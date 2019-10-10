Nick Wadhams, national security reporter for Bloomberg, talks with Rachel Maddow about new reporting that Donald Trump asked his then-Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, to help a client of Rudy Giuliani, a Turkish national named Reza Zarrab, who was facing federal charges with the DOJ. Aired on 10/09/19.
Trump Asked Rex Tillerson To Help Giuliani Client With DOJ: Bloomberg | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
They should also check the phone calls between Trump and Turkey.
It is better that they check your phone
The only ones which rigged the elections are the Democrats . Obama signed a executive order to install an federal electionboard with 9 members all appointed by Obama himself . Really yes really
@Todd Jones your rhetoric is akin to barking at the moon.
You know there’s a lotta Turkish money in trump’s tax returns 🤫🧐🤔
@Dave Lindstrom you look like a wanted pedophile, I will make a report to the police
@Charles T. Of course there is as there is also a lot of Russian and Saudi Arabian money in there as well. This is why he makes the decisions he’s made. Paying back for all those money loans he was given by them. You know he doesn’t actually pay people back with money, and I wouldn’t recommend not paying people back like Putin who likes to have you poisoned or MLB who likes to have people dismembered. So quid pro quo. But his numbnuts cult supporters will defend. It was all Perry’s fault. He was just joking. “Fake News” But Hillary, But Obama, insert whatever idiotic lie you can come up with, etc. The cognitive dissonance of these people is almost impressive if it wasn’t so terrifying.
Charles T. And Rissian and Saudi
@etos butch I know it’s no paradise, and doesn’t need to be. A paradise is built, and not taken for grant. What Trump is doing is making that task way harder. He basically put the country for sale.
🏦💰💸💵 ¢ $$$ ¢ 💵💸💰🏦
Undisciplined, doesn’t read, low IQ Individual 1 requesting his subordinate to commit crimes, helping money launderers… yeah, that’s our President.
A Criminal in every sense of the word
Apart from all that, he’s a swell guy…
And what about the utterly worthless shitheads allowing him to get away with it all?
@Lynn Johnson Not warm and fuzzy….Just compounding evidence….!
@Filipino Prince Don’t insult babies
How far off course and heading for the rapids are we when Rex effing Tillerson is the “Good Guy” in the room?!!!!
@Maxx Trajan the fedgov is a laughable farse…but the marijuana incarceration machine rolls on unimpeded by the fedgov scandals…jail for weed is about the only thing the fedgov can do with precision.
Rapids ? 😆 we’re past the event horizon of a monster black hole. Ww3 is underway. 😨
My thoughts exactly!!! How effing bad is it if even Rex ‘I knew about global warming 30 odd years before telling the world ‘ Tillerson is the good guy !?
truerealityscott “Event Horizon”, 🤣🤣…but seriously we’ve definitely past that point.
Mike Flynn is not the only foreign agent on Turkey’s payroll.
Criminal Dumpster Trump is also on the take, his decision to abandon our Ally and acquiesce to Dictators is conveniently so
🙊🙉🙈
@Julie I never said it was okay with me. Holy crap. Go find something real to be outraged about 😂
@george cushing Spammer scum, nobody GAF
@Ancel Rick …So what??? Being a member of NATO doesn’t allow you to stage an ETHNIC CLEANSING…There’s NO TREATY INVOLVED!!!
@Ancel Rick get some self pride.
Long time crooked real estate mogul becomes POTUS and asks staff to behave Illegally. Didn’t see that one coming! 🤔
JEiowan not clueless, but arrogant and narcissistic
This guy will go to jail after losing his presidency. If not, there must be a loophole in the US law itself.
The loophole should be going around his neck! Impeach, Indict, HANG! -Djo Life 2028
The Dems need to tie up any loopholes in the laws. Pelosi states she didn’t want to impeach Trump she wants him in prison at first, until the house insist impeachment inquiry and imprison. Trump will probably barricade himself in the White House when it’s time to get him out.
Of course there are loopholes, such as, a MEMO which says a sitting POTUS can!t be indicted. The rich white elite make laws to protect the rich white elite, on both sides. The rest of us have a different set of rules we HAVE to abide by.
IT SEEMS THAT THIS TURKEY CONNECTION HAS SOMETHING TO DO WITH OUR WITHDRAWAL IN NORTHERN SYRIA TO CLEANSE OUT THE KURDS. …. HMMMMM
Robert Garcia : Let’s never forget Putin in all this? He now has Syria in his collection of Puppet States, to add to Venezuela, Iran, Turkey (of course) AND the USA . . . That guy needs to be put back in his BOX
Prison. But now Guiliani works 4 a mobster call Trump. I am convinced that Condracula Rudy is 875 years old.
10 10 19 Hey@Robert Garcia, You’re incorrect! I know for SURE he’s 876 years old!!! NOT (!), 875 years old. You’re watching too much FAKE NEWS-really now. lol. Thanks! Be well. v
Robert Garcia there is already trump towers in Istanbul. Opened 2015 when trump admitted he had conflicts of interest with Turkey
@Chloe Key 🦃 = 🏦 💸💰 💵 ¢¢¢ $$$ 👛
Well you see money-laundering is not illegal in trumps world so of course he sided with the turk
Money laundering for Iran, and Republicans belched about Iranian money being returned to Iran.
Only when done by a Trump or a Kushner. Everyone else is subject to the laws, whether they exist or are just hallucinations in Trump’s hollow little head.
Business “as usual” ……LOL
Do you mean like the Obama=>McCain=>ISIS salaries?
No, you are just here to say – “Orange Man Bad”
Everything Trump does is involving his team and , to say the least, to make indecent business and make money for themselves in the name of the American people
No surprise here, I’m not slow, one look at orange face, I saw right threw him. His no dam good for nothing, walking, talking, corruption, give him a mirror so he could z it n fight it.
corinna stiebing : I left the Republican Party on the day Donny got nominated. Many friends got mad at me, for my continued campaigning against him. They have since ALL apologised to me. The hardest part has been showing grace to them, when I just wanted to say, “I told you so.” I remain, “Conservative,” in my politics. That, currently, makes me a Democrat Voter. No decent American can do anything other. But, so many have given serious money, to skilled Trump University Ex Staff, “working the pit,” at Trump Rallies. So many have lost friends, family and even their jobs, spreading Trumpian Hate Speech. They, “feel,” they can’t turn back, because they can’t admit, even to themselves, they were SO WRONG. And the Propaganda outlets comfort them, condition them to hate their fellow Americans MORE than they hate America’s real enemies, and have instilled a living HORROR inside them, at the mere THOUGHT of hearing, “I told you so,” from the mouth of a, “Liberal.” . . . Nothing but force will bring down Trump, now. As with Nazis, the Cult of Personality is impenetrable. You cannot reason with them. You can only ENFORCE the law. Or, just put a sparkly hat on Trump and call him, “King Don,” from now on? Regent or Republic? He has forced us to choose. Be prepared to take your answer onto the streets ✌️👍
Nowadays Barr will do Trump’s bidding without the need for any middleman.
Barr almost certainly is a criminal at this point.
@Aquatic Borealis – Remove the word “almost” and the phrase “at this point” and your statement will be 100% accurate.
Maybe he, like juliani are both buying stocks in Ukraine’s gas reserves, That’s how putin gets them to turn.
They will ALL go down .. trump, barr, ghoul-iana .. mcghan, mattis, tillerson should all speak TRUTHFULLY if their experiences.
@Aquatic Borealis he proved to be a CRIMINAL in the manner of the MUELLER Report. Misconstrued & outright LIED about its findings.
is there no rich foreign governments that tRump hasnt done illegal things for? 😒😒😒🤦♀️🤢🤢🤢
Germany
Hes not dealing with just rich nations hes dealing with thugs… Dictators…. Hes bowing to bin Salman and getting on his knees for putin
When Trump bought knee pads, Melania thought they were for her. She was wrong.
@Frank Winkhorst you mean he isnt helping lay down the parquet in our NEW white house tennis PAVILLION
Will also add is illegal as in written into law us citizens qre found in criminal compliance if they further business dealings with criminals in other countries…. ESPECIALLY at this level… Muhammad bin Salman killed our journalist kashogi, putin tried to MURDER a British spy, and in turkey the guys giuliani is trying to anchor this trumped up biden story, are part ofnthe outgoing administration Othe most corrupt in turkey, this administration in turkey was managed by Paul Manafort. #epochnews af huh
Why Don’t they just disbar Giuliani? All he does is mislead, lie and do illegal things. I mean, even for a lawyer, he’s gone too far.
@Virginia Tyree relax everything will be fine once they scorch the earth, pollution drops, soil efficacy goes up, natural crops once again supply all the nutrients you need.
Just be patient,… Have a little faith
I never thought any politician was a hero,,, I just understand their purpose.
And THESE GUYS ARE NOT DISAPPOINTING.
Pray for his prostrate cancer will end his criminal life.
@kenny toong Though hand join in hand….. You may know the rest.
10 10 19 Hey@Donald Harrison, Patience-yes, wheels of Justice turn slowly. &, then there’s karma. Be well. v
Any decent, honest, intelligent republican, has left the drumph party by now. The rest will go down as part of the clown show that has become the worst administration in U.S. history.
@Logic B4Religion the Russians has something comparmising on fruit cake.
@everything irie 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Grifter in Chief 😂😂😂
Sorry, Ben but those guy left in the 1990’s, Richard Steel the former Republican Chairman of the Party not understanding the history of the Party, let in crazies. William F. Buckley Jr. father of the conservative movement in America said that “I spend more time keeping the crazies out of my party then I do fighting the Liberals.” So the “John Birch Society” a crazy right wing anti communist group, that would have never been let into the Republican party, was welcome in by Richard Steel not understanding the forces they would unleash. The Koch Brothers, who father help start the “John Birch Society” and build oil refineries for Stalin in former Soviet Union, setup and infiltrated the Republican party so that now Trump has a base that as bat s**t crazy has him.
its like a bad B movie script that doesnt get funded because its just too stupidly unbelievable.
Well it’s funny you say that because Trump starred in quite a few of those in the 80s and 90s. Perhaps his most famous cameo being in Home Alone 2.
drop, drop, drop, there are so many who can blackmail Trumpeltrampel; not just Putin. You are right, it is beyond understanding
Republicans: “The Constitution is Unconstitutional”
Brian: _Someone_ will be able to stop him. Whether the military decides it is in the best interests of the country is another matter.
“The laws are illegal!”
“Constitutionally sanctioned impeachment is unconstitutional!”
“The coequal branches of government are not equal!”
“Freedom is slavery!” “War is peace!” “Ignorance is strength!”
🤣😂😭
@Frank Winkhorst four legs good, two legs bad… OMF’NG!
Frank Winkhorst sounds like the subtext in a trump rally, his base don’t care they’re all traitors now because…….racism. Smdh America
“How would you describe Donald Trump?”
“To start I would have to get a degree in paranormal psychology”
Many superlatives to describe him and none to compare! I think some university should start a course on Flip/Flop Diplomacy, great for any aspire politicians.
Easy to describe a nazi with no morals…
Harder when it’s orange. 😐
Not hard at all. the only two differences are:
1) Red hats rather than arm bands.
2) Not as good an orator as his hero.
I would Describe trump as Twardry Find. Invariably His Selfish ambition Trumps Loyalty to America.
This is what im saying the only people trump surrounds himself with are people as greedy as him
And as corrupt
And it always seems to lead back to organized crime.
This whole administration consists of compromised individuals
@Above All, United As well as many members of Congress. We are in deep ^&*%*6.
This is exactly what a corrupt administration looks like. I would never expect that from an American administration
Well the country pays him US$1 per month. Is this a joke or de-rail American’s attention that he is not for the money!
@Jaesen Chong Trump has many more ways to get money albeit illegally from the tax payers to enrich himself as we’ve seen with all the money flowing into his golf resorts even having the military contribute to the one in Scotland with 72 stays at it.
The Truth I’m still reeling, in a constant state of shock
Trump acting on his instincts is like a cat on the last of their 9 lives .
He is a cornered animal: no future and very dangerous.