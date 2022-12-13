Recent Post
- Hear Fauci’s response to Elon Musk’s attacks
- US army veteran explains how he finds Russian land mines hidden in Ukraine
- Family of missing NY college student studying abroad speaks out
- Hear Ukrainian official explain key weapon for next stage of war
- Trump ally Kari Lake sues Arizona election officials over governor’s race loss
89 comments
Remember kids, when you’re a republican, It’s not whether if you win or lose but how big of a tantrum you throw afterwards!
@Jeff Eastwood Hehe, yeah – his TruthSocial hissy fits are part of my daily entertainment, for all the wrong reasons 🍿
@Frederick J. Hawkins Haha, nice U-turn, Cletus 😂
@Jacob McCoy you are definitely correct . Just by the law of averages we can say not all republicans” could ” be like this !” But the messaging coming out of the republican party is just a tsunami of these types of idiots !” It’s what people see that influences their points of view ,not necessarily what’s true !” Rational republicans should become more vocal to counteract the perception of “crazy cult people !””
Yes maybe if I can throw a worse tantrum than MTG I’ll get to be house majority whip.
The squeaky wheel gets the grease
Kari Lake looks like the kind of lady that’d demand your kid’s birthday cake be gluten free and then never show up to the party
She should change her name to Karen Lake.
@A S after reading all of it, and then seeing other things disprove it immediately. Elon pushed it as if had actual evidence but it didn’t not to mention EVEN if there was anything there it wouldnt be illegal?
I wouldn’t go as far as calling her a ‘lady’
Election denial gets you nowhere. It’s basically like telling the average voter they don’t matter — well they do matter, and they have made that message resoundingly abundantly clear Kari Lake or Trump on high heels..😂
@W Dempsey Ashley’s diary is real
😂😂😂😂😂😂
@Realistically Speaking 🤔🤔😂😂😂😂😂😂
without investigating the anomalies and hearing the witnesses and poll workers testomony, you are telling the average voter that their votes dont matter.
@Realistically Speaking dems are doing it by cheating in the elections.
The more frivolous court cases that are put forward, the more the judges will get fed up
It would be so cool if the Arizona election officials would counter sue her.
I am afraid of the rolled on Greene will roll for her, those judges exists you know!
@Eduardo Oliveira idiot.
@Stephen Kershaw pffft the hell it doesn’t. 🙄
Put her under oath on the witness stand in a court of law, and let’s see what she has to say
@Man ‘O War to testify about her election? Whatever for?
@Reaper what Biden thing?
She will just perjure herself
@oldestgamer sure! No problem taking an oath! I’ll just tell the truth that the 10,000 CNN YouTube viewers spread misinformation daily! You people are so full of shite it’s quite sickening! You radicals are happy a basketball player was traded for a terrorist! Lol
You think men can have babies and that’s acceptable! The people of California have to charge their Tesla’s with diesel generators! Yeah they’re saving the planet 🙄. Elon f**ked you guy’s good! Lol you played him but he has the last laugh!!! Lol destroyed your b.s platform and exposed what was really going on!
Fired all the whack job radicals and starts from scratch again! Lol he could care less what you fools think! He laughed in your faces on the Dave Chapelle show! Lol
You idiots are so caught up in Trump you can’t think straight! I thoroughly enjoy it! I love how you keep him in tje news, it’s great. He’s a bull in a China shop and he’s bulled you fools right over! He needs to be a complete arrogant @sshole because you people are savages! He needs to say it like it is because that’s all you aholes understand!
what do you think shes going to lie about and why? giving her opinion and what she believes took place is not considered a lie.
Kari Lake has about as much chance of overturning the Arizona gubernatorial election result , as Trump has of winning the Nobel Peace Prize
Ironically, just as Kari Lake claims to have won her election the same way that Donald Trump claimed to have won not one but two Nobel Prizes.
@ltdc How does one get to be half Black, or White? If my father was from Scotland and my mother was from Hawaii would I be Half Scot or half American? I have been taught that there are no races, just one species, (Human) !!!
@Shannon Lyon better then trump….
@Shannon Lyon Very well. Things could be worse. Like if Fat Donald were still around.
Might as well go to court to try to prove 2+2=5
Can only hope the courts smack her and her attorneys so hard they never dream of bringing another idiotic frivolous lawsuit again.
The courts should sanction her lawyers for filing a frivolous lawsuit, unless they can actually prove something.
The only thing they can prove is that Kari Lake is a LOSER.
@Christopher Stuart GOP lawyers won Bush v. Gore, btw. Not all Republican lawyers are willing to lie to win a case.
Money is made off trials that’s y. Lawyers get fat$$$$$$$$$$$$
How about sanction herself, Kari Lake, for letting her lawyers filling bogus lawsuits. It’s the same lawsuit that is already dismissed as bogus, where her lawyers already got slapped and was filed even before the election.
@Andy Cutright That’s true. But it’s not even a matter of lying. Lately they just seem to show up to court completely unprepared.
I mean the last 2-4 years it’s been, they’ve been saying, “Widespread fraud” and I’m like, “Really. Wow. That’s serious. Where is it?”
And they cna’t point to any.
Now, I get you can be a complete chowderhead and public and do that, but how you can walk into a court. . .and say, “Bloody murder! Over there!” and not have any evidence time and time again without consequence is beyond me.
It’s like a surgeon going into the OR without instrumetns or imaging. I”m astounded the low standards courts have, that they are free to waste taxpayer money for a case that isn’t even really there.
There should be a law where elected officials were current members of Congress talking about armed insurrections they should be fired
@Cindy Abraham Thank you for liking my page , Support you showered on me, I hope you never stop watching my movies , how are you doing ?Are you one of my fan
@Steve Wenzel Thank you for liking my page , Support you showered on me, I hope you never stop watching my movies 😘, how are you doing ?Are you one of my fans ??
No, they should be indicted and charged.
It would be so cool if the Arizona election officials would counter sue her.
Should be but in america we just talk about it never make them accountable thats why this is happening
Good now she has to get in court under oath and prove her case, which of course she can’t do. When she loses they need to make her pay for all of the State’s defense fees and court costs.
How do you know she can’t prove her case? Because CNN told you so??? 😂😂😂
@Rod So I’m sure you’ve read the filing, and you’re happy to tell us what evidence she offers in the filing. I mean, that filing is what she says about the problem, so it’s not biased.
Please enlighten us all. With citations please.
Everyone doesn’t have a right to file a lawsuit. If the suit consists of merely recycled unproven claims and is merely a frivolous lawsuit they don’t have a right to file such a vexatious piece of paper.
Yeah, they do.
That’s all the left has done to Trump the moment he came down that escalator!
Her lawsuit is going to be thrown out of court.
Just demonstrating why she lost.. how anyone voted for her is amazing…
Aw, poor baby. We should giver her a trophy for participating. That might make her feel better.
She stands for decency and good morals. Something the Democrats such as yourself traded in for pedo story book time for kids and media lies.
@mark In state after state, registered Republicans turned out to vote in higher numbers in Red areas than Democrats, including those states where Republicans were dealt their most embarrassing loses. Instead, high profile candidates like Walker, Lake and Masters LOST because so many Republican Voters decided to cast their Votes for Democrats, due to all of the Hate, Anger, Fear and Lies told by the Republican candidates.
@DesiringDiscernment In state after state, registered Republicans turned out to vote in higher numbers in Red areas than Democrats, including those states where Republicans were dealt their most embarrassing loses. Instead, high profile candidates like Walker, Lake and Masters LOST because so many Republican Voters decided to cast their Votes for Democrats, due to all of the Hate, Anger, Fear and Lies told by the Republican candidates.
@mark Walker is better than her.
Her first lawsuit was just summarily dismissed, her lawyers are being sanctioned.
Thanks, I thought I was listening to old news for a minute. So, she’s filed _again?_ Ye gods!
This is another lawsuit that will have its day in court and then promptly tossed out.
Can’t wait to see her lawyers get in front of a judge. The courts seem to be losing patience with this nonsense as well.
she should be more accountable than her lawyers bcoz they will only file in this lawsuit under her instructions.
at the same time investigate the “Dark Money” use to appoint some of these Justices.
Ok the problem here is that they don’t understand how a democratic election system works , it isn’t design to give them the election but the will of the people.
@Keanu Reeves fake keanu reeves
6 hours ago
@Richter Von Streed term limits though. Single term limits and mandatory retirement afterwards, so there isn’t any “campaigning”.
She can’t sue herself for stupidity, very bad.
And why aren’t her cult followers protesting in the streets, doing road blockades, in support of her??????????????????
@Bioreader They are… one of them is on the left side of town, the other is on The Reich.
The lawyers who filed this should be held accountable knowing this lawsuit is a fraud..
And if disbarred they would think twice before filing
How is this lawsuit fraudulent where is your proof. If one or more tabulators fail on the day then that would be okay right, if 10 or 15 fail in 5 polling centres it would seem a bit suspect but maybe still ok. But we’re talking about 60 -70 tabulators from so many polling centres, and that doesn’t raise an eyebrow. To me it’s as plain as the nose on your face that these tabulators were indeed tampered with, which shows deliberate interference with the election. So I guess that the only election deniers out there are the ones who deny that there was any fraud.
@Shane Barlow GIVE IT UP SHANE, like they scream fraud before the election is even started. like the 60 lawsuits that were thrown out of court, cause in court you can’t lie, so they had to provide proof. Had none. Stop listening to Mike Lindell. Bonkers to the hilt.
That is what will be accomplished by the loss in court.
@Erick Borling but they still keep their license to practice law
God, I hope she doesn’t sue me for not voting for her.
Maybe sue her for seeking to invalidate your vote and thereby disenfranchise you as a voter.
Bahahaha 😂
She would probably sue me for calling her Lost Lake ..
Kari dad should’ve made her mom swallow.
Don’t give her any ideas.
She’s crazy …we are so blessed that she didnt win. Imagine if she became our governor. Can’t imagine what will happen to Arizona😖
OH yes you can, I giive you Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Just like you were so blessed when Biden won over Trump, hows that working out.
YOU BETCHA@Shane Barlow LOve the Biden Admin. Gas is down, Putin is not our friend and Biden let him know he knows it. The general feeling is that chaos has moved to florida and they can have him .. And Shane how you like that Trump has our NATIONAL SECRETS, HUH, HOW YOU SLEEPING WITH HIM MAYBE GIVING SECRETS TO HIS BOY TOY JONG. Y
Old Karen Lake will get in front of her weird soft filter and try to pretend its 1992 and shes 30 again instead of 60 you’re and old beat down lady with a gross old cottage cheese Va gina Karen Lake,. Why don’t you go jump in one old lake.
@Shane Barlow that’s right Trump fanatic! Are you one of his lawyers for his many crines?