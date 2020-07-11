Trump Commutes Roger Stone’s Prison Sentence: What You Need To Know

TOPICS:
Trump Commutes Roger Stone’s Prison Sentence: What You Need To Know 1

July 11, 2020

 

President Donald Trump commuted Roger Stone’s sentence days before Stone was to report to prison on charges of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements. Stone was convicted for lying about his contacts with WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign. Trump was rumored to have been considering a pardon, which would have ‘wiped the slate clean’ for his former aide, but instead issued the commutation Friday night. Here’s what we know.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump Commutes Roger Stone’s Prison Sentence: What You Need To Know

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

99 Comments on "Trump Commutes Roger Stone’s Prison Sentence: What You Need To Know"

  1. Lloyd Acton | July 11, 2020 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Not only do I want to see Trump defeated in November, I want to see him spend the rest of his life in prison. 🙂

  2. Mutual Decline | July 11, 2020 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    My November 3rd wishlist.

    Unelect Trump
    Unelect Mitch McConnell
    Unelect Lindsey Graham
    Unelect Susan Collins
    Unelect Marsha Blackburn

  3. Jay Tee | July 11, 2020 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Central Park 5 served 7 years in prison for doing nothing

  4. Ely Pevets | July 11, 2020 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    It may be a Friday night news dump but the Lincoln project will still have a ball with it.

  5. Jd | July 11, 2020 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    This president needs to GO. Get out and vote AMERICA

    • shane danielson | July 11, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

      @Don Hardcastle so many idiots in America that want to the BOLSHEVIK communists to take over in 2020

    • Merrilou Neigenfind | July 11, 2020 at 6:13 PM | Reply

      @shane danielson Choose the US or choose Trump/Putin.

    • Audi.B Audi.B | July 11, 2020 at 6:30 PM | Reply

      Don’t just get out and vote… get out and vote BLUE… at least for now.

    • Eye Wthen | July 11, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @65Lkhj Lkhj65 do your research. Holder himself said he was Obama’s wingman. Also multiple Obama officials plead the fifth amendment to Congress so I can not wrap my head around this sudden outrage after the last administration did what it did! Orange man bad is a symptom of Trump derangement syndrome, the cure os due diligence and research. Good luck. TRUMP 2020

  6. Brutally Honest | July 11, 2020 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    tRump and the Republicans are destroying America faster than any hurricane over the entire globe could do to us.

  7. David J | July 11, 2020 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Trump had to save Stone from going to prison. Trump knows that Stone is aware of many of his crimes, because Stone helped him commit them, and he also knew that there was a very good chance that Stone was going to spill the beans on him to avoid going to prison.

  8. David J | July 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Trump is corruption on steroids. Nixon’s ghost can finally rest in peace, for Nixon is no longer the most corrupt president in American history. Trump’s face belongs on the Mt Rushmore of corruption….all by itself. We have an overt criminal in the Oval Office, operating in the open, for the world to see. At this point, they should just surround the entire White House with yellow police tape, and declare the whole thing a crime scene.

    • Wiesbadengera M | July 11, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

      A well deserving recipient.

    • drake backup | July 11, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

      p
      r
      o
      o
      f

    • Cathy Cole | July 11, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      Obama has that title.

    • Deborah Hennessey | July 11, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      @Semper Fortis I’m happy to report that unless Russia, China and Trump actively engage in voter suppression, gerrymandering, and outright voter fraud, BIDEN, as flawed as he is, will win, as a stopgap until someone else as decent as Bernie becomes President. Trump and his cohorts will be imprisoned or taken out by Iran. It will take time, but eventually the US might come back from it’s near death experience.

    • Jay Johnson | July 11, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      Hillary and bill was

  9. Semper verum | July 11, 2020 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    The mafia lackey didn’t squeal,so the Don Capo rewarded him…he must have some good stuff on Drumpski..

  10. Anthony Hafciojoni | July 11, 2020 at 12:39 PM | Reply

    Im disgusted we’re not peacefully protesting this and Barr’s attack on 3 key US Attorneys
    What’s keeping the elections safe?

  11. Melissa H | July 11, 2020 at 12:48 PM | Reply

    The USA was once a good country.

    • Damo | July 11, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      @Kathleen Pacha Now…
      There F all great about it. Morons elected a corrupt thief and go on in your epic stupidity defending immorality. Utterly Pathetic.

    • Deborah Hennessey | July 11, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      @real american You’re an illiterate foreign troll who just told someone, “if you like the US, get the fk out”!!!! You’re an imbecile!

    • Deborah Hennessey | July 11, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      @NullReferenceException Yes indeed. You forgot Afghanistan, Lybia, Iraq, Syria, Palestine, Yemen, Vietnam and all other OCCUPYING, violent regime change wars. The US US THE WORST!!! They’ve got Venezuela and Iran on their list now.

    • Deborah Hennessey | July 11, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      @John Galt That’s a double negative. You cancelled yourself out. Try and do more research. You have much to learn.

    • Hawi Jack | July 11, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      John Galt 🖕🏼💩🤣

  12. gallopingLake6 | July 11, 2020 at 12:54 PM | Reply

    Every day we become more like Russia. This makes me sick.

    • tmklunk | July 11, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

      Ken Albertsen you have no idea about Russia do you Ken?!

    • WilMar | July 11, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      Stone has Trump Card on his pocket

    • Truth Teller | July 11, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      @Deborah Hennessey yes I saw that ad but can’t congress do anything now ?

    • Hawi Jack | July 11, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      Whicker Boy ,traitor!

    • Daniel Bramer | July 11, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      @Cliff Medina Where is your proof? Last I checked, there was an investigation into and found no evidence of “spying”. Court approved wire traps to investigate election fraud, but not “spying”. And tRump will stand trial for election fraud and obstruction of justice charges in January. The indictments are already to be handed down the minute he becomes a private citizen. tRump is the unnamed defendant in the Cohen case.

  13. Julian Xiong | July 11, 2020 at 12:58 PM | Reply

    The Supreme Court says no one is above the law. What’s going on America.

    • Mind Heart Soul | July 11, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @CONFIDENTIAL Siberia how much does George Soros pay you with your witless lies and intended discouragement?
      No matter what happens in this election, with all the fraud on steroids being activated by your team,
      they will never be winners no matter how much power they have by their ill-gotten gains, they are without honor and no one wants them in charge so they can only prevail by cheating to create that illusion.

    • Mind Heart Soul | July 11, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @CONFIDENTIAL Siberia
      The Communists Lenin said that socialism is the same thing as communism but they cannot call it communism until they have the power.
      If you believe what you just said, you are a baby.

    • Jay Johnson | July 11, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      Is obama above the law

    • Mind Heart Soul | July 11, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      @CONFIDENTIAL Siberia
      There is such a streak of viciousness in you like a cornered rat willing to do or say anything to escape his despicable condition.

    • Mind Heart Soul | July 11, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @Jay Johnson just like Hitler only unless and until it catches up with him.

  14. Kay Clark | July 11, 2020 at 1:28 PM | Reply

    Mr “Law and Order”. Breaks laws everyday, and orders our People to DIE-even children-for his Market and Re-election. JUST SAY NO !!!

  15. Kay Clark | July 11, 2020 at 1:29 PM | Reply

    TROLLS get paid per response, don’t feed the SOBs. Stay safe.

  16. Paula Castro | July 11, 2020 at 1:36 PM | Reply

    And just like that the fact Trump ignored Russian bounty on American soldiers is forgotten smh

    • WilMar | July 11, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      Stone has Trump card on his pocket. LOL

    • Daekj32 | July 11, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      WilMar, President Trump has the Trump card over demoKKKrats.

    • Daniel Bramer | July 11, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @outdoor fun Ohhh, so anyone who disagrees with you is a leftist…but that’s correct, when you are so far right that fascism is a leftist idea, then everyone is a leftist. You do know tRump represents about 25% of the voting public? The other 15 percent that support him are arch conservatives. Any one from the moderate right to the far left opposes his ideas and policies? That explains why his approval rating has NEVER been above 45%.

    • outdoor fun | July 11, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      @Daniel Bramer Keep believing in your force fed programming right up till election day. Hahaha.

    • 65Lkhj Lkhj65 | July 11, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @outdoor fun It’s hilarious they want to bring up the fact that *Obama commuted anyone with a THC crime as Cannabis was becoming legal in 2 of the 51states at the time and compare their crimes to Roger Stone….No there’s no comparison!*

  17. chefpetey | July 11, 2020 at 1:40 PM | Reply

    I would love to hear what the Jurors are thinking.

  18. Mike | July 11, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    Give the prison time Trump commuted from Stone’s sentence to Trump when “We the People” lock him up and throw away the keys

  19. Odie Martin | July 11, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

    When you elect a crook, this is what you get, a crook allowing another crook to get off. Criminals, all of them!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Stone Men | July 11, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      You’re right Obama’s administration was full of crook’s…..all of them….

    • fhj 52 | July 11, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      Yea and the donald is an especially arrogant one.

    • fhj 52 | July 11, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      @Stone Men Name one that was going to federal prison but Obama commuted or pardoned the sentence before s/he even spent one single day of punishment for the crimes committed.
      Trump and all the other republicons are going down in a landslide of votes against them.

    • Stone Men | July 11, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @fhj 52 Wow only a dumdum would like their own comments………pathetic.

  20. lookcloser | July 11, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    There’s a reason Roger Stone looks like Lucifer in human form.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.