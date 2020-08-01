Marc Elias, founder of Democracy Docket, talks about why Donald Trump is impotent to change the date of the election but that hasn't stopped Republicans from trying to make it harder to vote as Trump continues to attack the ability of the U.S. to conduct a fair election. Aired on 7/30/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump Already Working To Undermine Credibility Of 2020 Election | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC