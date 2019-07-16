Trudeau addresses Trump’s tweets during press conference with NATO’s Secretary General

PM Trudeau and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hold a joint news conference at CFB Petawawa.
He reads it, but it does’nt come from the heart.
Just because a nation is part of NATO does not mean that other members would come to aid them militarliy espescially European nations where the populous would appose any military action. This is why Turkey is buliding up its own defenses.
Yea we got to do both, work with NATO and build our own defenses
Even the answers are scripted on the questions answered
epstien? seagrams? morneau? world economic forum?
Yeah well, dream on boy wander.
Trumps strategy is to make these 4 Democrat ladies so popular that the 2020 electorate will assume they speak for the Democrat Party. Moderates like Biden and Pelosi won’t be heard over the far-left crazy voices of these 4 Democrat congresswomen. It’s a brilliant strategy.
@Michael R Annis He’s a far better leader then our clown in power. Always apologizing giving away money driving business away. America is doing great under Trump.
The problem is that strategy leaves your country divided and at eachother’s throats, and the middle get’s push away. It’s not brilliant, it’s self serving and destructive.
@SNOOPALOOP You are insane!!!! Trump is a total disaster and does not give a damm about Americans, or the country he is ruining. He only cares about his ego and making money for himself and his family business. Get withe program, you ignorant person, and pkease do not vote until you get educated!!!!
Steve Smith you are exactly right and it’s going to work and the media’s bias will help him in doing so. Love it it’s comical to read all the anti trump haters.
Trudeau will give money to Nato, but for some reason the government can’t afford to give to soldiers because they ask for too much. Kinda blows my mind a little.
His government introduced the first full pension to all vets and has the largest VA budget in history stop getting your info off Facebook lol
he says that before, he sound like a parrot
What is exactly is being Canadian? Piece of paper? Being liberal?
freedom to be a human
Here comes a tarriff 🦄
To the men and women who serve our nation, thank you
Is that another fake eye brow ? Jeeze he is embarrassing.
Trudeau – “protect our intellectual property”,,, yet still allows the takeover of Maxar technologies 😂
NOW Trudeau talks about death of this soldier? “We owe him every debt of gratitude”??? He couldn’t find the time to meet his casket at the Ottawa airport even though he took the day off and was in Ottawa. Photo Op trips to the Raptors parade and then a few days later to the pride parade are apparently what he is more interested in. This sniveling wimp should shut his mouth about Trump. At least Trump is actually a patriot to his country and honours the men and women of the military.
Hope for this clown to be ousted in October.
May JESUS Give Sheer as PM in 2019!!!!!
We know how things done in Canada! RE: Jody Wilson-Raybould…
Buy old wore out fighter jets from Australia, pay Omar $10,000,000 dollars and tell veterans who Omar was trying to kill, their is no money for wheel chairs, and PDST.