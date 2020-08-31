Trump Fires Attacks On Kamala Harris | MSNBC

News Ticker

Alaina Beverly, former National Deputy Director for African-American Outreach with the Obama '08 Campaign and Lanhee Chen, a Hoover Institution Research Fellow, joins MSNBC’s Richard Lui to discuss Trump’s attacks on Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

  3. People: bring your id, bring your own chair, refreshments, reading material, wear your mask and VOTE. Simply put: VOTE. VOTE. VOTE.

  4. I’m 62 white male and I am going to vote for BIDEN AND HARRIS IN NOVEMBER BECAUSE THEY WILL BE BETTER THAN Trump IS.

    • @Silent Majority Happy to oblige, Silent. The protection of the environment, a GDP that is floundering; we need to control an national debt that that has soared to outrageous levels; We have public education that needs some serious support from government; the economic system has little support for a strong middle class and needs to be corrected; we really need to do some very serious renewal and improvement to the national infrastructure; the country needs to unify behind a sense of national purpose. Need more?

    • Silent Majority from myself as a Republican. There are some reasons that I might vote for Biden but the biggest is to dump the Fascist non-Republican that is currently trashing America. I guess drain the swamp meant to uncover the alligators lying in wait!!

    • @Victor Lloyd the president has promised to take care of these things. So I don’t see a reason not to vote for him here.

    • @Silent Majority Silent – Wrong! He has said nothing about public education while De Vos is gutting education as we know it. He has said noting about the soaring National debt. He has said next to nothing about any plan toward improving infrastructure or about environmental concerns except to put people in charge who are tied closely to industries that have been raping the environment. Also, if you recall, this is the same guy who promised Mexico was going to pay for his frigging wall; that North Korea would give up its work toward nuclear weaponry; and oh, about 20,000 other lies.

  5. If MR. Trump was the Captain of the Titanic:”There isn’t any iceberg.” “There was an iceberg but it’s in a totally different ocean.”“The iceberg is in this ocean but it will melt very soon.” “There is an iceberg but we didn’t hit the iceberg.”“We hit the iceberg, but the damage will be repaired very shortly.” “The iceberg is a Chinese iceberg.”“We are taking on water but every passenger who wants a lifeboat can get a lifeboat, and they are beautiful lifeboats.”“Look, passengers need to ask nicely for the lifeboats if they want them.” “We don’t have any lifeboats, we’re not lifeboat distributors.”Passengers should have planned for icebergs and brought their own lifeboats.” “I really don’t think we need that many lifeboats.” “We have lifeboats and they’re our lifeboats, not the passengers’ lifeboats.”“The lifeboats were left onshore by the last captain of this ship.” “Nobody could have foreseen the iceberg.” “I don’t take responsibility at all.”…These Are Taken From Trump’s Own Words—Not Mine!

    • Bryan Mayer Stop making stuff up Bryan. Trump will go down in history and the worst president ever by a long shot. He thinks he’s a King and you minions continue to worship him like he’s a God. Oh right I forgot Trump himself calls himself the chosen one! Lol

    • Arthur Miller When you don’t vote you give up your right to wish. Sitting on the fence is not how we’re going to make things better.

    • Bryan Mayer – it’s in the eyes of the world Sir. But being a trump endorser you wouldn’t know because you feed off the trumpian propaganda of NATIONALISM OBER ALLES. Keep on drinking from the current administration’s trough of kool-add. You can’t see the psychopathic 🤥 Liar he is. He is so narcissistic The he may not be able to discern his lies from true reality. So feel free to vote for his perverted agenda, and as doing so you are among those who are part of the problem and not part of the solution. Btw, you and my brother would be friends 👬.

    • Trump has been a long-time equal opportunity offender for both Dem and Repub politicians. Kamelface’s record speaks for itself.
      She claims to be anti-death penalty, but didn’t lift a finger to make exculpatory evidence available in the case of two incarcerated black men who were actually innocent of the crimes for which they were convicted. It’s been reported that she ultimately let them be executed. Really want a corrupt individual like that to occupy the uSA’s 2nd highest public office?

    • @Ken White * * * * * THE GANSTER/CALIGULA NEEDS TO BE PUT OUT. * * * * *
      ___________________________________________________________________________________
      NOW 1 7 O, O O O DEAD AMERICANS BY THE CREATORS OF THIS PLANDEMIC
      TO MAKE PROFITS AND FURTHER PUSHING THE CONTROL FACTOR ON AMERICANS.
      NOW 5. 4 1 MILLION AMERICANS INFECTED, 3 6 O, O O O OF WHICH ARE CHILDREN.
      NOW AMERICAN’S CHILDREN ARE DYING.
      MANY, MANY, MANY BUSINESS ACROSS AMERICA ARE CLOSING PERMANENTLY.
      MILLIONS WILL BECOME HOMELESS.
      THE FOOD PRICING WILL GO UP AS FOOD SHORTAGES EMERGE DUE TO THE
      FLOODINGS AND FIRES.
      CRIME WILL EXPLODE IN AMERICA AS MANY BECOME HOMELESS AND HUNGRY.
      THE CRIMINAL TYRANT SELF SERVING BY TAKING FROM THE AMERICAN TAX
      PAYERS MONEY FOR SELF PERSONAL GAIN AND TAKING YET AGAIN FROM THE
      TAX PAYERS MONEY TO GIVE IT TO THE VERY RICH BY THE 1O’S BILLIONS OF DOLLARS.
      THEN STALLING AND HAGGLING THEN CUTTING THE UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS OF
      THE WORKING AMERICANS TAX PAYERS MONEY.
      THEN TAMPERING WITH THE U.S. POSTAL SERVICE WHICH IS A FEDERAL CRIME.
      THIS NON HUMAN NEEDS TO BE KILLED ASAP.

    • MANY people who dont like trump will vote for him because the Democrats have become a bunch of Fascist who will do or promise ANYTHING to gain or stay in power

    • Democratic Fascism stands for a centralized autocratic government which supports and strives on severe social division and regimentation as well as forcible suppression of opposition on the streets and in the workplace. That defines today’s Democratic Party to a T

    • @Tom Doyle I think people will just stay home, unless the frauds in the democrat party try to cancel in-person voting. There’s only two paths that the dems can win – Sleepy Joe avoids the debates, or they can steal the election through mail-in voting.

  14. I re-watched KH cross examine BK. I thought she was TOO calm and controlled. She was the very definition of dignified…a word that will never be used to describe Trump’s behavior.

  18. He afraid of her
    He is so insecure
    Keep him on the run
    He said the same things about President Obama
    I don’t think he likes anyone more than himself
    He thinks everyone is below him
    No one is that low
    No one

