We discuss differences and similarities between the whistleblower allegations against Trump when compared to past presidential whistleblowers with Jon Meacham and Michael Beschloss. Aired on 09/20/19.
Trump Ends Chaotic Week Blasting Anonymous Whistleblower As Partisan | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Make the fake President a real prisoner! Honestly, it’s time to stop this stupid experiment, bring Trump to justice, and go back to normal again. Just remember that day when Obama forgot to salute to a soldier whilst exiting air force one. He stopped and went back to talk to the guy. Just a decent human being. Bring back decency!!
What scares me the most, if we all manage to get through this, is – a total and utter imbecile has managed to do this much damage and get away with it for so long… imagine an intelligent person with Trump’s lack of scruples, and how much damage *they* could do?
There’s no new news that’s gonna take Washington by storm. That already happened in 2016. And nothing can top it. Nothing will be more surprising than trump in the White House.
This president is taking steps to become a dictator
Has been for a while!
tRUmp will crash very hard.
My question is if the president does not know who this whistleblower is knows nothing about them how does he know that they are partisan individual
I can hear Stephen Colbert already: Trump “dot dot dot,, dot dot … ahh don’t even know who the whistleblower is, but he’s a Democrat and very partisan. In fact he’s the most Democratic and partisan person in history, but I don’t know who he (or she) is.”
Virgil Moody Exactly.
Or lying?
Because his lips are moving, which means Trump is lying.
It’s so awful they throw up a couple of pundits to fill time.
@KB Peters You need a better command of the language, Peter!
@Reverend Al
Sweetie, there is absolutely nothing wrong with my syntax or my informal writing style.
I am stilling waiting on your analysis of the subject at hand.
@KB Peters You’re waiting on something you simply cannot afford.
@Reverend Al
Does this mean you have nothing to say?
How easy it must have been for you to slag off the panel. Yet you found it extremely difficult to provide one sightful argument.
LOL
Seems to me you are nothing but a wet paper tiger.
Individual one is a TRAITOR!!
This is my mexican family at the border!!
After today he really needs to resign.
But he won’t. He doesn’t need to when he has the backing and protection of William Barr and senators like L Graham.
Get rid of him before its too late! Enough is enough..
Just over 15 months left of this dumpster fire 🔥 presidency guys it’ll be okay #votedemocrat
Dumpster fires don’t usually lock up kids in cages.
No. Act now. Trump’s stolen one election with foreign help. He’s trying to steal another. And he may succeed again.
What makes you think he’ll leave? What makes you think the election won’t be heavily rigged? What makes you think there will even BE an election?!
Progressive Humanist lmaoooo you sound stupid
I bet he throws Rudy under the bus for this by Monday.
He was the point man on this multifelony fiasco. Let’s see if he’s going to be a good soldier and fall on his sword for Trump.
Battle cry of republicans: “I was just following orders!” Yeah, NO.
Rudy knows were the real skeletons are buried. He is the only one that is safe.
@googlesucks you I doubt it. Someone has to take the fall and Rudy is prime.
Rudy is already taking the fall for yelling on CNN about asking Ukraine to investigate Biden. When they get caught in their criminal behavior Rudy always goes on TV and leaks it out and the rest of the lackeys make it seem ok until it’s confirmed. So by that point it’s normalized again and Trump blunders his way to his next criminal act
He knows who the whistleblower is. There is no way, if the DNI is withholding the message, that he didn’t tell Cult45. Also, the whistleblower is absolutely in danger. Never forget Jamal Kashoggi!!
The acting DNI isn’t so bad. His mistake was getting advice from William Barr’s Department of Obstruction Of Justice. I expect Barr will have passed the name of the whistle blower along to Donnie.
There’s a Wiseguy in the White House and I don’t mean as in intelligent.
He’s lying because his mouth was moving and when it’s moving he’s lying. He probably dreams lies.
And PEAS lies.
It will be hilarious to watch all the rats leaving this sinking ship of a presidency soon.
That would require integrity. The GOP has none.
There is no deep state but there is deep corruption in the Trump administration.
There is no Deep State. There is a Dumb State and it is comprised of people who manufacture a conspiracy to support stupid, illegal, and corrupt actions they take to promote their agenda. They are the Dumb State. People who buy into these conspiracies are the dumbest part of the Dumb State. The people at the top of the Dump State believe people are dumb enough to accept their stupid arguments about the Deep State.
@Matthew Gaines there actually is a sort of deep state. elected officials come and go but career bureaucrats are there for the long haul. are those bureaucrats under some malevolent mastermind(s)? I highly doubt it.
just when you thought Trump couldn’t do anything more than he has it get worse…..what can you say
You he always trumps himself.
Trump is emboldened to act like a dictator when he has the backing and protection of William Barr and senators like L Graham. Trump will never answer for his crimes when he has such strong support in the Congress and DOJ.
he’s a danger to our country..
I don’t know who it is, but its partisan.. what??
Its the typical reflex of this simple minded guy to scream “partisan! angry democrat! wahwahwaaaah!” – but that doesnt credibly dispute anything. Especially not that the IG he appointed thinks its credible and urgent under the statute…
And once more we can wipe away all his complaints with one eternal truth: If you got nothing to hide, give us the records.
Nothing will happen…it never does
America will never imprison a president, sitting or not
That might change. We’ve never had a career criminal in the white house until now
Remove him immediately and lock him up.
It would have been nice if he was whistling while blowing his lying head off.
Trump you always have one way out. Someone give him a pistol.