ignorance of the law isn’t an excuse. I suggest you speak with an officer before you end up living in a closet.
@Ace Boog is Back
Uh, no? lol
Think I’ve heard this joke before…was it to cross the road or because it wanted to become road kill?
Or in the Capitol building.
I don’t think we can draw any conclusions until we know what happened before the phone started filming.
Precisely. Aside from that, who the hell stands in front of a moving vehicle. These clowns are deliberately blocking traffic for no real reason other than “Listen to me!”.
@Nzxtz07 it’s worse, try seeing it a couple of times.
The woman is constantly trying to get a hold of the driver or trying to crash the car.
Wow it looks like those terrorists were trying to keep a person from moving. Almost like they didnt recognize a person’s individual freedoms. Looks like defense to me. Im sure any reasonable person would agree.
10000% im not trying to get attacked and/or involved in your feelings or drama… stay out of the road, move out the way, and ill be on my way!!… but block or stop me, im flooring it as fast as i can!!!!
@Don Robertson yep. Felt like i was in danger and angry mob. Knife to a gunfight sorta thing
If it’s not the police trying to stop me and get inside my vehicle and blocking me, I’m going to keep it moving.
You cannot voluntarily place yourself in front of a moving vehicle and say it plowed you over. Duhhhh!!!
because life is so fucking valuable huh?
@K B It’s illegal to stand in the roadway.
It is never a good idea to try to stop a moving vehicle with your body. The vehicle always wins.
All I see are people trying to impede the movement of the vehicle. He was fearing for his/her life.
Your right to protest is not on the freeway 🛣 where you are impeding other peoples rights to access.
That’s misrepresentation “saying what you need to say to be confirmed”.
Misrepresentation of facts is unlawful in a hearing.
I love to see the attackers bounce off that truck!😂😂😂😂😂
The female in the dark shirt and light skirt *clearly* positions herself in front of the truck. The female in the blue jeans and the white t-shirt running alongside the truck tries striking the driver at least twice through the open window. The plus-size woman in the blue shirt and black pants at the rear of the truck pounds her fist against the back fender as she pushes passed other protesters to give chase.
The only person who was hit was the driver.
Love how CNN tries to angle this like some guy just ran over civilians on the sidewalk – they blocked the roadway and stood in front of moving vehicles and attempted to pull the driver from the truck.
god have mercy on each those protestors if they try to hold me hostage while I’m driving on the road…