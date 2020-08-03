Val Demings has pressed through many obstacles in her career of public service, and with America bitterly divided over social justice issues, Demings has appeared as a prime candidate for Joe Biden’s VP. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Rep. Val Demings in this edition of The Beat’s Backstory Series, which focuses on substantive reporting on the key figures in the campaign. “When home state figures are added to a national ticket, it’s big local news and would certainly give the Biden campaign a new way to mobilize Florida Democrats,” Melber notes. The report provides an objective account of potential pros and cons in Deming’s career as Orlando’s first female Police Chief and her career in Congress. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 7/31/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Trump Could Lose Florida And 2020 Election With This VP Pick, Dems Say | MSNBC
Any of the women mentioned are capable enough, bright enough and dedicated enough to be president. Enough said.
@Br Dr Stop watching Fox and wake up stay focused
Not Susan Rice.
yeah brains in the white house what anice thought and iam amale voter go girls
100% well said
**Susan Rice for VP**
Being honest, Mr. Biden could choose Daffy Duck for his VP and I’d still vote for him.
Bugs Bunny yes, but not Daffy Duck. Sorry, I have to draw the line.
@Ronald Harris Biden’s “second banana” will likely be your next president. So…. yeah, it matters.
@Ronald Harris Trump is going to turn China into a land of “ghost cities.” Biden will sell America to China and then we’ll see what happens. MSM is doing a great job keeping you Americans away from the truth. Wake up, before it’s too late!
What else can we do? It’s a two party system. And there’s the rub
@Albertus Barnes i was wondering when the trolls would show up
I pick Val Demings.
I think what`s on this page votes her in. Hope Biden`s paying attention.
Biden thought Obama was a clean black man ! Can he find a clean enough black female for VP??
I would also happy to see her as our VP. I hope he won’t pick kamela Harris. She is very annoying
Wow , I’m Australian and I know of her , she’d definitely be my choice…
Oh .. ?? Did you know (Australia) my country and India a close .. and USA are part of the 5Eyes ..and Trumps Close now with Modi in INDIA ..and WHo’s an OLD ALLY of INDIA .. RUSSIA .. We all on the same team when it comes to China ..
Thanks for the input. Stay safe and well.
Crypto /Hydra ?
Crypto /Hydra ..oh really , is that why China has imposed tariffs on our products ..stated that racism has increased out of control especially against Chinese students only to have those students absolutely deny it ..those willing to risk the ire of China of course , from the undercover students there to do chinas rough stuff…warned their citizens not to be tourists here …complained bitterly about Australian naval vessels steaming through the south China seas , so claimed as owned by China …China is China , they just want to bully and bruise their way and it’s not a pretty sight …
All of Bidens vp candidates are incredibly talented.
whatsyurprob ? On the right side of history, sheep.
@Bernadette Deady That didn’t answer the question, Snowflake.
WHY ARE YOU A COWARD?
😊
Any of Biden’s VP possibilities would be over 100 times better than the current useless cardboard cutout that holds that position.
They would also be over 1000 times better a choice than the fraudulent squatter occupying the White House.
@Brian R. . . . and your opinion is based on ???
Why do I know you’re a George Sorros SHILL?
. . . or do I just chalk your baseless comment up to the Marxist Education you received?
Please try again. 😊
They all also have anti black racist stances.
I hope Rice is Biden’s pick, though all his picks will be better than Trump. A manager at a Dairy Queen would be better than Trump.
@W V I absolutely agree with you on what you said about Obama but he did more bad than Good..
Thr were 7 Million people on Food stamps under obama..Who now aren’t on Food stamps
Obama cut funding to AIDS Organizations and For Detox Centres for Opiate addiction which Trump secured $6 Billion for the Opiate Epidemic
I’m not the only one who voted for Obama and regrets it..Thousands of Black People regret it..
Obama Pardoned Over 250 people including some Terrorists
Obama gave Iran Tens of millions of dollars on a Crate..For what?
Obama didnt do what he said he was going to do for Minorities..
Obama also added $3.5 Trillion to the National Debt his first two years
2.5 Million more jobs for African Americans
Thrs no denying that..
Also we know this.. Biden isnt Obama
Biden is a Man who Failed twice before running for the Presidentcy
Biden has Plagiarized JFKs and Neil Kinnocks Speech word for word
Obama also added $3.5 Trillion in Debt his first 2 years..Trump also added To the National Debt..Mostly because People lost jobs because of the Virus.No?
Did you know that thrs a Book written about Obama being Possibly the Worst President ever?..I dont think he was to be honest..He did do some Good things..like the ones you listed
I think that would be a horrible pick. Basically an Obama ticket that many people won’t vote for or care to show up to vote for. I’d rather any of the other women compared to her. She’d be my last choice
A manager at a dairy queen would be better than trump OR biden
@Bobby B lay off the drugs crackhead
@Bobby B I stopped reading after your regurgitated “YEAH! YOU WATCH CNN!” nonsense. You might want to take a step back and realize that people are capable of forming their own thoughts without watching CNN, and that people get their information from other sources.
If Demings weren’t Biden’s VP, she absolutely be on his cabinet!!!
Wayfair Cabinet
😘❤
Zorak0515 😂😂
We also need very strong Dem leaders to remain in the House and Senate to strengthen and maintain the majorities we will finally gain there. And they were already duly elected through hard fought election battles in their respective districts. So Biden should not just go and pilfer too many good people from that “easy” pool of resources either. We must be much more strategic than that. Also, a Senate seat can often last much longer than a temporary cabinet position in political career terms.
She will be there….
She Gets My Vote… Women Are The Future Of Governance in This Country… As They Should Be.
I’m just waiting for any of these highly capable women to just take Pence apart in a debate.
Yes break out the popcorn and pretzels and watch because it is going to be good and I’d like to see one of them snatch Trump bald headed!!! Hahaha I would pay to see that!!!
Trump thinks he’s playing on a reality show anyway, this guy is not right upstairs. He is wacko, stay healthy if you can and take care of your family😷😷😷😷😷🇺🇲
When governments fear the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.”
― Thomas Jefferson
@gerald jonhson
Richard Barber gives castrations for free, you might want to consider that. You clown👉🤡🤡🤡
@David Simpson good come back shows just how smart u r u and Biden should hang out together
You know who’s not waiting on that debate….? Black society.
I like the fact that Demings has a 27 year background in law enforcement, and social work
you like the fact that Demings has a 27 year background in law enforcement yet, the Florida PD has announced their full support for Trump. What a joke. MSNBC and other networks should keep up with these polls and numbers where you show Trump losing, and again the result will be the opposite. BLM terrorizing small businesses, violent riots all caused by BLM and Antifa, Democractic leaders not doing anything to protect their citizens, not doing anything to protect the innocent children that have been killed so far by the hands on BLM and Antifa, mayors joining their support with the rioters, I could go on and on and on…. I’m sure all these will 100% get Biden elected.
@alexmathayes1 I see the Trump “sky is falling”, stoke fear, Boogeyman political ads are having the desired effect. Person Man Woman Camera TV……I get it…..that has to be the secret brain waves signal that Trump sends out to keep his cult followers “Zombified”
The social work background would help broaden the administration’s perceptions of the problems facing most Americans. Her law enforcement background would be useful in driving reforms and reducing the militarization of police departments across the country.
Around 90% of 911 calls do not require the responder to have a gun.
@Brian R. thank you much for saving me the trouble. Im low on patience these days. Much appreciated… stay safe…
@Antionette Wilson – Always glad to contribute.
Stay clear of those COVIDs out there, and here’s to coming up with a successful vaccine for COVID-45 in November.
Smart, Strong, Authentic, she would make a good choice.
He could pick Minnie Mouse as his running mate and I’d vote for Biden.
Spoken like a true white supremist who has never been affected by mass incarceration….
@Monsieur Owens What!? That’s a reach.
It would be nearly impossible for Biden to choose a VP that would not be qualified and help the blue wave cause. VOTE!!
Spoken like a true white supremist….. Democratic republican both or equal arms of white supremacy…. No reparations for foundational black Americans no vote from black society…… Racist white America will have another four years of trump.
I love Val Demings. She is intelligent, capable and no nonsense. Her record speaks for itself.
I agree that Val Demings would be Biden’s best pick!
The fact that she has not been involved in the presidential primary is a plus.
Kamal aHarris could be a good choice, but her sister really botched the Senator’s campaign strategy and did a bad job of debate prep.
Amy Klobuchar has too much personal baggage and is just too remote a candidate to draw support.
Ms. Demings would help draw a lot more Florida votes to Biden. Trump and DeSantis have already helped Biden in that state by exponentially driving up the Florida COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Val Demings should be Joe Biden’s pick for Vice President. She has law enforcement experience. She’s smart tough and knows what she’s doing. Biden wake up.
And no significant political ‘bagage’. Good pick.
Count me as a Floridian who would love to see Biden/ Demings in the WH. She’s smart, strong and fair, what’s not to like?
Val Demings is a winner. Pick her, Joe. Seriously.
Just because the polls say Trump is losing. Doesn’t mean you can skip out on voting. Vote as if your vote is the deciding factor!
Naw it’s in the bag and one vote really doesn’t matter.
@Johnny Blaze its not in the bag! Same comment people said in 2016 and we were all in the bag smothered for the past 3 years! Vote, vote, vote!
VOTE BIDEN 2020
Val Demings is my choice. And she would be the smartest choice for Biden.
Either her or Rice. I would not lose a second of sleep at night if either of these women should need to assume the presidency at any moment. Side laugh: If Susan Rice is picked, the campaign signs will be fun. Everyone will want to be getting a plate of their “Biden Rice”. Yum!
And contrast any of these women with the disaster that was Sarah Palin. OMG. The worst vetting in all of recorded American politics. The whole country was horrified at the thought of her becoming president if McCain could not maintain the position. And looking back, I hate to say this, but I think Palin would actually have made a FAR better president than Trump. She has his stupidity, but she lacks his vindictive and absolute corrupt pathologies.
I don’t know everything about every candidate Biden is considering, but I agree. This lady would deflate Trump’s “law & order” crap, presumably help win the important state of Florida, and she just looks the part. She looks like a positive, intelligent and expressive person to me. Those childhood photos are classic Americana, looks like straight out of the 1950’s or earlier! No room for doubts about her being American from the Republicans, or being black from the blacks!
I’m pretty sure some of the other top contenders are red herrings, just to waste the Trump team’s time on useless opposition research. They can’t be serious.
Val Demings will be the most serious and best choice for Biden. She has experience. Legislative, judicial, executive.