Former President Donald Trump spoke for the first time since leaving the White House at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Trump revived false claims denying the reality of 2020 and said his political journey is "far from over."» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Trump Declares His Political Journey Is ‘Far From Over’ | MSNBC