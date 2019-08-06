Trump blames mental illnes and hatred, ‘not the gun’

TOPICS:
Trump blames mental illnes and hatred, 'not the gun' 1

August 6, 2019

 

First Look fact checks the president's claims about mental illness, video games and mass shootings.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

20 Comments on "Trump blames mental illnes and hatred, ‘not the gun’"

  1. アンドリューAndrew / | August 6, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Dont blame video games

  2. Gary Davidson | August 6, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    A mother shields her child that cost her life bur Moscow mitch stays on vacation

  3. ExPFC Wintergreen v2.0 | August 6, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Trump cares so much about the people of Toledo

  4. Arctic Ruffner | August 6, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    👎🏽 Nothing will be done. We all know this. The most important people to politicians are their donors and for Republicans that means the NRA and gun manufacturers. When I look at the comments on these videos thus far, we may just deserve to die. Other peoples that aren’t in war zones don’t want to live this way and they don’t.

  5. UnKn0wN Locus | August 6, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Why don’t people understand guns help people execute their hatred towards other people

  6. Ralf Häggström | August 6, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    He is telling you, put me in institution ! ………………..

  7. Steve Jobs | August 6, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    “There are good guns on both sides.” – Donald Trump

  8. Masha Anna | August 6, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Oh, good, it seems he’s finally coming to terms with the fact that he needs to be committed.

  9. N e v I l l e N I c o l | August 6, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    His mental illness?

  10. Matthew Libre | August 6, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    TRUMP IS OFFICIALLLY THE MOST CORRUPT MAN IN THE USA HISTORY!!

  11. Authoritarian White Guy | August 6, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    *Radical, right-wing TERRORISTS*

  12. Vince Miller | August 6, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Trump would know… The horse’s mouth

  13. Kimber B | August 6, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Liar in Chief! He MUST GO! 2020

  14. The Alien | August 6, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    But, Trunp’s the genius, not the APA. lol.

  15. Matthew Libre | August 6, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    TRUMPACCIO 2020
    LAYING, CHEATING AND CORRUPTION!!

  16. Raab Addler | August 6, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    trumps problems are obviously a mental illness didn’t see him as a gamer

  17. Rob Li | August 6, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    If tRump blames guns then HE would have to do something about it. Mental illness is on mental people.

  18. Kathleen M. Higgins | August 6, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Video games are global.

  19. David LaValley | August 6, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    He forgot to mention his RACIST, HATE FILLED RHETORIC!!

  20. Matthew Libre | August 6, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    IVANKA “IM HITLERS DAUGHTER” TRUMP

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.