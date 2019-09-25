The White House says it will release a version of the IG whistleblower report and a transcript of Trump's call with Ukraine's leader, but Democrats are already skeptical those documents can be trusted. Aired on 09/24/19.

Trump: I'll Release Ukraine Call Transcript Dems: Yeah, But Can We Trust It? | The 11th Hour | MSNBC