Larry Pfeiffer used to listen in on President Obama's phone calls in his capacity as Director of the WH situation room. He tells Lawrence how transcripts of calls were created and what to expect from the Ukraine call transcript. Aired on 09/24/19.

Trump Claims He Will Release Transcript Of Call With Ukraine's President | The Last Word | MSNBC