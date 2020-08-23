Trudeau on proroguing parliament: “We need to reset the approach of this government”

Prime Minister Trudeau responded to a question on his decision to prorogue Parliament – something he vowed not to do in the 2015 election.
LOL he said that a PM should never prorogued parliment! Don’t give me the Harper proroguing crap, he didn’t have to do it because of a SCANDAL! Courrupt liberals. Simply depressing.
Got it all figured out eh sparky.
@Devil City harper never had one investigation against him.
Trudeau has been fiund guilty twice of ethics violations and because he prorugued parliment he has shut down three investigations into himself. You are blind to what he is doing.
@Charles Reece It appears he does.
Well read Justin it’s like this was a drama teacher preforming for his students. Except of course for the teleprompter
Devil City you are a liberal troll…
Pfft. Hand in that resignation already. Stop playing Mr. politician
Face it you’re the worst prime minister of Canada has ever had you’ll go down in history as the worst prime minister ever
he’s tied with Harper; the only difference is that one guy is more idiotic: Trudeau
@Jaskaran Singh At least Harper had roads built up north.
@CommunistPartyOfChinaRepresentative he also decreased the GDP and screwed our healthcare system over essentially
If we don’t get rid of him, there will be no history, at least not Canadian history.
Reset? Confidence? You just want to hide and hope we forget. But we will wait and will be ready for non confidence vote and your resignation.
Well said tim
We have to get this crook out asap or we will lose all our savings
Resign and all will be fine it will take care of itself.
Sure it will.
” it will all balance itself out on it’s own”
that’s a perfect example of what a lying coward looks like folks.
If it opens it’s mouth, and it speaks, then it’s a lie. I’m glad it’s just a short clip, I can’t stand it anymore.
That’s a perfect display of Satan👿
Lol the only fool is you. Your brainwashed. Open your mind!
First words out of Trudeau’s mouth here, “Stephen Harper and the Conservatives…” Sweet baby Jesus, stop blaming all of your shortcomings on the previous government!
@Jaskaran Singh it’s China and the W.H.O. fault…both failed to inform the world until it was too late…COVID had already spread all over the world, catching all the countries with their pants down…so to speak.
If it wasn’t for a brave chinese Dr. and a Reporter leaking out info about the Wuhan crisis..the rest of the world would not have even known about COVID 19 and it would have been a lot worse.
@Jaskaran Singh you legal?
@David Oh I was born here, of course, I’m legal, my ancestors date back here from like a bit over 100 years
I think the funniest part is that the reporter didn’t use the full quote in the 2015 document. It goes as follows, “We will not resort to legislative tricks to avoid scrutiny. Stephen Harper has used prorogation to avoid difficult political circumstances. We will not. Stephen Harper has also used omnibus bills to prevent Parliament from properly reviewing and debating his proposals. We will change the House of Commons Standing Orders to bring an end to this undemocratic practice.”
And of course Trudeau falls straight into the trap of using Harper’s name, even though they said they wouldn’t do what Harper did. Sweet Lord he’s so blind.
LOL more like, porogued it to kill off committee investigations.
Christopher Trueman i like when he gets mad he get really girly! Lol
Not bad for a drama teacher. A little too rehearsed for me but from his smug grin to the camera at the end, I guess he thinks he nailed it!
There feeding him the question that he already has I
Front of him shame on themedia
That’s smugness elitist can’t be touched attitude is exactly what this country does not need right now.
He is laughing at every Canadian.
Seen that look before he’s going to get high.
Drama TEACHER with benefits
Little girls lots of proof!!!!!
a criminal hiding an investigation. the GG should refuse his request and instead call an election
GG is involved in scandals of her own.
Yes, let’s have an election… tomorrow at the latest
Corrupt liar!
Blackface makes it sound like harper has been in office for the last 5 years
its not working anymore, canadians are waking up, he is like peter pan, the boy who never grew up.
I truly wish that was the case, but the polls only show a small change in Liberal support. Canada is f*cked.
Definitely a rehearsed speech. You can tell because he isn’t um um uming.
Yep the question was gifted to him
He doesn’t do that anymore; I would be willing to bet that he’s had hundreds of thousands of tax dollars worth of speech therapy and training…..
Yeah Buttsy rides again .
Rehearsed question.
@Chris Erickson I disagree. Very likely his handlers got this question beforehand and already prepared something for him to say.
He’s just trying to hide from his crimes and we all know it.
Oh ya. he bye bye…
“Stephen Harper and the Conservatives….” Blame Harper. SMFH
Did you even listen to him?
He wasnt blaming harper dor anything.
He was comparing.. the f’s wrong with you?
@seannootherway he was blaming him for prorouging it, and he is doing the same…… Taxes increases coming
seannootherway Ya. Truer. Richard Dupuis is uneducated. So sad…
Trudeau has to go! He’s a liar and has broken laws, and many of his promises, no one believes in you Justin ! Do the right thing and step down as Prime Minister.
It’s his job to lie, I don’t mind.. but not only stealing tax payer money, but also enriching close relatives with that money is a crime severe enough to land up in prison for a long time.
What a loser he should not be Canadian he’s an insult to the rest of the real Canadians !
He hates Canadians !!!!
How much does Trudeau and the Liberals think we will swallow, I am gagging, the country is gagging, ENOUGH!
You would be extremely surprised. As long as they keep rolling out the “government money,” he’ll be able to get away with anything.
JT, you committed major theft against Canadians. That is a crime. I don’t want to hear your wordsalad about what Harper did. You are obviously shutting down parliament in hopes the truth about WE will not come out. This is deep & your friend standing there with the Ukrainian foundation is not so innocent.
Annie M well said!