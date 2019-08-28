Trump Admin Looks To Eject Medically Vulnerable Immigrant Kids | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Trump Admin Looks To Eject Medically Vulnerable Immigrant Kids | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC 1

August 28, 2019

 

Rachel Maddow reports on the Trump administration's abrupt ending of the "medical deferred action" program that allows non-citizens to remain in the U.S. to continue receiving life-saving treatment. Families in this program are being given 33 days to leave the country, a death sentence in some cases.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump Admin Looks To Eject Medically Vulnerable Immigrant Kids | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

78 Comments on "Trump Admin Looks To Eject Medically Vulnerable Immigrant Kids | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Timothy McCaskey | August 28, 2019 at 1:58 AM | Reply

    A Black Heart to go with that Orange Complexion. And Halloween is just around the corner.

    • Refresh2b | August 28, 2019 at 2:04 AM | Reply

      A Blackened Heart at the center of the Dank Soul.

    • Ash Roskell | August 28, 2019 at 6:04 AM | Reply

      Timothy McCaskey : Halloween . . . Trump masks will sell like hot cakes, and he’ll be gutted that he wasn’t making money off of it. I’m so SICK of America’s inhumanity, right now . . . I need a holiday . . . Smh ✌️👍

    • joep meloen | August 28, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

      Halloween must saved you. Now you can walk around without being laughed at your halloweenface….

  2. Fabricio Larios | August 28, 2019 at 1:59 AM | Reply

    I am sure pro-life people are outrage by this news.

    • ForestNinjaZero | August 28, 2019 at 10:13 AM | Reply

      Everyone in this country is ‘pro-life.’ It’s the essence of American culture.

    • joep meloen | August 28, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

      whowh we are soooo outrage…and this all because of obama who destroyd milions lives of immigrants, but trust me, silly willy medddow won’t tell you that…so keep on being stupid and ignorant.

    • family lowe | August 28, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      @Dorian Shades of gray You can’t reason with someone who thinks men can have periods.

  3. Lagilagi Bodoh | August 28, 2019 at 2:02 AM | Reply

    Turn Doral into a hospital and maybe there would be a chance for these kids. Trump is just the worst combination of farce and tragedy.

  4. Julia Edlund | August 28, 2019 at 2:07 AM | Reply

    So the trump administration are giving out actual death sentences. I have no words for this inhumane and disgustring treatment of children and their families. Absolutely disgusting. Watching this from Europe and hoping and that the sensible americans will kick him and his admin out and restore the country. The only thing I’m hoping for now is that republicans get the punishment they deserve.

    • family lowe | August 28, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @mary jones Fact: if people obeyed the immigration laws, we would not be sending anyone home.😐

    • family lowe | August 28, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @Foniks Monkee You know…. I just can’t for the life of me wrap my head around your concern for these people when you would have someone abort their own child. Your selective outrage is cynical at best, disgusting and evil at worst. Now, if you would like to pay for all these children’s medical care, feel free to. Take them in and provide all their needs, courtesy of you.

    • Mike Hunt | August 28, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      Sorry we have sick AMERICANS to tend to first, go home.

    • Taowakii NonyaBeeswax | August 28, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Dorian Shades of gray only thats not how it works in most of europe. can not just blindly sponsor anyone to come here. Also sponsoring means that you personally have to have the means to support the sponsored people, even in the U.S.
      So yes all you are doing is deflecting.
      Though yes perhaps our Governments will allow these folks to come here if they contact an embassy to explain their situation.
      Either way that is a heartless thing to do, that surprises noone here seeing the U.S. is hardly taking on refugees.
      Your Country is so large and you have so much space (my country would fit into texas 3x).
      Then again the U.S. refused to allow Anne Frank and her family entry during WW2 3x as well…

      Seems my Grandma was right Trumps Administration is the new NSDAP, Im glad she didnt live to see the Country that helped free Europe from the Nazi pigs now going down the same rabbit hole.

    • Matthew Hernandez | August 28, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      You,re not even a citizen, should worry about nasty Europe thats overrun with Jihadis

  5. Jillian Ogle | August 28, 2019 at 2:17 AM | Reply

    With this and the refusal of medical care for migrants detained at the border, this is tantamount to ethnic. We are doing this. We are letting this happen. Are you ok with this America?

  6. Uniqueness Entertainment | August 28, 2019 at 2:18 AM | Reply

    The inhumane lack of compassion no morals left in this nation it’s astronomical. And we will reap what we sow when the most high God puts the last pieces of the Judgment Upon This Nation. The Wrath that is coming it’s going to make knees buckle. Uncontrollable tears leaving the eyes. Remorse at one of the highest levels the human psyche can take. One of the golden rules is to treat those how you want to be treated. So when evil tries to defeat good good will triumph over evil. This is just my opinion but I really feel we are living in the last days of days.

  7. Andromeda Kai | August 28, 2019 at 2:22 AM | Reply

    Very pro-life of Trump

    • Mind Freshener | August 28, 2019 at 9:19 AM | Reply

      @Hazel McCloy He is sending them back not euthanizing them.

    • Nils Kangas | August 28, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

      @Mind Freshener Actually the liberalist idea of society is that those who have much share some with those in need that have little, the word means giving FREEDOM to everyone (poverty is bondage). It is done through: taxes, private donations, and being a “fellow citizen”. In a civilized society no one is left behind (as president G.W.Bush said). Especially the Bible talks a lot about helping the foreigner, the child and the widow, otherwise God will put his wrath (curse) upon you (Exodus 22; Leviticus 19, 25; Deuteronomy 10, 14, 15, 24, 26, 27 etc) The liberals I know do help a lot, and countries with a liberal constitution does it too, meanwhile conservatives give mostly to promote their agenda (e.g. “evangelisation”) or from an elevated, proud position that humiliates the receiver. Jesus says that nobody shall know when you donate. E.g. Sweden gives 1,4% of the GNP in foreign humanitarian aid. Perhaps the US is cursed with gun violence because the aid is more for the military than dying children…

    • Mind Freshener | August 28, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

      @Nils Kangas Good. I am happy for you. Spend all your money babysitting 6 Billion Third Worlders, “getting them out of Poverty” while they multiply to 36 Billion.

    • Nils Kangas | August 28, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

      @Mind Freshener I am happy to take my part of responsibility, instead of thinking of Hitler’s “solution to problems” about the people despised by his kind of elements. Civilization comes from collaboration and I DO help poor people to change their conditions of life, as I believe in the capacity of all people that want to make an positive effort (instead of mostly playing golf and watching TV during work hours).

  8. David Renzetti | August 28, 2019 at 2:57 AM | Reply

    Steven Miller needs to be charged with crimes against humanity
    Written by ksr

  9. KCs Funhouse | August 28, 2019 at 3:08 AM | Reply

    There’s nothing ok with this. I’m so disgusting and heartbroken for these kids. Hearing Jonathan’s plea, the poor kid. He’s the epitome of BostonStrong. As a Bostonian myself, our city was literally built by immigrants and to this day it’s still full of cultural diversity. I wish this lawyer so much luck fighting for these kids.

  10. Shelley Dwyer-Murphy | August 28, 2019 at 3:21 AM | Reply

    Trump and Miller and this administration and these Republican enablers are cold as ice. Vote them out.

    • Michael Gabriel | August 28, 2019 at 10:02 AM | Reply

      HEY, BIG MOUTH, ARE YOU GOING TO PAY FOR ALL OF THESE FREELOADERS & LAW BREAKERS, YOU HYPOCRITE??????????

    • Bob Bart | August 28, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

      @Michael Gabriel Unless you can afford a good Private Health Insurance plan, your Government is (and always has been) doing the same thing to you, Mister Citizen. Perhaps your Democratic side should be asking a bit more from your Capitalist side, – if only for your own sake.

    • joep meloen | August 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

      Nope, they were already in charge because of obama…didn’t know this huh?

    • jdubbis | August 28, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      @joep meloen who was?

  11. Kyle Au | August 28, 2019 at 3:23 AM | Reply

    At this point, the UN should be involved in this. This no way to treat human beings.

  12. Richard Owens | August 28, 2019 at 3:36 AM | Reply

    Any of our elected representatives, GOP or Democrat, who remain in opposition to impeaching Trump immediately should be thrown out of office themselves!

    • Quiet Entropy | August 28, 2019 at 8:09 AM | Reply

      Yo, get real. At best, impeaching process will just go die in the Senate. Best to work toward 2020

    • DrumWild | August 28, 2019 at 9:00 AM | Reply

      Anyone who is owned has shown that they are more interested in selling off their power than holding onto it and using it themselves for the benefit of the people. Time for a political enema.

    • Michael Gabriel | August 28, 2019 at 10:03 AM | Reply

      YOU ARE SUFFERING FROM A MENTAL ILLNESS THAT IS CALLED DELUSIONAL LIBTARDATION!!!))))))))))))))) I BET GOOD MONEY THAT YOU CANT EVEN OFFER A SOUND & REASONABLE EXPLANATION FOR ANYTHING THAT YOU HAVE SAID, HERE, BRAINWASHED FOOL!!!))))))))))))))

    • Kittymittens Knit'n | August 28, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      Are you the great and morally superior man boy lover?

  13. Pamela B | August 28, 2019 at 3:48 AM | Reply

    Our country knows no bounds when it comes to sadistic cruelty.

    • Kittymittens Knit'n | August 28, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

      That sounds rather self righteous, can you direct me to the offices of the great man boy lover, I am certain he can help these children into the foster system.

  14. Pete hilll, | August 28, 2019 at 3:52 AM | Reply

    The fact that this amazing program excited says so much about the humanity of the USA that was and removing it says so much about the USA that now is. Shame on you if even one of these young people die

    • Kittymittens Knit'n | August 28, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

      Are you the great man boy lover?

    • Tessmage Tessera | August 28, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      @family lowe Please cite the post where I advocated having open borders.

    • family lowe | August 28, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      @Tessmage Tessera Well, either you want to protect our borders and enforce our immigration laws, or you don’t. There is no meh… No lukewarm options.

      You either believe in border enforcement and lawful entry, or not. I have no reason to debate the issue further.

    • Tessmage Tessera | August 28, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @family lowe Don’t put words into my mouth. Now, I asked you to cite any post of mine which advocates open borders. Can you..?

  15. Richard Christie | August 28, 2019 at 3:55 AM | Reply

    The world is watching.

  16. Mark_Porsche _911 | August 28, 2019 at 4:34 AM | Reply

    Trump & his whole family are “UNCARING PIGS” as long as trump’s make money 💴 they don’t care who suffers 😤

  17. Matthew Lewis | August 28, 2019 at 5:24 AM | Reply

    Just one question. Where are all the Republican Pro life advocates. Don’t you abhor such a crime against God. Life is sacred to you. So why isn’t every Pro life advocate out there on every MSM show pleading for President Miller to reverse this order. By the way. Faux News “(((crickets)))”

    • KesselRunner606 | August 28, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

      If Trump ordered that pregnant asylum seekers be forced to have abortions before being deported the “Pro Lifers” would cheer.

  18. Ionut Gabriel | August 28, 2019 at 5:47 AM | Reply

    I live in Romania so I know about dictatorships and autocracy. And I see signs there!
    I propose a change of democratic media strategy.
    1. refer to Trump as loser president because he lost the popular vote, i.e. he is not representing the will of ALL Americans
    2. Start selling bullet proof vests in front of the schools. (Imagine that you send your kid to a school only if s/he wear a vest)
    Start saying that the “tax cut” is just a “tax reform” for the wealthy

    • family lowe | August 28, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      Here’s an idea…

      How about NOT coming illegally to our country? Then, the problem fixes itself. Be honest. In other countries, they don’t bother apprehending anyone trying to enter illegally.

    • family lowe | August 28, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      They’ve already been hating for Trump for 3 years, too, so your ideas are lukewarm at best. Try Jennifer Rubin’s approach from the other day… If you don’t have a clue what I’m talling about, look it up. She did an interview on MSNBC calling for the burning down of the Republican party.

      That’s not Hitleresque…😐

    • trainwreck told ya | August 28, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      You should take these people into your home and take care of their medical bills. We’ve got plenty of useless propaganda already

    • family lowe | August 28, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @trainwreck told ya Are your upvotes being shadowbanned? Mine are.

  19. Eric Reese | August 28, 2019 at 7:13 AM | Reply

    Adam Serwer was right, the cruelty is the point. This has to be more of the work of that absolute ghoul, Stephen Miller.

  20. Progressive Humanist | August 28, 2019 at 7:50 AM | Reply

    Another crime against humanity from this administration. 45*/GOP trying their best to make America morally bankrupt. We the People must stop their terror!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.