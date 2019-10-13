Trudeau surrounded by police amid security concern at rally

TOPICS:
Trudeau surrounded by police amid security concern at rally 1

October 13, 2019

 

CTV's Glen McGregor shares what he saw and what Justin Trudeau's people are saying after a security concern delayed the Liberals' campaign event.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

29 Comments on "Trudeau surrounded by police amid security concern at rally"

  1. peter mcnab | October 13, 2019 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    That’s racist of him to think he is in danger in Mississauga the south Asian capital of Canada.

    • savoy brown | October 13, 2019 at 9:37 AM | Reply

      LOL

    • cindy b | October 13, 2019 at 9:37 AM | Reply

      We don’t know the facts of what the threat was. No one should be put at risk unnecessarily no matter where you are.

    • Ali Mohmad | October 13, 2019 at 10:37 AM | Reply

      Turkey president did ssme thing with fake coup to jail opponents .anyone with security knowledge knows it was staged to be as overwhelming visible as possible for midia, the opposite of what you would do in real situation. Liberal control midia will not allow real security experts to speak on how this is propaganda.

  2. Dappskee | October 13, 2019 at 9:39 AM | Reply

    PR Stunt, no doubt.

  3. Paul Thomas | October 13, 2019 at 9:53 AM | Reply

    Sympathy play and PR stunt! If he was in sincere danger they would have cancelled! He is such a loser!

  4. BlackLight | October 13, 2019 at 9:53 AM | Reply

    Jester the Molester has another costume to add to his wardrobe, right beside all the clown costumes.
    Vote PPC

  5. Big Hawk | October 13, 2019 at 9:56 AM | Reply

    This country is goofy

  6. wstudiolive | October 13, 2019 at 10:28 AM | Reply

    Happens to be where all the immigrants are. He doesn’t feel safe!

  7. Allan Dickman | October 13, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    A stunt 🙄

  8. Dan Basler | October 13, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    The most Hated Crimminister in Canadian history. Sorry

  9. Bernie Hughes | October 13, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    He created this environment.

  10. Bob | October 13, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Trudeau is playing the victim card to gain sympathy.

  11. Bob | October 13, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    He’s only in danger of losing the election.

  12. Canadian wafflz YT | October 13, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    Vote conservative!

  13. Grizzly | October 13, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    Won’t specify until everyone clearly understands the LIE to be told

  14. Diamond Dust | October 13, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    There were reports that someone planned to use the word “mankind” instead of “peoplekind” so RCMP packed some colouring books in their backpack and brought the mobile safe space unit in case his feelings got hurt.

  15. PA G | October 13, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    Blackface

  16. Robert Baldwin | October 13, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    The most divisive prime minister in Canadian history, is the cause of this! Indeed if was even real! I have serious doubts that a threat even existed. trudeau is actually the most serious security threat in this country!

  17. Bob & Nancy Miller | October 13, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    unspecified threat ! Just a PR stunt for sympathy IMO After all, who would want to hurt him ? I hope those security guys didn’t have evil guns with them !

  18. Tarek Foley | October 13, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Probably not even true. He probably planned it all out for pity and votes from the gun grabbers.

  19. Tim McNamara | October 13, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Libs aren’t feeling the love so Gerry arranges a publicity stunt to drum up some sympathy for Justin.
    If the threat was credible the event would have been cancelled.

  20. Angelo 23 | October 13, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Are you sure that’s Trudeau…
    I could never recognize him without his face darkening makeup.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.