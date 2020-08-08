Trump called a surprise “news conference” at his private golf club in Bedminster, NJ this evening. He blamed Democrats for the Coronavirus relief talks collapsing in Congress, while signaling he's ready to move ahead with executive orders. Aired on 8/7/2020

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump Criticizes Media In Front Of His Club's Members | The 11th Hour | MSNBC