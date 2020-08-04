Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa discusses Trump breaking with health experts on the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. Aired on 8/3/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Trump Breaks With Health Experts, Continues To Downplay Severity Of COVID-19 Pandemic | MSNBC
Trump is trying to believe his own lies. How insane is that. This is the new America.
Mango Mussolini will do anything to make himself look good in front of his idiotic worshippers, even if it means becoming an enemy of the very party he is supposedly allied with. Yet his supporters still refuse to see he is an egocentric megalomaniac who only cares for the top 1%, not the average citizen.
New? I dunno… it’s got a few dents and scratches, and it’s not even off the assembly line yet.
I wanted a more sporty model like the other kids parents have, but nooo… you all wanted to “buy American”.
No, you can’t take it back… it came, “as is”.
No, you didn’t forgot to get a receipt, it was a cash deal.
Well… next time do your research, gosh!
@Nano _”Yet his supporters still refuse to see he is an egocentric megalomaniac who only cares for the top 1%, not the average citizen.”_
You’re so right! He wouldn’t deign to spit on anyone of them to put the fire out, unless he could pick their pockets and then stomp on them first.
Vote Biden in — he’s a decent man and presidential.
Study finds hydroxychloroquine helped coronavirus patients survive better
By Maggie Fox, Andrea Kane, and Elizabeth Cohen, CNN 7/3/2020
Trump breaks with reality.
Fixed it for you.
The fool tries to dominate reality.
Talk about an exercise in futility!
Smart Americans do not believe Trump,Smart Americans believe Fauci.
This happened because people voted a snake oil salesman who can only speak in HYPERBOLE…
@Crimson Spirit Did you not wear a mask because Fauci said they didn’t work? Because I wore one anyway. The science hasn’t changed. The availability of them has. Trust them if you want to. I read and think for myself.
@Kingmobmor God gives us the spirit of discernment so we’re not fooled. At least, not easily. I can’t tell you how to listen to God. That’s personal and something that develops between the two of you as you develop a relationship with Him.
@Franchesca ONeal Good answer.
@Franchesca ONeal fauci never said masks don’t work… fauci said “you don’t have to wear a mask now” and he later came up to say that he had to say this because there was very little supply for masks at the time and he didn’t want people to horde them because first responders needed them desperetly
I would lie to protect the first line of defense too if I had to, don’t blame him, blame whoever put him in this position, trump
Trump didn’t produce enough PPE at the early levels of the pandemic and was too busy calling it a hoax
“Pollo Grande” has everyone around him tested…but discourages testing for everyone else.
I HAVE to assume you mean Bunker Biden, when you say “big chicken,” and not our President who continues to travel and encouraging testing of likely victims instead of wholesale delayed-results testing; right?
El pollo grande LOCO!! PENDEJO!! BOCA CULO!!
@2004done Trump is going to be destroyed. Try to stop us.
bunker baby brings his own biological bubble where ever he goes.
Dont believe your honest eyes.
But believe your close ears says this president. Full of lies.
VOTE BIDEN 2020
BIDEN 2020
Poor Donnie, he’s always getting in trouble and he never does anything wrong.
No one likes him! Poor baby
I don’t understand, he is doing a tremendous job and the numbers are there to prove it. The team does a great job . . . bla, bla, bla
@Gaetan Lacasse LOL… show us these imaginary numbers.
Anyone who does not recognize Trump’s lunacy has sanity issues as well.
Vote Trump
@Patrick Hill Trump is going to be destroyed. Try to stop us. We WANT you to try.
When Trump is at the podium, I pull out the vinyl and play “Radio GaGa” for fun.
“This is an administration that is very eager to be in control of the message but is not in control of the virus…”
Robert Costa is quite bold to call the President of the U.S.A. a virus on national TV.
the trump zombie apocalypse.
He’s trying to lower his poll numbers again. Every time he speaks of covid he sinks deeper into his swamp.
Spinning a message is not leadership. Its desperation to avoid consequences.
There is no truth but Trump. America doesn’t have a President, it has a wanna be god.
Trump is abusive … WHAT IS WRONG WITH THE GOP……..how can they allow him to call ladies pathetic simply because she disagrees with him…..terrible role model
When Trump looks you in the eye and speaks he’s either lying or spouting utter bs.
It’s NOT an administration, it’s just a horribly pathetic joke!
Trump is a fruit loop.
Americans are paying for his stupidity.
Trump Talk Translated:
“Many People have told me” = Voices inside my head
“A lot of people don’t know” = I just learned
“Believe me” = I just lied
“In Fact” = I’m about to lie
“He’s a great guy” = I will deny ever knowing this person after they begin to tell the truth about me
“MAGA” = Making my pockets fatter off the American tax payers
“Nobody knew” = Everyone knew except me
“Huge” = moderate to below average in size
“Loser” = someone who makes me feel inferior due to their talent or accomplishments
“Policy Briefing” = Watching Fox News
“Liar” = Someone who tells the truth about me
“Fake News” = Real news
People who voted for trump still are not wearing msdks.
America need to solve a bigger problem than trump
The people who still want to vote for trump
He is acting like Hitler in his bunker.
When Trump says “everyone” he means himself. Everyone can get tested, if their name is Donald Trump or if they come within a mile of him.