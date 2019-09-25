Rep. Maxine Waters, chair of the House Financial Services Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about how she anticipates the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry process will proceed and the speed with which she expects it to develop. Aired on 09/24/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Trump Impeachment Inquiry Will 'Move Very Quickly': Rep. Maxine Waters | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
After impeachment inquiry, the department heads have to write up the Article of Impeachment.
Then House vote on the Article of Impeachment.
This Nov., Kentucky will vote out Moscow Mitch McConnell, and the rest of America will vote in more Dems to take the Senate!
You need to lay off that crack pipe
@Kubla Khan there is no obstruction genius because there was no underlining crime to commit obstruction there was no collusion with Russia there is proof that the Democrats set Trump up which is being investigated now but that’s okay let’s just wait it out a little bit longer LOL we have until 2024 then Trump Junior’s going to take the presidency and that he has never been asked to call the
@Kubla Khan
Where is your EVIDENCE of this?
“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…”
John Colon Jr Greta is a mini Hitler. She’s good for you though
@Scientific Methodology i sure did. And he pressured the Ukrainian president for info on his political opponent. You just need to learn how to develop the cognitive ability of comprehension.
@CellGames2006 the Democrats are taking a hit and Trump is smacking them down there won’t be a Democrat left after the next election guaranteed Trump is going to win in a landslide take back Congress and throw every freaking Democrat out on their butts and some of them are going to jail. If you believe anything this b**** says you’re f***** up more than a Soup Sandwich
jason markowitz pressured him for information? That’s a spin. Trump asked him to look into it “if you can”. Where’s the pressure numb nuts?
KENTUCKY MUST VOTE MCCONNELL OUT OF SENATE!!!!
John Be Bad So you are saying voting against a toxic candidate is a futile gesture? That’s kind of how Trump got in. So many people couldn’t bring themselves to vote for either because Hillary is not very popular.
Now we have this train wreck. My consolation is I voted against Trump.
We’re trying but somehow he always wins with no votes
@Gary Brockie Kentucky IS McConnell; McConnell IS Kensucky.
yes please.
@Gary Brockie A vote against Trump is a vote for socialism. Only ignorant people would want that.
Well there’s already a mountain of already collected evidence of trump’s crimes… so this should move pretty fast.. Pelosi was just waiting for trump to do something that even the senate had to unanimously vote on getting the whistle blower report that trump’s withholding…. writing is on the wall for trump’s presidency… but what trump’s really worried about is NY state’s multiple investigations into all things related to trump’s finances. Trump’s financial crimes will be his legal guillotine….
Where is it ? the Muller failed to find anything and they interviewed some 500 people. The investigation continues and what laws has he broken ? They are still looking into his taxes and business dealings.
@itgetter9 If she doesn’t go down with Trump.. she’s gonna turn on him, she’s going to tell ALL
Confirmation bias at it’s best. Nothing will change.
At this point, I think the House will reach voting threshold for impeachment very soon. If any Republicans have sense, they will vote in favor instead of going down with Trump’s sinking ship.
@mic williams
I had seen, in my HOOD, so many people who voted DEMOCRATS who is now voting for TRUMP because of these NEW LEFT idiocracy, it will make a person’s head spin. Keep it up, Democrats!
@John Be Bad Maybe you’re right about that last part. We sure can’t make Trump look any worse. Tax fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit a campaign finance violation, using the office of president to defraud the government and the American people, multiple counts of extortion, multiple emoluments violations, soliciting a foreign government to interfere in a US election, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, suborning perjury before Congress. This is not even a complete list of charges which could be applied against Trump. Yeah, he already looks like such a great guy. And let’s not forget, Trump’s businesses have filed for bankruptcy 4 times and his fake charity and fake university were both shut down by the government for fraud violations. Would you really trust Trump with your money?
What planet are you on? Trump isn’t going anywhere!
A resignation from Trump will be the perfect Christmas present.
@Toni Sumblin Don’t worry about Pence. If Trump goes down I am sure pence will be implicated in his crimes and in his articles of impeachment that would either disbar him from becoming president becomes or when he becomes president they will hand him his own articles of impeachment based on his crimes during the Trump Administration and his own scandals. After that we’ll end up with President Nancy Pelosi until 2020 and exactly a fan of that either but it should be fine then one of the democratic candidates wins and proceeds to fix Trump’s mess.
Random
And, even PERFECT when we get *Mike Pence.* Unlike TRUMP, he WILL cut Welfare and build that Wall, quicker. Thanks!
@AdventureTimeFan94
You just hoping, is you? LOL
Mike Pence 2020!
@Mike Reseigh You know why he won’t do it, because he has no shame like Nixon did.
And if proven right others that knew and didn’t do anything should be charged with treason
@Richard Alevizos YOU LOST BIGLY BORIS! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!!!!!! ALL YOUR FAKE NAMES ALL THOSE TROLL POSTS MEANT NOTHING HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!
Just Think! trump is FINALLY doing something OBAMA and HILLARY couldn’t do! GET IMPEACHED! 🙂
Yeah. Especially the trashy Biden family.
@John Be Bad boy are you ignorant. He admitted on national t.v. to a crime. Fool you once and shame on Trump, fool you twice shame on Trump again because you are too ignorant to be held responsible for your vote.
If one of the founding fathers were to commit that crime he would have been put to death
Forget the trial just publicly hang president Trump at sunrise!
YEP….BY MEN WITHOUT KEYBOARDS
@Dave Waldon we hate traitors and enemies of our country, and I’m proud of it.
Allow the whistleblower to testify also so we can settle this once and for all.
It won’t be settled. Pelosi was asked what would happen if the evidence was not there, there are other things she would still pursue it. Lol! They know this will not remove Trump from office. It’s a big show that emboldens Republicans to vote in 2020. Should have let it lie until the evidence came out.
Its coming, sooner than later.
Thanks Auntie Maxine, good to see you
*”The Evil Witch of the West!”*
-Jesse Lee Peterson
Welll call her what you want but the woman Is doing her job which some rarely do these days
Isn’t’ treason punishable by death? Trump would certainly be calling for death of anyone else accused of the treasonist acts he’s engaged in.
Being broke would be death to Illicit-45 – the best, and most just, punishment for him and his cronies.
Cindy
The problem is WHERE IS YOUR EVIDENCE he have done TREASON?
There was no treason, moron. You left wingers believe everything MSNBC says. The dems are trying to cover up Bidens crimes.
business well asking a foreign Gov. to investigate any American especially your biggest rival in your next election joe Biden an trump himself admitted he said he did ask them to investigate biden that is against the law. An he also said in another interview that he would take help for a foreign gov. If they offered dirt on any of his political rivals.
Expect the script to be heavily redacted. Conservatives will look for weak links to work in their favor. Hope for the best.
What happened to the Jeff Epstein murder investigation?
He was murdered by the deep state. Dead men tell no tales
Not important but this drama at The White House season 6 is time to take out the popcorn
@Chewbacca Flocka Flame Barr went to visit Epstein the day Epstein died. All systems failed and the guards were even “asleep”, which is impossible, when Barr met Epstein. The broken bones in his neck could not have been from hanging, the sheets don’t allow for it and there is nothing high enough to drop down from and hang that would break your neck. He was with a cellie that was a convicted cop, big muscular punk who was already in prison for murder. Donald Trump is a murderer as far as I am concerned, like Vladimir Putin and Prince Mohammed bin Salman. All need to receive capital punishment.
I bet the whistleblower was Bolton 😂🤣😂 and that’s why Trump fired him. Bolten said he would have his day in due time and what if he was refering to the complain he filed. LOLOLOLOLOL
I would not be surprised if it turns out to be Bolten…which would completely redeem him in my eyes.
I believe that it was Dan Coates, his former Defense Secretary (I think that it was his position).
Michael “I said I loved you but I lied” Bolton?
I have said it Mr Bolton
INTERVIEW MAD DOG MATTTIS ! THAT WILL BE INTERESTING AND HIS LITTLE BUDDIES IN AFRICA !!! AKA KUSHNER AND SAUDI TIES !!!!
Get the prejudice Clown out of the white house NOW!!!
You forgot immoral
Forget the trial just publicly hang president Trump at sunrise!
I would not keep my hopes up though. Just like Maxine Waters pointed out many things have been held up in court
Maxine, put your cowboy hat on. It’s time to “Take Trump out.”
LOL, h**o
Such a shame Maxine Waters isn’t Speaker, she’s a lot brighter and braver than Pelosi!