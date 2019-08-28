Trump Defends Russia, Ups His China Trade War… And Tweets About Bed Bugs | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Trump Defends Russia, Ups His China Trade War... And Tweets About Bed Bugs | The 11th Hour | MSNBC 1

August 28, 2019

 

With a trade war with China souring markets and the fallout of his defense of Russia at the G7, Trump spent his day tweeting about all kinds of things including a denial there are bed bugs at his resort near Miami where he just suggested the 2020 G7 should be held.
50 Comments on "Trump Defends Russia, Ups His China Trade War… And Tweets About Bed Bugs | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. sclogse1 | August 28, 2019 at 1:58 AM | Reply

    Pardons. By the time those workers would be in court Don will be out of office. The Bizarro Channel. Paid for by America’s farmers.

  2. sclogse1 | August 28, 2019 at 2:08 AM | Reply

    Bedbugs getting free spray tans. Mike Pence getting a free ball wash. Tee up, America. Swing away.

  3. Suzy Q | August 28, 2019 at 2:23 AM | Reply

    Those subordinates are gonna look great in their “I lied, cheated, and stole for Donald Trump and all I got was a prison sentence!” t-shirts! Trump just loves to get people to break the law for him, and sometimes, with him. What a disgrace.

  4. Emily Sophia | August 28, 2019 at 2:25 AM | Reply

    Trump’s been dangling the PROSPECTS of this great trade deal in front of the markets
    and the voters WITHOUT any substance.
    Is Trump simply trying to do DAMAGE CONTROL by tweeting up the markets?
    How much LONGER are the markets going to buy this?
    For now, they continue to trade on EVERY TWEET
    but at some points they have to REALISE that NO progress is being made.

  5. Emily Sophia | August 28, 2019 at 2:26 AM | Reply

    Are the trade talks already dead? China can fight a 30-year trade war with the US
    but the US like to win wars fast & easy.
    Another trillion added to the deficit with NOTHING to show for it!
    NO infrastructure, NO healthcare, NO middle class tax cut,
    NO new manufacturing jobs and now everything costs MORE!
    WHERE did all that money go?

  6. Emily Sophia | August 28, 2019 at 2:27 AM | Reply

    The US and the media claimed that many countries, specially CHINA, should have taken ADVANTAGE of the US?
    Really? CHEAP PRODUCTS from China made many US companies RICH.
    Unfortunately, they DIDN’T share much with their workers in China.
    Chinese workers get paid less than $2/hr, works 6 days a week,
    hundreds miles away from their families and lived in the dorm with 4-6 others.
    Oh and they only go home once a year while the Americans enjoy the CHEAP GOODS.
    The $450 billion goods from China are actually sold as much as 3-5X the import price.
    Many US companies OUTSOURCE their products to China.
    US companies made a huge profit WITHOUT investing on infrastructure, labor laws, pollution…
    Now, who’s the WINNER and who’s the LOSER here?

  7. Emily Sophia | August 28, 2019 at 2:30 AM | Reply

    China is INNOVATING faster than you imagine.
    China is turning from PRODUCTION into engineering, innovation and technology sectors.
    Many innovative Chinese companies don’t need to look for international markets

    because there is so MUCH ROOM to grow in China.
    China builds and installs more ROBOTS in their factories.
    DEMAND for robots is being driven by the consumer electronics and car manufacturing industries.

    • darillio | August 28, 2019 at 9:20 AM | Reply

      Thats precisely the reason for the hamhanded actions against Huawei a few months ago: they shat bricks because they were afraid Huawei could get a lot of the 5g infrastructure contracts, one of the most lucrative markets worldwide of the next decade.

  8. Make Racists Afraid Again | August 28, 2019 at 3:21 AM | Reply

    Trump remains Putin’s Puppet.

    • Ivan Eberhart | August 28, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

      Donald Trump is Israel’s puppet remember whatever Israel says Donald Trump does look what happened to Golan Heights he took that from Siri and gave it to Israel you tell me who’s working for who

    • ARJUNA BROOKLYN | August 28, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      @Timmy Carl
      No body want a relationship with Communist Russia , that is except for the traitorous deplorables. traitorous

    • Kathleen Dunlap | August 28, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      @Timmy Carl phuck putin amd traitor trump!

  9. Ian McGarrett | August 28, 2019 at 4:23 AM | Reply

    By selecting Doral for the next G7, Trump has merely brought attention to one of his failing properties and highlighted its history of bedbugs. What an effing genius!

    • Cliff Hanley | August 28, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      @Tiffany Bonilla  Thanks. But there’s nothing about there being bedbugs there now, which is the current story.

    • Tiffany Bonilla | August 28, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      Well rule of thumb. If it had bed bugs chances are they are still lingering. I like how Trump is denying any of it at all.. it’s public record.. it did indeed happen!!!! #liarliarpantsonfire

    • Kathleen Dunlap | August 28, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      @Cliff Hanley NO CONTENT BOT BOT BOT BOT BOT

    • Kathleen Dunlap | August 28, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      @Cliff Hanley bullspit no content bot you lie lie lie.

    • Cliff Hanley | August 28, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @Tiffany Bonilla  If Trump is denying the incident from 2017 then it’s yet another lie from him. But it doesn’t follow from a hotel having bedbugs in 2017 that ‘chances are they are still lingering’. Quite the opposite; having to pay a settlement more likely led to getting rid of the bugs.

  10. Jeremy Backup | August 28, 2019 at 5:25 AM | Reply

    It’s sad that we have to fact check and debunk every single thing our POTUS says. I can’t wait until we have a President that isn’t a compulsive liar.

  11. Sumumma Bish | August 28, 2019 at 6:45 AM | Reply

    The next 8 years…
    Republicans are going to complain the Democrats
    Ruined the economy… WATCH!

  12. Dizzy Spinner | August 28, 2019 at 6:50 AM | Reply

    Doral has a history of bedbugs and cockroaches. Good to hear they’ve got it under control. Check the Health Code violations. The rumours can be confirmed.

  13. B spearbach | August 28, 2019 at 7:15 AM | Reply

    Impeach creepy racist guy. Vote gop out. Feel better the next day. Lol

  14. T Slap | August 28, 2019 at 7:22 AM | Reply

    The biggest joke in history is the mope in the red tie. The red tie that’s made in china.

  15. biscuitninja | August 28, 2019 at 7:37 AM | Reply

    The White House has NO strategy and zero direction.

  16. Morgan J.S. | August 28, 2019 at 7:41 AM | Reply

    Trump: It should be the G8, you guys!
    Everyone else: Show of hands for a G6?

    • Maaike R | August 28, 2019 at 10:22 AM | Reply

      Trumps not in the tent anyways. And when he still is he either doesn’t understand what the grown ups are talking about. Or he is throwing a hissy fit cause its not in line with the wishes of his handlers. He is trying to undermine international relationships and international interactions. Untill the USA sends someone sane they better not be there at all.

  17. Onair Carna | August 28, 2019 at 8:03 AM | Reply

    Did I interpret that correctly – President of the USA has directed people to break the law and has offered them pardons? Outrageous.

  18. Kitten Diotima | August 28, 2019 at 9:02 AM | Reply

    No, he never makes decisons for political reasons, just greedy, self-centered, economic reasons

  19. James Neuzil | August 28, 2019 at 9:48 AM | Reply

    What a corrupt conman, you can’t believe anything he says..

  20. David Dorsey | August 28, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

    Surprised the President did not advise Brazil that the fires were caused by not raking up the underbrush.

