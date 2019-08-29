Trump Attacks WAPO After Report About Pardon Promises Tied To Border Wall | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 29, 2019

 

The president went on offense after a report from The Washington Post detailed how he told staff not to worry about legal issues as he pushes to get a border wall built. Our panel reacts.
67 Comments on "Trump Attacks WAPO After Report About Pardon Promises Tied To Border Wall | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Tim M | August 29, 2019 at 2:57 AM | Reply

    “I was only joking”… Oh please. That’s the same excuse a middle schooler uses to get out of trouble.

  2. Giovanni Soave | August 29, 2019 at 3:10 AM | Reply

    Trump: Just take people’s land.
    25th?

    • Neuby Doo | August 29, 2019 at 8:05 AM | Reply

      Giovanni Soave The 25th amendment cannot longer be imposed thanks to Bannon. Cabinet members have voting rights on that, but acting members do not. He does not have a full cabinet so there’s not enough members for a vote. I think US marshals will do well. When he’s done it will be very undignified just the way he deserves.

    • Chloe Key | August 29, 2019 at 9:15 AM | Reply

      Is this republicans idea of smaller government? 🙄🤔

    • Andrew Bises | August 29, 2019 at 9:28 AM | Reply

      Not okay to seize weapons but ok to seize land that provides lively hood?
      Our country has its priorities on backwards. Seems like the reason we have the 2nd amendment in the first place, you know “agianst tyranny” is in the main sentence

    • Mr.comments | August 29, 2019 at 10:14 AM | Reply

      Yep take him out never vote Republican again

  3. Dan R | August 29, 2019 at 3:10 AM | Reply

    Wall? .. Nope
    Mexico pays for it ? .. Nope
    10 feet taller? … Nope
    MAGA? … lol people still say that in 2019?
    Fake News? … and fake promises from a fake President!

    • Mr.comments | August 29, 2019 at 10:12 AM | Reply

      Yep MAGA’ets are discussing

    • ras222 | August 29, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      @Bono Budju
      Awe come on now they’ve “replaced” almost 60 miles of the boarder wall so far…

      Only 1894 miles to go! 😆😂🤣

    • Bono Budju | August 29, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

      ras222 ikr I bet you trumps lobbying for his construction and steel donors to get the contracts that makes it even more 🤯

    • inyourblackenddreams | August 29, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

      Funny I live in San Diego no one here has ever seen prototypes of the so called wall and the vid is a factor that’s been closed since 97 where the fake walls was soppose to be wtf

  4. Marietta K. Harris | August 29, 2019 at 3:11 AM | Reply

    It’s not just a joke he encourages cruminal action then walks away

    • amanda flohr | August 29, 2019 at 9:14 AM | Reply

      This is what Michael Cohen said during his public testimony. He doesn’t tell you to do things outright, its just understood.

    • Urmy Sunn Sunnrrff | August 29, 2019 at 9:22 AM | Reply

      Just like Trump ordered the Mass Killing of all those innocent people.

      Wait for Trump to order another mass Shooting.

    • newmove | August 29, 2019 at 10:14 AM | Reply

      That’s how he ran his business’s, all failed BTW. That doesn’t exclude his corrupt family.

  5. Jay R | August 29, 2019 at 3:13 AM | Reply

    That Capitalism folks where the government comes and takes land and property from its citizens

  6. The Angry Starfish | August 29, 2019 at 3:21 AM | Reply

    Taking people’s land? For a capitalist country that’s very communist of him

    • Adolf Shitler | August 29, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

      @Roger Out it’s apart of my socialists aspect. The killing hasn’t started yet, but my minions will gladly when the time is right.

    • Roger Out | August 29, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

      @ras222 why would the government attack anyone with tanks unless they’re attacking them first?

    • Roger Out | August 29, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      @Adolf Shitler wait, are you so incredibly stupid that you think national socialism is the same thing as Democratic socialism because it has the word socialism in it???

  7. sharon nagle | August 29, 2019 at 4:18 AM | Reply

    Funny how Trump expects others to break the law in order to get his way but I believe he does. It seems he has done this for years. And he did say in the past about Iraq, we should have taken their oil.

  8. Richie Tattersall | August 29, 2019 at 4:33 AM | Reply

    Pardons are NOT supposed to be part of a political game, UNLESS you’re Donald Trump.

    • Alex Rogers | August 29, 2019 at 8:48 AM | Reply

      Richie Tattersall Obama bailed out banks

    • Camn Sprencheria | August 29, 2019 at 9:47 AM | Reply

      Alex Rogers So what? What’s your point?

    • Vincent L | August 29, 2019 at 9:50 AM | Reply

      @Alex Rogers You forgot Obama also bailed out the automobile industry and other businesses which helped to save millions and millions of jobs stimulate the US economy. Please stop being Trump’s minion for the sake of this country.

  9. Stoney Curtis | August 29, 2019 at 4:35 AM | Reply

    What more proof do we need to see that Trump is willing to break the law to get re-elected.

  10. Richie Tattersall | August 29, 2019 at 4:36 AM | Reply

    There are things a President should NEVER joke about, Pardons are one of them.

    • Angel Rojo | August 29, 2019 at 9:27 AM | Reply

      @John lemay Lemay trump and his Republican supporters have *abandoned* the United States Constitution. Republicans are *fake* Patriots. Pardon powers were never meant to be used “proactively” in the unconstitutional manner trump indicates he would do. REGISTER TO VOTE and VOTE OUT ALL REPUBLICANS

    • James Hutchins | August 29, 2019 at 10:32 AM | Reply

      David Foster unfortunately that is not on the horizon.

    • mikepare1967 | August 29, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

      crown king trump

    • James Hutchins | August 29, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

      mikepare1967 yep crown him with a conviction for obstruction of justice.

    • Ernest Heau | August 29, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      @hkistreet I agree. How that got into the Constitution is a mystery. My
      best guess is that it is a hangover from the England’s monarchial system. But the president is not a king. (BTW a Democrat Bill Clinton abused it too.)

  11. Michael Gibb | August 29, 2019 at 4:45 AM | Reply

    You know it’s the truth when Trump calls it “fake news.”

  12. RAUL MARTINEZ | August 29, 2019 at 5:04 AM | Reply

    This mobster is above the law since day one.

  13. touchwood108 | August 29, 2019 at 5:11 AM | Reply

    25th or impeach but for God sake do something !!!

  14. Iridescent ink | August 29, 2019 at 5:27 AM | Reply

    Sounds like he is trying to show off to his communist buddies.

  15. misterjag | August 29, 2019 at 5:51 AM | Reply

    What’s funny about the government seizing your land? Nothing! Therefore, Trump wasn’t joking.

  16. Youneeda Lotsalove | August 29, 2019 at 6:56 AM | Reply

    Tramp and the word ATTACKS seem to be his only course of action.

  17. Cornell Waters | August 29, 2019 at 7:12 AM | Reply

    What about his Taxes and the Epstein death investigation? Not joking.

  18. C Ger | August 29, 2019 at 7:15 AM | Reply

    Has Mexico finished paying for the wall yet?

  19. Youneeda Lotsalove | August 29, 2019 at 7:16 AM | Reply

    The pardoning power is NOT for the presidents political benefit !!!

  20. Nancy Prevost | August 29, 2019 at 8:38 AM | Reply

    Not an inch built. Repaired existing fence. No joking. All he can do is lie.

