Trudeau addresses Trump’s tweets during press conference with NATO’s Secretary General

TOPICS:
July 16, 2019

 

PM Trudeau and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hold a joint news conference at CFB Petawawa.

30 Comments on "Trudeau addresses Trump’s tweets during press conference with NATO’s Secretary General"

  1. romeo whiskee | July 15, 2019 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    He reads it, but it does’nt come from the heart.

    • LonePaladin Gaming | July 16, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

      I guess my comment is too long, or it contains some filter words. I’m going to try to post it in pieces. 😁

    • LonePaladin Gaming | July 16, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      Amazing. So I can write a maximum of 3 comments, no longer than a single line.

    • LonePaladin Gaming | July 16, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

      So here’s my comment guys. I took a screenshot of it: snag . gy/sFRfnB . jpg (remove the spaces)

  2. Abu Nazir | July 15, 2019 at 10:49 PM | Reply

    Just because a nation is part of NATO does not mean that other members would come to aid them militarliy espescially European nations where the populous would appose any military action. This is why Turkey is buliding up its own defenses.

  3. Anthony Lalev | July 15, 2019 at 10:53 PM | Reply

    Even the answers are scripted on the questions answered

  4. adam daniels | July 15, 2019 at 10:58 PM | Reply

    epstien? seagrams? morneau? world economic forum?

  5. The Alien | July 15, 2019 at 11:00 PM | Reply

    Yeah well, dream on boy wander.

  6. Steve Smith | July 15, 2019 at 11:13 PM | Reply

    Trumps strategy is to make these 4 Democrat ladies so popular that the 2020 electorate will assume they speak for the Democrat Party. Moderates like Biden and Pelosi won’t be heard over the far-left crazy voices of these 4 Democrat congresswomen. It’s a brilliant strategy.

    • SNOOPALOOP | July 16, 2019 at 12:15 AM | Reply

      @Michael R Annis He’s a far better leader then our clown in power. Always apologizing giving away money driving business away. America is doing great under Trump.

    • Reagan Pup | July 16, 2019 at 12:56 AM | Reply

      The problem is that strategy leaves your country divided and at eachother’s throats, and the middle get’s push away. It’s not brilliant, it’s self serving and destructive.

    • Lana Bulmer | July 16, 2019 at 3:29 AM | Reply

      @SNOOPALOOP You are insane!!!! Trump is a total disaster and does not give a damm about Americans, or the country he is ruining. He only cares about his ego and making money for himself and his family business. Get withe program, you ignorant person, and pkease do not vote until you get educated!!!!

    • Shawn Marla | July 16, 2019 at 9:08 AM | Reply

      Steve Smith you are exactly right and it’s going to work and the media’s bias will help him in doing so. Love it it’s comical to read all the anti trump haters.

  7. paul ramsey | July 15, 2019 at 11:43 PM | Reply

    It’s like saying that K.F.C. owns the copyrights on cooked chicken.

  8. paul ramsey | July 15, 2019 at 11:48 PM | Reply

    It;s True Doe in the headlights,

  9. oicub2 | July 16, 2019 at 12:18 AM | Reply

    Trudeau will give money to Nato, but for some reason the government can’t afford to give to soldiers because they ask for too much. Kinda blows my mind a little.

    • Starky513 | July 16, 2019 at 2:53 AM | Reply

      His government introduced the first full pension to all vets and has the largest VA budget in history stop getting your info off Facebook lol

  10. Jamie Siple | July 16, 2019 at 12:22 AM | Reply

    he says that before, he sound like a parrot

  11. Ser Gro | July 16, 2019 at 12:43 AM | Reply

    What is exactly is being Canadian? Piece of paper? Being liberal?

  12. Dirty Burger | July 16, 2019 at 12:47 AM | Reply

    Here comes a tarriff 🦄

  13. Kerri Lynn | July 16, 2019 at 1:22 AM | Reply

    To the men and women who serve our nation, thank you

  14. Kevin North | July 16, 2019 at 1:50 AM | Reply

    Is that another fake eye brow ? Jeeze he is embarrassing.

  15. P M | July 16, 2019 at 1:51 AM | Reply

    Trudeau – “protect our intellectual property”,,, yet still allows the takeover of Maxar technologies 😂

  16. MrMistrEnigma | July 16, 2019 at 7:44 AM | Reply

    NOW Trudeau talks about death of this soldier? “We owe him every debt of gratitude”??? He couldn’t find the time to meet his casket at the Ottawa airport even though he took the day off and was in Ottawa. Photo Op trips to the Raptors parade and then a few days later to the pride parade are apparently what he is more interested in. This sniveling wimp should shut his mouth about Trump. At least Trump is actually a patriot to his country and honours the men and women of the military.

  17. Rita Reitsma | July 16, 2019 at 9:10 AM | Reply

    Hope for this clown to be ousted in October.

  18. John Cheung | July 16, 2019 at 9:21 AM | Reply

    May JESUS Give Sheer as PM in 2019!!!!!

  19. Virka Odinenko | July 16, 2019 at 9:52 AM | Reply

    We know how things done in Canada! RE: Jody Wilson-Raybould…

  20. Rancher | July 16, 2019 at 10:02 AM | Reply

    Buy old wore out fighter jets from Australia, pay Omar $10,000,000 dollars and tell veterans who Omar was trying to kill, their is no money for wheel chairs, and PDST.

