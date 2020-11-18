Trump has fired DHS official Christopher Krebs who would not support Trump's attacks on the 2020 election. Clint Watts and Peter Baker join to discuss. Aired on 11/17/2020.
#Trump #Election #MSNBC
Trump Fires DHS Official Who Rejected His False Election Attacks | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
KREBS is another honest person. Here is another patriot.
@herbert fields trumps own lawyers admitted to judges they’re not aware of any fraud. It seems what they tweet and say publicly isn’t the same as what they’re saying in court
@T Rich https://youtu.be/0ziD6nfDK0I,,,,get educated……msm cannot be trusted….some cases have no fraud….just incompentence,,,,,,the fraud hammer is coming…….go listen to sidney powell and lin wood.
@herbert fields look man. I don’t need youtube videos for news sources. If you like feel free to research what trump lawyers are mentioning in court. If you did, you would know they don’t have evidence. They just want to win in the court of public appeal
@T Rich stay oblivious then….see you in court.
Another person fired for telling the truth. Trump’s loyalist’s can’t see this behavior ?
@Irene Comunica lol, you’re making up a conspiracy theory without evidence to explain why he told the truth rather back Trump’s conspiracy theories that have no evidence. 😅
@Irene Comunica You’re stupid or what?
@Lu Ga Nop. But it looks like you are😁
@Liquid Steel https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/11/18/fact-check-fake-map-shows-trump-with-410-electoral-votes/3767048001/
Now he doesn’t want to leave the White House out of fear they start disinfecting it.
😂😂😂😂😂
The will need to tent and fumigate the yellow house. Yes it is beginning to turn a yucky yellow like the tar on casino walls dripping down. icky man
This is pathetic; a president impersonator refusing to leave the WH and doing all he can to hang onto power. Where is Ivanka; why is she not telling her imbecile father to go take a long nap in the kiddie play pen and let the adults attend to the affairs of State.
He’s worried someone will change the locks, while he’s gone.
How fractured the system is when the Presidential and Senatorial Oaths of Office are baseless and of no consequence.
Krebs, is a national hero. May he and his family celebrate the achievement of being fired by the most disgraceful president in US history. Well done sir.
@Liquid Steel BWAHAHAAHAHUHA 😂😂😂 … sorry, I didn’t mean to laugh out loud…
Trump is acting like the child he is.
Child? That’s an insult to all the children. Trump is acting like a moron without moral compass. 🤦♀️
@G Guest Yeah, kind of like you but in reverse. Just be honest with yourself and quit trying your best to be smart. It’s not working.
Edward Eckert no proof or evidence you got to be senile like your boy Biden… why don’t republicans cry for 4 years , anarchy and riot in the streets, create fake Russian hoax, impeachment all cause they don’t like a man? Oh wait that’s the left! We don’t want to be cheated with Election fraud when half the population voted for a patriot and the other 1/3 voted for a socialist. Who knows how many illegals and dead votes where casted. Smh
Elections are the citizen’s revenge. The voting card is a knife.
That is why trump was trying to suppress voters from voting.
“If yоu саn’t tаke сare of yоur siсk in the соuntry, fоrget it, it’s аll оver.”
― The Dоnаld @ Lаrry King Livе, Оctоber 1999
@Nota Bene : Hmm. Well reminded.
Georgia, vote Blue in 21 and 22!!
Reject the boor in the pompadour in 24!!
If we can take those 2 Senate seats in Georgia were good. If I was watching what is going on I would definitely vote Blue
He’s a wounded animal striking out at everything he can.
@Bella Luv u mad mad hes gone just let it sink in the elections are over
A very dangerous wounded animal who needs to be CONTAINED immediately before he does more damage. I hope the people in charge are putting containment measures in place.
@Juventino castro No, Im not and they arent over. Im not mad and Im not making it personal. You might want to rethink that tho. Several lawsuits have already been won with some states being turned over. Michigan called it last night.
And you do know he is still President until January. And most likely beyond.
@Bella Luv u can chant your “lawsuits” all u want theres still not one bit of evidence and trump is just mad he lost. period simple as that. get back to me on jan 20th and he finally leaves..
@Juventino castro You keep telling yourself that. I dont argue with people who have nothing to offer. Id say look it up but you wont, you just want to argue. Good luck with that.
Just FYI, the office of the president elect doesnt exist. But the Dominion software made especially to fix and hack elections does exist.
Michigan cant guarantee the results of the election, the released last night. Too many people have come forward and too many issues. I do believe the state electoral will be announcing that soon. I do believe the state electorals there are Republican also but you dont care about intellect and facts. You just want to argue and I have better things to do.
Oh no! He insulted Trump’s massive ego by being honest.
@Jski dumb
Biden should hire him immediately. 🙂
TooSlowTube Biden wants to reverse a lot of Trump’s stuff, might as well reverse everything
What does Trump say when he’s sitting on Pinocchio’s nose?
Lie to me Pinocchio! Please lie harder!
The entire world watched Trump in Helsinki, standing beside Putin, the President of the USA said American intelligence was wrong & he believed Putin. Oh and let’s start a joint cyber security with Putin 😂. Why is anyone surprised by this??
Im actually surprised by the fact of how wrong you are. Michigan, Wisconsin, and Dominion. Also look up Hammer and Scorecard for the cherry on top. Now we know why Biden didnt campaign and directly stated this would be the largest case of election fraud in American history.
@Anmol Sharma Really? Even tho there is SOLID PROOF that Harris and Beijing Biden were actually financing BLM protesters and bailing out rioters?
You gotta really hate someone to overlook all of that and compare him to Hitler, and then overlook the fact theres proof Hillary DID attempt to contact Russia. They have her emails and she was briefed on Dominion as well.
And over ninety million voted for him in the just past elections
@Tommy Blaze For who, Beijing Biden? Or Trump? I heard on Newsmax that Dominion took 8 million of Trumps votes and put them on Biden.
Im not trying to argue, I just dont understand the blind hate. Most cant tell you why, they just hate him. I hated The Obamas the second they couldnt honor our flag and veterans. Im not running around saying hateful things about them. I just want whats best for the country. I have lots of nieces and nephews growing up in the next 10 years. Its not about who I like or hate.
@Bella Luv
Stop watching Newsmax and the fox network, you will be a better person for if you do.
Trump is really off the deep end. Enough already
“! was fired by Donald Trump” would be the top line on my CV.
WELL ACTUALLY IT’S THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WHO FIRED TRUMP
@Liquid Steel Stop spreading garbage.
This is part of the “burn it all down” play. How would trump, or ANYONE besides Krebs know more about the security. Krebs REPORTS TO trump. Did trump get a tip from someone who was a whistleblower? It is time for the House to enact the 25th Amendment and pull trump out before he does more damage.
Of course anyone in this administration who tells the truth has to be fired, trumpublicans have no use for truth..
To be fired by Trump is like a Nobel prize for honesty and integrity.
Agreed
yea and trump is nominated for 5 nobel prizes
