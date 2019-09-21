Trump Ends Chaotic Week Blasting Anonymous Whistleblower As Partisan | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

September 21, 2019

 

We discuss differences and similarities between the whistleblower allegations against Trump when compared to past presidential whistleblowers with Jon Meacham and Michael Beschloss. Aired on 09/20/19.
52 Comments on "Trump Ends Chaotic Week Blasting Anonymous Whistleblower As Partisan | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. ToxicTrump Tube | September 21, 2019 at 12:51 AM | Reply

    Make the fake President a real prisoner! Honestly, it’s time to stop this stupid experiment, bring Trump to justice, and go back to normal again. Just remember that day when Obama forgot to salute to a soldier whilst exiting air force one. He stopped and went back to talk to the guy. Just a decent human being. Bring back decency!!

    • comanchio1976 | September 21, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

      What scares me the most, if we all manage to get through this, is – a total and utter imbecile has managed to do this much damage and get away with it for so long… imagine an intelligent person with Trump’s lack of scruples, and how much damage *they* could do?

  2. T Slap | September 21, 2019 at 12:56 AM | Reply

    There’s no new news that’s gonna take Washington by storm. That already happened in 2016. And nothing can top it. Nothing will be more surprising than trump in the White House.

  3. kaotical24 | September 21, 2019 at 12:56 AM | Reply

    This president is taking steps to become a dictator

  4. Virgil Moody | September 21, 2019 at 12:57 AM | Reply

    My question is if the president does not know who this whistleblower is knows nothing about them how does he know that they are partisan individual

  5. Reverend Al | September 21, 2019 at 12:58 AM | Reply

    It’s so awful they throw up a couple of pundits to fill time.

    • Reverend Al | September 21, 2019 at 9:52 AM | Reply

      @KB Peters You need a better command of the language, Peter!

    • KB Peters | September 21, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

      @Reverend Al
      Sweetie, there is absolutely nothing wrong with my syntax or my informal writing style.

      I am stilling waiting on your analysis of the subject at hand.

    • Reverend Al | September 21, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

      @KB Peters You’re waiting on something you simply cannot afford.

    • KB Peters | September 21, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      @Reverend Al
      Does this mean you have nothing to say?

      How easy it must have been for you to slag off the panel. Yet you found it extremely difficult to provide one sightful argument.

      LOL

      Seems to me you are nothing but a wet paper tiger.

  6. Alessia C***** | September 21, 2019 at 12:59 AM | Reply

    Individual one is a TRAITOR!!

  7. Paul Seale | September 21, 2019 at 12:59 AM | Reply

    After today he really needs to resign.

  8. Dretti_Kruger | September 21, 2019 at 1:17 AM | Reply

    Just over 15 months left of this dumpster fire 🔥 presidency guys it’ll be okay #votedemocrat

  9. Ralph Boyd | September 21, 2019 at 1:25 AM | Reply

    I bet he throws Rudy under the bus for this by Monday.

    He was the point man on this multifelony fiasco. Let’s see if he’s going to be a good soldier and fall on his sword for Trump.

    • Purple Flame Tarot | September 21, 2019 at 1:38 AM | Reply

      Battle cry of republicans: “I was just following orders!” Yeah, NO.

    • googlesucks you | September 21, 2019 at 7:41 AM | Reply

      Rudy knows were the real skeletons are buried. He is the only one that is safe.

    • Ralph Boyd | September 21, 2019 at 8:43 AM | Reply

      @googlesucks you I doubt it. Someone has to take the fall and Rudy is prime.

    • Garry Miller | September 21, 2019 at 10:35 AM | Reply

      Rudy is already taking the fall for yelling on CNN about asking Ukraine to investigate Biden. When they get caught in their criminal behavior Rudy always goes on TV and leaks it out and the rest of the lackeys make it seem ok until it’s confirmed. So by that point it’s normalized again and Trump blunders his way to his next criminal act

  10. Purple Flame Tarot | September 21, 2019 at 1:35 AM | Reply

    He knows who the whistleblower is. There is no way, if the DNI is withholding the message, that he didn’t tell Cult45. Also, the whistleblower is absolutely in danger. Never forget Jamal Kashoggi!!

    • Andrew Mitchell | September 21, 2019 at 7:12 AM | Reply

      The acting DNI isn’t so bad. His mistake was getting advice from William Barr’s Department of Obstruction Of Justice. I expect Barr will have passed the name of the whistle blower along to Donnie.

  11. Bono Budju | September 21, 2019 at 2:35 AM | Reply

    There’s a Wiseguy in the White House and I don’t mean as in intelligent.

  12. Scott Allen | September 21, 2019 at 2:51 AM | Reply

    He’s lying because his mouth was moving and when it’s moving he’s lying. He probably dreams lies.

  13. Steve H | September 21, 2019 at 2:55 AM | Reply

    It will be hilarious to watch all the rats leaving this sinking ship of a presidency soon.

  14. Giovanni Soave | September 21, 2019 at 2:55 AM | Reply

    There is no deep state but there is deep corruption in the Trump administration.

    • Matthew Gaines | September 21, 2019 at 8:20 AM | Reply

      There is no Deep State. There is a Dumb State and it is comprised of people who manufacture a conspiracy to support stupid, illegal, and corrupt actions they take to promote their agenda. They are the Dumb State. People who buy into these conspiracies are the dumbest part of the Dumb State. The people at the top of the Dump State believe people are dumb enough to accept their stupid arguments about the Deep State.

    • Dana Herron | September 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM | Reply

      @Matthew Gaines there actually is a sort of deep state. elected officials come and go but career bureaucrats are there for the long haul. are those bureaucrats under some malevolent mastermind(s)? I highly doubt it.

  15. You | September 21, 2019 at 3:05 AM | Reply

    just when you thought Trump couldn’t do anything more than he has it get worse…..what can you say

  16. nosuchthing8 | September 21, 2019 at 3:10 AM | Reply

    I don’t know who it is, but its partisan.. what??

  17. Ganiscol | September 21, 2019 at 3:32 AM | Reply

    Its the typical reflex of this simple minded guy to scream “partisan! angry democrat! wahwahwaaaah!” – but that doesnt credibly dispute anything. Especially not that the IG he appointed thinks its credible and urgent under the statute…

    And once more we can wipe away all his complaints with one eternal truth: If you got nothing to hide, give us the records.

  18. mark vines | September 21, 2019 at 6:08 AM | Reply

    Nothing will happen…it never does
    America will never imprison a president, sitting or not

  19. Nancy Quon | September 21, 2019 at 6:53 AM | Reply

    Remove him immediately and lock him up.

  20. googlesucks you | September 21, 2019 at 7:38 AM | Reply

    It would have been nice if he was whistling while blowing his lying head off.

    Trump you always have one way out. Someone give him a pistol.

