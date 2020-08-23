News Ticker

Trudeau on proroguing parliament: “We need to reset the approach of this government”

August 23, 2020

Trudeau on proroguing parliament: "We need to reset the approach of this government"

 

Prime Minister Trudeau responded to a question on his decision to prorogue Parliament – something he vowed not to do in the 2015 election.

#cdnpoli

61 Comments on Trudeau on proroguing parliament: "We need to reset the approach of this government"

  1. LOL he said that a PM should never prorogued parliment! Don’t give me the Harper proroguing crap, he didn’t have to do it because of a SCANDAL! Courrupt liberals. Simply depressing.

  4. Reset? Confidence? You just want to hide and hope we forget. But we will wait and will be ready for non confidence vote and your resignation.

  7. First words out of Trudeau’s mouth here, “Stephen Harper and the Conservatives…” Sweet baby Jesus, stop blaming all of your shortcomings on the previous government!

    • @Jaskaran Singh it’s China and the W.H.O. fault…both failed to inform the world until it was too late…COVID had already spread all over the world, catching all the countries with their pants down…so to speak.

      If it wasn’t for a brave chinese Dr. and a Reporter leaking out info about the Wuhan crisis..the rest of the world would not have even known about COVID 19 and it would have been a lot worse.

    • I think the funniest part is that the reporter didn’t use the full quote in the 2015 document. It goes as follows, “We will not resort to legislative tricks to avoid scrutiny. Stephen Harper has used prorogation to avoid difficult political circumstances. We will not. Stephen Harper has also used omnibus bills to prevent Parliament from properly reviewing and debating his proposals. We will change the House of Commons Standing Orders to bring an end to this undemocratic practice.”

      And of course Trudeau falls straight into the trap of using Harper’s name, even though they said they wouldn’t do what Harper did. Sweet Lord he’s so blind.

  9. Not bad for a drama teacher. A little too rehearsed for me but from his smug grin to the camera at the end, I guess he thinks he nailed it!

  17. Trudeau has to go! He’s a liar and has broken laws, and many of his promises, no one believes in you Justin ! Do the right thing and step down as Prime Minister.

    • It’s his job to lie, I don’t mind.. but not only stealing tax payer money, but also enriching close relatives with that money is a crime severe enough to land up in prison for a long time.

    • You would be extremely surprised. As long as they keep rolling out the “government money,” he’ll be able to get away with anything.

  20. JT, you committed major theft against Canadians. That is a crime. I don’t want to hear your wordsalad about what Harper did. You are obviously shutting down parliament in hopes the truth about WE will not come out. This is deep & your friend standing there with the Ukrainian foundation is not so innocent.

