Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands at DMZ

June 30, 2019

 

President Trump steps into North Korea and shakes hands with Kim Jong Un. #CNN #News

76 Comments on "Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands at DMZ"

  1. James Lade | June 30, 2019 at 8:53 AM | Reply

    And the two Korea’s presidents are meeting. This is a really good thing. Hoping and praying for peace ☮️

  2. MRios1128 | June 30, 2019 at 8:57 AM | Reply

    Don’t care what anyone thinks about the man. This was HISTORY

  3. Perktube1 | June 30, 2019 at 9:05 AM | Reply

    This is the last thing the Dem candidates needed.

  4. Joshua Simmel | June 30, 2019 at 9:06 AM | Reply

    Never thought I would enjoy a video from CNN, what a fantastic moment for North Korea and The United States!

  5. Larry Riha | June 30, 2019 at 9:10 AM | Reply

    Thank you CNN We finally see real news in the making not fake news US people are sick and tire of lying to us.

    • Slider Havoc | June 30, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      @Cameron J you mean like how they kept saying Russian Collusion???? I totally agree!

    • Kln Kat | June 30, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      @MrPaints 1109 Kim is a dictator. Evil dictators like Kim only respect strength. That is why Trump is the only president to EVER get this guy’s respect enough to maybe de escalate nuclear war. And you still can’t say anything positive. Think about your priorities. With one tweet, Trump got Kim to step on S. Korean soil and continue peace talks that had stalled. That comes about directly from the mean rocket boy tweets, don’t you understand? Well, Trump does. Mean words are sometimes necessary to combat real hate in the real world. Not the manufactured hate from CNN. THEY LIE TO YOU EVERY DAY. PLEASE SAVE YOURSELF.

      This imperfect man may have just saved the world from nuclear war. He already avoided war with Iran by giving them an out to save face and say their general made a mistake. He made THEM blink.

      Trump wanted to save those 150 Iranians because it was only a drone lost. His humanity and compassion is the reason we aren’t starting a war with Iran. Love his combativeness or cringe at it, it is respected by the truly evil guys in the big world. Talking tough is necessary and required to protect the innocent.

      Another Republican president, Reagan, brought down the USSR and saved those poor people from the depravations of communism with the mean words “bring down that wall”, remember?

    • Ariel Gustavo Crespo Domenech | June 30, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      Can I share this comment?

    • cj p | June 30, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      @uhohhhsteven dumbest excuse ive ever heard.

  6. GOOGLE USER | June 30, 2019 at 9:13 AM | Reply

    That took more guts than any Democrat ever would have

  7. Cristhian Asallam Sanchez Ramirez | June 30, 2019 at 9:17 AM | Reply

    IT IS BETTER THAN WAR, IT IS BETTER THAN WAR, WE ARE HAPPY 🙂

  8. 돈돈센세どんどん先生 | June 30, 2019 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    Thank You President Trump for trying to make peace in Korea from Korean boy

    • W TF? | June 30, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      @Aysten Williams … You do realize that …
      1.) The Democrats were the ones that started the Klu Klux Klan.
      2.) The Democrats were the ones that supported Salvery.
      3.) The Democrats were the ones that supported Jim Crow.
      4.) The Democrats were the ones that supported woman sufferidge.
      5.) The Democrats were the ones that rounded up 10’s of thousands of Asian Americans and put them in concentration camps.

      That was your very own Democrat Party Aysten Williams!

      That was not the Republicans!

    • Aysten Williams | June 30, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @W TF? Thats all u republikkklans do is talk about that even tjough republikkklans are now the new version of the old democrats so that doesnt mqtter when the party is now run by a diffrent mentality of people then it was back then so try again genius.

    • Aysten Williams | June 30, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @W TF? Republikkklan party are the new kkk now.trump has so much racist dirt on him from his hotels,attacking maxine waters and the whole kkk Charlottesville incident to his son calling kamala harris a chimpanzee to mich mconell disrespecting obama and black people may i go on u idiot?republikkklans are the old democrats plain and simple.

    • Lemi Assalone | June 30, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      Gojohnny gp1 , no. When did you speak directly to trump to get this information? What else can you tell us from being a close, personal friend of Trump?

  9. Robin Jacobs | June 30, 2019 at 9:20 AM | Reply

    No one on the Dem ticket could show this level of confidence and strength. Powerful moment.

    • Raptor3614 | June 30, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

      Mike I wonder how much our tax money goes into paying for illegals. A whole lot more than traveling, you liberal.

    • Jonathan Herbert | June 30, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      Let’s be clear there was no war goi g to happen with NK, but what you now have is a dictator who trump has given global legitimacy. Now as yourself why and what has the NK leader done in concessions. Remember how the GOP slated the Iran deal, how they accused Obama of being a traitor. The Iran deal was a global agreement ratified by the UN. This North Korean sham is nothing but this. Kim has absolutely solidified his power and now he has trump and America over a barrel and nothing has been given. But at the same time he will send troops to Iran who didn’t not breach or break the deal. Let’s be clear this is the signal that despots all over the world have the power, from torture and murder of an American citizen to the Saudi killing , the USA has allowed dictators to be given a place, this president has weakened Nato, the UN and now he has put the power firmly in Russia and China hands. Next time you hear of Americans touting democracy this is when you lot sold that out.

    • Roger Out | June 30, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      @Pam Newton sources?
      that sounds like something an idiot trumptard would literally make up.

    • Brendan Clinton | June 30, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      Tulsi probably would.

    • Dennis Manson | June 30, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      NOT !!! a dam photo op nothing more

  10. Vault Ceeper | June 30, 2019 at 9:31 AM | Reply

    Let’s hope are relations with North Korea 🇰🇵 improve I know that we used to be hostile with each other but we are making progress

  11. Craft Beer | June 30, 2019 at 9:32 AM | Reply

    2020 North Korean collusion!
    -CNN

    • J G | June 30, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Oasis5 So you are saying war and do not try to denuke by making peace ?? The way libtards think is why they have destroyed every city they run in America. You brainless libtards are for extreme tax hikes and open borders. You need psycho ward help brainless libtard !!

    • Don Burris | June 30, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      History in the making. Trump 2020

    • Lemi Assalone | June 30, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Klee Klee , reread my comment or brush up on English

  12. POOLBOY Willis | June 30, 2019 at 10:29 AM | Reply

    Kim was doing the amine run towards him LMAO that’s pure gold thanks God 🤘

  13. ladywharton | June 30, 2019 at 10:37 AM | Reply

    I am happy to see the positive comments. Wasn’t expecting that from CNN viewers. Peace

  14. Michael Roby | June 30, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

    THIS WAS AMAZING TO SEE, WE DON’T NEED WAR AT ALL. GIVE CREDIT WHERE CREDIT IS DUE. NOW WE NEED TO SEE SOMETHING HAPPEN FROM THIS AMAZING MOMENT, NOT A TRUMP FAN AT ALL BUT IT’S VERY NICE TO SEE THIS I JUST HOPE SOMETHING COMES FROM IT.

    • Michael Roby | June 30, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      Irwin Wins NO I AM NOT FAN OF TRUMP AT ALL.

    • Michael Roby | June 30, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Irwin Wins TRUMP DOESN’T CARE ABOUT YOU AND HE DOESN’T CARE ABOUT ME. EVEN HOW HE RAN HIS BUSINESSES SHOWS HE DOESN’T CARE ABOUT ANYONE, NOT PAYING CONTRACTORS, NOT RENTING TO CERTAIN ETHIC GROUPS AND USING HIS FAILURES AS TAX WRITE OFFS. TRUMP IS ABOUT TRUMP.

    • William H | June 30, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Dennis Manson Trump’s success (America’s success) brother’s you doesn’t it Dennis?

  15. Ryan | June 30, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    Not a Trump fan, but this was great to see. We want peace, no more wars. ☮️

    • Null | June 30, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Dumb dumbs this is political theater, The little dictator now has nukes because Trump is a loser.

    • justme | June 30, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Lizanne Whitlow yeah keep being negative, but don’t forget Trump had put himself in great danger for the world peace. We don’t know what their plans are, they could have shot him and started the war that way, or taken him hostage anything could have happened. Theres a reason no other president in HISTORY has ever done this. And you sitting here saying it’s a photo op? Idiot much?

    • Spermwhale1000 | June 30, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Who’s We? Can’t make money offa peace!

    • Vito Checchia | June 30, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Lindsey Stein Yes it is one big photo op..All about deflection. ..Some will fall for it, especially the Orange Zombie Cult..People that have a working brain stem will see this for what it is….DEFLECTION FROM HIS CORRUPTION. …..

    • justme | June 30, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Trumpty Dumpty your fall is coming!the only reason those poor children in those horrific conditions is because your beloved donkey faced AOC and her click doesn’t want to give a dollar to buy fucking beds and toilet paper for the children. So much projections from you people it’s unbelievable.

  16. Wooster | June 30, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    Not a Trump fan, but he deserves a lot of credit for this. Great move. Maybe he can stop by Iran next to diffuse tensions.

  17. judith merritt | June 30, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    Thank you President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un for allowing this historic moment to happen. Much respect, honor, and love to both of you.

  18. Grim Reaper | June 30, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    *The Galactic Federation of Light is very happy!* ✌🏻☄️💫🛸👽👱🏻‍♀️

  19. aldigangster123 | June 30, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    CNN: “Bombshell video proofs Trump invading North Korea”

  20. Stephanie Hebert | June 30, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Did I just feel a tear drop? Overcome with beautiful emotion. 😐

