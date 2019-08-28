With a trade war with China souring markets and the fallout of his defense of Russia at the G7, Trump spent his day tweeting about all kinds of things including a denial there are bed bugs at his resort near Miami where he just suggested the 2020 G7 should be held.

Trump Defends Russia, Ups His China Trade War… And Tweets About Bed Bugs | The 11th Hour | MSNBC