Trudeau surrounded by police amid security concern at rally

CTV's Glen McGregor shares what he saw and what Justin Trudeau's people are saying after a security concern delayed the Liberals' campaign event.
That’s racist of him to think he is in danger in Mississauga the south Asian capital of Canada.
LOL
We don’t know the facts of what the threat was. No one should be put at risk unnecessarily no matter where you are.
Turkey president did ssme thing with fake coup to jail opponents .anyone with security knowledge knows it was staged to be as overwhelming visible as possible for midia, the opposite of what you would do in real situation. Liberal control midia will not allow real security experts to speak on how this is propaganda.
PR Stunt, no doubt.
Sympathy play and PR stunt! If he was in sincere danger they would have cancelled! He is such a loser!
Gerry Butts
Look at Turkey and what the president did with fake coup to jail any opposition. Trudeau is smart he demonize the opposition with our oun government midia that he paid off and police he controls.
@Ali Mohmad You’re so right …….still can’t believe the MSM covered for Erdogan …….liberals think Canadians are stupid
Jester the Molester has another costume to add to his wardrobe, right beside all the clown costumes.
Vote PPC
Nice, wear a tight, light coloured shirt so everyone can see the vest. What a circus.
This country is goofy
In the next decades it will be on top of ours as well as australia
Happens to be where all the immigrants are. He doesn’t feel safe!
A stunt 🙄
The most Hated Crimminister in Canadian history. Sorry
He created this environment.
Trudeau is playing the victim card to gain sympathy.
He’s only in danger of losing the election.
Vote conservative!
Won’t specify until everyone clearly understands the LIE to be told
There were reports that someone planned to use the word “mankind” instead of “peoplekind” so RCMP packed some colouring books in their backpack and brought the mobile safe space unit in case his feelings got hurt.
Blackface
The most divisive prime minister in Canadian history, is the cause of this! Indeed if was even real! I have serious doubts that a threat even existed. trudeau is actually the most serious security threat in this country!
unspecified threat ! Just a PR stunt for sympathy IMO After all, who would want to hurt him ? I hope those security guys didn’t have evil guns with them !
Probably not even true. He probably planned it all out for pity and votes from the gun grabbers.
Libs aren’t feeling the love so Gerry arranges a publicity stunt to drum up some sympathy for Justin.
If the threat was credible the event would have been cancelled.
100 %
Are you sure that’s Trudeau…
I could never recognize him without his face darkening makeup.