The president went on offense after a report from The Washington Post detailed how he told staff not to worry about legal issues as he pushes to get a border wall built. Our panel reacts.
Trump Attacks WAPO After Report About Pardon Promises Tied To Border Wall | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
“I was only joking”… Oh please. That’s the same excuse a middle schooler uses to get out of trouble.
@salmonline
“@Heather Lynn trumptrash”
She’s on your side, moron.
@Supre Macy
What third world cesspool are you from?
@Dre-Day 1127
He doesn’t joke.
He dog whistles.
@Crimdor obviously not everything the media reports on is going to be 100% correct……however every day Trump and his administration lie to the US electorate….liar and con artist….most corrupt President ever!
Jocelyn Russell HE is the joke.
Trump: Just take people’s land.
25th?
Giovanni Soave The 25th amendment cannot longer be imposed thanks to Bannon. Cabinet members have voting rights on that, but acting members do not. He does not have a full cabinet so there’s not enough members for a vote. I think US marshals will do well. When he’s done it will be very undignified just the way he deserves.
Is this republicans idea of smaller government? 🙄🤔
Not okay to seize weapons but ok to seize land that provides lively hood?
Our country has its priorities on backwards. Seems like the reason we have the 2nd amendment in the first place, you know “agianst tyranny” is in the main sentence
Yep take him out never vote Republican again
Wall? .. Nope
Mexico pays for it ? .. Nope
10 feet taller? … Nope
MAGA? … lol people still say that in 2019?
Fake News? … and fake promises from a fake President!
Yep MAGA’ets are discussing
@Bono Budju
Awe come on now they’ve “replaced” almost 60 miles of the boarder wall so far…
Only 1894 miles to go! 😆😂🤣
ras222 ikr I bet you trumps lobbying for his construction and steel donors to get the contracts that makes it even more 🤯
Funny I live in San Diego no one here has ever seen prototypes of the so called wall and the vid is a factor that’s been closed since 97 where the fake walls was soppose to be wtf
It’s not just a joke he encourages cruminal action then walks away
This is what Michael Cohen said during his public testimony. He doesn’t tell you to do things outright, its just understood.
Just like Trump ordered the Mass Killing of all those innocent people.
Wait for Trump to order another mass Shooting.
That’s how he ran his business’s, all failed BTW. That doesn’t exclude his corrupt family.
That Capitalism folks where the government comes and takes land and property from its citizens
Better than the natives, I suppose…
Also communism
@Chloe Key state taking the crops and subsidizing farmers, now taking their lands. Interesting isn’t it?
I just showed your comment to my friends and we all burst into laughter. ROFLMAO !!!
You don’t even know what Capitalism means. I really wish your comment had more likes so more people can see this.
@Jay R This might be one of the most stupid, vapid, ill-informed, incorrect statements I’ve ever read. Do you have any idea whatsoever what capitalism actually is??
Taking people’s land? For a capitalist country that’s very communist of him
@Roger Out it’s apart of my socialists aspect. The killing hasn’t started yet, but my minions will gladly when the time is right.
@ras222 why would the government attack anyone with tanks unless they’re attacking them first?
@Adolf Shitler wait, are you so incredibly stupid that you think national socialism is the same thing as Democratic socialism because it has the word socialism in it???
Funny how Trump expects others to break the law in order to get his way but I believe he does. It seems he has done this for years. And he did say in the past about Iraq, we should have taken their oil.
Who says crime doesn’t pay?!
Pardons are NOT supposed to be part of a political game, UNLESS you’re Donald Trump.
Richie Tattersall Obama bailed out banks
Alex Rogers So what? What’s your point?
@Alex Rogers You forgot Obama also bailed out the automobile industry and other businesses which helped to save millions and millions of jobs stimulate the US economy. Please stop being Trump’s minion for the sake of this country.
What more proof do we need to see that Trump is willing to break the law to get re-elected.
@1 2 is that some sort of ebonics
Are you the great, clean gillette shaving, Madonna concert man boy lover?
There are things a President should NEVER joke about, Pardons are one of them.
@John lemay Lemay trump and his Republican supporters have *abandoned* the United States Constitution. Republicans are *fake* Patriots. Pardon powers were never meant to be used “proactively” in the unconstitutional manner trump indicates he would do. REGISTER TO VOTE and VOTE OUT ALL REPUBLICANS
David Foster unfortunately that is not on the horizon.
crown king trump
mikepare1967 yep crown him with a conviction for obstruction of justice.
@hkistreet I agree. How that got into the Constitution is a mystery. My
best guess is that it is a hangover from the England’s monarchial system. But the president is not a king. (BTW a Democrat Bill Clinton abused it too.)
You know it’s the truth when Trump calls it “fake news.”
Where is the lawrence o’donnell apology video? You know.. the one he made after spewing FAKE NEWS!!😂😂😂
Dear god I hope that you don’t actually believe that
@xTINYtOOthPICKx As much as we believe you have a tiny toothpick.
@David Foster ok good, had me worried there for a second
@William M Here it is : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JmUf1v7ePXs . He also wants his loyal supporters to share the video with everyone.
This mobster is above the law since day one.
_Meet the new boss… Same as the old boss…_
25th or impeach but for God sake do something !!!
Call your Republican senators!
For GOD sake, they probably WILL.. That’s been the problem all along!
Sounds like he is trying to show off to his communist buddies.
*R U S S I A N C O L L U S I O N K L A N*
#HowDemocratsStarted
What’s funny about the government seizing your land? Nothing! Therefore, Trump wasn’t joking.
misterjag Exactly. And what a lame excuse. He was joking, yeah RIGHT!
Tramp and the word ATTACKS seem to be his only course of action.
What about his Taxes and the Epstein death investigation? Not joking.
Has Mexico finished paying for the wall yet?
Nope there is no wall
Nope not at all
The pardoning power is NOT for the presidents political benefit !!!
Not an inch built. Repaired existing fence. No joking. All he can do is lie.