Rachel Maddow reports on the Trump administration's abrupt ending of the "medical deferred action" program that allows non-citizens to remain in the U.S. to continue receiving life-saving treatment. Families in this program are being given 33 days to leave the country, a death sentence in some cases.

Trump Admin Looks To Eject Medically Vulnerable Immigrant Kids | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC