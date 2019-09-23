Trudeau’s scandal has some voters looking to Tories: Nanos

TOPICS:
September 23, 2019

 

CTV's Chief Political Commentator Craig Oliver, Pollster Nik Nanos, CTV's Richard Madan, National Post's Vanmala Subramaniam on the scandal.

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

63 Comments on "Trudeau’s scandal has some voters looking to Tories: Nanos"

  1. Gypsy Black | September 22, 2019 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    Trudeau may well rig the next election, but he can’t possibly win it. He’s done.

  2. Matthew Stevens | September 22, 2019 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    What is it gonna take besides the election for Canadians to realize Justin Trudeau is not fit to run the country!!

    • BS Allergy | September 22, 2019 at 7:36 PM | Reply

      From unethically bullying his female, indigenous Attorney General over the SNC scandal, to his Aga Khan vacation, to his Me Too moment, to his minstrel shows, there is a broader pattern: Justin Trudeau is an entitled, trust fund brat, who doesn’t think the rules apply, to him.

    • Donna McDonald | September 22, 2019 at 8:23 PM | Reply

      This might be an understatement, but the Liberal party is toast from Manitoba through to Alberta. In some cases they can’t find Liberal candidates to run in the ridings!

    • Mac Jordan | September 22, 2019 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      He ain’t fit to run an errand.

    • Guy Souriandt | September 23, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

      @BS Allergy True, but Scheer is an ultra-Conservative, professional backroom boy whose views on women is stuck in the Middle Ages. He hasn’t had a real job in his life. He’s a weak leader, and his party could reverse the gains women and the LGBT community have made under the Liberals. Canadians are sick and tired of their attack and want to know what they will do on women’s issues and the environment.

    • BS Allergy | September 23, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

      @Guy Souriandt Sorry, not going to be scaremongered into “lending my vote.” to the Liberals, this time. The only thing standing between the Liberals, and victory, is Prime Minstrel Trudeau. If Scheer is really such a threat to Canada, Trudeau should step down as leader. Why should so much be risked, for the selfish ambitions on one deeply flawed, mediocre hypocrite? Do we really need a Canadian version of Hillary vs Trump?

  3. PROUD TO BE CANADIAN! | September 22, 2019 at 5:33 PM | Reply

    In my opinion it’s too late for a 1000 sorry’s from Justin AKA “Blackface” Trudeau. The damage has been done. He needs to go!! He can no longer run this country!!

    • Hope For the Planet | September 23, 2019 at 5:30 AM | Reply

      He couldn’t run it over the last four years!! With o His spoilt, childish, tantrums , hypocrisy, Ineptitude , his constant CRYING , the ethnic costumes…the DANCING ….like a demented flamingo on crack ….not to mention his DO AS I SAY!!! NOT…AS I DO…patronizing blackface …..

    • Guy Souriandt | September 23, 2019 at 10:21 AM | Reply

      As a Conservative troll, you weren’t voting for him anyways.

    • Guy Souriandt | September 23, 2019 at 10:38 AM | Reply

      @Hope For the Planet Trudeau has woen blackface in the last 4 years? Conservative rhetoric is over the top.

    • Ludwig van Beethoven | September 23, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      Shouldn’t be surprising that the French Quebecker guy is on Trudeau’s side…

    • praetorx ian | September 23, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      Ludwig van Beethoven Wants that equalization $$$$$ to keep flowing in from the West. Quebecer’s are laaaaazy welfare types.

  4. Jennifer Mopedz | September 22, 2019 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    He’s a total sociopath, never takes accountability for anything. He won’t rest until he leaves the liberals seatless

  5. martin perez | September 22, 2019 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    He has disqualified himself by his own standards

  6. cοnjureup | September 22, 2019 at 6:01 PM | Reply

    Finally. This is excellent news.

  7. Kevin Gallant | September 22, 2019 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    Trudeau exposed . After all his lieing cheating and blaming everyone except himself for his mistakes . He is so out of touch it is pathetic .

  8. Jim Trainor | September 22, 2019 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    There’s more to come. It’s queued up and ready to go. He’ll be pummeled from now to election day. And deserves all that’s coming.

  9. Randy Schaff | September 22, 2019 at 6:33 PM | Reply

    A total lying hypocrite who caused Sir John A MacDonald the father of Canada. to be removed from our 10 dollar bill.

  10. YUKON DX | September 22, 2019 at 6:51 PM | Reply

    What true 🇨🇦🇨🇦 would vote for this FAKE FEMINIST ☻☻☻

  11. Doug Haak | September 22, 2019 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    This is an understatement. In Ottawa South most Liberal lawn signs are NOT to be seen!

  12. grownuptrunks | September 22, 2019 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    Treadeau should have stepped down after the snc scandal. Hope he goes to jail.

  13. evallian | September 22, 2019 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    Canada wants change…..No more sunny ways from you Mr. Trudeau.

  14. Ron Peer | September 22, 2019 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    Hey Justin was this Stephen Harpers fault also? What a joke of leader you are.

  15. Gerry Mooregm | September 22, 2019 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    I’m not sure if he is a racist. I am sure he is arrogant, ignorant and incompetent. Says he is working hard for the middle class, lmao. He has never been around middle class in his life and has know idea what it even means. How did a failed part time drama teacher get in power?? Canada is in a bad place until he is out!!

  16. Mac | September 22, 2019 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    It’s time to cancel Trudeau. He’s no longer relevant.

  17. Mac | September 22, 2019 at 8:25 PM | Reply

    Trudeau didn’t admit to anything. He blamed society. He blamed Canadians for his own shortcomings. Jerk.

  18. Connie Leighton | September 22, 2019 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    I don’t trust him.. He lied and really showed everyone who he really is.

  19. Ted Sheckler | September 22, 2019 at 11:16 PM | Reply

    Canada can’t afford 4 more years of Liberals. Financially and morally!

  20. William Manuel | September 22, 2019 at 11:21 PM | Reply

    If you vote Liberal, you are the problem with Canada!

