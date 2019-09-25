Trump: I’ll Release Ukraine Call Transcript Dems: Yeah, But Can We Trust It? | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 25, 2019

 

The White House says it will release a version of the IG whistleblower report and a transcript of Trump's call with Ukraine's leader, but Democrats are already skeptical those documents can be trusted. Aired on 09/24/19.
Related Articles

53 Comments on "Trump: I’ll Release Ukraine Call Transcript Dems: Yeah, But Can We Trust It? | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. onefatstratcat | September 25, 2019 at 1:09 AM | Reply

    Trump has all his aids scouring the internet and the all the phone books for this so and so .. Mr. Whistle Blower 🙂

  2. Richard Weinberg | September 25, 2019 at 1:10 AM | Reply

    It will be attached to his tax returns.  Ya, right.  13k lies; lying under oath; lying to the press; lying on his taxes; lying in his books; what has this guy have to lose to manufacture an entire fake call records (or just release one of the 8 calls).  There is something very, very fishy going on.  And maybe I am paranoid, but what about the whistleblower he/herself?  Russian mob can change a man’s story pretty easy.

    • Winston C | September 25, 2019 at 1:26 AM | Reply

      right. yanakovich was installed ukraine as a test run. russia interferred and installed yanakovich headed by manafort. Next up the real run. United states election 2016. Any guesses on who the camoaign manager was and who was funsed this operation? you guessed it. Paul manafort via vlad putin. And our intlligence agencies have all failed to protect us from domestic and foreign enemies
      they are complicit. Trump, moscow mitch, the entire GOP should face a firing squad. If this was 1940s they would be facing one.

    • Tyler Street | September 25, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

      Im leaning towards paranoid and somewhat hysterical.

    • Painkiller Jones | September 25, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

      @Winston C You kind of left out Biden’s son, the whole reason for this mess. The druggie who, for some reason, is getting paid $600,000 a year for his “expertise”. By the Ukraine. Talk about Russian collusion!

  3. Peter Brydon | September 25, 2019 at 1:12 AM | Reply

    A version? Unacceptable

  4. Richard Christie | September 25, 2019 at 1:13 AM | Reply

    Barr’s 7 paragraph summary of phone call due out soon.

  5. Cory Snyder | September 25, 2019 at 1:14 AM | Reply

    The White House will release “a version” of the IG whistleblower report. It’s the Mueller report all over again. Heavily redacted.

    • Paul G | September 25, 2019 at 8:07 AM | Reply

      Feel like this is a bait and catch. Trump knows biden is his biggest competitor and the front runner. So he did some research, knows there is a history between obama, biden and his son with ukraine. So, he seized an opportunity with this aid the US is giving to Ukraine and made a case of “extortion and bribery.” This so called whistleblower came forward to report on this, which could be planted by trump. There is now coverage of this phone call about the bribery and in the end, it’s all playing out the way he wanted to. The dems wants him impeached, he knows it, so this whole charade was concocted to get the impeachment proceedings to occur, it further tarnishes their reputation and in the end, it could be that there was nothing at all. The public opinion has further shifted and he guarantees a second term. (Or it can all be true, or a fake transcript is made, who knows). If dems want to win, they need to focus on the election. The downfall of trump could be his mishandling of Iran, bad trade deals, healthcare policies and education reform.

    • Cory Snyder | September 25, 2019 at 8:44 AM | Reply

      @Paul G Shut up. You give Trump way too much credit. He’s not that smart.

  6. Biggus Dickus | September 25, 2019 at 1:16 AM | Reply

    He faked a map before, how do we know he won’t weaponize his magic wand sharpie to fake the transcript? Hm 🤔

  7. Alessia C***** | September 25, 2019 at 1:17 AM | Reply

    Once Trump and his bonehead stooges Doctor the transcript the way they want, of course then they’ll release it.

    • Lidija Cullen | September 25, 2019 at 3:41 AM | Reply

      ☠️💀☠️💀☠️💀☠️🔥

    • rob2508 | September 25, 2019 at 4:59 AM | Reply

      Alessia C***** , it just shows how corrupted your thinking is….

    • Jay Corby | September 25, 2019 at 5:34 AM | Reply

      rob2508  are you implying that Trump’s word can be trusted? People DO read these comments early in the morning, and you just showed who and what you are….a ‘ zombified’ Trump follower! What kind of spell did the Liar in Chief put you people under?

    • rob2508 | September 25, 2019 at 5:44 AM | Reply

      Jay Corby, i think you don’t realize that after this hoax is over, many dems like Schiff/Waters/Swalwell etc will no be reelected, because they exposed themselves as being corrupt and liars, like they did during the Kavanaugh hearings…

    • Tyler Street | September 25, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

      @Jay Corby oh no really do people read the comments.. And you think what?? Oh no so sad.. TRUMP 2020!!

  8. Candy two | September 25, 2019 at 1:18 AM | Reply

    The ACTING Ing gave the evidence to the accused. Democracy in decline in the US

  9. Fred Derf | September 25, 2019 at 1:18 AM | Reply

    “I’ll Release Ukraine Call Transcript, as soon as I (have my people) finish writing it”.

  10. isa tan | September 25, 2019 at 1:24 AM | Reply

    They really should be focusing on the getting the whistleblower’s complaint instead of the transcript/record of the phone call(s).

  11. jeremy tee | September 25, 2019 at 1:26 AM | Reply

    Well no matter what’s true,
    it’s going down in history as an “alleged transcript”.

    Sharpie madness.

  12. Anthony 337 chism | September 25, 2019 at 1:27 AM | Reply

    So why withhold the whistle-blower complaint from congress? Know that trump is about to release a total deception. (As usual) as the (political cover story) of pure deceptions. To deceive his own base in falling behind his lies and deceptions ( again ) as his own ways of (public manipulation) of pure deceptions for his political base. And a falsehood of deceptions for fox news to push to the base. When he has already admitted to it all. On national TV. In front of the intire world. As well as Rudy Giuliani too…. Fox news why in the world would you even want to attempt to try and cover it up at this point. That is purely you’re own downfall by your own doings at this point. Surely the republican party followers can put it together for themselves by now. I can only imagine how many are looking at Fox news like I can’t believe there trying to con us…. when the intire world knows the truth and facts about it all (because trump and Rudy Giuliani both have completely admitted it all…. On live TV in front of the intire world. Numerous times just in the last 5 day’s. My advice for the republican party followers and republican leader’s is to immediately prepare the way for Mike Pence to become the leader of the Nation with the utmost since of urgency and importance.

  13. Josue Avina | September 25, 2019 at 1:32 AM | Reply

    The whistleblower needs to testify or else the DOJ will spin this!!! Sad that you can’t even trust our own Department of Justice…..

  14. Claudy TheArtist | September 25, 2019 at 1:33 AM | Reply

    Trump’s redacted and transposed transcripts aren’t even needed, he’s already told on himself quite effectively…

    • Painkiller Jones | September 25, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      I thought Biden told on himself quite effectively. His son is a major druggie being paid $600,000 a year. For WHAT? To transport drugs.

  15. Lily Jade | September 25, 2019 at 1:37 AM | Reply

    Hold them in contempt of Congress, House, by throwing them in jail till these heads of State give Congress the Documents!

  16. John Scott | September 25, 2019 at 1:39 AM | Reply

    Hand writing transcript with a black sharpie…

  17. O SNOOPY SNOOP COLEMAN | September 25, 2019 at 1:40 AM | Reply

    OH, NOW ALL OF A SUDDEN HE WANTS TO *ACT RIGHT*, OH WELL, IT’S TO LATE NOW!!🆗✌😂😂😂😂😂

  18. John Scott | September 25, 2019 at 1:42 AM | Reply

    Well transcript or not Trump and his lawyer Rudy already admitted to pressuring a foreign country about Biden.

    • Painkiller Jones | September 25, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

      So?

    • John Scott | September 25, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

      @Painkiller Jones ah what do you mean so? That as an admission of guilt. Wtf is wrong with the people in the world today when they can’t see that which is right in their face.

    • Painkiller Jones | September 25, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      @John Scott The transcript has just been released, and as expected, is once again a big NOTHINGBURGER!!! I would like to thank Biden and his drug-addled son for making Trump’s victory in 2020 even more complete!!!

    • John Scott | September 25, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

      @Painkiller Jones well if you reread what I said it’ll all make since. Transcript or not Rudy and Donny already admitted to it on live TV.

  19. lextacy2008 | September 25, 2019 at 1:56 AM | Reply

    Im sure there will be plenty of Sharpies on that transcript

  20. jbond5150 | September 25, 2019 at 2:24 AM | Reply

    Don’t let him waffle on it for three weeks and we all forget about it.

