TOPICS:
August 3, 2020

 

Val Demings has pressed through many obstacles in her career of public service, and with America bitterly divided over social justice issues, Demings has appeared as a prime candidate for Joe Biden’s VP. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Rep. Val Demings in this edition of The Beat’s Backstory Series, which focuses on substantive reporting on the key figures in the campaign. “When home state figures are added to a national ticket, it’s big local news and would certainly give the Biden campaign a new way to mobilize Florida Democrats,” Melber notes. The report provides an objective account of potential pros and cons in Deming’s career as Orlando’s first female Police Chief and her career in Congress. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 7/31/2020.
74 Comments on "Trump Could Lose Florida And 2020 Election With This VP Pick, Dems Say | MSNBC"

  1. Corinne Buffington | July 31, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    Any of the women mentioned are capable enough, bright enough and dedicated enough to be president. Enough said.

  2. U NiqUtilities | July 31, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    Being honest, Mr. Biden could choose Daffy Duck for his VP and I’d still vote for him.

    • Jeff Warren | August 3, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

      Bugs Bunny yes, but not Daffy Duck. Sorry, I have to draw the line.

    • MySecretMessages | August 3, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

      @Ronald Harris Biden’s “second banana” will likely be your next president. So…. yeah, it matters.

    • Albertus Barnes | August 3, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

      @Ronald Harris Trump is going to turn China into a land of “ghost cities.” Biden will sell America to China and then we’ll see what happens. MSM is doing a great job keeping you Americans away from the truth. Wake up, before it’s too late!

    • dksosajfl | August 3, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

      What else can we do? It’s a two party system. And there’s the rub

    • Ronald Harris | August 3, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      @Albertus Barnes i was wondering when the trolls would show up

  3. Shirley Allen | July 31, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    I pick Val Demings.

  4. rhodes1948 | July 31, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    Wow , I’m Australian and I know of her , she’d definitely be my choice…

    • Crypto /Hydra | July 31, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      Oh .. ?? Did you know (Australia) my country and India a close .. and USA are part of the 5Eyes ..and Trumps Close now with Modi in INDIA ..and WHo’s an OLD ALLY of INDIA .. RUSSIA .. We all on the same team when it comes to China ..

    • Pamela Porter | July 31, 2020 at 11:51 PM | Reply

      Thanks for the input. Stay safe and well.

    • Teresa S | August 1, 2020 at 12:15 AM | Reply

      Crypto /Hydra ?

    • rhodes1948 | August 1, 2020 at 11:06 AM | Reply

      Crypto /Hydra ..oh really , is that why China has imposed tariffs on our products ..stated that racism has increased out of control especially against Chinese students only to have those students absolutely deny it ..those willing to risk the ire of China of course , from the undercover students there to do chinas rough stuff…warned their citizens not to be tourists here …complained bitterly about Australian naval vessels steaming through the south China seas , so claimed as owned by China …China is China , they just want to bully and bruise their way and it’s not a pretty sight …

  5. Marianne Nielsen | August 1, 2020 at 3:10 AM | Reply

    All of Bidens vp candidates are incredibly talented.

    • Bernadette Deady | August 3, 2020 at 12:32 AM | Reply

      whatsyurprob ? On the right side of history, sheep.

    • whatsyurprob ? | August 3, 2020 at 1:19 AM | Reply

      @Bernadette Deady That didn’t answer the question, Snowflake.

      WHY ARE YOU A COWARD?

      😊

    • Brian R. | August 3, 2020 at 5:41 PM | Reply

      Any of Biden’s VP possibilities would be over 100 times better than the current useless cardboard cutout that holds that position.

      They would also be over 1000 times better a choice than the fraudulent squatter occupying the White House.

    • whatsyurprob ? | August 3, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

      @Brian R. . . . and your opinion is based on ???

      Why do I know you’re a George Sorros SHILL?

      . . . or do I just chalk your baseless comment up to the Marxist Education you received?

      Please try again. 😊

    • Monsieur Owens | August 3, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      They all also have anti black racist stances.

  6. randall Ruback | August 1, 2020 at 4:36 AM | Reply

    I hope Rice is Biden’s pick, though all his picks will be better than Trump. A manager at a Dairy Queen would be better than Trump.

    • Bobby B | August 2, 2020 at 11:14 PM | Reply

      @W V I absolutely agree with you on what you said about Obama but he did more bad than Good..
      Thr were 7 Million people on Food stamps under obama..Who now aren’t on Food stamps
      Obama cut funding to AIDS Organizations and For Detox Centres for Opiate addiction which Trump secured $6 Billion for the Opiate Epidemic
      I’m not the only one who voted for Obama and regrets it..Thousands of Black People regret it..
      Obama Pardoned Over 250 people including some Terrorists
      Obama gave Iran Tens of millions of dollars on a Crate..For what?
      Obama didnt do what he said he was going to do for Minorities..
      Obama also added $3.5 Trillion to the National Debt his first two years
      2.5 Million more jobs for African Americans
      Thrs no denying that..
      Also we know this.. Biden isnt Obama
      Biden is a Man who Failed twice before running for the Presidentcy
      Biden has Plagiarized JFKs and Neil Kinnocks Speech word for word
      Obama also added $3.5 Trillion in Debt his first 2 years..Trump also added To the National Debt..Mostly because People lost jobs because of the Virus.No?
      Did you know that thrs a Book written about Obama being Possibly the Worst President ever?..I dont think he was to be honest..He did do some Good things..like the ones you listed

    • That's Rich | August 2, 2020 at 11:38 PM | Reply

      I think that would be a horrible pick. Basically an Obama ticket that many people won’t vote for or care to show up to vote for. I’d rather any of the other women compared to her. She’d be my last choice

    • Yiannis D | August 3, 2020 at 12:02 AM | Reply

      A manager at a dairy queen would be better than trump OR biden

    • GiantsJets718 | August 3, 2020 at 6:34 AM | Reply

      @Bobby B lay off the drugs crackhead

    • P S | August 3, 2020 at 10:37 AM | Reply

      @Bobby B I stopped reading after your regurgitated “YEAH! YOU WATCH CNN!” nonsense. You might want to take a step back and realize that people are capable of forming their own thoughts without watching CNN, and that people get their information from other sources.

  7. Geo De | August 1, 2020 at 5:34 AM | Reply

    If Demings weren’t Biden’s VP, she absolutely be on his cabinet!!!

    • Zorak0515 | August 1, 2020 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      Wayfair Cabinet

    • Kristin L Ford | August 1, 2020 at 2:11 PM | Reply

      😘❤

    • Burningdaylighter | August 2, 2020 at 2:11 AM | Reply

      Zorak0515 😂😂

    • MySecretMessages | August 3, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

      We also need very strong Dem leaders to remain in the House and Senate to strengthen and maintain the majorities we will finally gain there. And they were already duly elected through hard fought election battles in their respective districts. So Biden should not just go and pilfer too many good people from that “easy” pool of resources either. We must be much more strategic than that. Also, a Senate seat can often last much longer than a temporary cabinet position in political career terms.

    • Albert Pena | August 3, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

      She will be there….

  8. The Daily Reflexologist | August 1, 2020 at 6:02 AM | Reply

    She Gets My Vote… Women Are The Future Of Governance in This Country… As They Should Be.

  9. Richard Barber | August 1, 2020 at 7:36 AM | Reply

    I’m just waiting for any of these highly capable women to just take Pence apart in a debate.

    • David Simpson | August 3, 2020 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Yes break out the popcorn and pretzels and watch because it is going to be good and I’d like to see one of them snatch Trump bald headed!!! Hahaha I would pay to see that!!!
      Trump thinks he’s playing on a reality show anyway, this guy is not right upstairs. He is wacko, stay healthy if you can and take care of your family😷😷😷😷😷🇺🇲

    • David Simpson | August 3, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      When governments fear the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.”
      ― Thomas Jefferson

    • David Simpson | August 3, 2020 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @gerald jonhson
      Richard Barber gives castrations for free, you might want to consider that. You clown👉🤡🤡🤡

    • gerald jonhson | August 3, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      @David Simpson good come back shows just how smart u r u and Biden should hang out together

    • Monsieur Owens | August 3, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      You know who’s not waiting on that debate….? Black society.

  10. Kelly Malone | August 1, 2020 at 8:09 AM | Reply

    I like the fact that Demings has a 27 year background in law enforcement, and social work

    • alexmathayes1 | August 3, 2020 at 3:39 AM | Reply

      you like the fact that Demings has a 27 year background in law enforcement yet, the Florida PD has announced their full support for Trump. What a joke. MSNBC and other networks should keep up with these polls and numbers where you show Trump losing, and again the result will be the opposite. BLM terrorizing small businesses, violent riots all caused by BLM and Antifa, Democractic leaders not doing anything to protect their citizens, not doing anything to protect the innocent children that have been killed so far by the hands on BLM and Antifa, mayors joining their support with the rioters, I could go on and on and on…. I’m sure all these will 100% get Biden elected.

    • dadzilla | August 3, 2020 at 10:44 AM | Reply

      @alexmathayes1 I see the Trump “sky is falling”, stoke fear, Boogeyman political ads are having the desired effect. Person Man Woman Camera TV……I get it…..that has to be the secret brain waves signal that Trump sends out to keep his cult followers “Zombified”

    • Brian R. | August 3, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

      The social work background would help broaden the administration’s perceptions of the problems facing most Americans. Her law enforcement background would be useful in driving reforms and reducing the militarization of police departments across the country.

      Around 90% of 911 calls do not require the responder to have a gun.

    • Antionette Wilson | August 3, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      @Brian R. thank you much for saving me the trouble. Im low on patience these days. Much appreciated… stay safe…

    • Brian R. | August 3, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

      @Antionette Wilson – Always glad to contribute.

      Stay clear of those COVIDs out there, and here’s to coming up with a successful vaccine for COVID-45 in November.

  11. Doc Strangelov | August 1, 2020 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Smart, Strong, Authentic, she would make a good choice.

  12. NGA Grl | August 1, 2020 at 1:22 PM | Reply

    He could pick Minnie Mouse as his running mate and I’d vote for Biden.

  13. Ron Winter | August 1, 2020 at 2:24 PM | Reply

    It would be nearly impossible for Biden to choose a VP that would not be qualified and help the blue wave cause. VOTE!!

    • Monsieur Owens | August 3, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      Spoken like a true white supremist….. Democratic republican both or equal arms of white supremacy…. No reparations for foundational black Americans no vote from black society…… Racist white America will have another four years of trump.

  14. Maria Stockton | August 1, 2020 at 3:32 PM | Reply

    I love Val Demings. She is intelligent, capable and no nonsense. Her record speaks for itself.

    • luv24real | August 2, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

      I agree that Val Demings would be Biden’s best pick!

    • Brian R. | August 3, 2020 at 3:15 PM | Reply

      The fact that she has not been involved in the presidential primary is a plus.

      Kamal aHarris could be a good choice, but her sister really botched the Senator’s campaign strategy and did a bad job of debate prep.

      Amy Klobuchar has too much personal baggage and is just too remote a candidate to draw support.

      Ms. Demings would help draw a lot more Florida votes to Biden. Trump and DeSantis have already helped Biden in that state by exponentially driving up the Florida COVID-19 cases and deaths.

  15. Anna johnson | August 1, 2020 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    Val Demings should be Joe Biden’s pick for Vice President. She has law enforcement experience. She’s smart tough and knows what she’s doing. Biden wake up.

  16. Tom Gore | August 1, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    Count me as a Floridian who would love to see Biden/ Demings in the WH. She’s smart, strong and fair, what’s not to like?

  17. Sunne2day | August 1, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Val Demings is a winner. Pick her, Joe. Seriously.

  18. Guitar Ninja91 | August 2, 2020 at 3:38 AM | Reply

    Just because the polls say Trump is losing. Doesn’t mean you can skip out on voting. Vote as if your vote is the deciding factor!

  19. Hey Hey Hey | August 2, 2020 at 7:13 AM | Reply

    Val Demings is my choice. And she would be the smartest choice for Biden.

    • MySecretMessages | August 3, 2020 at 12:47 PM | Reply

      Either her or Rice. I would not lose a second of sleep at night if either of these women should need to assume the presidency at any moment. Side laugh: If Susan Rice is picked, the campaign signs will be fun. Everyone will want to be getting a plate of their “Biden Rice”. Yum!

    • MySecretMessages | August 3, 2020 at 12:51 PM | Reply

      And contrast any of these women with the disaster that was Sarah Palin. OMG. The worst vetting in all of recorded American politics. The whole country was horrified at the thought of her becoming president if McCain could not maintain the position. And looking back, I hate to say this, but I think Palin would actually have made a FAR better president than Trump. She has his stupidity, but she lacks his vindictive and absolute corrupt pathologies.

    • Fuzzybeanerizer | August 3, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      I don’t know everything about every candidate Biden is considering, but I agree. This lady would deflate Trump’s “law & order” crap, presumably help win the important state of Florida, and she just looks the part. She looks like a positive, intelligent and expressive person to me. Those childhood photos are classic Americana, looks like straight out of the 1950’s or earlier! No room for doubts about her being American from the Republicans, or being black from the blacks!

      I’m pretty sure some of the other top contenders are red herrings, just to waste the Trump team’s time on useless opposition research. They can’t be serious.

  20. Terratiger | August 3, 2020 at 12:50 AM | Reply

    Val Demings will be the most serious and best choice for Biden. She has experience. Legislative, judicial, executive.

