The White House says it will release a version of the IG whistleblower report and a transcript of Trump's call with Ukraine's leader, but Democrats are already skeptical those documents can be trusted. Aired on 09/24/19.
Trump: I'll Release Ukraine Call Transcript Dems: Yeah, But Can We Trust It? | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Trump has all his aids scouring the internet and the all the phone books for this so and so .. Mr. Whistle Blower 🙂
It will be attached to his tax returns. Ya, right. 13k lies; lying under oath; lying to the press; lying on his taxes; lying in his books; what has this guy have to lose to manufacture an entire fake call records (or just release one of the 8 calls). There is something very, very fishy going on. And maybe I am paranoid, but what about the whistleblower he/herself? Russian mob can change a man’s story pretty easy.
right. yanakovich was installed ukraine as a test run. russia interferred and installed yanakovich headed by manafort. Next up the real run. United states election 2016. Any guesses on who the camoaign manager was and who was funsed this operation? you guessed it. Paul manafort via vlad putin. And our intlligence agencies have all failed to protect us from domestic and foreign enemies
they are complicit. Trump, moscow mitch, the entire GOP should face a firing squad. If this was 1940s they would be facing one.
Im leaning towards paranoid and somewhat hysterical.
@Winston C You kind of left out Biden’s son, the whole reason for this mess. The druggie who, for some reason, is getting paid $600,000 a year for his “expertise”. By the Ukraine. Talk about Russian collusion!
A version? Unacceptable
Peter Brydon yeap
Barr’s 7 paragraph summary of phone call due out soon.
Haha just what I was thinking – we’ll get the DOJ interpretation at 9am and the sharpie-covered transcript on Friday at 5pm…
3LD it that a haiku? 😂
Yeah, apparently the call was mostly about Trump’s concern for orphans.
America has lost its DOJ!! You can’t trust anything from Barr! It’s Trump’s minions!
And it will end with “No evidence of collusion found, but we suspect that he may have possibly been involved in something that could be construed as traitorous, or at least in bad taste. More taxes are needed to conduct a thorough horse-beating”!
The White House will release “a version” of the IG whistleblower report. It’s the Mueller report all over again. Heavily redacted.
Feel like this is a bait and catch. Trump knows biden is his biggest competitor and the front runner. So he did some research, knows there is a history between obama, biden and his son with ukraine. So, he seized an opportunity with this aid the US is giving to Ukraine and made a case of “extortion and bribery.” This so called whistleblower came forward to report on this, which could be planted by trump. There is now coverage of this phone call about the bribery and in the end, it’s all playing out the way he wanted to. The dems wants him impeached, he knows it, so this whole charade was concocted to get the impeachment proceedings to occur, it further tarnishes their reputation and in the end, it could be that there was nothing at all. The public opinion has further shifted and he guarantees a second term. (Or it can all be true, or a fake transcript is made, who knows). If dems want to win, they need to focus on the election. The downfall of trump could be his mishandling of Iran, bad trade deals, healthcare policies and education reform.
@Paul G Shut up. You give Trump way too much credit. He’s not that smart.
He faked a map before, how do we know he won’t weaponize his magic wand sharpie to fake the transcript? Hm 🤔
And that is why I don’t trust anybody in his administration all of them are bunch of liars and if they are telling the truth I still don’t believe them because I still think somehow someway they still lying
Hopefully itll be better than obamas BC
You mean the map that NOAA backed up?
I bet your weaponized verb age, is just as fake as your accusations.
Once Trump and his bonehead stooges Doctor the transcript the way they want, of course then they’ll release it.
☠️💀☠️💀☠️💀☠️🔥
Alessia C***** , it just shows how corrupted your thinking is….
rob2508 are you implying that Trump’s word can be trusted? People DO read these comments early in the morning, and you just showed who and what you are….a ‘ zombified’ Trump follower! What kind of spell did the Liar in Chief put you people under?
Jay Corby, i think you don’t realize that after this hoax is over, many dems like Schiff/Waters/Swalwell etc will no be reelected, because they exposed themselves as being corrupt and liars, like they did during the Kavanaugh hearings…
@Jay Corby oh no really do people read the comments.. And you think what?? Oh no so sad.. TRUMP 2020!!
The ACTING Ing gave the evidence to the accused. Democracy in decline in the US
“I’ll Release Ukraine Call Transcript, as soon as I (have my people) finish writing it”.
Ha ha, what now??
We’ll be finding out more about the true DNC collusion very shortly.
They really should be focusing on the getting the whistleblower’s complaint instead of the transcript/record of the phone call(s).
Well no matter what’s true,
it’s going down in history as an “alleged transcript”.
Sharpie madness.
Trump Sharpie sales through the roof. God bless capitalism
So why withhold the whistle-blower complaint from congress? Know that trump is about to release a total deception. (As usual) as the (political cover story) of pure deceptions. To deceive his own base in falling behind his lies and deceptions ( again ) as his own ways of (public manipulation) of pure deceptions for his political base. And a falsehood of deceptions for fox news to push to the base. When he has already admitted to it all. On national TV. In front of the intire world. As well as Rudy Giuliani too…. Fox news why in the world would you even want to attempt to try and cover it up at this point. That is purely you’re own downfall by your own doings at this point. Surely the republican party followers can put it together for themselves by now. I can only imagine how many are looking at Fox news like I can’t believe there trying to con us…. when the intire world knows the truth and facts about it all (because trump and Rudy Giuliani both have completely admitted it all…. On live TV in front of the intire world. Numerous times just in the last 5 day’s. My advice for the republican party followers and republican leader’s is to immediately prepare the way for Mike Pence to become the leader of the Nation with the utmost since of urgency and importance.
The whistleblower needs to testify or else the DOJ will spin this!!! Sad that you can’t even trust our own Department of Justice…..
They Will bring a fake whistle blower .
I think John Bolton is The Whistleblower
James Ricker Now there’s a thought…a cabinet official scorned perhaps?
Treason !
We can’t even trust our own main stream media. Epstein’s MURDER was the last straw for me.
Trump’s redacted and transposed transcripts aren’t even needed, he’s already told on himself quite effectively…
I thought Biden told on himself quite effectively. His son is a major druggie being paid $600,000 a year. For WHAT? To transport drugs.
Hold them in contempt of Congress, House, by throwing them in jail till these heads of State give Congress the Documents!
Hand writing transcript with a black sharpie…
OH, NOW ALL OF A SUDDEN HE WANTS TO *ACT RIGHT*, OH WELL, IT’S TO LATE NOW!!🆗✌😂😂😂😂😂
Well transcript or not Trump and his lawyer Rudy already admitted to pressuring a foreign country about Biden.
So?
@Painkiller Jones ah what do you mean so? That as an admission of guilt. Wtf is wrong with the people in the world today when they can’t see that which is right in their face.
@John Scott The transcript has just been released, and as expected, is once again a big NOTHINGBURGER!!! I would like to thank Biden and his drug-addled son for making Trump’s victory in 2020 even more complete!!!
@Painkiller Jones well if you reread what I said it’ll all make since. Transcript or not Rudy and Donny already admitted to it on live TV.
Im sure there will be plenty of Sharpies on that transcript
Don’t let him waffle on it for three weeks and we all forget about it.