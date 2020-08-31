Alaina Beverly, former National Deputy Director for African-American Outreach with the Obama '08 Campaign and Lanhee Chen, a Hoover Institution Research Fellow, joins MSNBC’s Richard Lui to discuss Trump’s attacks on Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Trump Fires Attacks On Kamala Harris | MSNBC