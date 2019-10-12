Trump In 2019: We’re Going To Put A Man On The Face Of The Moon | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 12, 2019

 

Trump told a rally crowd, 'We're going to defeat socialism and put a man on the face of the moon.' To clarify… we've already put a man on the face of the moon. Aired on 10/11/19.
76 Comments on "Trump In 2019: We’re Going To Put A Man On The Face Of The Moon | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. I Have No Fear | October 12, 2019 at 3:55 AM | Reply

    Those brain cells are misfiring…

  2. Alex Bastianich | October 12, 2019 at 3:57 AM | Reply

    *Can’t fix stupid but the hats make it easier to identify.*

    • dan mac | October 12, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      @Jay Morgan
      “gormless(Adjective) Lacking intelligence, sense or discernment, often implying lack of capacity of will to remedy the condition. gormless(Adjective) Inexperienced, naïve, innocent to the point of foolishness.

      thanx for the word, dude, most appreciated

    • dan mac | October 12, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      @Johnny Bravo
      feel all tough now do you?
      you really think your little popguns stand a chance against the military?

    • Brian Ralph | October 12, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      how true that is just look at the fools with their red hats on

    • Don Schilling | October 12, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      @RuBaron715 and cause cancer

  3. Tom Krohn | October 12, 2019 at 3:58 AM | Reply

    Too much meth, yet again.

  4. Biggus Dickus | October 12, 2019 at 3:59 AM | Reply

    Donald’s impeachment would be a small step for America. His departure from office a giant leap for mankind.

  5. Adam Fitzgerald | October 12, 2019 at 4:01 AM | Reply

    He wants to put himself on the moon just to stay outta prison. Smart man

  6. ·ΠΠ[]×€§· | October 12, 2019 at 4:03 AM | Reply

    At least he comes by it honestly. He’s probably sitting around brainstorming (LMAO) thinking, “man, America, what a great place. We’ve had airports since 1776 and we have yet to put a man on moon. It’s like right there too. You can see it. I can almost reach it from my tree house.”

  7. El Fredy Juega | October 12, 2019 at 4:13 AM | Reply

    He’s about like 50 years too late

  8. ricketyrawd dawg | October 12, 2019 at 4:17 AM | Reply

    How can you jump from socialism to putting a man on the moon ? Rick Perry wrote that

    • benjamin chisolm jr | October 12, 2019 at 7:41 AM | Reply

      Yeah and girls will hoola hoop with the rings of santern, when they do another episode of the world”s dumbest criminals trump is a shoe in, i got a brain freeze on that one.

    • Viridian Hawk | October 12, 2019 at 9:04 AM | Reply

      I think he knows that government-run space programs _are_ socialism. He’s on his emperor-with-no-clothes trip, but in his case it’s the emperor with no brain.

    • Hapax L. | October 12, 2019 at 10:28 AM | Reply

      Plagiarised from a JFK speech? He was popular, right?

  9. Richard Johnsen | October 12, 2019 at 4:32 AM | Reply

    They have gutted this country and put a perpetual smile on Vladimir Putin’s face!!!!!

  10. Roldan Flynn | October 12, 2019 at 5:17 AM | Reply

    Trump is gonna build a wall on the moon and have mars pay for it!!!!

  11. João Santos | October 12, 2019 at 5:24 AM | Reply

    I’d like to take whatever drug he uses just once and record it, just to see how much stupid stuff it would make me say.
    I mean, I’ve met a lot of idiots but this guy is off the charts.

  12. Never Again | October 12, 2019 at 5:29 AM | Reply

    Never seen such a total absence of shame. Bewildering.

  13. Frank Maclow | October 12, 2019 at 5:30 AM | Reply

    This is so embarrassing, and I’m not even American…LOL !

  14. Martin Pêcheur | October 12, 2019 at 5:44 AM | Reply

    Oh so he’s no longer going to cure cancer…

  15. DR Dubois | October 12, 2019 at 5:53 AM | Reply

    Houston, the White House has a problem.

    • Dumpty Humpty | October 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM | Reply

      @SouthSide Chicago
      What do you think about all failed promises he made at the campaign?

    • Pierre Toussaint | October 12, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

      Trump makes it so easy! the guy is a total joke.

    • John Thomasson | October 12, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      @The Punisher Is that why he is so orange?

    • dan mac | October 12, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      @SouthSide Chicago
      ” but nobody has ever since?”
      Landing on the moon has been a difficult feat, but it has been done by both manned and unmanned spacecraft. The very first nation to reach the surface of the Moon was the Soviet Union. A man-made spacecraft known as the Luna 2 arrived at the surface of the moon in 1959.

      Fast forward a decade later, and the first manned mission landed on the moon on July 20, 1969. This mission was known as Apollo 11 and was launched by the United States. Commander Neil Armstrong and pilot Buzz Aldrin were the first men to walk on the moon.
      From 1966 to 1976, the U.S. and Soviet Union launched a total of 12 unmanned spacecraft to perform scientific operations on the surface of the moon.

      As of early 2019, there have been additional nations that have had unmanned crash landings on the moon. Those nations include Japan, the United States, French Guiana, China, and India. In 2013, China’s Chang-e 3 made an unmanned landing on the moon. The Change’4 – also launched by China – was the first spacecraft to reach the far side of the moon. This occurred on January 3, 2019.
      as for “manned landings, why bother?
      we already know what isn’t there
      and robotics can preform the feats just as well as man

    • SouthSide Chicago | October 12, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      @Dumpty Humpty Well the biggest promise was tackling illegal immigration. I think that’s been handled pretty wall so far, especially when you finally see The Wall being built, although 1.7 miles isn’t much..but he still has another year plus ICE has been doing terrific. As a matter of fact my neighbors 2 doors down were finally taken by ICE last Thursday after the husband had the police called on him for beating his children. anyways, the economy was another promise, and last time i checked it was doing great, especially yesterday after the deal with China i think it went up 300 points? I know what you’re getting at, so why don’t you tell me what President in the history of our country was able to deliver on every promise? You can’t, because there’s never been one. Remember, there’s a process that includes the house opposition and Trump is the ONLY President that has had to deal with such great opposition because they are just angry that he won, and that’s irrefutable.

  16. STEPHEN SALADIN WALLACE | October 12, 2019 at 6:02 AM | Reply

    WHY DO WE HAVE A PRESIDENT
    WHO CAN’T EVEN HAVE A BANK ACCOUNT IN THE UNITED STATES

  17. Plínio Valente | October 12, 2019 at 6:28 AM | Reply

    omg this orange clown is brain-dead.

  18. Ralph Boyd | October 12, 2019 at 6:29 AM | Reply

    He’s hoping there’s no extradition treaty with the Moon.

  19. Ravenlife 1372 | October 12, 2019 at 6:37 AM | Reply

    And those brain dead idiots cheered it on as if he said “taco Tuesdays”.

  20. Rik Hammond | October 12, 2019 at 7:10 AM | Reply

    This is going to cause problems in Trumpanzee World. Half his audience believe the 1969 moon landing was a hoax. The other 50 per cent think the earth is flat.

