The president on Sunday tweeted out wrong information about Hurricane Dorian, saying the storm could hit Alabama. The tweet was then refuted by the National Weather Service, and then Trump again took to Twitter to comment.

Trump Doubles Down On Wrong Dorian Information | Morning Joe | MSNBC