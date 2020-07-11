President Donald Trump commuted Roger Stone’s sentence days before Stone was to report to prison on charges of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements. Stone was convicted for lying about his contacts with WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign. Trump was rumored to have been considering a pardon, which would have ‘wiped the slate clean’ for his former aide, but instead issued the commutation Friday night. Here’s what we know.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Trump Commutes Roger Stone’s Prison Sentence: What You Need To Know