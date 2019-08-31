Trump sent a photo of a sensitive site in Iran apparently declassifying it by tweet as officials monitor Hurricane Dorian threatening the Bahamas and Florida's east coast. Peter Baker, Jill Colvin, and Tessa Berenson all join.

Trump Declassifies Iran Pic Via Tweet As Hurricane Dorian Grows Stronger | The 11th Hour | MSNBC