Trump doesn’t refute false Kamala Harris birther theory

At a press briefing, Donald Trump did not refute a false birther theory about Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), telling the reporter who asked about it that he "will take a look." CNN's Jim Acosta called it "a new low" for the president.
#Trump #Election2020 #CNN #News
This is crazy. Trump really want to go through this birther issue again. With another black American. This guy has no morals what so ever. Smh.
@eli levyTrump is hated because he’s a racist or did you forget he tweeted the white power video?
@just so ya know All good Americans are dying of remorse & regret! You know that, everyone knows it, let alone the world does!
Say, non-white! Is that clear? In fact, there’s something else more important rather than a question of tone of skin, folks!
@Hiroki Mori it’s not that people care about her skin colour but it’s rather she’s clearly being used for it… You don’t speak out against someone for sex crimes to only go yep this is okay the next day.
https://youtu.be/8f-_Ewry3CA
The only thing we need to check is trump’s tax returns.
Heidi Giles obama knew nobody growing up though here.
I wanna see his high school report card, to see if he was smarter than a 5th grader.
Who cares about that. STUPID
Why? What’s that going to do for you?
The only time Trump didn’t lie is when he said he’s going to lose because no one likes him.
ACK22BAD222 I guess I’m in no mans land Colorado Springs. You just be in boulder or some hipster clown hole. Lot of Trump flags around here 🍻
@Andrew Huff I’ve always resided in the metro area my whole life and yeah, you’re outta bounds to represent the true demographic of this state. Please be quiet!
Colorado springs is cool but 10 years behind Denver! I’m a native! Where are you from! Check!! I know every corner! You just named some areas that are barley on the map, after the mile high city!! Stop playin! You can find me on the Eastside! 32nd and Downing st.! They call me O.G. Action! Come see about it! My little homies will handle you!! Stop your off brand sh*t! You don’t represent Colorado! Be quiet!
Also: I’m happy to give you my number and we can meet to discuss this face to face! Troll all you want but I’m calling you out!!
@Andrew Huff seven 2 zero 5 three8 oh 3 1two! I’m not hard to find! Let’s meet at the mart on 34th and York! Let’s talk about it!! You’re such a representative, well then come and represent!!
ACK22BAD222 What’s the true demographic of this state? Wanna be little gangster minority kids that try to pick fights on YouTube? 😂 Get a job you worthless little peasant
The lawyer that wrote that article is a complete fraud and should be locked up
Definitely not locked up, he should simply be ignored by everyone.
That lawyer’s probably a RACIST. More birther crap that donnie LOVES cuz he LOVES to CHEAT to win.
@Oooh so only they wear no mask yeah I’m going to say no and also please learn to spell Google correctly, cause if someone was to sue Bill Gates and such they would be hard-pressed to sue Microsoft which holds a Government Contract with America and such. Also LAME court case
He’s such a liar. Always knowing smartest and the best people. These people are in his head and we all know that his head is empty. Vote the creep out on November 3 and make the world sane again.
@Veronica Davis true though Trump did try and get the Australian PM to muddy the Mueller report too, which is a crime to ask for outside interference on something that has been already done
How come there’s hardly any news coverage of Cannon Hinnant like there was on George Floyd?? 🤔
@Bully Don they’re both emotive events. One happened in full view of hundreds of people, and cameras, and can’t be justified whatever physical or mental state, or quantity of narcotics in his system – and surely that information shouldn’t be released before trial? The other involved a child. Completely different situations, but equally powerful.
Me? I’m fortunate that I was born and brought up in a country wherr the police aren’t routinely armed, and citizens don’t assume that carrying a gun is a right. The original amendment was written at a time where people were frequently alone in very alien territory, trying to create something that hadn’t been before. Isn’t it time to take another look at at your Constitution, and revise outdated amendments, rather than using it as justification for entitled behaviour? Just a thought, don’t all shout at once.
@TRUMP FAILED that’s your problem.
@TRUMP FAILED I always write in paragraphs; if they’ve been squashed in transit, not my problem.
Five thousand words? Blimey! I get carried away. It’s not always easy to make clear something that I feel deeply.
Pelosi asked China to release the virus.
@Love Matters Can’t remember what I said, but it’s true. 100 replies.
She is going to have the exquisite pleasure of moving him to Rikers.
Frits Bos Do you know that on her mother’s side- she is a Brahmin – a group of self proclaimed Aryans who have systematically oppressed and shunned “untouchables” and lower caste Hindus over centuries. The lower caste “Shudras” were required to hang a broom from their body because they were considered unclean. It was Indian equivalent of apartheid. They could not study, work or live in houses next to the upper caste Brahmins. (Some colonies still exist who practice this). They would not be allowed inside temples or schools- basically the slave owners of India.
On her father’s family, they were Jamaican slave owners. So yes, what a befitting ruler for the Democratic party!
@aonewomancrowd This is at least mostly true if not all.
@Frits Bos oh for gods sake, grow up.
Tania Elliott he will be conveniently out of the country. We will see. Our first president in exile.
@aonewomancrowd idiocy trumpsucker at its fullest.
Ask him about his wifes birtherism and his taxes. And when a white man is scared or better yet, a child he will kick and scream and bully his way like he always does. Try a new tactic Donnie.
TerryLicia come up from your twitter hole every once in a while the Democrats have become the most hated party in American history.
@MR they are hated and for so many reasons.
Terri Wika would love to hear the walk away campaigns numbers it’s got to be in the 10’s of thousands. I live in the deepest of blue states I know a total of zero democrats.
@MR lololol no thanks. Rather be with the winners!
TerryLicia now who’s the one that can’t count?? You win elections by gaining support not losing it. Unless you’re ok with cheating then theoretically you could win but I’m sure you wouldn’t support that. Twitter isn’t reality the sooner you realize that the better.
I heard a rumor today that you lost your mind mr. President.
I don’t think it was a rumor at all…….😩!
@mizzpoetrics Its not a rumor , she tells me every thing ; )
Lost it?!
He threw it away.
mizzpoetrics still laughing…thanks
You can’t loose what you never had.
Elect a clown,expect a circus…
Terri Wika oh and if that clown made it to the world stage……
Terri Wika ignorance??? That’s comical coming from someone who supports TRUMP,cannot argue with a zombie,if trump woke up tomorrow and said blue is black you would definitely agree..sad,God help the United States of America smh
Terri Wika Obama Obama Obama… the jealousy is real,Obama will continue to be Great and trump will always be trump
Terri Wika the whole world is laughing,even the stable genius got that right..
Terri Wika a president who insults America’s DEAD war heroes,that’s making America great???smh
Has he told her to go
Back to where she came from yet
Harris is an Anti-Catholic bigot! I’m a devout Catholic and I’m offended by her hateful words against Catholics!
Yes.
And that would be?
@Rose Lilly I am a Catholic and I’m sick of Trumps lies, his excesses in spending and adultery. Do you know Jesus rode a donkey and not an elephant?
Yes! When he questioned her birtherism
He should show his taxes, if he wants her citizenship seen.😷
@Buddy Martin Good of you to say. I’m not your enemy, your not mine. I just don’t like this image of people I share views with as unmanly, whiny, etc., etc.. Putting people in boxes only alienates us all from each other.
Hey trump could care less.
He doesn’t have anything to show you.
@common logic Kamala Harris’s birth certificate is an afterthought, what people really need to be looking at is her record as DA in California.Whether she’s a citizen or not she’s not qualified to be anywhere near the title of POTUS.
@LORD EXPLOSION MURDER!! DAMMIT! – That’s a pretty open-ended statement… I guess I’ll need to take your word for it. 😉
Why would people listen to a reality show host’s opinions on matters of law or science?
@Paul Lee President Trump has over 319 impressive accomplishments since his short time in Office. Biden is a down right disaster as he is a train wreck who will not beat President Trump. Doctors have already said that Grandpa Biden has symptoms of dementia. The debates will show that Grandpa Joe is no leader but should retire to the old folks home. Harris can’t wait as she is drooling to be President which will never happen.
@Paul Lee Are you talking about Grandpa Biden barely speaking at a 3rd grade level as that is true? Grandpa Joe says he is running for Senate. Good luck with him.
Trump is a dude who can’t even match numbers on tax returns for his foreign golf courses….but i am sure that’s the accountants fault…not his….bahahahahahahahHa….trump for jail in 2021
@Bill Roberts Keep making fun of our great President as you won’t be laughing when he WINS BIG AGAIN! Where I live there are TRUMP SIGNS EVERYWHERE!
Rose i take it, that since there are trump signs everywhere, you either live in a trailer park or a country bumpkin area? Educate yourself and looks past party lines…step back and look at the illegal stuff being done daily by this dude! If he was a Democrat you’d be screaming lock him up!
If Kamala were not born in the United States, why would that not have been mentioned when she was running for president?
*crickets*
@Mino Guirguis As I have said elsewhere there is enough for a challenge there should someone want to after the election but I’m sure noone will bother as Biden/Harris are going to lose big time and then who will care?
And even if she hadn’t been born here. If she was an immigrant and American citizen for 14 years lived here she still could run.
@Marlowe Dugger Err no. To run for president one of the requirements is that your a natural born citizen not a naturalised one.
https://www.loc.gov/classroom-materials/elections/presidential-election-process/requirements-for-the-president-of-the-united-states/
@Ian T you need to research more. Just Google it. Simple. Oh! I see. Natural born and lived in USA for 14 years and 35. My bad I misread. My apologies. Well! TRump still f* cked up. Kamala meets all of the requirements.
@Ian T Ah, yes. Naturally any source that doesn’t support one’s argument _must_ be biased.
When you think He can’t go lower. (Pikachu face) 🙆
Where ever Trump is, he can always find a basement.
What’s low about saying “I don’t know, i’ll look into it”?
@Gindisi This is typical of CNN falsifying facts and morphing it into their hate-Trump narrative!
In this Presser Trump also revealed FBI lawyer Clinesmith plead guilty to fraud in FISA case but CNN has not even reported on this, choosing instead to smear Trump with a false “birther” accusation! America is fcked!
She’s as “American” as he is. It didn’t work out for him well the last time he used this tactic, and it won’t this time either.
@Rob K lol love it a troll calling a troll. Clearly you are triggered. 😜👍
@Wyoming Vet BIDEN HARRIS 2020❤️✊🏾✊🏿✊🏽🇺🇲❤️❤️❤️🇺🇲🇺🇲✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏽✊🏽
@Rob K I agree
Mr. Trump openly admitted and revealed that he had neither heard nor read 14th Amendament to realize that Ms. Harris is undoubtedly an US citizen. Academics and educated people have long been aware of the illiteracy and ignorance of Donald.
@Rob K amen
What people? The people in his head. He never says who these people are.
patty the non existence people in Trump world…..where Fox News is honest….where screwing hookers is acceptable….where Mexico paid for a non existent wall…and trump has presented and signed a new replacement for OBAMA CARE…..DO WE NEED TO GO ON ABOUT RACIST AND WHITE SUPREMACY?
patty laderer their the aliens from mars that landed and are now QAnon.
Besides his invisible and imaginative “friends” perhaps he referred to dumbasses like Hannity and Carlson on Fox. Clown appeals to clowns.
He complains about reporter’s “un-named” sources yet provides “un-named” sources as his defense.
Putin
How did he sneak the mother-in-law and father-in-,law in the U S 🤨
Trump’s first father in law Ivana’s father a CZECH USSR KGB AFFILIATE was his original coach then trump began MONEY LAUNDERING, TAX EVASION FRAUD & RACKETEERING in the Florida mansions markets as USSR failed the OLIGARCHS needed to hide the stolen money modest pensions for the working class leaving them with a $156 a month to survive the winters……
When trump built Trump Tower Manhattan KGB arranged for Polish workers…as building finished trump & Ivana lived in top 2 floors &
KGB/MOB ran GAMBLING op for high spenders & the dozen KGB/MOB lived other floors. Follow
FELIX SATER……..
@Carlos Medeiros update your greencard essa
@Dorrene M correct. And that was why Steel was investigating tRump. When he found out that tRump was running as a candidate for president he reported his findings to DNC and FBI. had arrested several Russian gambling rings at tRump Tower. Thus the Steel Dossier came to life. He continued to research tRump and was hired by DNC to get the facts. TRumps associations with Russians.
@Marlowe Dugger The man in the Whitehouse has been assessed as “CRIMINALLY INSANE” and DANGEROUS/VIOLENT BY OVER 1000 Forensic Psychiatrists. He should be removed from his ACTIVITIES as he is IMMEDIATELY DANGEROUS TO LIFE & HEALTH. This NIGHTMARE can be STOPPED.
@Dorrene M Amen. All we can do is hope and pray the electoral college is not as f* cking stupid after seeing his destruction for over 3 1/2 years and hope the popular vote is sky rocketed
There he goes again: lie lie his pant’s supposed be on fire already🤪
On fire?!
His pants should be just ash right now.
He wears asbestos boxers!
this is a man who would hold up an infant to shield himself from a shooter (The Dead Zone)
@RedoranGuard’s-SkyrimBattles 2.0 control/f5….sycophant
@wolf spirit possibly because I use this page to watch YouTube videos? Seriously, dumbest comment ever.
Terri Wika the good news is that there is a majority for President Trump. It’s easy to believe there aren’t, but that’s because they’re silent. They don’t advertise their support for him due to potential violence from the radical ever violent Left.
DANIEL CRUZ so damn true.
@Michael williamson ..yep..soon as 2nd term locked..its beat down time.
Its coming
Here’s how the Democrats can get me to risk my life and vote in-person: Medicare for All. Period.
K