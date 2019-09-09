Watch Stephanie Ruhle break down the latest on U.S. talks with the Taliban and plans for a summit at Camp David that might have moved us closer to ending America’s longest war. Weighing in: Former Ambassador Christopher Hill, Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude, former Congressman David Jolly, Messina Group CEO Jim Messina.

Trump Invites Then Cancels Meeting With The Taliban At Camp David | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC