Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands at DMZ

President Trump steps into North Korea and shakes hands with Kim Jong Un.
And the two Korea’s presidents are meeting. This is a really good thing. Hoping and praying for peace ☮️
Don’t care what anyone thinks about the man. This was HISTORY
This is historic on a level that ombumer could never achieve
@kilo kola Pot meet kettle…
Trump 2020
@Eric p You mean like the time Obama said he might meet Kim and conservatives on fox attacked him relentlessly for even thinking about legitimising a killer dictator? But Drump is here now so you think its ok
NOT !!!
This is the last thing the Dem candidates needed.
@davids11131113 exactly!!! Wtf???
Ain’t that the truth… after watching their crazy debates the other night I wonder what their supporters must feel like now
Trump is an idiot this murderer is playing him like a fiddle!
@Chris White butthurt
@The Red EaGle Yes he is🤣🤣
Never thought I would enjoy a video from CNN, what a fantastic moment for North Korea and The United States!
Joshua Simmel not a fan of Trump but this cant be a bad thing
Same here expected them to cut away when he crossed
it’s a photo op to be used as a propaganda tool by both sides
Thank you CNN We finally see real news in the making not fake news US people are sick and tire of lying to us.
@Cameron J you mean like how they kept saying Russian Collusion???? I totally agree!
@MrPaints 1109 Kim is a dictator. Evil dictators like Kim only respect strength. That is why Trump is the only president to EVER get this guy’s respect enough to maybe de escalate nuclear war. And you still can’t say anything positive. Think about your priorities. With one tweet, Trump got Kim to step on S. Korean soil and continue peace talks that had stalled. That comes about directly from the mean rocket boy tweets, don’t you understand? Well, Trump does. Mean words are sometimes necessary to combat real hate in the real world. Not the manufactured hate from CNN. THEY LIE TO YOU EVERY DAY. PLEASE SAVE YOURSELF.
This imperfect man may have just saved the world from nuclear war. He already avoided war with Iran by giving them an out to save face and say their general made a mistake. He made THEM blink.
Trump wanted to save those 150 Iranians because it was only a drone lost. His humanity and compassion is the reason we aren’t starting a war with Iran. Love his combativeness or cringe at it, it is respected by the truly evil guys in the big world. Talking tough is necessary and required to protect the innocent.
Another Republican president, Reagan, brought down the USSR and saved those poor people from the depravations of communism with the mean words “bring down that wall”, remember?
Can I share this comment?
@uhohhhsteven dumbest excuse ive ever heard.
That took more guts than any Democrat ever would have
@Mike H get over what??
@Mike H sources on those donations and political affiliations?
Or are we just talking about your feelings.. I know how trumptards love to put feelings over facts.
@Kurt New York what “facts” are you referring to?
Can we get a death toll caused by the number of Dems’ heads exploding today?
@Brad Smith where do you see that happening?
IT IS BETTER THAN WAR, IT IS BETTER THAN WAR, WE ARE HAPPY 🙂
Monday Morning assuming this is sarcasm
@Famous internet youtube celery why, because it’s creepy looking in that area?
Let’s see him do this is in Iran
@Monday Morning Did you forget to take your meds this morning, or are you a demo-rat.
Sally Daniel well he won’t because we might actually go to war with them. We were never ever going to war with North Korea. All that is just bullshit. There was no reason for him to be at the dmz.
Thank You President Trump for trying to make peace in Korea from Korean boy
@Aysten Williams … You do realize that …
1.) The Democrats were the ones that started the Klu Klux Klan.
2.) The Democrats were the ones that supported Salvery.
3.) The Democrats were the ones that supported Jim Crow.
4.) The Democrats were the ones that supported woman sufferidge.
5.) The Democrats were the ones that rounded up 10’s of thousands of Asian Americans and put them in concentration camps.
That was your very own Democrat Party Aysten Williams!
That was not the Republicans!
@W TF? Thats all u republikkklans do is talk about that even tjough republikkklans are now the new version of the old democrats so that doesnt mqtter when the party is now run by a diffrent mentality of people then it was back then so try again genius.
@W TF? Republikkklan party are the new kkk now.trump has so much racist dirt on him from his hotels,attacking maxine waters and the whole kkk Charlottesville incident to his son calling kamala harris a chimpanzee to mich mconell disrespecting obama and black people may i go on u idiot?republikkklans are the old democrats plain and simple.
Gojohnny gp1 , no. When did you speak directly to trump to get this information? What else can you tell us from being a close, personal friend of Trump?
No one on the Dem ticket could show this level of confidence and strength. Powerful moment.
Mike I wonder how much our tax money goes into paying for illegals. A whole lot more than traveling, you liberal.
Let’s be clear there was no war goi g to happen with NK, but what you now have is a dictator who trump has given global legitimacy. Now as yourself why and what has the NK leader done in concessions. Remember how the GOP slated the Iran deal, how they accused Obama of being a traitor. The Iran deal was a global agreement ratified by the UN. This North Korean sham is nothing but this. Kim has absolutely solidified his power and now he has trump and America over a barrel and nothing has been given. But at the same time he will send troops to Iran who didn’t not breach or break the deal. Let’s be clear this is the signal that despots all over the world have the power, from torture and murder of an American citizen to the Saudi killing , the USA has allowed dictators to be given a place, this president has weakened Nato, the UN and now he has put the power firmly in Russia and China hands. Next time you hear of Americans touting democracy this is when you lot sold that out.
@Pam Newton sources?
that sounds like something an idiot trumptard would literally make up.
Tulsi probably would.
NOT !!! a dam photo op nothing more
Let’s hope are relations with North Korea 🇰🇵 improve I know that we used to be hostile with each other but we are making progress
2020 North Korean collusion!
-CNN
@Oasis5 So you are saying war and do not try to denuke by making peace ?? The way libtards think is why they have destroyed every city they run in America. You brainless libtards are for extreme tax hikes and open borders. You need psycho ward help brainless libtard !!
History in the making. Trump 2020
Klee Klee , reread my comment or brush up on English
Kim was doing the amine run towards him LMAO that’s pure gold thanks God 🤘
I am happy to see the positive comments. Wasn’t expecting that from CNN viewers. Peace
@rant404 You seem Anti-American and HOMOSEXUAL.
Trump is making human trafficking deals with Kim Jong.
THIS WAS AMAZING TO SEE, WE DON’T NEED WAR AT ALL. GIVE CREDIT WHERE CREDIT IS DUE. NOW WE NEED TO SEE SOMETHING HAPPEN FROM THIS AMAZING MOMENT, NOT A TRUMP FAN AT ALL BUT IT’S VERY NICE TO SEE THIS I JUST HOPE SOMETHING COMES FROM IT.
Irwin Wins NO I AM NOT FAN OF TRUMP AT ALL.
Irwin Wins TRUMP DOESN’T CARE ABOUT YOU AND HE DOESN’T CARE ABOUT ME. EVEN HOW HE RAN HIS BUSINESSES SHOWS HE DOESN’T CARE ABOUT ANYONE, NOT PAYING CONTRACTORS, NOT RENTING TO CERTAIN ETHIC GROUPS AND USING HIS FAILURES AS TAX WRITE OFFS. TRUMP IS ABOUT TRUMP.
@Dennis Manson Trump’s success (America’s success) brother’s you doesn’t it Dennis?
Not a Trump fan, but this was great to see. We want peace, no more wars. ☮️
Dumb dumbs this is political theater, The little dictator now has nukes because Trump is a loser.
@Lizanne Whitlow yeah keep being negative, but don’t forget Trump had put himself in great danger for the world peace. We don’t know what their plans are, they could have shot him and started the war that way, or taken him hostage anything could have happened. Theres a reason no other president in HISTORY has ever done this. And you sitting here saying it’s a photo op? Idiot much?
Who’s We? Can’t make money offa peace!
@Lindsey Stein Yes it is one big photo op..All about deflection. ..Some will fall for it, especially the Orange Zombie Cult..People that have a working brain stem will see this for what it is….DEFLECTION FROM HIS CORRUPTION. …..
@Trumpty Dumpty your fall is coming!the only reason those poor children in those horrific conditions is because your beloved donkey faced AOC and her click doesn’t want to give a dollar to buy fucking beds and toilet paper for the children. So much projections from you people it’s unbelievable.
Not a Trump fan, but he deserves a lot of credit for this. Great move. Maybe he can stop by Iran next to diffuse tensions.
There is no peace between America and a country who chants death to our people
Yeah, it’s worth a try, but they may shoot down the plane.
@Vintage Recall Fair play. Today we can shake hands. (at least virtually)
Lindsey Graham and Mitch are so happy for you Donald. MAGA
Thank you President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un for allowing this historic moment to happen. Much respect, honor, and love to both of you.
😂 and we still have Cuba 😂
*The Galactic Federation of Light is very happy!* ✌🏻☄️💫🛸👽👱🏻♀️
Grim Reaper …hows that grey anal fisting going?
CNN: “Bombshell video proofs Trump invading North Korea”
See! He crossed over! He’s trying to instigate a war!
Did I just feel a tear drop? Overcome with beautiful emotion. 😐