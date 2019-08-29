The president went on offense after a report from The Washington Post detailed how he told staff not to worry about legal issues as he pushes to get a border wall built. Our panel reacts.

Trump Attacks WAPO After Report About Pardon Promises Tied To Border Wall | The 11th Hour | MSNBC