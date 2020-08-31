Alaina Beverly, former National Deputy Director for African-American Outreach with the Obama '08 Campaign and Lanhee Chen, a Hoover Institution Research Fellow, joins MSNBC’s Richard Lui to discuss Trump’s attacks on Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Trump Fires Attacks On Kamala Harris | MSNBC
Here he goes again, he did the same thing to Obama
Many single mothers working multiple jobs were arrested in handcuffs under Kamala’s ‘Anti truancy law’. Some articles with pictures of a parent being taken away in handcuffs follow…”The Human Costs Of Kamala Harris’ War On Truancy | HuffPost”
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/kamala-harris-truancy-arrests-2020-progressive-prosecutor_n_5c995789e4b0f7bfa1b57d2e
“Kamala Harris regrets California truancy law that led to arrest of some parents”
https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-kamala-harris-truancy-20190417-story.html
Bur Obama was an extraordinary President!!!!
I am sure Kamala doesnt even care what trump thinks.
@Will Rickerson
They won’t be voting for Harris. They’ll be voting for Biden . And he has a sold lead in every swing state.
@Jock Young
Ok genius
The Biden/ Harris ticket.
@Will Rickerson You’re not going to please everybody so you have to please as many as you can. In any event, we must get rid of trump. And quite frankly I wouldn’t care who Biden chose for his running mate. I’m for getting rid of trump. Nothing else matters.
@boatnikdog
I’m with you on that.
Yes . As she’s too busy cooking our Indian food. I’m her Indian brother and I love Indian food.
People: bring your id, bring your own chair, refreshments, reading material, wear your mask and VOTE. Simply put: VOTE. VOTE. VOTE.
Bring cans of Lysol too , just to keep away the rabid republicans
I’m 62 white male and I am going to vote for BIDEN AND HARRIS IN NOVEMBER BECAUSE THEY WILL BE BETTER THAN Trump IS.
@Silent Majority Happy to oblige, Silent. The protection of the environment, a GDP that is floundering; we need to control an national debt that that has soared to outrageous levels; We have public education that needs some serious support from government; the economic system has little support for a strong middle class and needs to be corrected; we really need to do some very serious renewal and improvement to the national infrastructure; the country needs to unify behind a sense of national purpose. Need more?
Silent Majority from myself as a Republican. There are some reasons that I might vote for Biden but the biggest is to dump the Fascist non-Republican that is currently trashing America. I guess drain the swamp meant to uncover the alligators lying in wait!!
@Victor Lloyd the president has promised to take care of these things. So I don’t see a reason not to vote for him here.
@Steve Benson you tricked me… U didn’t mention his name. How canny.
@Silent Majority Silent – Wrong! He has said nothing about public education while De Vos is gutting education as we know it. He has said noting about the soaring National debt. He has said next to nothing about any plan toward improving infrastructure or about environmental concerns except to put people in charge who are tied closely to industries that have been raping the environment. Also, if you recall, this is the same guy who promised Mexico was going to pay for his frigging wall; that North Korea would give up its work toward nuclear weaponry; and oh, about 20,000 other lies.
If MR. Trump was the Captain of the Titanic:”There isn’t any iceberg.” “There was an iceberg but it’s in a totally different ocean.”“The iceberg is in this ocean but it will melt very soon.” “There is an iceberg but we didn’t hit the iceberg.”“We hit the iceberg, but the damage will be repaired very shortly.” “The iceberg is a Chinese iceberg.”“We are taking on water but every passenger who wants a lifeboat can get a lifeboat, and they are beautiful lifeboats.”“Look, passengers need to ask nicely for the lifeboats if they want them.” “We don’t have any lifeboats, we’re not lifeboat distributors.”Passengers should have planned for icebergs and brought their own lifeboats.” “I really don’t think we need that many lifeboats.” “We have lifeboats and they’re our lifeboats, not the passengers’ lifeboats.”“The lifeboats were left onshore by the last captain of this ship.” “Nobody could have foreseen the iceberg.” “I don’t take responsibility at all.”…These Are Taken From Trump’s Own Words—Not Mine!
“…in Russia.”
Finished *that* for ya, Rogers…and ‘you’re welcome’. 😏
@George Rogers III were you born yesterday?
Last one:”It is what it is.”
This should replace MAGA.
Great one! 😆 👍
George Rogers III I didn’t know that 3 1/2 year olds could write comments on this venue. Trump is TAKING power from the people on a daily basis.
Ok if she’s a mad woman why did he and his daughter giver her money for campaign?
Bryan Mayer Stop making stuff up Bryan. Trump will go down in history and the worst president ever by a long shot. He thinks he’s a King and you minions continue to worship him like he’s a God. Oh right I forgot Trump himself calls himself the chosen one! Lol
Arthur Miller When you don’t vote you give up your right to wish. Sitting on the fence is not how we’re going to make things better.
Bryan Mayer – it’s in the eyes of the world Sir. But being a trump endorser you wouldn’t know because you feed off the trumpian propaganda of NATIONALISM OBER ALLES. Keep on drinking from the current administration’s trough of kool-add. You can’t see the psychopathic 🤥 Liar he is. He is so narcissistic The he may not be able to discern his lies from true reality. So feel free to vote for his perverted agenda, and as doing so you are among those who are part of the problem and not part of the solution. Btw, you and my brother would be friends 👬.
@Marco Molito Your A Disciple.Broke poor Red States have the most Covid💩💩💩😷😷😳
Dennis West and with Trumps actions show me how he has NOT been the ultimate opportunist in political history.
He afraid of her. So he calls her names. Him and his Republican buddies are cowards. Vote them out.
Trump has been a long-time equal opportunity offender for both Dem and Repub politicians. Kamelface’s record speaks for itself.
She claims to be anti-death penalty, but didn’t lift a finger to make exculpatory evidence available in the case of two incarcerated black men who were actually innocent of the crimes for which they were convicted. It’s been reported that she ultimately let them be executed. Really want a corrupt individual like that to occupy the uSA’s 2nd highest public office?
Donnie: “She’s nasty.”
Meaning: “If we elect her, I may go to prison…”
@JUDITH MORNEAU – Exactly.
*Every* state, *every* bank, *every* insurance company and *every* country that #45✳’s *LIED to* in his financial filings *ARE* now ‘comparing notes’…and *finding ‘discrepancies’.* 📑
And *VERY soon* #45✳’s life becomes a *neverending nightmare* of litigations, losses… *and/or blackmail.* 💸
Kamala Harris does not care about black ppl don’t take my word for it look it up…..https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/8xwkab/jamal-trulove-wants-kamala-harris-to-talk-about-his-wrongful-conviction
CynAnne1 nintendo switch lite
Alrighty, Endiya… 🤷♀️
Evie Marie and that will lead to the death of America. I am trying to understand how his supporters can’t see that he is an hyperbolic fascist. Can you help me here? What am I missing?
I’m glad Kamala gets under trump’s skin!!!
Suzanne Rios Shes not Cool None of the Sides are Cool
The best they have is “she was mean”?!!! LOL. Wow!
*’Wrong’ AGAIN,* monk…’W’ *and* his ‘compassionate conservatives’ *built those cages.* 👎
https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/opinion/editorial/bs-ed-0412-alternative-fact-20190411-story.html
And you ‘missed’ *this,* right there in that Snopes link. ⬇️
“As a result of the investigation, HHS and the Department of Homeland Security entered into an agreement to hammer out a joint plan that would address the issues raised in the report. As of 26 April 2018, that *still had NOT happened,* according to Portman, who released a statement blasting the agencies for their failure to take action.”
*WHY* didn’t those ‘compassionate conservatives’ *DO something to STOP it* …? 🤨
And, since then…
#HowManyChildrenHas45Lost …?
👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶👶
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/09/18/us/politics/us-migrant-children-whereabouts-.html
madd monk As for Harris, I would vote for a brick before I would vote tRump. My whole conservative republican family is voting democrat too this year. Sorry, some people actually still have values and others don’t. Doesn’t mean we’re “sheep”, it means we want our country back. Time to end this circus once and for all 🇺🇸❤️🤍💙
@CynAnne1 You’re wrong AGAIN, Cyn. OBAMA BUILT THOSE CAGES! https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/obama-build-cages-immigrants/
*Not* unless he was President *in 2005,* monk… ⬇️
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-48710432
#AndYoureWelcomeOnceAgain 👋
@CynAnne1 Nice try, but it’s a FACT that Obama built the cages.
Is Melanis qualified to be first lady? After all, she is a foreigner.
Unless Trump is lying about his past marriages, and with Trump lying always a possibility, Melania is the Third Lady.
There are no qualifications to being the first lady. It is not an elected position.
Shes a russian asset, and a slavic pole dancer
@Bill Confidential
She is Russian and Slavic simultaneously? Nice!
You do know Slovenia borders Italy right?
He’s such a child, name calling and bullying.
@Ken White * * * * * THE GANSTER/CALIGULA NEEDS TO BE PUT OUT. * * * * *
___________________________________________________________________________________
NOW 1 7 O, O O O DEAD AMERICANS BY THE CREATORS OF THIS PLANDEMIC
TO MAKE PROFITS AND FURTHER PUSHING THE CONTROL FACTOR ON AMERICANS.
NOW 5. 4 1 MILLION AMERICANS INFECTED, 3 6 O, O O O OF WHICH ARE CHILDREN.
NOW AMERICAN’S CHILDREN ARE DYING.
MANY, MANY, MANY BUSINESS ACROSS AMERICA ARE CLOSING PERMANENTLY.
MILLIONS WILL BECOME HOMELESS.
THE FOOD PRICING WILL GO UP AS FOOD SHORTAGES EMERGE DUE TO THE
FLOODINGS AND FIRES.
CRIME WILL EXPLODE IN AMERICA AS MANY BECOME HOMELESS AND HUNGRY.
THE CRIMINAL TYRANT SELF SERVING BY TAKING FROM THE AMERICAN TAX
PAYERS MONEY FOR SELF PERSONAL GAIN AND TAKING YET AGAIN FROM THE
TAX PAYERS MONEY TO GIVE IT TO THE VERY RICH BY THE 1O’S BILLIONS OF DOLLARS.
THEN STALLING AND HAGGLING THEN CUTTING THE UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS OF
THE WORKING AMERICANS TAX PAYERS MONEY.
THEN TAMPERING WITH THE U.S. POSTAL SERVICE WHICH IS A FEDERAL CRIME.
THIS NON HUMAN NEEDS TO BE KILLED ASAP.
MANY people who dont like trump will vote for him because the Democrats have become a bunch of Fascist who will do or promise ANYTHING to gain or stay in power
Democratic Fascism stands for a centralized autocratic government which supports and strives on severe social division and regimentation as well as forcible suppression of opposition on the streets and in the workplace. That defines today’s Democratic Party to a T
@Tom Doyle I think people will just stay home, unless the frauds in the democrat party try to cancel in-person voting. There’s only two paths that the dems can win – Sleepy Joe avoids the debates, or they can steal the election through mail-in voting.
@Tom Doyle And it seems like the favor China.
I can’t listen to a lowlife DRAFT DODGER
@Russian Bot Really? hmmmm so where are the pictures of him with Epstein? Oh yeah those pics are of trump and Epstein, guess its you that’s nuts. And don’t forget trump wished Epstein’s accomplice “good luck”. You are a f*ckin MORON.
@Russian Bot Yeah sure hundreds, course you dont have a link to a single one MORON
@Bill Confidential – Corroborated…here. 📑
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/04/trump-well-wishes-ghislaine-maxwell-391274
@Bill Confidential you’re on youtube moron,there is a search icon in the upper right corner…you dont care because you libs love touching kids and its disgusting
@Bill Confidential – That babbling Bot thinks we’re going to click on his ‘infowarzez’ videos… 🤣
#NoLucreForThoseSillyTrolls 💸
I re-watched KH cross examine BK. I thought she was TOO calm and controlled. She was the very definition of dignified…a word that will never be used to describe Trump’s behavior.
I will be at the polls at 5:00 am with an umbrella, folding chair, cup holder snacks and a phone charger. Anyone need a ride?
Can’t handle strong women.
He can’t spell her name! Can he buy a vowel ??
He afraid of her
He is so insecure
Keep him on the run
He said the same things about President Obama
I don’t think he likes anyone more than himself
He thinks everyone is below him
No one is that low
No one
He sure is scared…Just like Herod when he found out Jesus was born!
Hahaha.. You’re right! Watch that Orange cow run when the Law comes down on him.
Trump, America’s first eoman president attacks the woman vp candidate.