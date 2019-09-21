Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, talks with Joy Reid about how yet another Donald Trump scandal has roots in his connections with Russia, and the disappointing abdication of U.S. leadership in modelling a government that is not distorted by the personal corruption of its leaders. Aired on 09/20/19.

Trump Corruption Mars U.S. Relationship With Ukraine: Michael McFaul | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC