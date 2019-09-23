Trudeau’s scandal has some voters looking to Tories: Nanos

CTV's Chief Political Commentator Craig Oliver, Pollster Nik Nanos, CTV's Richard Madan, National Post's Vanmala Subramaniam on the scandal.
Trudeau may well rig the next election, but he can’t possibly win it. He’s done.
For the sake of peoplekind.
He should never have won in the first place.
@San San Maw You know of some other dirt Scheer has on him? Interesting.
@StylesV13 If the Conservatives had a better leader instead of an army of trolls, Trudeau would not have won.
Anyone ready to go to war if he wins
What is it gonna take besides the election for Canadians to realize Justin Trudeau is not fit to run the country!!
From unethically bullying his female, indigenous Attorney General over the SNC scandal, to his Aga Khan vacation, to his Me Too moment, to his minstrel shows, there is a broader pattern: Justin Trudeau is an entitled, trust fund brat, who doesn’t think the rules apply, to him.
This might be an understatement, but the Liberal party is toast from Manitoba through to Alberta. In some cases they can’t find Liberal candidates to run in the ridings!
He ain’t fit to run an errand.
@BS Allergy True, but Scheer is an ultra-Conservative, professional backroom boy whose views on women is stuck in the Middle Ages. He hasn’t had a real job in his life. He’s a weak leader, and his party could reverse the gains women and the LGBT community have made under the Liberals. Canadians are sick and tired of their attack and want to know what they will do on women’s issues and the environment.
@Guy Souriandt Sorry, not going to be scaremongered into “lending my vote.” to the Liberals, this time. The only thing standing between the Liberals, and victory, is Prime Minstrel Trudeau. If Scheer is really such a threat to Canada, Trudeau should step down as leader. Why should so much be risked, for the selfish ambitions on one deeply flawed, mediocre hypocrite? Do we really need a Canadian version of Hillary vs Trump?
In my opinion it’s too late for a 1000 sorry’s from Justin AKA “Blackface” Trudeau. The damage has been done. He needs to go!! He can no longer run this country!!
He couldn’t run it over the last four years!! With o His spoilt, childish, tantrums , hypocrisy, Ineptitude , his constant CRYING , the ethnic costumes…the DANCING ….like a demented flamingo on crack ….not to mention his DO AS I SAY!!! NOT…AS I DO…patronizing blackface …..
As a Conservative troll, you weren’t voting for him anyways.
@Hope For the Planet Trudeau has woen blackface in the last 4 years? Conservative rhetoric is over the top.
Shouldn’t be surprising that the French Quebecker guy is on Trudeau’s side…
Ludwig van Beethoven Wants that equalization $$$$$ to keep flowing in from the West. Quebecer’s are laaaaazy welfare types.
He’s a total sociopath, never takes accountability for anything. He won’t rest until he leaves the liberals seatless
Conservatives are now the party of partisan name calling, online trolls, and bots. It’s very sad.
@Guy Souriandt truth hurts..
I’m going with the PPC2019🌸
PPC have no hope of winning. Waste of a vote.
Ludwig van Beethoven yep. A party that’s hardly a year old and has never been in an election. I never thought I’d see the day left wingers would be cheering on a right wing party.
He has disqualified himself by his own standards
Again?
What a surprise
a long time ago already… lets go back to the Aga Khan!
Finally. This is excellent news.
Trudeau exposed . After all his lieing cheating and blaming everyone except himself for his mistakes . He is so out of touch it is pathetic .
It’s a great ending to Trudeau name.
Lying*
There’s more to come. It’s queued up and ready to go. He’ll be pummeled from now to election day. And deserves all that’s coming.
I will get my popcorn ready Jim!
@Fluffy Anne Wait until the election debates start. I’ll be watching!
I think you’re right. I suspect there’s more photos coming and they’re going to be released closer to election time.
A total lying hypocrite who caused Sir John A MacDonald the father of Canada. to be removed from our 10 dollar bill.
Got that right!
Him and pierre trudeau have an infatuation to allow anyone to do whatever they want with no consequences. No commitment to the country.
What true 🇨🇦🇨🇦 would vote for this FAKE FEMINIST ☻☻☻
Trudeau’s cabinet includes 50% women. What is Scheer promising? 80% Men?
Go back and watch him elbow that woman in the tit in parliament. Then check out his creepy blacked up hand on the Armenian singer’s cleavage. Such a feminist! Lol..
This is an understatement. In Ottawa South most Liberal lawn signs are NOT to be seen!
What about Catherine McKenna’s Ottawa Centre riding?
haha same. here around toronto, you NEVER see any liberal signs other than on intersections. however you do see many conservative signs on practically every other lawn
Finally the left sees their hero for what he is….a charlatan!
@Donna McDonald Isolated sightings. She’s going down too. Everybody’s sick of these misfits!
Treadeau should have stepped down after the snc scandal. Hope he goes to jail.
Canada wants change…..No more sunny ways from you Mr. Trudeau.
Canada wants Trudeau to be extensively investigated for his many criminal scandals and conflicts of interest!
Yes Mac Peoples Party of Canada has best platform,everyone who loves this country & desperately need change are voting Max PPC 2029
@Norbert Kausen Canada wants all parties to be investigated for illegal campaign contributions.
Hey Justin was this Stephen Harpers fault also? What a joke of leader you are.
I’m not sure if he is a racist. I am sure he is arrogant, ignorant and incompetent. Says he is working hard for the middle class, lmao. He has never been around middle class in his life and has know idea what it even means. How did a failed part time drama teacher get in power?? Canada is in a bad place until he is out!!
He is a racist just like pierre trudeau who wanted everyone to be a frenchman or be considered a non citizen. Official languages. If you cant speak french you dont belong.
He was for sale from the get go…canadas version of the Ken doll
It’s time to cancel Trudeau. He’s no longer relevant.
Mac peoplekind
Yup. Crucify him by the same standards by which Trudeau has attacked others.
Trudeau didn’t admit to anything. He blamed society. He blamed Canadians for his own shortcomings. Jerk.
Ansolutely true. It was in the video when he was in Winnipeg. Crocodile tears and no remorse.
I don’t trust him.. He lied and really showed everyone who he really is.
Canada can’t afford 4 more years of Liberals. Financially and morally!
If you vote Liberal, you are the problem with Canada!