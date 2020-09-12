Trump claims, without evidence, funding USPS will lead to ballot fraud

President Donald Trump doubled down on his opposition to giving $25 billion in needed funding to the United States Postal Service in order to block expanded mail-in voting for the election because he believes it will benefit the Democrats. CNN's Kristen Holmes reports this comes as a federal judge gave the Trump campaign one day to produce evidence of vote-by-mail fraud in Pennsylvania, which they claim exists. #CNN #News
Mail in voting was never a problem before.. tinpot dictator donnie lying and cheating to stay in power.
@A Wood Vote in person. That’s the best and most safest way to vote. Stop with the idiotic theories. If you can’t get out in person to vote for whatever reason then request an Absentee Ballot.
@Mr Davs Ivanka Trump cited her government duties and responsibilities as the reasons her purse company was closing. And according to a Washington watchdog nonprofit organization, an Ivanka Trump trademark for voting machines in China was approved despite the shutdown of her brand in July. There is no conspiracy theory here. The POST OFFICE sends out absentee ballots and people MAIL them back.
@Mr Davs Mail Voting — A ballot is automatically mailed to every eligible voter (no request or application is necessary). In-person voting sites may also be available for voters who would like to vote in-person and to provide additional services to voters. Three states mail ballots to all eligible voters for every election. Other states may provide this option for some types of elections.
@A Wood Absentee ballots and mail-in ballots are different. Voting by mail can be done by what’s called an absentee ballot or mail-in ballot. There is a lot of confusion and misinformation around these methods, which vary widely state by state. What’s more, some people use these terms interchangeably, others mean different things by them, and yet others employ different words altogether. An absentee ballot is a ballot used to cast an absentee vote, which is submitted, usually by mail, by an absentee. Absentee, here, refers to a person who can’t physically be present at a voting center on Election Day. To get an absentee ballot, a registered voter must request one through their state government, which accepts or rejects the application. When someone is approved to vote absentee, election officials mail the voter an absentee ballot, which they complete and sign, and return by mail or, under certain circumstances, fax. A mail-in ballot is used more broadly to refer to ballots sent through the mail, including in all-mail voting states and some forms of absentee voting. Some people will use the terms absentee ballots and mail-in ballots to mean the same thing: voting by mail, regardless of why. However, many people will use absentee ballots specifically to refer to ballots that are mailed when a person can’t vote in person, and use the term mail-in ballots in the context of voting policies that enable all people to vote by mail. The best thing to do though is to vote in person if you can.
Are we sick of being a divided country yet? Or should I just crawl back in my hole and wait another decade.
Impeach Pelosi before more Americans suffer. Sick of her evil hate
Yes we are sick and tired for friggin sure when will it end we don’t need bloodshed help us all 🙏🙏🙏
No we can’t give up but I am so mad not at anyone or that I’m mad at the damn world why can’t we live together as a human race 😭 why is that so difficult I don’t get it
@Tluv unfortunately only with music that keeps me sane personally that’s all we have
@John Sloan >>why can’t we live together as a human race 😭 why is that so difficult I don’t get it<<< All you need to do is give up everything you believe and then believe as I do.
The Post Office isn’t a business, it’s a service.
proof https://youtu.be/JRKzpp7w58o
@QUID-PRO-QUO JOE_. And for him to DIE in their custody?
USPS is all ready way over funded. Tell the democrats in the House,Americans need help. Stop the BS Pelosi
Because stamps are 👍 free. Would mean wasn’t a business. Usps making great money stamps try sending international mail
Here’s an idea: suspend junk mail till after election
@K H It’s been over 2 years that I seen the fake news.
I like GST because they just air what is being said, with no comments, I don’t need to be told what I just hear.
@Amy SK OMG!!! you don’t know what you are talking about.
@Apdavis Davis YES VOTE AT THE POLLS!!
hello all deas, The Post Office isn’t a business, it’s a service.
@Justuas bait? What you on about? I’m pointing out the oxymoron of the original comment. The fact that you can’t see the point is telling.
@Justuas it’s a bit like saying- I don’t work for a business I work for an organisation.
@Bionic man I heard he became president to help his businesses. These people are clearly wrong because you say all his businesses are bankrupt.
Variety Marketplace USPS does not use tax payers money. https://www.pbs.org/wnet/need-to-know/five-things/the-u-s-postal-service/11433/
If Trump wants honest elections, why doesn’t he speak about gerrymandering? Is gerrymandering honest?
@T0pAz really? Despite the actual evidence of republican gerrymandering? Oooooh, right. You’re a republican so evidence doesn’t move you.
@K H I’m not Republican. Both parties are inept but I’ve seen the corruption of Democrats and I’m ashamed I once was one.
Have you looked into this “evidence” you speak of? No one brings it up as an issue on a national scale. Congressional Democrats complain about everything so if it were an issue, they’d let us know.
@T0pAz You are such a sad troll. Nothing about your post is even remotely believable.
@K H There’s nothing about my post that is not believable. You just don’t want to believe it. You really don’t think BOTH sides use gerrymandering for their benefit? Oh please, naive child.
We have democrats manufacturing hysteria and lying about the intentions of the president to get your vote. The DNC was a disaster. Ratings down from 2016 and it didn’t give Biden a noticeable bump because it convinced no one. Biden offered nothing but platitudes. Anyone moved by his words or convinced Democrats are the heroes trying to slay the dragon are deluding themselves.
I guess he’s having nightmares of a Presidential jail cell.
Impeach Pelosi before we all suffer from her evil hate
He will have to be out as president to bring charges against him I guess
@John Sloan FYI. Your imagination is not reality. Nor can you bring “charges” against someone, based on your imagination. Cuckoo Cuckoo Cuckoo
@John Sloan you are right John you cannot indict a sitting president keep dogs have to be out of office but I hope they’ll indict him the day after he leaves office
@Robert Wells I wasn’t sure but I thought it might be that way
“When you’re at the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on” Abraham Lincoln
exactly what the Democrats are doing, except they can’t tie a knot.
@Steven Garza Bless your heart, I think you missed the point.
A good tip for Democrats and blacks.
This man doesn’t believe in democracy. He is deliberately trying to limit your ability to vote.
How on earth did he get into power. It was blindingly obviously in 2016 that he was unfit to be your President……God help America.
You trust the post office!
And you don’t believe forcing a population to wear masks and vote by mail somehow isn’t???
Cry more, Ian.
@longbeach225 So what … you skip the grocery store? 🤔 Bigger risk than anything.
@Miss Clair Actually I do. I have my groceries delivered. Haven’t been to the store in months.
So America’s democratic system has nothing to fight such political fraud?
@oh no So a non politician is a black swan . hmmm.
A freak, unexpected occurrence like him, that screws up expectations, qualifies as a Black SwAn event.
The fact that he’s crooked and inexperienced may be obvious to us, but I think a lot of people are surprised.
I think if u believe his lies you have to be brain dead or and from a different planet lol
@barb lee Yessssss,, he does, or why else would he be doing it?????
@TalesOfWar Barbie wont answer the question because he’s knows he’s full of it lol
“We have to have honest elections” says the guy who is rigging the election before our very eyes.
Start by calling your state representative and demand a investigation into Trump inferring with mail and our right for a free and fair election. THEN GET PREPARED TO VOTE AT THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD.
@Francyne Lane Yeah, the never ending witch hunt. Don’t worry, democrats- you’ll overturn the 2016 election some day.
@Francyne Lane , Demand an investigation into Democrates inferring with mail too.
Its infuriating
It has been proved that Trump election was clean.
Tampering with the mail before an election smells like fraud to me.
https://youtu.be/uRjnbCb8Q5Q@juan sanchez
juan sanchez “VOTE FOR CHANGE” aka try voting for someone other than the same democrats which have been running their largely minority cities into the ground for the last 40 years and their so called “beloved” black communities with them.
@Kyle Ayres I think it is mostly the rich US areas that are with democratic governors and mayor, isn’t it? Anyway i watch your country with horror and popcorn for a few years now. I wish you to find your centre of gravity again. you really lost it.
@Kyle Ayres ….but it took one non-republican to run the whole COUNTRY into the ground.
@Michael Weskamp you’d be correct. Most population centers in the US are Democrat cities and districts.
Rig the election with Ballot harvesting and start a civil war your children will be the ones to suffer the most. If you want to vote? do it in person.
@Michael Parrott-MacLeod when trump wins by a landslide? you’ll know your mail-in was thrown out. good luck
@Michael Parrott-MacLeod Ballot harvesting and fraud involving mail in ballots is a grim reality the democrats are pushing on us. You can choose to bury your head in the sand, but don’t make us suffer for your ignorance.
@michael boultinghouse trump has only lost by a landslide. His teeny tiny ego confirms what a loser he is.
@K H you antifa traitors are laughable in that you hold this one Orange man as the scapegoat to all your problems, but remember there is 63+ million Americans that you will be dealing with once Trump is golfing. You marxists really should consider our majority in the police, military and gun owners of the country. something to think about if you have kids and arent schooled in urban warfare. because a few of us cleared Fallujah in Iraq..fairly sure we can deal with your lot QUICKLY
@michael boultinghouse LOL. 63 million Americans that are racist, hateful fascists and support trump? That’s still 3 million less than voted for a Malignant Narcissist like trump. The voter’s are sick of your ilk and will turn out en masse in 2020. You really should be even more afraid than you obviously are. I guess your ignorance is bliss for you.
Smells of “treason” to me with holding funds for postal service to win an election in trumps favour
Last I checked, Congress sets funding, not the President. So, it doesn’t really matter what the President says…this is all a false narrative. If you got mad at Republicans and Democrats that are blocking the approval of the budget, that would be accurate, but the President literally has no control over the budget.
So your saying the dems are rigging the election with fake mail in votes. I agree!
It’s your side the Democrat’s that’s trying to cheat. Barney Fifth could figure that out. You have screamed Russia for four years ….Now. you think mail -in voting is a good idea.
@TripleAstyle1 A That’s exactly what I am saying. How could you have missed that .?
@Connie P leonard only because of the pandemic!!!!
“This will be a disaster like never before…”
Yes, because you’re doing everything you can to make it so.
@Andres VIII Wow, I like how instead of defending yourself, like defending why you approve of trump lying while not approving of Biden lying, you instead choose to run, like Trump.
Can’t be a hypocrite. The things you’re thinking I’m a hypocrite of are things you’ve assumed.
We’re both here on youtube, so that means you also get your news from youtube, specifically CNN, based on the point you tried to make. Good one, I’m sure you’ll try to so some amazing backflips to try to get out of that one. Don’t, you’ll hit your head.
And I don’t think it’s a good idea to bring up anything sexual related, since your guy Trump’s all. Bad move, shows you aren’t thinking about what you’re saying and are just trying to spread misinformation instead of actually debating, hence why you’ve chosen to run instead of defend.
Another dime store trumpbot.
@Andres VIII ..um, this is You Tube, but it is showing a clip from a national news source.
I the the left wanting to remove voter id and signature approval for mail in ballots would make them the ones trying to make it a disaster
Wrong. The Democrats are pushing for mail-in chaos just like they are pushing for riots, lawlessness, racism, hate. Watch a real news channel and grow a brain. These people just think you’re a useful idiot and will discard you at their convenience.
@Andres VIII They don’t, they want everyone to have their rightful chance to vote. Elderly, disabled vets, people with pre-existing conditions, you would rather have them go out and expose themselves to the virus. It’s okay for Trump to vote by mail, why not the rest of us? He is doing everything he can to make it a disaster by removing mailboxes as sorting machines, etc. If that is not blatant fraud I don’t know what is.
I get my medicine by mail for Crohn’s disease. It has already been delayed. I need this medicine to stay on time for it to work. Messing with the US Postal Service to me is a crime and it should be stopped!
@Sam Sonite pearls, thank you Father, pearls.
https://youtu.be/JRKzpp7w58o
He ain’t messing with it that the dems your mail will probably be delayed because of all the ballots they are sending through the mail DON’T even know who they are sending them too so blame them not Trump
@Earl Meyer yea that’s what you do and vote for those devil worshiping dems so you can be led around like dogs
ISNT THIS ELECTION MEDDLING ANYODY ELSE DID THIS THEY WOULD BE ARRESTED
Frances Horwitz Democrats dont care as long as they winthey dont care what they have to do, they want voting by mail so they can throw tons of ballots away like they did in CA, they are just trying to put the blame on trump so when they do it eyes wont be on them. i’m going to the polls
You guys are psychotic. Just go back to yelling at people who don’t wear masks.
Sound something like what a dictator would do in a foreign country right before the election
He’s a wannabe dictator. Vote him out people. Elect a clown, expect a circus.
Nope! Feel free to vote in person like everyone else in major cities!
“trump claims without any evidence…”
If I had a nickel everytime I read those words…
@Won Bin democrats needs to be investigated to see if they have any ties to the USA
Turn of MSM. You won’t hear it anymore. It might even be replaced with common sense.
@Charles Horn because I did a search NONE of what he claimed is true. SO if he has a source it is his OBLIGATION to prove it! Some of us STILL believe in the truth!
Watch CNN and you would have a nickel everyday…. fact check CNN and you would still be broke!
@TripleAstyle1 A if lying is a problem for you, you must be appalled by the guy who said SIXTEEN TIMES he would release his taxes?
you know why “mail-in voting” is dangerous to Democracy??… because it’s all CNN is talking about