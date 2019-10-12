Trump told a rally crowd, 'We're going to defeat socialism and put a man on the face of the moon.' To clarify… we've already put a man on the face of the moon. Aired on 10/11/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump In 2019: We're Going To Put A Man On The Face Of The Moon | The 11th Hour | MSNBC