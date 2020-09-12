Trump claims, without evidence, funding USPS will lead to ballot fraud

September 12, 2020

 

President Donald Trump doubled down on his opposition to giving $25 billion in needed funding to the United States Postal Service in order to block expanded mail-in voting for the election because he believes it will benefit the Democrats. CNN's Kristen Holmes reports this comes as a federal judge gave the Trump campaign one day to produce evidence of vote-by-mail fraud in Pennsylvania, which they claim exists. #CNN #News

104 Comments on "Trump claims, without evidence, funding USPS will lead to ballot fraud"

  1. A Wood | August 13, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    Mail in voting was never a problem before.. tinpot dictator donnie lying and cheating to stay in power.

    • Mr Davs | August 17, 2020 at 11:24 PM | Reply

      @A Wood Vote in person. That’s the best and most safest way to vote. Stop with the idiotic theories. If you can’t get out in person to vote for whatever reason then request an Absentee Ballot.

    • A Wood | August 17, 2020 at 11:47 PM | Reply

      @Mr Davs Ivanka Trump cited her government duties and responsibilities as the reasons her purse company was closing. And according to a Washington watchdog nonprofit organization, an Ivanka Trump trademark for voting machines in China was approved despite the shutdown of her brand in July. There is no conspiracy theory here. The POST OFFICE sends out absentee ballots and people MAIL them back.

    • A Wood | August 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM | Reply

      @Mr Davs Mail Voting — A ballot is automatically mailed to every eligible voter (no request or application is necessary). In-person voting sites may also be available for voters who would like to vote in-person and to provide additional services to voters. Three states mail ballots to all eligible voters for every election. Other states may provide this option for some types of elections.

    • Mr Davs | August 18, 2020 at 12:54 AM | Reply

      @A Wood Absentee ballots and mail-in ballots are different. Voting by mail can be done by what’s called an absentee ballot or mail-in ballot. There is a lot of confusion and misinformation around these methods, which vary widely state by state. What’s more, some people use these terms interchangeably, others mean different things by them, and yet others employ different words altogether. An absentee ballot is a ballot used to cast an absentee vote, which is submitted, usually by mail, by an absentee. Absentee, here, refers to a person who can’t physically be present at a voting center on Election Day. To get an absentee ballot, a registered voter must request one through their state government, which accepts or rejects the application. When someone is approved to vote absentee, election officials mail the voter an absentee ballot, which they complete and sign, and return by mail or, under certain circumstances, fax. A mail-in ballot is used more broadly to refer to ballots sent through the mail, including in all-mail voting states and some forms of absentee voting. Some people will use the terms absentee ballots and mail-in ballots to mean the same thing: voting by mail, regardless of why. However, many people will use absentee ballots specifically to refer to ballots that are mailed when a person can’t vote in person, and use the term mail-in ballots in the context of voting policies that enable all people to vote by mail. The best thing to do though is to vote in person if you can.

  2. Andre Neale | August 13, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    Hey everyone
    Are we sick of being a divided country yet? Or should I just crawl back in my hole and wait another decade.

    • TONY | August 25, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

      Impeach Pelosi before more Americans suffer. Sick of her evil hate

    • John Sloan | August 27, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

      Yes we are sick and tired for friggin sure when will it end we don’t need bloodshed help us all 🙏🙏🙏

    • John Sloan | August 27, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

      No we can’t give up but I am so mad not at anyone or that I’m mad at the damn world why can’t we live together as a human race 😭 why is that so difficult I don’t get it

    • John Sloan | August 27, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

      @Tluv unfortunately only with music that keeps me sane personally that’s all we have

    • Major Minor | August 27, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

      @John Sloan >>why can’t we live together as a human race 😭 why is that so difficult I don’t get it<<< All you need to do is give up everything you believe and then believe as I do.

  3. Emsley Wyatt | August 13, 2020 at 11:36 PM | Reply

    The Post Office isn’t a business, it’s a service.

  4. Starving Buddha | August 14, 2020 at 12:03 AM | Reply

    Here’s an idea: suspend junk mail till after election

    • Teresa Sanchez | August 24, 2020 at 3:46 PM | Reply

      @K H It’s been over 2 years that I seen the fake news.
      I like GST because they just air what is being said, with no comments, I don’t need to be told what I just hear.

    • Teresa Sanchez | August 24, 2020 at 3:48 PM | Reply

      @Amy SK OMG!!! you don’t know what you are talking about.

    • Teresa Sanchez | August 24, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

      @Apdavis Davis YES VOTE AT THE POLLS!!

    • Apdavis Davis | August 24, 2020 at 4:12 PM | Reply

      @Teresa Sanchez
      🔵🌊🌊🌊🌈🌊🌊🌊🔵
      🆗🆒🆓🚻♿VOTE 20/20👀VISION👓❗

    • Major Minor | August 24, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

      “Officials Say 72 Percent of Detroit’s Absentee Voting Precincts Don’t Match Official Count”
      More votes were received than there are voters. OUCH !!!

  5. Cooking of Survival | August 14, 2020 at 2:27 AM | Reply

    hello all deas, The Post Office isn’t a business, it’s a service.

  6. Jivko Dimitrov | August 14, 2020 at 2:47 AM | Reply

    If Trump wants honest elections, why doesn’t he speak about gerrymandering? Is gerrymandering honest?

    • K H | August 22, 2020 at 2:23 AM | Reply

      @T0pAz really? Despite the actual evidence of republican gerrymandering? Oooooh, right. You’re a republican so evidence doesn’t move you.

    • T0pAz | August 22, 2020 at 2:37 AM | Reply

      @K H I’m not Republican. Both parties are inept but I’ve seen the corruption of Democrats and I’m ashamed I once was one.
      Have you looked into this “evidence” you speak of? No one brings it up as an issue on a national scale. Congressional Democrats complain about everything so if it were an issue, they’d let us know.

    • K H | August 24, 2020 at 5:07 AM | Reply

      @T0pAz You are such a sad troll. Nothing about your post is even remotely believable.

    • T0pAz | August 24, 2020 at 9:15 AM | Reply

      @K H There’s nothing about my post that is not believable. You just don’t want to believe it. You really don’t think BOTH sides use gerrymandering for their benefit? Oh please, naive child.
      We have democrats manufacturing hysteria and lying about the intentions of the president to get your vote. The DNC was a disaster. Ratings down from 2016 and it didn’t give Biden a noticeable bump because it convinced no one. Biden offered nothing but platitudes. Anyone moved by his words or convinced Democrats are the heroes trying to slay the dragon are deluding themselves.

    • Major Minor | August 24, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

      “Officials Say 72 Percent of Detroit’s Absentee Voting Precincts Don’t Match Official Count”
      More votes were received than there are voters. OUCH !!!

  7. Robert Wells | August 14, 2020 at 2:49 AM | Reply

    I guess he’s having nightmares of a Presidential jail cell.

  8. Hope Forbetter | August 14, 2020 at 3:15 AM | Reply

    “When you’re at the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on” Abraham Lincoln

  9. Ian trotter | August 14, 2020 at 3:46 AM | Reply

    This man doesn’t believe in democracy. He is deliberately trying to limit your ability to vote.
    How on earth did he get into power. It was blindingly obviously in 2016 that he was unfit to be your President……God help America.

  10. monian | August 14, 2020 at 4:59 AM | Reply

    So America’s democratic system has nothing to fight such political fraud?

  11. bobmatzke | August 14, 2020 at 6:44 AM | Reply

    “We have to have honest elections” says the guy who is rigging the election before our very eyes.

  12. Michael Weskamp | August 14, 2020 at 7:13 AM | Reply

    Tampering with the mail before an election smells like fraud to me.

    • Kyle Ayres | August 27, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

      juan sanchez “VOTE FOR CHANGE” aka try voting for someone other than the same democrats which have been running their largely minority cities into the ground for the last 40 years and their so called “beloved” black communities with them.

    • Michael Weskamp | August 27, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

      @Kyle Ayres I think it is mostly the rich US areas that are with democratic governors and mayor, isn’t it? Anyway i watch your country with horror and popcorn for a few years now. I wish you to find your centre of gravity again. you really lost it.

    • SPaSm_ Games | August 27, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      @Kyle Ayres ….but it took one non-republican to run the whole COUNTRY into the ground.

    • SPaSm_ Games | August 27, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @Michael Weskamp you’d be correct. Most population centers in the US are Democrat cities and districts.

  13. michael boultinghouse | August 14, 2020 at 8:11 AM | Reply

    Rig the election with Ballot harvesting and start a civil war your children will be the ones to suffer the most. If you want to vote? do it in person.

    • michael boultinghouse | August 15, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

      @Michael Parrott-MacLeod when trump wins by a landslide? you’ll know your mail-in was thrown out. good luck

    • Sangria Singh | August 16, 2020 at 12:59 AM | Reply

      @Michael Parrott-MacLeod Ballot harvesting and fraud involving mail in ballots is a grim reality the democrats are pushing on us. You can choose to bury your head in the sand, but don’t make us suffer for your ignorance.

    • K H | August 22, 2020 at 2:27 AM | Reply

      @michael boultinghouse trump has only lost by a landslide. His teeny tiny ego confirms what a loser he is.

    • michael boultinghouse | August 22, 2020 at 3:18 AM | Reply

      @K H you antifa traitors are laughable in that you hold this one Orange man as the scapegoat to all your problems, but remember there is 63+ million Americans that you will be dealing with once Trump is golfing. You marxists really should consider our majority in the police, military and gun owners of the country. something to think about if you have kids and arent schooled in urban warfare. because a few of us cleared Fallujah in Iraq..fairly sure we can deal with your lot QUICKLY

    • K H | August 24, 2020 at 5:04 AM | Reply

      @michael boultinghouse LOL. 63 million Americans that are racist, hateful fascists and support trump? That’s still 3 million less than voted for a Malignant Narcissist like trump. The voter’s are sick of your ilk and will turn out en masse in 2020. You really should be even more afraid than you obviously are. I guess your ignorance is bliss for you.

  14. John Sloan | August 14, 2020 at 8:20 AM | Reply

    Smells of “treason” to me with holding funds for postal service to win an election in trumps favour

    • Joseph McElmeel | August 19, 2020 at 8:54 AM | Reply

      Last I checked, Congress sets funding, not the President. So, it doesn’t really matter what the President says…this is all a false narrative. If you got mad at Republicans and Democrats that are blocking the approval of the budget, that would be accurate, but the President literally has no control over the budget.

    • TripleAstyle1 A | August 27, 2020 at 12:59 PM | Reply

      So your saying the dems are rigging the election with fake mail in votes. I agree!

    • Connie P leonard | August 29, 2020 at 10:39 AM | Reply

      It’s your side the Democrat’s that’s trying to cheat. Barney Fifth could figure that out. You have screamed Russia for four years ….Now. you think mail -in voting is a good idea.

    • Connie P leonard | August 29, 2020 at 10:42 AM | Reply

      @TripleAstyle1 A That’s exactly what I am saying. How could you have missed that .?

    • John Sloan | August 29, 2020 at 10:58 AM | Reply

      @Connie P leonard only because of the pandemic!!!!

  15. Starman Dx | August 14, 2020 at 8:23 AM | Reply

    “This will be a disaster like never before…”
    Yes, because you’re doing everything you can to make it so.

    • Starman Dx | August 14, 2020 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      @Andres VIII Wow, I like how instead of defending yourself, like defending why you approve of trump lying while not approving of Biden lying, you instead choose to run, like Trump.
      Can’t be a hypocrite. The things you’re thinking I’m a hypocrite of are things you’ve assumed.
      We’re both here on youtube, so that means you also get your news from youtube, specifically CNN, based on the point you tried to make. Good one, I’m sure you’ll try to so some amazing backflips to try to get out of that one. Don’t, you’ll hit your head.
      And I don’t think it’s a good idea to bring up anything sexual related, since your guy Trump’s all. Bad move, shows you aren’t thinking about what you’re saying and are just trying to spread misinformation instead of actually debating, hence why you’ve chosen to run instead of defend.
      Another dime store trumpbot.

    • Jennifer Sharp | August 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      @Andres VIII ..um, this is You Tube, but it is showing a clip from a national news source.

    • derrick weeks | August 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM | Reply

      I the the left wanting to remove voter id and signature approval for mail in ballots would make them the ones trying to make it a disaster

    • C W | August 14, 2020 at 2:09 PM | Reply

      Wrong. The Democrats are pushing for mail-in chaos just like they are pushing for riots, lawlessness, racism, hate. Watch a real news channel and grow a brain. These people just think you’re a useful idiot and will discard you at their convenience.

    • Joan Langmo | August 15, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

      @Andres VIII They don’t, they want everyone to have their rightful chance to vote. Elderly, disabled vets, people with pre-existing conditions, you would rather have them go out and expose themselves to the virus. It’s okay for Trump to vote by mail, why not the rest of us? He is doing everything he can to make it a disaster by removing mailboxes as sorting machines, etc. If that is not blatant fraud I don’t know what is.

  16. GodsAlto | August 14, 2020 at 9:01 AM | Reply

    I get my medicine by mail for Crohn’s disease. It has already been delayed. I need this medicine to stay on time for it to work. Messing with the US Postal Service to me is a crime and it should be stopped!

  17. Frances Horwitz | August 14, 2020 at 9:22 AM | Reply

    ISNT THIS ELECTION MEDDLING ANYODY ELSE DID THIS THEY WOULD BE ARRESTED

    • barb lee | August 14, 2020 at 3:24 PM | Reply

      Frances Horwitz Democrats dont care as long as they winthey dont care what they have to do, they want voting by mail so they can throw tons of ballots away like they did in CA, they are just trying to put the blame on trump so when they do it eyes wont be on them. i’m going to the polls

    • Sangria Singh | August 16, 2020 at 12:47 AM | Reply

      You guys are psychotic. Just go back to yelling at people who don’t wear masks.

  18. William Campbell | August 14, 2020 at 9:38 AM | Reply

    Sound something like what a dictator would do in a foreign country right before the election

  19. Alan d | August 14, 2020 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    “trump claims without any evidence…”

    If I had a nickel everytime I read those words…

    • Nick Krikorian | August 16, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

      @Won Bin democrats needs to be investigated to see if they have any ties to the USA

    • Charles Horn | August 22, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      Turn of MSM. You won’t hear it anymore. It might even be replaced with common sense.

    • thowe624 | August 22, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

      @Charles Horn because I did a search NONE of what he claimed is true. SO if he has a source it is his OBLIGATION to prove it! Some of us STILL believe in the truth!

    • TripleAstyle1 A | August 27, 2020 at 1:02 PM | Reply

      Watch CNN and you would have a nickel everyday…. fact check CNN and you would still be broke!

    • thowe624 | August 27, 2020 at 4:12 PM | Reply

      @TripleAstyle1 A if lying is a problem for you, you must be appalled by the guy who said SIXTEEN TIMES he would release his taxes?

  20. Jason Bettet | August 14, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    you know why “mail-in voting” is dangerous to Democracy??… because it’s all CNN is talking about

