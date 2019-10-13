Trudeau wears bulletproof vest at campaign rally in Ont. amid security concern

Trudeau wears bulletproof vest at campaign rally in Ont. amid security concern

October 13, 2019

 

Daniel Beland from McGill University says no country is immune to political violence, and threats online.
#elxn43 #cdnpoli

29 Comments on "Trudeau wears bulletproof vest at campaign rally in Ont. amid security concern"

  1. California Guy | October 13, 2019 at 10:18 AM | Reply

    LMFAO

  2. Dan Basler | October 13, 2019 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    When you brake Canadian law and the RCMP do nothing. Canadians will lose there minds.

  3. Justice League | October 13, 2019 at 10:32 AM | Reply

    He should also wear knifeproof vest. ,

  4. 84BruceW | October 13, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

    little justin and his complete incompetence are a gift to the cpc. Smoke and mirrors, nothing more. No one is buying the libs proposed gun laws, they completely ignore criminals. This is an attempt to give the perception of a threat where there is none.

  5. Orc-Slayer Bear | October 13, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    Nonsense

  6. Forge Media Group | October 13, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    Look at his face, he is just gitty to be wearing a life vest

  7. 森田. Morita淳一郎 Junichiro | October 13, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    I’m naw hiroshimasity 😪💤

  8. FU7IM7CANADIAN | October 13, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Cute backpacks lmfao just carry the guns like normal security. Dont make them wear children’s backpacks to hide their vectors.

  9. G Watsittoyaa | October 13, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    Trying to gain some points , where is the proof of threat , what level is it , No INFO provided.

  10. Canadian wafflz YT | October 13, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    Vote conservative!

  11. tracylynnw | October 13, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    Why aren’t you reporting on his socks! 🧦😡 dammit!

  12. Savage in the 6 | October 13, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    I don’t even know if I should like or dislike this video but Regardless Trudeau must go

  13. Dirt Boss1971 | October 13, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    Another great Butts projection scheme…..

  14. don684 | October 13, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    The security threat contrived by the Liberals? They do like a lot of drama.

  15. P L | October 13, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    PR stunt for sympathy….no working.
    .
    just pack your bags and leave.

  16. My Channel | October 13, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    They are trying to steal his eyebrows

  17. smokenbudesq | October 13, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    You know the country hates you when.

  18. Tarek Foley | October 13, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Trudeau probably set this all up for more publicity and pity for votes. He’s so corrupt and unbelievable that anything is possible with this guy.

  19. Tim McNamara | October 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Publicity stunt arranged by Gerry B. If there had been a credible threat the event would have been cancelled.
    More drama from the drama “teacher’.

  20. MrBigblackford | October 13, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Perhaps there was a threat, but i think this was overplayed.

