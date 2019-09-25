Trump Claims He Will Release Transcript Of Call With Ukraine’s President | The Last Word | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Trump Claims He Will Release Transcript Of Call With Ukraine's President | The Last Word | MSNBC 1

September 25, 2019

 

Larry Pfeiffer used to listen in on President Obama's phone calls in his capacity as Director of the WH situation room. He tells Lawrence how transcripts of calls were created and what to expect from the Ukraine call transcript. Aired on 09/24/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump Claims He Will Release Transcript Of Call With Ukraine's President | The Last Word | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

59 Comments on "Trump Claims He Will Release Transcript Of Call With Ukraine’s President | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. Biggus Dickus | September 25, 2019 at 1:52 AM | Reply

    They stopped taping phone calls after Watergate to protect elected officials from accountability at the expense of the people. Disgusting.

  2. ablower1 | September 25, 2019 at 1:53 AM | Reply

    Sharpie notes incoming…

  3. Matthew Gula | September 25, 2019 at 1:58 AM | Reply

    Sounds like its open abuse and cover up especially by this president.

  4. Kermit T. Frog | September 25, 2019 at 2:02 AM | Reply

    Yeah. And after the transcripts, he is going to release his (undoctored) tax returns.

    • Daniel Walton | September 25, 2019 at 4:11 AM | Reply

      No rich person pays taxes they arent even leagal look up arron russo he was killed for exposing this

    • Kermit T. Frog | September 25, 2019 at 5:02 AM | Reply

      @Daniel Walton We already know that Trump does not pay taxes. His returns probably would shed light on his financial dealings. We know that he was blacklisted by American financial institutions. The self-proclaimed “king of debt” couldn’t get a loan and relied on foreigners to finance his failing businesses.

    • Kermit T. Frog | September 25, 2019 at 5:12 AM | Reply

      @Daniel Walton Stop spreading fake news. Libertarian who died of cancer. Anything else is a STUPID conspiracy theory.

    • Carrie | September 25, 2019 at 10:34 AM | Reply

      @Daniel Walton He SHED the light on the Darkness!!

  5. Hunter schmidt | September 25, 2019 at 2:03 AM | Reply

    what a stupid reasoning. you can’t record but you hire staff to listen to a conversation and record it as how they herd it?

  6. sharon blasingame | September 25, 2019 at 2:07 AM | Reply

    NPR put out an article today stating that Ukraine is opening its own investigation into Lutsenko for communication with Trmps agents “for vedictive purposes”and they said they would be more than happy to co-operate with our FBI. Seems Trump opened a BIG can of worms!

  7. cytherians | September 25, 2019 at 2:10 AM | Reply

    Whatever transcript is provided needs to be cross referenced with the IG approved whistle blower report. If it doesn’t match, then Trump’s administration modified it. And you know he will do that if there’s anything damning. It may even be subtle. Allegedly he asked 8 times in one call for the investigation, and maybe they’ll trim it back to 2. But the real smoking gun here is the withholding and later release of military aid to Ukraine, overlapping the series of contacts with the Ukraine. At this point, I don’t care if it’s just coincidental bad optics. It’s bad. It’s STUPID. And Trump is overdue for impeachment anyway.

    • Dmitri Fukov | September 25, 2019 at 6:08 AM | Reply

      If you impeach you are ensuring democrat defeat for at least 2 election cycles

    • Aranyani Fox | September 25, 2019 at 7:23 AM | Reply

      It is correctly spelled “smoCKing gun”, I believe. I saw it in the New Revised Dictionary of English Language released from the Trump University in 2017.

    • Ronnie Jackson | September 25, 2019 at 9:11 AM | Reply

      Dmitri Fukov – Trump is being impeached based on his OWN PUBLIC STATEMENTS. Don’t be stupid, stupid.

    • cytherians | September 25, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Dmitri Fukov Amazing. You think YOU know what the whistle blower has? You’ve seen the report? The ignorance from you… deafening.

    • cytherians | September 25, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Dmitri Fukov You’re nuts. A man is clearly doing something that looks seriously wrong, AGAIN, and if Democrats do nothing they look weak & incapable of enforcing laws. That will ensure defeat. 10 instances of attempted or outright obstruction of justice — that should’ve started impeachment, but GOP has created this environment of fear / retribution that is baseless. We will not be intimidated.

  8. ss | September 25, 2019 at 2:20 AM | Reply

    No collusion folks, move along, nothing to see here….. Haven’t we heard this all before?

  9. Emily Moss | September 25, 2019 at 2:21 AM | Reply

    Trump: Oh, you want a transcript of my possibly compromising phone conversation? No problem! This looks like a job for Captaaaaiiinnn Sharpieeee!
    Nadler: You– you said that out loud.
    Trump: No I didn’t. Said what?
    Nadler: “Captaaaii–”
    Trump: Fake news!!!

    And scene.
    I prefer to interpret the ongoing Trump disaster as a loony sitcom with snappy patter and catchphrases.
    It’s so much less depressing than the dark comedy pre-apocalyptic reality of President Trump season 3.

    • William Casey | September 25, 2019 at 8:38 AM | Reply

      Emily Moss
      nice use of language. punctuation and spelling combining with Good quality Writing,to create a fun read!

      English, writing or theatre minor? anyway, keep your gift alive and active!

    • Carrie | September 25, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

      @William Casey We are NOT the Brain Deads! On point Emily Moss!!!

    • William Casey | September 25, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

      Carrie I’m missing something. The Brain Dead? and would a dyslexic zombie haunt the night looking for ” Brian’s”?…. or are you a STEM Studies Major?

  10. mark harrowfield | September 25, 2019 at 2:38 AM | Reply

    Yes he typing it himself that’s why it’s taking so long

  11. Ken Phillips | September 25, 2019 at 2:41 AM | Reply

    The whistleblower’s claim is needed and not some transcript that is not even a recording. Transcripts that are apparently reviewed before finalization. How crude is this system?

  12. ddrose06 | September 25, 2019 at 2:44 AM | Reply

    The sooner Trump leaves office, the sooner he goes to prison.

    VOTE!

  13. M G | September 25, 2019 at 2:46 AM | Reply

    Of course he will release it — with Sharpie markings on it…

  14. mark | September 25, 2019 at 2:47 AM | Reply

    The trust and credibility of 45 , his White House cronies and GOP leaders has disintegrated in America and the world ,,,jail these treasonous corrupt criminals

    • Carrie | September 25, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

      Gov Weld said, “THE PENALTY FOR TREASON IS DEATH”….HANG THEM ON THE LAWN, ON TV, Since the WANNA be celebrities are Robbing us Blind!!!

    • chuck wick | September 25, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

      So what exactly did trump do wrong here ? He just released the phone call and there’s nothing wrong with what he ask or said .
      You need help .
      It’s Biden that’s corrupt.

    • black conservative ogee | September 25, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

      Yeah but don’t jail Hillary,Jussie,Comey and any Democrat for breaking the law, just Republicans…now that’s disgusting!

  15. peter deed | September 25, 2019 at 2:51 AM | Reply

    I would not trust orange fat gut to release a true copy

  16. Charles T. | September 25, 2019 at 3:11 AM | Reply

    Just like his tax returns…. 🤔 well if he does release something I expect to see lots of suspicious sharpie markings 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  17. E C | September 25, 2019 at 3:25 AM | Reply

    The transcript is under audit, but will be released in the spring of 2037 when the audit is over.

  18. Robert Lindeman | September 25, 2019 at 3:25 AM | Reply

    Congress will need to question the transcriptionists. It is highly likely that there will be White House shenanigans at play.

  19. Ken Evanska | September 25, 2019 at 4:10 AM | Reply

    Trump, giving an honest transcript of the phone call 🤔
    😅🤣😂🤣😂😅🤣😂

  20. Pixie lite | September 25, 2019 at 4:32 AM | Reply

    Omg.
    I can just see the convoluted mess that the Trump Admin will puke out tomorrow and will try to call it, ‘The Transcripts’ !!!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.