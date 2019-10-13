Trudeau wears bulletproof vest at campaign rally in Ont. amid security concern

Daniel Beland from McGill University says no country is immune to political violence, and threats online.
#elxn43 #cdnpoli
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
LMFAO
When you brake Canadian law and the RCMP do nothing. Canadians will lose there minds.
Pathetic propaganda boy. 6 upvotes in 3 minutes? Go comment on your own shithole country. You’re not Canadian
Dan…..broke Canadian law? Care to explain? Didn’t think so.
SNC-Lavalin he obstructed justice hence he broke the law
He should also wear knifeproof vest. ,
and depends
little justin and his complete incompetence are a gift to the cpc. Smoke and mirrors, nothing more. No one is buying the libs proposed gun laws, they completely ignore criminals. This is an attempt to give the perception of a threat where there is none.
Nonsense
Look at his face, he is just gitty to be wearing a life vest
Hey don’t bring a nhl mascot into this. What the heck did Gritty ever do to you?
@Random Comment apparently auto correct also doesnt approve , well pointed out
I’m naw hiroshimasity 😪💤
Cute backpacks lmfao just carry the guns like normal security. Dont make them wear children’s backpacks to hide their vectors.
What a circus.
Trying to gain some points , where is the proof of threat , what level is it , No INFO provided.
Vote conservative!
surely NOT LIBERAL….
Why aren’t you reporting on his socks! 🧦😡 dammit!
I don’t even know if I should like or dislike this video but Regardless Trudeau must go
Another great Butts projection scheme…..
The security threat contrived by the Liberals? They do like a lot of drama.
PR stunt for sympathy….no working.
.
just pack your bags and leave.
Provide proof it was a stunt or just stfu.
They are trying to steal his eyebrows
You know the country hates you when.
Trudeau probably set this all up for more publicity and pity for votes. He’s so corrupt and unbelievable that anything is possible with this guy.
Publicity stunt arranged by Gerry B. If there had been a credible threat the event would have been cancelled.
More drama from the drama “teacher’.
Perhaps there was a threat, but i think this was overplayed.