TOPICS:
September 9, 2019

 

Watch Stephanie Ruhle break down the latest on U.S. talks with the Taliban and plans for a summit at Camp David that might have moved us closer to ending America’s longest war. Weighing in: Former Ambassador Christopher Hill, Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude, former Congressman David Jolly, Messina Group CEO Jim Messina.
25 Comments on "Trump Invites Then Cancels Meeting With The Taliban At Camp David | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC"

  1. yellow dog | September 9, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    … while @donaldtrump slashes funding for our great military, he is attempting to make peace with the Taliban on American soil, our sworn enemies that facilitated 9/11, on the anniversary of 9/11…

  2. ray reedy | September 9, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    President trump. AMERICA DOES NOT MAKE SECRET MEETINGS WITH TERRORISTS. WE ALSO DO NOT MAKE DEALS WITH TERRORISTS. BE CAREFUL SIR SECRET MEETINGS WITH ENEMYS IS NOT ADVISABLE

  3. P J | September 9, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    First Putin is playing tRump like a second fiddle. Then there is Kimmie Un Jong playing the Dotard & now the Taliban Man!

  4. Salaam Saleem | September 9, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Israeli dogs.. Pompeo and the security advisor wolfvitz were against these talks…. President is forced to cancel the talks…

  5. Finn Jacobsen | September 9, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    One more example of the incompetence of the Trump administration. Trump was only interested in a photo op.

  6. A O | September 9, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Trump needs his head examined… literally!

  7. Beverly Vinson | September 9, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    CONGRESS, DO YOUR JOB AND USE 25amendment
    AND GET THIS MENTALLY INEPT OLD SENILE MAN OUT OF OUR GOVT!! .

    • john smith | September 9, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      Cant….drumpf eliminated all official positions, and turned them all into acting ones.

      Better to bring all of his crimes in front of congress in impeachment hearings.

  8. YensecaTube | September 9, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Leave a like under my comment if you believe there will be attacks on US soil BECAUSE of Trump for years to come!

  9. GORGEOUSGEORGE | September 9, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    It really amazes me at what a complete sh!tshow this administration is. God help us if there is a real emergency or crisis that has to be dealt with. It actually amazes me that another country hasn’t actually pushed the envelope in any significant way…

  10. Quang B | September 9, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    He cancelled cuz he heard there won’t be any hookers there!

  11. Stephen Dedalus | September 9, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Trump was going to meet with the taliban in the US on 9/11…just imagine if obama did that. Trump is out to humiliate and destroy the US on the global stage

  12. abmong | September 9, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    It was his staff who really cancelled it, they were affraid of how Trump falling in love with the Taliban (like he did with Kim Jong-un) with play in the 2020 election.

  13. Christopher Carnes | September 9, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Villains ♥️ Villains

  14. ruth depew | September 9, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    The incompetents started this process on Labor Day weekend and set an execution interval of nine days. That’s barely enough time to plan a preschooler’s birthday party. Organizing this for Columbus Day would have been pushing it. Ground hog Day would have been better. Now due to Blab-A-Lot Trump, the war will intensify, and we will probably soon be increasing rather than decreasing our deployment numbers.

  15. Sean Breen | September 9, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    The day of the attack oligarch Trump, then a private citizen indebted to the Russians went on a syndicated radio show and brag how the Saudis gave him the tallest tower in New York city. Hours before George W. Bush, the president at the time, could even address the nation, and point the finger at the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden. How did oligarch Trump know that the Saudi’s were financially responsible for September 11? And why would any American think it’s unthinkable that Trump would negotiate with those same terrorists? At least Obama will be remembered for the death of Bin Laden. Trump will be remembered for cowering to Putin and negotiating with terrorists, the un-American president.

  16. Adam P | September 9, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Can’t he go to see them in one of their caves? Without secret service

  17. Ivan McBleedy | September 9, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    The meeting with the Taliban was cancelled after somebody sat Trump down and gave him a brief history lesson on just who the Taliban are.

  18. Moscow Mitch | September 9, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    tRumpo the clown making fake news to control the narrative…Wonder what that Russia ASSet is up to now?

  19. Donna McDonald | September 9, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Trump keep cancel their meeting like it a average dinner date ? it a threat to our national security war and American soldier died.

  20. B | September 9, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Just another example of Trump’s poor leadership, incompetence and hypocrisy. When there was a hint of the Obama administration potentially talking to Taliban leaders Trump tweeted his outrage regarding the mere suggestion.

