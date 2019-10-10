Nick Wadhams, national security reporter for Bloomberg, talks with Rachel Maddow about new reporting that Donald Trump asked his then-Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, to help a client of Rudy Giuliani, a Turkish national named Reza Zarrab, who was facing federal charges with the DOJ. Aired on 10/09/19.

Trump Asked Rex Tillerson To Help Giuliani Client With DOJ: Bloomberg | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC