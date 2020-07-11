President Donald Trump commuted Roger Stone’s sentence days before Stone was to report to prison on charges of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements. Stone was convicted for lying about his contacts with WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign. Trump was rumored to have been considering a pardon, which would have ‘wiped the slate clean’ for his former aide, but instead issued the commutation Friday night. Here’s what we know.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Trump Commutes Roger Stone’s Prison Sentence: What You Need To Know
Not only do I want to see Trump defeated in November, I want to see him spend the rest of his life in prison. 🙂
Who else would be on your list ?
@John Galt How about we start with EVERY Politician RED and BLUE who profited from advanced Knowledge of the Crisis.. that’s be a Good Start.
Don’t even think about that He won’t and never will go to prison!
There are way too many to list here but at first I would say attorney general Barr
Along with his evil offspring!!!
My November 3rd wishlist.
Unelect Trump
Unelect Mitch McConnell
Unelect Lindsey Graham
Unelect Susan Collins
Unelect Marsha Blackburn
@Spencer Herren Coward shows an innocent baby’s face. A coward who can’t show his old ugly face.
There are many more to be unelected.
@Mutual Decline I realised I had called you *she as your name is gender neutral, I apologise in advance if that is not the case.*
Spencer Herren , Treason!
Spencer Herren ,you are a child.
Central Park 5 served 7 years in prison for doing nothing
Racism at its finest!!
@jacqueline russell lol, nobody is this stupid.
@Jay Gatsby LOLOLOL You are, but of course you know this already🤔🤣🤗🤪
That’s because those dummies confessed to a crime they did not commit!!!
@Camille Decarlo Camille exactly. nice if they also would of confessed to all those crimes they did commit would be alot less N.Y victims Ya think🤔
It may be a Friday night news dump but the Lincoln project will still have a ball with it.
And so they have….the Trump crime syndicate the latest.
This president needs to GO. Get out and vote AMERICA
@Don Hardcastle so many idiots in America that want to the BOLSHEVIK communists to take over in 2020
@shane danielson Choose the US or choose Trump/Putin.
Don’t just get out and vote… get out and vote BLUE… at least for now.
He is a traitor https://youtu.be/uRjnbCb8Q5Q
@65Lkhj Lkhj65 do your research. Holder himself said he was Obama’s wingman. Also multiple Obama officials plead the fifth amendment to Congress so I can not wrap my head around this sudden outrage after the last administration did what it did! Orange man bad is a symptom of Trump derangement syndrome, the cure os due diligence and research. Good luck. TRUMP 2020
tRump and the Republicans are destroying America faster than any hurricane over the entire globe could do to us.
Why would you say that, what are your reasons.
@Gabriel Oren
ID DO HER IF SHE WASN’T MY DAUGHTER
White evangelist messiah drumpf
@Joe You can’t even spell President.
The opposite is true. Democrats are destroying America. Trump is protecting American values
Stone has Trump Cardnon his pocket.
Trump had to save Stone from going to prison. Trump knows that Stone is aware of many of his crimes, because Stone helped him commit them, and he also knew that there was a very good chance that Stone was going to spill the beans on him to avoid going to prison.
Stone is a true American you should learn from him instead of whining like a little snowflake. Trump 2020 baby keeping America great! Good times for real Americans! Lets go!
You got THAT right!
Don Hardcastle Actually this had nothing to do with Comey.. A jury of his peers found him guilty. Then Stone HIMSELF said he kept his mouth closed about Trumps crimes. Are you deaf and dumb??
@Joe Victor Nonsense, Gojira killed Epstein with his nuclear breath!
Duh!!
Trump is corruption on steroids. Nixon’s ghost can finally rest in peace, for Nixon is no longer the most corrupt president in American history. Trump’s face belongs on the Mt Rushmore of corruption….all by itself. We have an overt criminal in the Oval Office, operating in the open, for the world to see. At this point, they should just surround the entire White House with yellow police tape, and declare the whole thing a crime scene.
A well deserving recipient.
Obama has that title.
@Semper Fortis I’m happy to report that unless Russia, China and Trump actively engage in voter suppression, gerrymandering, and outright voter fraud, BIDEN, as flawed as he is, will win, as a stopgap until someone else as decent as Bernie becomes President. Trump and his cohorts will be imprisoned or taken out by Iran. It will take time, but eventually the US might come back from it’s near death experience.
Hillary and bill was
The mafia lackey didn’t squeal,so the Don Capo rewarded him…he must have some good stuff on Drumpski..
@Ian Dalziel I was wrong – 1715 “humanitarian” clemencies. MOST WERE FOR DRUG OFFENSES and 504 were life sentences. Very Humanitarian.
Here is a list for his final days in office. ALL DRUG DEALERS
https://www.wnep.com/article/news/local/bradford-county/full-list-of-president-obamas-64-pardons-209-sentence-commutations/523-e84052ca-c7f6-4cf5-a31f-d204f4315c38
So, peddle your crap somewhere else. Here is the entire list.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_people_granted_executive_clemency_by_Barack_Obama
Saltponds239
Obama didn’t pardon murderers.
Trump does.
Go look at Trumps list.
@Saltponds239 Every president commutes sentences – most don’t commute sentences of people they have been personally associated with – especially those accused of crimes associated with said president, this is the essence of corruption.
@Bob Hawke Obama didn’t pardon murderers? Really?
https://www.heritage.org/crime-and-justice/commentary/president-obamas-pardon-oscar-lopez-rivera-trades-terrorist-votes
Here is Obama’s entire list. 1740
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_people_granted_executive_clemency_by_Barack_Obama
Drug dealers and murderers – peddle you crap somewhere else
@Kenny Hill Really? Ever hear of Marc Rich? How about PardonGate?
https://www.chicagotribune.com/sns-clinton-pardons-analysis-story.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Clinton_pardon_controversy
Obama – would a terrorist be counted as a friend?
https://www.chicagotribune.com/opinion/commentary/ct-oscar-lopez-rivera-bombings-clemency-20170119-story.html
Im disgusted we’re not peacefully protesting this and Barr’s attack on 3 key US Attorneys
What’s keeping the elections safe?
treason https://youtu.be/uRjnbCb8Q5Q
@George Masters To be fair, you have to be pretty unintelligent if being a Russian Troll is your only means of income. So either way, he is literally that stupid.
@kinn grimm you’re stuck in a Echo Chamber, enjoy it
@kinn grimm shut up, Democrats are nothing but the Communist Party
@Jimmy Page I am stuck in “an” echo chamber? I am not even from the US freakin A. Seems to me you wouldn’t recognize communism if it would stand right in front of you and even less so fascism as it is currently basicly already in your face.
The USA was once a good country.
@Kathleen Pacha Now…
There F all great about it. Morons elected a corrupt thief and go on in your epic stupidity defending immorality. Utterly Pathetic.
@real american You’re an illiterate foreign troll who just told someone, “if you like the US, get the fk out”!!!! You’re an imbecile!
@NullReferenceException Yes indeed. You forgot Afghanistan, Lybia, Iraq, Syria, Palestine, Yemen, Vietnam and all other OCCUPYING, violent regime change wars. The US US THE WORST!!! They’ve got Venezuela and Iran on their list now.
@John Galt That’s a double negative. You cancelled yourself out. Try and do more research. You have much to learn.
John Galt 🖕🏼💩🤣
Every day we become more like Russia. This makes me sick.
Ken Albertsen you have no idea about Russia do you Ken?!
Stone has Trump Card on his pocket
@Deborah Hennessey yes I saw that ad but can’t congress do anything now ?
Whicker Boy ,traitor!
@Cliff Medina Where is your proof? Last I checked, there was an investigation into and found no evidence of “spying”. Court approved wire traps to investigate election fraud, but not “spying”. And tRump will stand trial for election fraud and obstruction of justice charges in January. The indictments are already to be handed down the minute he becomes a private citizen. tRump is the unnamed defendant in the Cohen case.
The Supreme Court says no one is above the law. What’s going on America.
@CONFIDENTIAL Siberia how much does George Soros pay you with your witless lies and intended discouragement?
No matter what happens in this election, with all the fraud on steroids being activated by your team,
they will never be winners no matter how much power they have by their ill-gotten gains, they are without honor and no one wants them in charge so they can only prevail by cheating to create that illusion.
@CONFIDENTIAL Siberia
The Communists Lenin said that socialism is the same thing as communism but they cannot call it communism until they have the power.
If you believe what you just said, you are a baby.
Is obama above the law
@CONFIDENTIAL Siberia
There is such a streak of viciousness in you like a cornered rat willing to do or say anything to escape his despicable condition.
@Jay Johnson just like Hitler only unless and until it catches up with him.
Mr “Law and Order”. Breaks laws everyday, and orders our People to DIE-even children-for his Market and Re-election. JUST SAY NO !!!
Humn – Last time I checked, all those killings were in DemRATic Cities and States
explain please; orders our people to die-even children- for his re-election.
@Saltponds239 Orange-lipped, delusional fascist
STFU
TROLLS get paid per response, don’t feed the SOBs. Stay safe.
And just like that the fact Trump ignored Russian bounty on American soldiers is forgotten smh
Stone has Trump card on his pocket. LOL
WilMar, President Trump has the Trump card over demoKKKrats.
@outdoor fun Ohhh, so anyone who disagrees with you is a leftist…but that’s correct, when you are so far right that fascism is a leftist idea, then everyone is a leftist. You do know tRump represents about 25% of the voting public? The other 15 percent that support him are arch conservatives. Any one from the moderate right to the far left opposes his ideas and policies? That explains why his approval rating has NEVER been above 45%.
@Daniel Bramer Keep believing in your force fed programming right up till election day. Hahaha.
@outdoor fun It’s hilarious they want to bring up the fact that *Obama commuted anyone with a THC crime as Cannabis was becoming legal in 2 of the 51states at the time and compare their crimes to Roger Stone….No there’s no comparison!*
I would love to hear what the Jurors are thinking.
Good point!!!
The Supreme Court is Republican.
Or the prosecutor for that matter.
Give the prison time Trump commuted from Stone’s sentence to Trump when “We the People” lock him up and throw away the keys
When you elect a crook, this is what you get, a crook allowing another crook to get off. Criminals, all of them!!!!!!!!!!!!
You’re right Obama’s administration was full of crook’s…..all of them….
Yea and the donald is an especially arrogant one.
@Stone Men Name one that was going to federal prison but Obama commuted or pardoned the sentence before s/he even spent one single day of punishment for the crimes committed.
Trump and all the other republicons are going down in a landslide of votes against them.
@fhj 52 Wow only a dumdum would like their own comments………pathetic.
There’s a reason Roger Stone looks like Lucifer in human form.
The tax office won’t forget this and neither will the Supreme Court.
That’s the best you have kid? Make a comment about looks? Weak