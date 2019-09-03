The president on Sunday tweeted out wrong information about Hurricane Dorian, saying the storm could hit Alabama. The tweet was then refuted by the National Weather Service, and then Trump again took to Twitter to comment.
Trump Doubles Down On Wrong Dorian Information | Morning Joe | MSNBC
He can’t stand being shown being wrong. Even if he is. 🤦🏻♀️
That is how spoiled and narcissistic children operate
Amber Ambwee
The trait of the weak and the mean.
He cheats in golf even he gets caught doing it
curtis heard I believe it.
curtis heard In my head, I picture this
Trump: “look over there!” *points in opposite direction*
Everyone else: *turns to look*
Trump: yelling “WACK!” *throws ball*
Everyone else: *sarcastic claps*
Well he’s the chosen one. Trump can control the hurricane path
he can control the hurricane path ? he is the chosen one he says so??
Well the storm did pull right up to Mar-a-Lago and stopped dead in it’s track for 2 days and turned away. He sounds like the chosen one to me. Can you stop a hurricane? You can’t even move out of your mom’s basement. Trump 2020 is the best thing for America and I’m a liberal.
@Hector Galan Do you believe that or are you just repeating it?
How DARE you question the “CHOSEN ONE”!!!!
i’m just kidding??
He’s definitely not good on his own family history and where his dad was born.
Putin should be embarrassed by his boy in the White House.
Oh no he is thrilled. He loves when americans shoot each other, he loves the chaos he’s created.
Putin exposed Muricans stupidity once and for all.
Actually he’s proud of Trump and his turds. He can now strut around to mock the stupidity and circus within the bureaucracy now.
This is all on Purpose. Donald trump is Putin’s Clap Back at America
Trump will NEVER admit that he’s wrong. Since when did he become a meteorologist? He literally took monitoring the situation to a whole new level. Now he’s tweeting about the Mueller investigation AGAIN and threaten China to make a deal before the 2020 election. He’s getting paranoid and desperate about these tariffs and trade wars and has no way out like a rat backed into a corner.
@SceneMissingFilms You butthurt crybabies make America great again. Keep America great 👍🇺🇸
@Brad DibbleAre the democrats off vacation already? Good luck taking guns, and searching for RUSSIANS, RACISM and RECESSION!!🤣
@SceneMissingFilms … made in china …
@Jax James 🤔🤪🤯🤔🤔🤔🤔🤪🤪🤪🤔🤔🤔😴😴😴🤔🤔🤪🤔🤔🤔🤪🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤪🤪😴😴😴😴😴😴😴🤔🤪🤪🤔🤔🤔🤪🤪🤪🤪😴😴😴😴😂🤣🤣🤣🤯🔫TRUMP 2020👍🇺🇸
WARNING: Alabama could get strong enough winds to blow your toupee off!
😂😂😂😂😂
😂😂😂😂😂
It’s an absurd come-over.
Trump: ” I had never heard of a category 5 hurricane until Dorian.”
Me: ” I had never heard of a category 5 MorOn until Trump.”
Nice one.
Lol.
you should put that on a t shirt LOL
There had been, what, four of them since his admin started. Thank God, we can be pretty sure that you haven’t failed to notice four class 5 morons. Wait … Donnie, Ivanka, Don Jr, and …. uh, oh……
P.R. was a 5
When someone asks, who’s the president, just say we don’t have one!
Unless they’re Aliens, and they ask to be taken to our “leader”. LOL.
RM 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
The hurricane sidestepped Puerto Rico and headed towards the mainland primarily to pay its homage and obeisance to the self styled “chosen one”.
honestly you should just shut down WH until the election, less destruction from Trump.
RM 👏👍
Trump isn’t qualified to be president of the USA.
he is a terrible human
@Lex K Trump likes to screw people over, I am pretty sure the Russians aren’t very happy with Trump’s performance. Many of the investors who gave money to Trump got ripped of. The contractors Trump used weren’t paid, or paid less than what they billed for.
Trump screwed all the poor people in the Rust Belt states that voted for him. Manufacturing is actually declining as a result of Trump’s tariffs, and this will affect Trump’s base. That trade war that he started with China is affecting farmers in a negative way. 2020 will be the year Trump loses, he screwed enough people, and people are going to realize that they had been conned by the Don.
i knew that already in 2015, why did the US not know, feel, expected etc this
He’s not qualified to be a crossing-guard.
@Rick Vermeulen Because people were angry. When people vote based on anger and hate, things end up much worse for them in the end.
Everything is changing so quickly with all this technology. All these changes aren’t always positive. People do get displaced, people do lose their jobs, people are forced to learn new skills, and a lot of people who can’t adjust simply get left behind. Those people who get left behind get alienated, they get angry, they blame other people for the situation that they are in, and it brings out the worst of people.
These people who didn’t really have a future voted for Trump, and they are realizing they are two paychecks away from getting thrown out of their homes or apartments. The economy has not improved. Most of these people who voted for Trump didn’t vote for Trump, because the stock market indexes were good. They voted for him, because they were really in distress.
That varney guy must be bought off. There is spin and then there is the facts, not only did tRump lied about China phone calls that His people said didn’t happen, the CHINESE said didn’t happen. If Obama had tried any of what trump does in one hour Obama would not have lasted half a day.
It’s so easy to say “I’m sorry Alabama, when I included you in states that would be hit by the upcoming hurricane. One of the last reports I had seen had included you, I apologize for any fear I may have caused.” See how easy that was? But no he’s gotta double down AND play victim.
They call it a “spin on words”.. a lie is a lie!
What do you expect from the administration that admitted they use alternative facts
unwillingness to admit mistakes is a symptom of deep personal insecurity which is a fatal flaw in any executive.
Donald has never said A lie… not one but 12000 plus now!!!
Actually, Leeanne, technically Trump doesn’t lie. He truly believes that, if he said it, it is or will become true. Thus the term “alternative facts” from Kellyanne.
Did anyone laugh when Trump claimed that if Putin had annexed Crimea if he had been President (instead of Obama) he would have apologized and acknowledged he’d made a mistake for allowing Putin to take Crimea. Not exactly sure which is the bigger laugh; that Trump thinks Crimea belonged to the United States OR that Trump would own up to a mistake and apologize.
True! He will not apologize for anything! Obama was criticized for apologizing too much, and he was and still is being blamed for everything!
Infantile behaviour of djt continues. No surprise.
By now it has obviously shown how trump stupidity has had no bound !!! He is the most ” ignoramus ” president in the history of United States of America !!!!!!
Ignoramus means someone who hasn’t learned. Aplogies to all ignorami (sp)? who can learn. tRump is way too stupid and stubbornly to learn. I am surprised he almost learned golf.
@daveapplemotors All he knows is to put the ball in a hole and he STILL cheat at that bc he really doesn’t know HOW to play the game and keep score
Trump sycophants like Varney, Kilmeade, Pierro, Ingragham, Hannity, etc. are equally as dangerous to this country as Trump and Moscow Mitch are.
The UK doesn’t want Varney. The US can keep him.
can we lock those sicko’s up under the patriot act or charge them all as inciting terrorist acts on America via the media as propaganda tool’s
Stewart Varney must be worried about deportation if he doesn’t show enough fealty.
Thank you. I was really really bewildered.
As of August 11 The Washington Post Fact Checker has cataloged 12,019 times Trumpo The Aryan Clown has lied to the American people since taking office.