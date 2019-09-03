Trump Doubles Down On Wrong Dorian Information | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 3, 2019

 

The president on Sunday tweeted out wrong information about Hurricane Dorian, saying the storm could hit Alabama. The tweet was then refuted by the National Weather Service, and then Trump again took to Twitter to comment.
64 Comments on "Trump Doubles Down On Wrong Dorian Information | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Amber Ambwee | September 3, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    He can’t stand being shown being wrong. Even if he is. 🤦🏻‍♀️

  2. Michael Miller | September 3, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    Well he’s the chosen one. Trump can control the hurricane path

  3. MrLTD1100 Steve | September 3, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    He’s definitely not good on his own family history and where his dad was born.

  4. lbialk | September 3, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    Putin should be embarrassed by his boy in the White House.

  5. Annie | September 3, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    Trump will NEVER admit that he’s wrong. Since when did he become a meteorologist? He literally took monitoring the situation to a whole new level. Now he’s tweeting about the Mueller investigation AGAIN and threaten China to make a deal before the 2020 election. He’s getting paranoid and desperate about these tariffs and trade wars and has no way out like a rat backed into a corner.

    • David M | September 3, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      @SceneMissingFilms You butthurt crybabies make America great again. Keep America great 👍🇺🇸

    • David M | September 3, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      @Brad DibbleAre the democrats off vacation already? Good luck taking guns, and searching for RUSSIANS, RACISM and RECESSION!!🤣

    • jamc666 | September 3, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      @SceneMissingFilms … made in china …

    • David M | September 3, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      @Jax James 🤔🤪🤯🤔🤔🤔🤔🤪🤪🤪🤔🤔🤔😴😴😴🤔🤔🤪🤔🤔🤔🤪🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤪🤪😴😴😴😴😴😴😴🤔🤪🤪🤔🤔🤔🤪🤪🤪🤪😴😴😴😴😂🤣🤣🤣🤯🔫TRUMP 2020👍🇺🇸

  6. I'MPEACH | September 3, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    WARNING: Alabama could get strong enough winds to blow your toupee off!

  7. David J | September 3, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    Trump: ” I had never heard of a category 5 hurricane until Dorian.”
    Me: ” I had never heard of a category 5 MorOn until Trump.”

  8. RM | September 3, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    When someone asks, who’s the president, just say we don’t have one!

  9. Ace1000ks1975 | September 3, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    Trump isn’t qualified to be president of the USA.

    • Trees Pottingchic | September 3, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      he is a terrible human

    • Ace1000ks1975 | September 3, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @Lex K Trump likes to screw people over, I am pretty sure the Russians aren’t very happy with Trump’s performance. Many of the investors who gave money to Trump got ripped of. The contractors Trump used weren’t paid, or paid less than what they billed for.

      Trump screwed all the poor people in the Rust Belt states that voted for him. Manufacturing is actually declining as a result of Trump’s tariffs, and this will affect Trump’s base. That trade war that he started with China is affecting farmers in a negative way. 2020 will be the year Trump loses, he screwed enough people, and people are going to realize that they had been conned by the Don.

    • Rick Vermeulen | September 3, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      i knew that already in 2015, why did the US not know, feel, expected etc this

    • Drew Lovelyhell | September 3, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      He’s not qualified to be a crossing-guard.

    • Ace1000ks1975 | September 3, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Rick Vermeulen Because people were angry. When people vote based on anger and hate, things end up much worse for them in the end.

      Everything is changing so quickly with all this technology. All these changes aren’t always positive. People do get displaced, people do lose their jobs, people are forced to learn new skills, and a lot of people who can’t adjust simply get left behind. Those people who get left behind get alienated, they get angry, they blame other people for the situation that they are in, and it brings out the worst of people.

      These people who didn’t really have a future voted for Trump, and they are realizing they are two paychecks away from getting thrown out of their homes or apartments. The economy has not improved. Most of these people who voted for Trump didn’t vote for Trump, because the stock market indexes were good. They voted for him, because they were really in distress.

  10. DAYBROK3 | September 3, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    That varney guy must be bought off. There is spin and then there is the facts, not only did tRump lied about China phone calls that His people said didn’t happen, the CHINESE said didn’t happen. If Obama had tried any of what trump does in one hour Obama would not have lasted half a day.

  11. KCs Funhouse | September 3, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    It’s so easy to say “I’m sorry Alabama, when I included you in states that would be hit by the upcoming hurricane. One of the last reports I had seen had included you, I apologize for any fear I may have caused.” See how easy that was? But no he’s gotta double down AND play victim.

  12. Darla Long | September 3, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    They call it a “spin on words”.. a lie is a lie!

  13. Lawrence Sullivan | September 3, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    unwillingness to admit mistakes is a symptom of deep personal insecurity which is a fatal flaw in any executive.

  14. leeanne | September 3, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    Donald has never said A lie… not one but 12000 plus now!!!

    • Jim Keogh | September 3, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      Actually, Leeanne, technically Trump doesn’t lie. He truly believes that, if he said it, it is or will become true. Thus the term “alternative facts” from Kellyanne.

  15. Marti Waterman | September 3, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Did anyone laugh when Trump claimed that if Putin had annexed Crimea if he had been President (instead of Obama) he would have apologized and acknowledged he’d made a mistake for allowing Putin to take Crimea. Not exactly sure which is the bigger laugh; that Trump thinks Crimea belonged to the United States OR that Trump would own up to a mistake and apologize.

    • MissaRosa | September 3, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      True! He will not apologize for anything! Obama was criticized for apologizing too much, and he was and still is being blamed for everything!

  16. francisco varela | September 3, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Infantile behaviour of djt continues. No surprise.

  17. Siew Ronnie | September 3, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    By now it has obviously shown how trump stupidity has had no bound !!! He is the most ” ignoramus ” president in the history of United States of America !!!!!!

    • daveapplemotors | September 3, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

      Ignoramus means someone who hasn’t learned. Aplogies to all ignorami (sp)? who can learn. tRump is way too stupid and stubbornly to learn. I am surprised he almost learned golf.

    • Me Us | September 3, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @daveapplemotors All he knows is to put the ball in a hole and he STILL cheat at that bc he really doesn’t know HOW to play the game and keep score

  18. Shane Frasier | September 3, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    Trump sycophants like Varney, Kilmeade, Pierro, Ingragham, Hannity, etc. are equally as dangerous to this country as Trump and Moscow Mitch are.

  19. snowbaordguru | September 3, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    Stewart Varney must be worried about deportation if he doesn’t show enough fealty.

  20. sam Iaint | September 3, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    As of August 11 The Washington Post Fact Checker has cataloged 12,019 times Trumpo The Aryan Clown has lied to the American people since taking office.

