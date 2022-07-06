Recent Post
- Police release July 4 parade shooting suspect description
- ‘Sickening’: Witness describes shooting at July 4th parade
- Trump-backed secretary of state nominee makes shocking abortion remark
- Florida teen speaks to CNN after surviving shark attack
- Honig explains what possible Trump criminal referral could look like
67 comments
My new shirt. “ please stop persecuting me with your religion”. Too bad we didn’t create a society that had church and state separate.
@Big Tic
Running my mouth? That doesn’t seem very Christian like, and highly judgemental of a stranger by a stranger, you know what the bible says about both, I’m assuming, since you are the only one who ever read and fully understands the words, so I won’t insult you by quoting it.
@Cascail Boutx
I actually am, though probably not the way you mean.
@Lloyd Wills thank you, bro dear day in dreary times! I needed that!!💜
Imagine being a Conservative who claims to have fought for your freedoms, and then taking those freedoms away when they go home.
@Beth Sanchez Smith It’s not. Sex is an important part of our life and keeps us physically healthy and emotionally stable. The suppression of sexual desire leads to depression and perversion. This chain reaction is much worse for the society than abortion. Did you know that the human female is the only mammal whose breasts are not withering away after fertility ends? Guess why?
@Francis Peter Having offsprings is the reason sex was made for. Everything has a price in life
@⬅️Bob And Friends🐈 For the last time, cells, embryos, and fetuses are different words describing different and distinct realities. It might be confusing to you; I give you that. You have all the right to be ”offended”; it is a ”feeling” commonly shared among the ”righteous” much more than empathy and compassion.
imagine thinking murdering a child is a freedom we should have
I hadn’t heard that one before. I’m someone who promotes education and birth control and abortion as a last resort. Some people need an abortion because things were beyond their control. I had one when, to my horror, my IUD failed and I became at least technically pregnant. I’m not entirely sure what was going on but I was bleeding heavily and in danger of sepsis. If I was pregnant it was likely a matter of a few weeks, not months. It was called a D&C. I wasn’t even sure I was still pregnant but I was definitely bleeding, badly. If there had been an argument over legality I might have died leaving two small orphans at home. Men and apparently some women, don’t understand life.
@Jac Daniels Logic and demonic do not work in the same sentence:)
@Jonathan Cummings bs. When you are forced to hook yourself up to a dialysis machine and use your kidneys to keep someone else alive, then we’ll talk about you losing your bodily autonomy. Men never lose the legal right to their bodily autonomy under any circumstances. Even prisoners can’t be compelled to give their blood or even a vasectomy. Talk about false equivalency.
Literally everyone has lost their God damn minds
@SilentStrike117 remember when you were a kid and found out Santa and the tooth fairy aren’t real? So yea I got some more bad news for you…
@Mary Donnelly
God I hate it so much when you people use the passive. YOU ARE ALLOWING FASCISTS TO RULE YOU. Active. You are responsible.
“Because the god you are sacrificing a child to is yourself ”
What the actual … 😳
@Barbara Ann Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
@LordTitus7 as far as I know they haven’t
@OMI Out of context. You are making it more simple than it is.
@x-pop one Out of context? Are you for real? Since Christmas thought that it’s a good idea to transform the “God’s will” into laws in the 21st century, then let’s do God’s will. You can’t select what you like or you don’t like, you either do God’s will or you don’t. So shall we legalise all the Bible’s teachings and commandments now so we can do the God’s will? Take a good look at the list again and tell me how God’s will sounds to you. Again, you can’t conveniently choose what you like and exclude the rest if you really want to do God’s will and not be a fool and a hypocrite.
Who can actually support these batshit crazy candidates? Who do they represent? This is a very difficult year to ‘celebrate independence’ 😞
she is exposed to the Dark Side…
@Will Cox a friend of the kgb ?
@jorge gonzalez-larramendi She’s not killing a helpless, dependent life. Hum, who is on the darks side?
Oh my Lord I can’t believe this woman is running and people actually listen to her
@Bill Stetler People who misunderstand the situation listen to her
@Bill Stetler Which part of her talking about people being possessed (literally, a supernatural presence that operates outside of the known realities of our dimensional awareness of this universe, yet can not only co-exist within a carbon-based lifeform within our universe, but also subsume their sentience to control them, consciously, with their own sentience that can grasp how humans think and physically move and exist) appealed to *your* brains, Bill?
When you heard her talking about human possession (by spirits/demons), Bill, what made you think: “Ah yes, clearly, only a refined intellect can grasp the veracity of this lady’s earnest commentary about humans being possessed by entities from beyond our known reality?”
I’m waiting.
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
It used to be principle, character and integrity that we looked for in our leaders now it’s how wacko they are that seems to be the main qualification, certainly for the right, the madder the better!
@Erick S. No, but it at least means you can use your brain to reason things out. And people can talk to you about concepts and ideas and not have you start spewing things about Satan.
@Barry Dunn we are all limited in having a full comprehensive vocabulary, it is the nature of humans. Thus, for some, their ideas are that demons are the cause of bad things, as historically they had no better term for the craziness in man or life. We have new words today, but the underlying mystery remains.
Have you seen the democratic secretary of health??? If that thing is not a crazy then dang you have some serious issues if you don’t think so….
To normal people, Karamo sounds like SHE’S the one possessed.
Another unhinged opinion from the Republican “Dartboard O’ Nonsense” (patent pending).
Sometimes, I run across something that makes me wonder if ridding myself of religion was the correct life choice. This isn’t one of those times.
@Gloon Nug Seems like the law always get in the way of those j6 Clowns
@Lisa Wise HOLD UP! Santa isn’t real? Shits about to get real this Christmas.
@Zippy 🎀 LOL
Happy for you to be in the Sane club og happy atheist.Love above all
I remember when Chock Full of Nuts was a coffee brand, not a way of life.
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
@tom martinez no one subscribes to you and no videos. Could it be we have a troll on our hands?
That’s good, I’m stealing that. 😂
These lunatics spend HOURS thinking up the most inflammatory puke they can possibly spew out.
1 SGT. NMI Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
The school she supposedly went to, needs to revoke her high school diploma. As for college, there’s no way she was awake during classes. The idea is to use the thought process you’ve learned while in school.
AOC is just the opposite . where have you been?
Her thought process could be what her college teaches! What was her college!
Child sacrifice is denying a 10 year old rape victim an abortion in Ohio. Thank you, Indiana!
child sacrifice is murdering your child for your own convenience
I would rather a 10 year old rape victim still give birth unless her life is at risk. Then to allow abortions.. which ended 630.000 life’s last year…. six hundred thirty thousand life’s ended.. or a hypothetical scenario that barely ever happens…..
@Ryan Rickaby will you be going to the Supreme Court for your heart surgery?
@Pete Smith is that a lazy attempt to compare my heart to another life growing inside of a woman?? Does that mom have 2 hearts??
She’s a freak. She shouldn’t even be allowed to run. Michigan needs someone who is caring, honest, smart and non-biased. She isn’t it.
OUR 3 LADYS IN MICHIGAN SEC. OF STATE, GOV. ATT. GEN
ARE GOING NO WHERE!!
@Marianne Rivera I sure AF hope enough Michiganders are as smart as you – VOTE BLUE!!
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
AGREED TOTALLY no questions asked!
This lady would make a great crazed fruitcake Republican Senator. She fits right in.
Just like Marjorie Taylor Greene.
@Andre Jackson unless it was to clean.
😂 😂 😂 😂 😂
I wish some of these antiA’s could have a little moment to see what it’s like for women to decide to do this.
Other than what they blatantly accuse us of, it’s a hard painful choice to make that doesn’t ever really go away, like any choice it reverberates through all the years that follow with what ifs that are very painful for all of us to deal with.
Before you accuse, know what your talking about, nothing should ever be taken at face value.
1 VioletSkye19 Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Jesus said to a group that were going to stone an adulterous woman (not the man mind you) that the one that was without sin should cast the first rock.
People had more sense in those days. The oldest left first and the the others (all men mind you. There were no women apparently present on that day to stone the woman).
They call themselves Christians but they are not Christians.
They do not act in a Christ-like manner.
Jesus was actually highly educated for his time.
“In 1962, in his book “Profiles of the Future: An Inquiry into the Limits of the Possible”, science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke formulated his famous Three Laws, of which the third law is the best-known and most widely cited: “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic”.” – from a website easily searched for and found on Google.
Jesus said nothing about abortion in the Bible.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
Wait, she’s a black woman. You’re supposed to celebrate her historic achievement, not worry about the substance of her policies or views.
Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Michigan Republicans are nodding their empty heads “yes”.
THAT’S the problem.