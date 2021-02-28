Former President Donald Trump spoke for the first time since leaving the White House at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Trump revived false claims denying the reality of 2020 and said his political journey is "far from over."» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Trump Declares His Political Journey Is ‘Far From Over’ | MSNBC
Keep giving him FREE PUBLICITY and IT Will Never Go Away!
Hmmm no obvious orange tan and extreme sun drenched blondish hair. Yeah not to worry Trump. New York will catch him. They got John Gowdy so they’ll get you! Cannot wait 😂😂
The grift continues.
“you can’t brain wash 72 million people”…. yes you can
77 million people voted for Biden. So outnumbered and outgunned lol
🤣 🤣 🤣 . .. yea if you let MSNBC tell you what to think. 🤣
U don’t have to brain wash a magit thay feed in Trump trash
mslsd sure can look at you failures as human beings LOL
@My Tale 80 million people voted for Biden.
Heart and soul of the devil!
Next stop for trump is prison.
The thing about is the brainwashed don’t know they’ve been brainwashed i feel sorry for them
Hey GOP – tired of winning yet? Lost WH, Senate, House, Georgia. Remember what happened. to Germany when they blindly followed their trump? (I refuse to capitalize his name)
You tires of losing yet?. Troops back in Iraq. Just bombed Syria another war again 🥱 so Obama 08. Giving only 9% of relief bill for the people the rest to other countries an corporations. Gas going right back up. We seen this before. Oh next the house bubble burst. Better invest wisely. You could be rich 😉
How can Ted Cruz be on that list since he was born in Calgary Alberta Canada.
Cruz was not born in United States shocking news!
I wonder how many people will get infected, since none of the people were wearing masks.
Just wait. .
They’re trumpers so it doesn’t really matter!
Before the next election , Trump must surely be convicted and straight to jail where liars like him belong
I am not sure Trump will serve much time for LYING but Tax Fraud, Bank Fraud, Insurance Fraud, Election Law Violations, Conspiracy to commit sedition, and lastly 12 counts Obstruction of Justice in Mueller case.
Very much so, but that’s not going to dent his support from his worshippers.
Never ever going to happen
Subject/verb agreement escapes Trump and his friends. Has he revealed his college & high school transcripts along with his tax filings? Where’s Trump’s birth certificate?
He should be subject to “the Spotswood test.”
i love how he said they are coming in the tens of thousands just check out the news. I mean hasnt he been saying for 4 years that the news is fake?
That’s because the news is fake
I’m so tired of this man. The last few weeks without him have been a relief, why can’t he just be happy on his golf course in Florida?
$1.8 billion reasons, unfortunately.
Please tell us. Why are you so tired of him?does he have that kind of impact on your life?.
Lets see Mango Mussolini get past the many civil and legal litigations he is currently facing and coming his way. Justice matters.
Let’s see him not.
@Davis Miller 💯💯💯 One can only hope! 🤞🤞🤞
Every time history repeats itself the price goes up
He ought to be more focused on the “legal journey” ahead. Especially since lawyers don’t like to lie under oath and lawyers really like being paid for their work. Good luck Donald.
he’s delusional like most narcissists
😂😂😂
USA has always had the strongest military. Why does he act like he’s doing something that’s never been done or said before?
This whole CPAC session sounded more like a Comicon festival.
biden is already bombing other countries only 3 weeks in………….
@Biden CHEATED Do you have brain worms? Get the complete story.
Stanley Hache. You are a CNN/MSNBC kool-aid drinking lemming. You should really start to think for yourself. Blink your eyes twice if you want to leave the leftist cult.
@Darth Ichthys I am able to think for myself and I listen to what comes out of the pieholes of these sniveling idiots.
As far as anything actually representing a “political” journey, he’s also far from beginning.